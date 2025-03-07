Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Landing page builders empower individuals without technical expertise to launch web pages crafted to guide visitors toward a specific conversion objective. Typically tailored to prompt visitors to take a singular action, such as subscribing to a newsletter, opting for a free trial, or registering for a subscription service, these pages facilitate easy testing of prototypes by non-developers. By doing so, organizations can gauge the impact and response of their audience, including buyers and website visitors. Crucial to an organization's marketing strategies, landing page builders grant marketers the ability to design, tweak, and publish web experiences autonomously, without relying on IT or developers. These builders seamlessly integrate into existing web development infrastructure and web content management systems, ensuring a cohesive web experience. Additionally, they can be harmoniously linked with digital analytics solutions to monitor visitor behavior on landing pages.
Submit New App
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow is a visual web development platform that allows people to design, build, and launch completely custom websites without writing code. By combining design, animation, content management, marketing, and ecommerce tools into a single platform, Webflow empowers non-coders and coders alike to ship and promote websites of all kinds in a faster, more cost-efficient, and more collaborative way. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Allianz, Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Duda
duda.co
Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth with an extensive range of capabilities spanning ecommerce, client management, SEO, automation, and white labeling.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Whether you’re a marketing pro or just getting started, Unbounce landing pages turn more of your visitors into leads, sales, and signups. With easy-to-use builders for any skill level—plus AI-powered optimization features—Unbounce helps you create and publish beautiful, high-performing pages in just a few minutes.
Framer
framer.com
It’s prototyping made simple—no code required, browser-based, and free for everyone. High-fidelity in half the time. Framer is a powerful web builder designed for creating stunning, responsive websites with ease. It offers an intuitive interface that allows users to design and publish modern sites at any scale, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced developers. Framer also supports a marketplace for plugins and templates, enhancing its functionality and enabling users to create unique websites effortlessly. Whether you're looking to build a portfolio, a business site, or a landing page, Framer provides the tools you need to design smarter and publish faster. Start for free and explore the possibilities!
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
Clickfunnels is one of the world’s most popular online sales funnel platforms where users can quickly and easily create beautiful sales pages that convert visitors into leads and paying customers. No tech, design, or coding experience necessary. Hundreds of plug n’ play templates at your fingertips. Or customize your own funnels. Clickfunnels comes with training, tutorials, and smooth 3rd party app, email, and payment integration. Users have built working funnels in as little as 10 minutes!
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Swipe Pages
swipepages.com
Capture more leads & increase conversion rate using mobile first AMP landing pages. Feature packed landing page builder trusted by 7500+ marketers.
Dorik
dorik.com
Dorik is an AI website-building platform that makes it easy for anyone to create a beautiful website in minutes without any design or coding experience. Dorik is flexible, easy-to-use, and one of the most affordable website building platforms.
Builder.io
builder.io
Builder gives developers and marketers AI-enabled tools to quickly transform designs into optimized web and mobile experiences. It provides an AI-powered design-to-code tool (Visual Copilot) that automatically turns Figma designs into clean code and a visual content management system (Visual CMS) that lets marketers quickly build, iterate, and optimize web and mobile experiences without being dependent on engineering.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, forms & personality tests for lead qualification & segmentation, price calculators & digital sales assistants for sales conversion and product & customer satisfaction surveys for measuring customer experience.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
VBOUT
vbout.com
VBOUT is an AI-powered marketing platform trusted by 1000’s of businesses worldwide to automate and centralize their marketing while delivering engaging, personalized experiences to their audiences. Agencies and partners use VBOUT directly or through a white label setup to build custom plans, manage sub-accounts and share assets from one client account to many. With VBOUT, you can: * Manage all your social media from one place. * Engage with your customers by creating and sending winning email campaigns. * Design stunning, personalized and dynamic landing pages with no coding. * Create automations with an intuitive visual builder. * Nurture leads from click to close - and beyond. * Grow and maintain your audience lists easily. * Track and analyze all your marketing activities on a customizable dashboard. The platform has easy drag-and-drop landing pages and forms, an intuitive visual automation builder, social media management, email marketing tools and a growing library of pre-built templates for a broad range of marketing campaigns. In-depth, native analytics and lead tracking provide marketers a full view of their pipeline, list engagement and campaign performance. Growing businesses and agencies trust VBOUT’s flexible platform and award-winning, free premium support to help them attract the right customers, convert more visitors into customers, and run complete marketing campaigns in one easy-to-use platform.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Instapage
instapage.com
Instapage empowers marketers to build personalized and optimized landing pages at scale, resulting in improved campaign results and ROI. With no developer needed and a user-friendly interface, you can create relevant ad-to-landing-page experiences quickly that support multiple target audiences and campaign goals. As the most advanced landing page solution on the market, Instapage provides a unified environment for ad mapping, AI-powered content and experimentation, and built-in analytics.
Knak Templates
knak.com
Free Email Templates. As Marketers, we know all too well the design and programming challenges you face when building emails. That's why we decided to give away our entire Marketo and Eloqua email template libraries for free. Get access to over 50 free templates for e-newsletters, email marketing campaigns, promotional emails, and more. Simply provide your email address to receive 50+ free email and landing page templates, no coding necessary.
BlueCamroo
bluecamroo.com
BlueCamroo is a SaaS Business Management Platform that combines many essential services for companies in a single, easily adoptable, and affordable solution. Designed specifically for SMBs, it offers them the scope and whole-business approach of larger enterprise level systems, yet delivered in a much more manageable manner. This fully integrated approach makes work more efficient than a cluster of stitched together single-purpose applications, delivers better data security, is easier to learn, adopt, use, manage, and is less expensive. SMBs get a fully featured business solution (CRM, Sales & Marketing, Projects, Support, Workflow Automation, and much more…) that was designed to grow in unison with their needs through gradual adoption into different internal business units, while eliminating the need for a bundle of single-purpose applications. It all starts with a Free CRM.
Plasmic
plasmic.app
Plasmic is a visual development platform that empowers your entire team to build production-grade web apps fast, from internal tools to customer-facing products and websites. Plasmic breaks through the boundaries of no-code, integrating with your codebase for endless possibilities.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Pagemaker
pagemaker.io
Pagemaker.io is world's first landing page editor for eCommerce. Create stunning landing pages in mins and explore our large set of Templates, modules, layouts and editing options.
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do with Mailmunch: - Build email lists with a wide variety of opt-in form for every industry and use case - Nurture these leads with lead nurturing sequences - Lower cart abandonment and generate repeat sales with easy-to-build autoresponders - Promote new campaigns or announce product updates with high deliverability broadcasts - Boost conversions with our eye-catching landing pages that are designed for high traction Mailmunch is also incredibly easy to set up. Our intuitive drag & drop builder along with hundreds of free templates ensure that you can launch any campaign in a matter of minutes, be it an opt-in form, an email campaign, or a landing page. And if you’re wondering whether Mailmunch is a good fit for your organization, don’t worry. Mailmunch has an option for every industry and vertical. More about Mailmunch opt-in forms: - Six different types of opt-in forms - Vast template library for every use case - Advanced display rules and A/B testing - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Mobile-friendly forms that look good on every device More about Mailmunch landing pages: - Large template library for every industry - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Out of the box integrations with leading email marketing services - A/B testing to optimize for high conversions More about Mailmunch email marketing: - Large template library for every campaign and niche - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Autoresponder sequences - Easy-to-design and schedule broadcasts There’s a lot more in our powerful suite of tools to cater to all your email marketing needs. All our paid plans come with a 60-day money-back guarantee to give you the confidence to try the easiest lead growth and email marketing tool you’ll find.
EQUP
equp.com
EQUP is an all-in-one software that helps business owners in streamlining their businesses process like marketing, sales, billing, communication, etc. With EQUP, business owners do not have to settle for generic solutions; it offers industry-specific solutions to their business problems whether they are in Service, SAAS, or E-commerce industries. EQUP is the only CRM+Marketing Automation software present in the market that offers you the option to manage multiple companies with a single account and a single subscription. No need to purchase a new plan to manage your other businesses. EQUP's inventory pooling feature allows you to pool your Emails, Users, Deals, Tags, Tasks, Appointments, etc. between your companies so that no feature is left unused. In EQUP, all the tools you need to manage and grow your business are all available in one place, making it easier for you to manage your business without having to learn multiple programs and switching between them for necessary information. You will also have access to a dedicated account manager who will not only help you with onboarding but will also be available to assist you with your software needs.
WayMore
waymore.io
WayMore is an innovative all-in-one omnichannel marketing cloud platform, which consists of many different tools, aimed at increasing sales and reducing marketing costs. The high technology of the platform is based on data collection, analytics, automation, and digital marketing. WayMore is for all businesses, regardless of industry or size. The simple design of the platform makes the user experience very easy. How? * Place your customers at the center of a comprehensive approach. * Consolidate all your data sources. Analyze the data with the power of AI to understand better your audience. * Micro-segment your audience to maximize the engagement rate. * Communicate with each audience segment with the right channel, at the right moment, and with the right content. * Implement automations to avoid manual tasks. Why? * Turn prospect leads to loyal customers. * Save time & effort.
Localo
localo.com
Boost Your Client's Business With The Ultimate Local SEO Tool - Localo Empower your agency's spectrum of services with the most robust local SEO tool to skyrocket your client’s local visibility - Localo. This powerful AI-based tool is all about giving local businesses a competitive edge, attracting more local customers, and driving ROI through optimized local SEO strategies. * Suitable for all marketing agencies and freelance SEO consultants seeking a faster, more efficient way to manage their clients' local SEO. Key Features and Benefits: * Smart Tasks: Stay ahead of the competition with personalized weekly tasks and advanced insights. Improve your client's local search visibility and attract new customers. * Position Checker and Monitoring: Accurately track your clients’ Google local rankings and make data-driven decisions to enhance their visibility. * Localo AI: Our intelligent AI helps you automate and optimize Google posts, review replies, and business profile information. * Review Manager: A remarkable tool to manage and enhance your client's Google reviews. Improve customer relations and build online credibility. * GBP Protection: Safeguard your client business from unwarranted changes that can affect their local search rankings. * GBP Posts: Keep customers engaged with timely, informative Google posts. * Growth Statistics: Make informed decisions with comprehensive growth statistics. Understand local search visibility better and formulate effective strategies. * Get started with Localo today and receive a 30-day money-back guarantee, no long-term commitment needed. Your clients trust you with their digital presence; don't just meet their expectations - exceed them. Equip your agency with Localo - The Ultimate Local SEO tool and gain an upper hand in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Take advantage of our time-limited offer NOW, and let us lead your clients' businesses to local dominance!
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok, your all-in-one web marketing platform for digital agencies, marketers, businesses and consultants. Functionality Website Builder, Funnel Builder, Landing pages, Pop Ups, E-Commerce includes CRM with Email marketing, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Analytics, Webhooks, and more! Your go-to solution. No-code, drag-and-drop simplicity, and a suite of conversion tools ensure your monetary ROI. Start with a 14 day free trial!
Grapedrop
grapedrop.com
Grapedrop is a powerful website and landing page no-code builder, allowing you to build highly converting web projects with an easy-to-use builder. Great for lead generation, selling products, portfolios, events, and more.
Benchmark
benchmarkemail.com
Benchmark is an email marketing platform on a global mission to help businesses everywhere ignite relationships with their customers. * CREATE EMAILS THAT CONVERT Users of any skill level can build email campaigns that drive results. An intuitive no-code email builder paired with the power of AI-generated content makes it easier than ever to send messages that resonate with your audience. Start from scratch, or choose from an extensive library of ready-made templates. * GROW YOUR LIST Create custom landing pages, forms and surveys to grow and engage your list. Anyone can use Benchmark Email's simple lead generation tools to attract new subscribers. Or, connect to the lead gen tools you love with Zapier. * PERSONALIZE OUTREACH Send timely, personalized email content using automation workflows in a visual builder. Trigger emails based on your contacts' behavior or attributes. * OPTIMIZE AND MEASURE SUCCESS Reporting tools give insight into top-performing campaigns, while a/b testing provides a lever for improving your key metrics. For decades, Benchmark Email has been providing businesses around the world with intelligent email marketing tools to help them reach their audience.
Referrizer
referrizer.com
The World's Most Advanced Marketing Automation Platform to Empower Your Local Business. Get more clients, maximize referrals, and improve your customer retention with our FREE TRIAL account. Partner up with local business owners and discover tons of premium apps and pre-built integrations to boost results even more. Signup for FREE (No credit card required).
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo is an enterprise grade email marketing platform that helps brands boost their sales, customer retention and improve lifetime value of customers. The key highlights include an easy to use email builder with drag and drop options, segmentation tools to tailor your messages to users, and creating various intent capture forms. As a smart email toolkit, businesses can use Kasplo to take the best advantage of this cost effective and ROI driven marketing platform.
DotcomPal
dotcompal.com
DotcomPal is the One-Stop-Solution for individual professionals to Launch, Market, and Sell Online. It is a SaaS-based platform that has helped 16,500+ digital entrepreneurs— eBook authors, digital artists, affiliates, marketing agencies, and SMEs—with all the necessary tools required to sell, manage, and grow an online business. With its intuitive drag-n-drop editor and 300+ templates, you can build websites, landing pages, blogs, eStores, membership sites, etc., without typing a single line of code. For marketing purposes, DotcomPal offers easy-to-use and personalized email templates, customer journey builder, video hosting, customer segmentation features, web analytics, SEO optimization, along with custom training and support that helps in high quality lead generation. With secure hosting and one-click external app integration with all the major business apps, you get a bird’ eye view of all your business activities from a single web browser window.
Project Broadcast
projectbroadcast.com
Project Broadcast is a powerful and cost-effective text marketing platform designed to empower businesses with the ability to create and manage marketing drip campaigns while reaching out to their customer base through SMS messages. With features like chat, broadcast messages, campaigns, landing pages, keywords, and much more Project Broadcast is your go-to platform for robust and affordable text marketing needs.
AWeber
aweber.com
AWeber is a market leader of small business email marketing software. Founded in 1998, AWeber has over 20 years of proven success helping more than one million customers around the world reliably connect with their prospects and customers through powerfully-simple email marketing software. Along with its award-winning 24/7 US-based customer support, AWeber delivers the ability to quickly build responsive landing pages, load and manage contacts, send amazing emails, send instant push notifications, and analyze results without having to be a tech whiz. AWeber works with more than 1,000 partner software solutions, allowing customers to seamlessly integrate with the apps and services they rely on to operate and grow. A privately-held company, AWeber is headquartered in Chalfont, PA.
Brizy Cloud
brizy.cloud
The easiest way to create highly converting sales landing pages, lead generation and marketing landing pages for your business or your clients.
Emma
myemma.com
Emma by Marigold helps marketers create and deliver personalized, targeted email and SMS campaigns that drive real business results. Whether you are a team of one or a globally distributed team, our resources make it easier for you to build simple, data-driven campaigns that connect and convert across channels. We also offer customizable templates (not limited to premium accounts), hands-on customer support, and functionality that is built to scale with you. * Plan — Collaborate across teams, be proactive about your campaigns and customer outreach. * Design — Our world-class editor and hundreds of responsive templates help you design compelling mobile emails and test effective CTAs. * Target and Engage — Use segmentation to power more personalized messages based on what you know about your customers, and our automation tools help you efficiently build and execute ongoing campaigns that keep your brand top of mind. * Analyze and Optimize — Understand the impact of your programs and improve over time with real-time analytics, testing and insights, even when you’re on the go. * Integrations — Emma integrates with top CRM, e-commerce, and analytics platforms so you can use data from the technologies you use most to create informed and dynamic creative.
Taplink
taplink.at
Taplink helps you create a high-converting landing page for your business on Instagram in 10 minutes. Use numerous marketing features to increase your sales
Phonesites
phonesites.com
Turn more of your visitors into customers. Easily build websites, landing pages, surveys, pop-ups, and digital business cards in just 10 minutes. All right from your phone!
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Dotdigital is an all-in-one customer experience and data platform (CXDP) that empowers marketing teams to exceed customer expectations with highly personalized cross-channel journeys. With Dotdigital, marketers can seamlessly unify, enrich, and segment customer data. Breaking down data siloes, Dotdigital streamlines decision-making and paves the way for marketing creativity that delivers customer engagement at scale. With powerful AI capabilities, Dotdigital makes it easy to automate deeply personalized experiences across web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and more. Trusted by over 4,000 brands across ecommerce, retail, not-for-profit, education, financial services, and other sectors, Dotdigital enables marketers across the globe. Headquartered in London and established in 1999, Dotdigital is focused on building trusted, connected, and future-proofed solutions that empower customer-obsessed businesses. Learn more at dotdigital.com.
GreatPages
greatpages.com.br
Create absurdly fast and optimized pages, convert your visitors and grow your business with the most powerful landing page creator on the market.
ContactPigeon
contactpigeon.com
ContactPigeon is an award-winning omnichannel marketing automation platform that gives a solution to every retailer’s problem: How to send the right message, at the right time, with the right content to each visitor. It enables one-person-shops and enterprise retailers alike to benefit from the use of a Big Data platform, in order to easily create data-driven Automations and Personalized Campaigns that react to customer/visitor behaviors and catalog changes in seconds. That's why ContactPigeon helps customers by addressing three major goals towards growing their sales: • Enriched customer insights: Collecting customer behavior data and building an enriched unified view of customers • Improved customer engagements: Trigger automated and predictive messages at the right moment within a customer's journey for optimizing sales conversion and retention. • Multi-channel reach: Allow businesses to design engaging campaigns across a wide range of messaging channels (e.g. email, SMS, Viber, mobile, push notifications, website, Facebook, Google, postcards) within one platform.
GreenRope
greenrope.com
GreenRope is an all-in-one, complete CRM, marketing automation, and customer service solution designed for businesses doing big things. GreenRope combines sales, marketing, and operations into one, highly customizable software solution built for your business. GreenRope is more than software, it’s a way of doing business. We help our users break down departmental silos to create streamlined business processes. GreenRope’s CRM has all the tools and integrations you need for sales, marketing, customer service, and operations. Real power comes from an integrated approach, and that’s exactly what GreenRope offers. GreenRope includes advanced marketing automation capabilities, drag-and-drop customer journey mapping, sales force automation, customer service tools, and a tool box of other features to help manage and operate your business. GreenRope gives you control over your entire business from sales to marketing to customer service.You get a 360-degree view of your customers and a better way to manage and reach your KPIs. GreenRope is one of the only true all-in-one solutions. Everyone in your organization can use GreenRope to manage sales, boost marketing initiatives, and use data to create better customer experiences. Plus, additional users are always free. Effectively manage your sales pipeline with in-depth sales enablement tools. Customize the way you view your contacts, schedule appointments, automate follow-ups, and easily view all sales opportunities. GreenRope gives you marketing automation that's easy to set up, test, and execute. Never miss an opportunity to provide the best customer experience through personalized communication and data-driven strategies. With GreenRope, you can manage multiple channels - websites, email, mobile, social, and more - all in the same platform. We are here when you need us. Contact us 24/7 via chat, email, and more. Plus, we provide in-depth onboarding with personalized training, a certification program, and hundreds of online resources to ensure your success. GreenRope is a company built around providing exceptional value to our customers. Since we started in 2008, we have evolved from being one of the first email marketing service providers to being the first, truly Complete CRM on the market. Combining sales, marketing, and operations in to a single platform, GreenRope inspires collaboration with your clients, vendors, and employees and we live this collaborative culture, listening to people like you to build what YOU want to run your business. GreenRope's Complete CRM helps business owners, sales managers and marketers bridge the gap between departments and make data accessible throughout, so your business runs smoothly and effectively with all the information a team needs to better target and serve their leads and customers.
EventCreate
eventcreate.com
Create a beautiful event website in minutes. Build an event website, collect registrations, sell tickets, and promote your event online. Reliable and secure. Trusted by more than 1,000,000 people worldwide, including planners from Nike, MIT and Refinery29.
Onepage
onepage.io
The website-building tool you'll enjoy using. It helps to build Websites, Landing-pages, Linktree's, Quizzes swiftly. Then connect them together, all with one tool. Focused on productivity and UX aspects, it's supplied with hotkeys, command-line and remarkably fast software-performance.
Kickpages
kickpages.com
With Kickpages, you can create landing pages, sales funnels, membership sites, full websites, and lots more! Founded in 2017, Kickpages is a part of First Ignition Media, based in Donegal, Ireland. With a global, distributed design, and development team, Kickpages is an innovative platform at the cutting edge of the page builder market.
Tarvent
tarvent.com
Tarvent is a marketing automation and email marketing solution built for fast growing small businesses with limited budgets. Our goal is to provide the enterprise-level features of some of our biggest competitors at a price everyone can afford. In most cases, there is never a need to charge thousands of dollars for these advanced features, but they just don't cost that much to actually work. Our pricing is set in a similar fashion. If you're new, use the
eMarketeer
emarketeer.com
eMarketeer is your all-in-one marketing automation platform! Easy to use yet incredible powerful. In our platform you'll find tools for Marketing automation Email marketing Event management Surveys and evaluations Landing pages Mobile apps Mobile marketing
Ahoyo
ahoyo.to
People's attention span is decreasing Get to the point, with a highly converting, single-page, online presence. We are the no-website tool .os Don't spend time building and marketing a dedicated website. Direct social traffic to your Ahoyo page and use it as a: - Google Calendar scheduling link - One-click no-setup online store - Contact us page - Content aggregation from Medium, Twitter, Wordpress or any RSS - Links And much much more. Use it as a link-in-bio solution or as a dedicated online business card or landing page.
LanderLab
landerlab.io
No coding, no server skills needed! With LanderLab, you can create, edit, and publish beautiful and responsive landing pages that convert more in a matter of clicks. Chose from a rich collection of ready to use templates or import your existing landing page. Customize images, headlines, call to actions or any other part, with our built in easy to use Visual Editor. Build your audiences by easily installing any tracking pixel for popular platforms like Facebook, Google Analytics, etc. Preview and publish your landing page online. Import landing pages directly from spy tools, like Adplexity. Ready to use templates for ECom, Diet, Finance, Leadgen and more. Upload your existing landing pages as .zip Build a new landing page from an empty template. Open in editor and customize images, text or layout. Publish sites to any custom domains you own with full SSL support (via Let's Encrypt).
Knak Enterprise
knak.com
A scalable campaign creation platform for enterprise marketing teams. Knak Enterprise enables efficient collaboration across global, decentralized marketing teams, while maintaining brand control. Empower your people to create beautiful emails and landing pages in minutes, with no coding required.
Mobiz
app.mobiz.co
Mobiz is a all-in-one text marketing solution that helps businesses grow their subscribers and deliver 1:1 personalized shopping experiences at scale. Take advantage of personalized picture text messaging and sales pages, to capture the highest open rates and conversions. Leverage advanced campaign analytics to win more and segment subscribers based on sales page intent data likely to buy particular items over others. Our texting experts are here to help.
Flowcode
flowcode.com
Flowcode is a technology platform designed to bridge the gap between the physical and digital realms, enabling brands to connect more effectively with their customers. By facilitating the capture of valuable first-party data, Flowcode empowers businesses to enhance their marketing strategies and optimize customer engagement. This innovative solution is particularly relevant in today's digital landscape, where understanding consumer behavior is essential for driving conversions and fostering brand loyalty. Targeted primarily at brands seeking to improve their customer interactions, Flowcode serves a diverse range of industries, including retail, entertainment, and hospitality. Its tools are designed to optimize conversion funnels, allowing businesses to identify and map customer interests accurately. This capability is especially beneficial for organizations looking to create personalized experiences that resonate with their audience. By leveraging Flowcode, brands can unlock unique experiences that not only attract customers but also encourage repeat engagement. One of the standout features of Flowcode is its ability to facilitate over 711 million engagements, showcasing its effectiveness in enhancing customer experiences at major venues and events. This level of engagement demonstrates Flowcode's capacity to drive meaningful interactions between brands and consumers. Additionally, the platform is trusted by over 60% of the Fortune 500, indicating its reliability and effectiveness in meeting the needs of large-scale enterprises. Flowcode's unique selling points include its seamless integration of physical and digital touchpoints, enabling brands to gather actionable insights from customer interactions. The platform provides tools for real-time analytics, allowing businesses to track engagement metrics and adjust their strategies accordingly. This data-driven approach not only enhances marketing efforts but also fosters a deeper understanding of customer preferences, ultimately leading to more effective campaigns. In summary, Flowcode stands out in the technology landscape by offering a comprehensive solution that connects brands with their customers in innovative ways. By focusing on first-party data collection and engagement optimization, Flowcode equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate the evolving digital landscape and build lasting relationships with their audience.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond is a platform of simple tools for lead generation and marketing automation used by more than 5,000 businesses: Landing Pages: Build, publish & A/B split test mobile-responsive Landing Pages in minutes. Website Popups: Convert more website visitors into leads with website popup forms. Forms: Embed Lead-Generation Forms on your website and blog. Contests & Promotions: Run Facebook Sweepstakes, Photo Contests, Instagram Hashtag Contests and more. Marketing Automation: Trigger personalized emails to your Leads based on their activity and personal detail. Email Marketing: Personalize your emails to each Lead based on any activity or personal details. Lead Management: Create Lists based on your Leads’ activity on your site & campaigns. Lead Scoring: Score your leads based on their activity and personal details to see which one are ready to buy. Lead Profiles: Get insight into your Leads. View their website activity, emails they’ve opened & more.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.