Heepsy

heepsy.com

Heepsy is an influencer marketing platform designed for brands and agencies. Get access to millions of influencers from around the globe, plus the tools you need to find the right one for your social media campaigns. Find influencers on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Filter your search by location, category, follower count, engagement rate, and more. Heepsy also provides detailed analytics reports about each influencer. Analyze their engagement, follower growth, audience demographics, and authenticity. Avoid influencers with highly suspicious audiences and inorganic growth. Check into their average likes and comments per post to see how content created for your brand might perform. Organize your favorite influencers in lists. Want to get contact information so you can start reaching out to influencers? Download your lists to get contact info, plus all other influencer stats, in one place saved wherever you need it. But not only does it offer the option for brands to find influencers, it also introduces the option of a Marketplace where influencers can find campaigns published by brands. Here, creators have the flexibility to select campaigns that match their interests, with features allowing them to filter based on the campaign's location, the network for the promotion, the category being promoted, and more. This setup ensures that influencers can easily discover campaigns that align with their audience's preferences and their own content creation style. Ready to try it out? Heepsy offers a free trial and monthly plans, so you can try out the platform before making any long-term commitment. Visit us today to sign up for free and give it a go.