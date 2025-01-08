Top Local SEO Software - French Polynesia

Partoo

At Partoo, our mission is to make businesses more visible on the Internet, to improve their e-reputation and to help them gain more customers. Our all-in-one solution empowers strategic decision-making through intuitive dashboards, enabling decision-makers to measure ROI and foster lasting customer relationships. Partoo works with a wide range of local and international companies across various industries, including small and medium-sized businesses, as well as large corporations like McDonald's, Toyota, Carrefour, and Sports Direct. The simplicity of our local listing solution enables companies to manage the tool at both local and brand levels. Partoo boasts a team of over 400 professionals and serves more than 400 clients in over 100 countries Products Details Partoo helps companies grow with the following products by meeting its 3 objectives: Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Clients. Get found: - Presence Management: automatically broadcast your stores’ information on the main directories, GPS, search engines, social networks and opinion websites. - Store Locator: optimise your website with a Store Locator and customisable pages per location. Make your Point of Sales stand out on the queries associated with your activity. Get chosen: - Review Management: centralise the reviews left on your listings, whether they come from Google, TripAdvisor or Facebook. Get regular reports, analyse them and respond from a single interface. - Review Booster: encourage satisfied customers to leave positive reviews on Google Business Profile via SMS invites. Get clients: - Messages: centralise messages received from Google Business Profile, Facebook Messenger, and Instagram and easily reply to them centrally or locally!