In today's digital landscape, influencer marketing platforms offer comprehensive solutions for organizations seeking to harness the power of social influencers. These platforms streamline the process of identifying influencers, overseeing content creation, and evaluating campaign effectiveness. By leveraging partnerships with celebrities, content creators, micro-influencers, and brand ambassadors, brands can explore new avenues for customer acquisition and product promotion. Primarily utilized by marketing and advertising teams in consumer goods sectors such as retail, fashion, beauty, as well as e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, influencer marketing platforms facilitate targeted outreach and collaboration. They serve as a bridge between brands and influencers, enabling seamless communication and content management. There are two main approaches to sourcing influencers through these platforms. Some offer extensive databases containing profiles of verified influencers across various social networks, utilizing artificial intelligence for audience analysis. Others provide access to exclusive networks of influencers who have opted to collaborate with brands. Regardless of the method chosen, these platforms empower businesses to refine their search criteria and connect with influencers who align with their brand values and target demographics. Through integrated collaboration tools and content management features, marketers can efficiently liaise with influencers, oversee content creation, and evaluate campaign performance. This comprehensive approach ensures that influencer marketing initiatives are executed seamlessly and yield measurable results.
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. Schedule posts to every social platform, get hashtag suggestions, best times to post, turn your images into clickable, shoppable posts with a custom link in bio, and much more!
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s media and social intelligence to stay on top of billions of online conversations and extract relevant insights to strategically manage their brands. With nearly 20 years of experience analyzing data, Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on the local expertise of 60 offices across six continents. Our clients can monitor media coverage across both news and social media. We track over 300,000 online news sources, have partnerships for print and broadcast monitoring, and listen to social conversations, in real-time, across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, comments, review sites, forums, message boards, and over 300 million blogs. We help our clients analyze media and social media coverage with ease, with both qualitative and quantitative metrics. Our ever expanding widget library allows clients to seamlessly create dashboards to help visualize media coverage and report on the ROI of their PR and marketing efforts. Everything is interactive and exportable, to give the context behind the numbers. Media Intelligence for PR With over 300,0000 sources and the largest library of premium content, monitor and analyze every piece of relevant media coverage from online publications, print, social media, TV and radio stations in real time. Connect with influencers and journalists and track your outreach. Social Solutions for Marketers The Social division, formerly Sysomos (acquired in April 2018), offers comprehensive and integrated data solutions to drive your social strategy. Research and monitor 200+ billion social conversations with unlimited queries and no data caps, engage and publish from one platform, easily find social influencers, dig into consumer insights, and discover communities driving social conversations. Customized Solutions for the Enterprise The Enterprise Solutions team ensures that even the most complex deliverables are met quickly and effectively by our team of industry experts and analysts. Meltwater provides professional services and premium offerings for the world's leading brands.
LTK
shopltk.com
Shop the latest in fashion, home, beauty, fitness from LTK influencers you trust. Workwear ideas, wedding guest dresses, travel looks and so much more.
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform helps businesses — brands, publishers, and agencies — to build authentic, enduring, and rewarding relationships with both publishers and consumers. By providing visibility across the entire consumer journey, they are able to aggregate, orchestrate, and optimize the total value of the entire mix of partnerships with ease and transparency — driving growth and creating new value for consumers. To learn more about how impact.com's technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L'Oreal, Fanatics, Levi's and 1-800-Flowers, visit www.impact.com.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
#paid is a creator marketplace that connects vetted creators with the world’s most recognizable brands, like McDonald’s, Sephora, Samsung, and Disney. Together, creators and marketers collaborate and measure entire creator marketing campaigns in a centralized and integrated experience. The company empowers creators to do what they love, and brings trust to the creator ecosystem with proprietary technology solutions to large category problems, like fair pricing, algorithmic matching, and automated content usage rights that create true omni-channel creator marketing. Rather than rely on vanity metrics and influencers, #paid focuses exclusively on creators—and measures their impact on fundamental business performance metrics.The company is rated #1 for its customer support and managed services, and powers marketing teams and content creators from offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
PartnerStack is a full stack solution for partnerships. The platform supports partner marketing, referral, and reseller activity, and solves for partner application management, engagement, attribution, education, payouts, compliance, and additional partner channel needs. Companies using PartnerStack have their program listed in PartnerStack's marketplace, exposing their program to a growing network of +450,000 partners. These companies see a +30% revenue increase in their partner channels due to partners acquired through PartnerStack's network. The network allows partners to sell multiple SaaS applications from a single platform - a necessity for integrated SaaS solutions investing in channel.
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
BrandMaxima
brandmaxima.com
BrandMaxima is a leading influencer discovery and analytics SaaS platform with its world's largest Influencer database of 103.5 million influencers on Instagram, Tiktok, YouTube and Twitter. BrandMaxima's features includes Influencer Discovery, Influencer Analytics, Influencer Management & Outreach, Campaign Management and Campaign Reporting.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiatives. Our all-in-one platform seamlessly integrates with top e-commerce solutions, social media platforms, and marketplaces.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
HypeAuditor is a SaaS company offering complex solutions to brands, agencies, and platforms dealing with influencers. HypeAuditor has developed a comprehensive set of tools and reports to analyze influencers on Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and Twitter, and plan marketing campaigns. The toolset helps to discover and compare the quality of influencers’ accounts, verify their audience authenticity, and analyze audience demographics. The Campaign Management Solution allows businesses to create branded media plans for influencer campaigns, manage and automate campaigns with AI-based features, and track their performance. HypeAuditor provides a range of Market Analysis reports designed to provide businesses with industry insights and the influencer marketing landscape in different countries and niche markets. The reports include Competitor Analysis for exploring influencer strategies of competitive brands. The Competitor Comparison report helps to compare multiple brands side by side. All services are based on AI algorithms, which allows HypeAuditor to identify behavioral patterns and detect suspicious accounts. HypeAuditor’s goal is to provide the ultimate analytics solution to ensure the company’s clients work as effectively as possible with social media creators.
Fohr
fohr.co
At Fohr, we believe ambassador marketing is influencer marketing at its best. It’s the kind of ad you remember, and at the same time, the kind of ad you forget was an ad at all. It’s built on brand love, storytelling, and honesty. Fohr was the first influencer marketing platform in the world, connecting top brands with the right creators since 2013. What Fohr offers: DISCOVERY You find your next influencer partners. Our self-serve platform helps you run influencer campaigns seamlessly, from influencer identification to reporting. AMBASSADOR MANAGEMENT PLATFORM (AMP) Your influencer community comes to you. Custom-tailored software to recruit your best customers as brand ambassadors. MANAGED SERVICES We find influencer partners and run campaigns for you. Strategic end-to-end ambassador campaign program management enriched by our proprietary technology. CUSTOM TECHNOLOGY We co-author something entirely new. A completely bespoke influencer program, strategy, and platform based on your business needs. With over 180k+ opted-in, on-platform influencers, $80M+ in influencer payout data, and over 5,000+ influencer campaigns under our belts, we’re constantly learning and evolving with the industry. Fohr is a group of totally excellent people building better ways to work with influencers.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
AI-powered end-to-end Influencer Management Platform Activate more influencers in the shortest time 6M+ Influencers | 4 Social Channels | 1 user-friendly, AI-powered platform Trusted by 100+ leading global brands and 4300+ data-driven marketers Used by global players like Huawei, Chanel, Estee Lauder, AirAsia, Swarovski, Ogilvy, Omnicom, GroupM, and more! affable.ai's self-service platform streamlines influencer campaign planning and execution, right from finding most relevant influencers to measuring their impact. Marketing teams can seamlessly optimize their campaigns for max ROI using affable.ai's deep demographic insights. affable.ai tracks 6M+ influencers globally across various social media platforms - Instagram, Youtube, TikTok, Twitter. Here's how you can benefit from using affable.ai: 1. Find authentic & relevant influencers using affable.ai's Influencer & Content Discovery 2. Reach out to the influencers using affable.ai's in-built Influencer Relationship Management solution 3. Track all the content - including posts and stories on your Campaign Dashboard 4. Create and export reports about the Social Metrics including Reach, Engagement, Impression and Media Value 5. Track ongoing influencer trends on a weekly basis 6. Compare your influencer performances against competitors
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN is the best influencer marketing software for ecommerce brands. Our AI-powered platform includes 32m+ influencer suite, campaign workroom, reporting & analytics, payment & product fulfillment, full content media library and more.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Skeepers is the European leader in shopper engagement solutions. They provide a fully integrated one-stop-shop UGC suite for brands to bond with consumers, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales and customer retention. Skeepers connects brands and consumers through authentic experiences with our fully integrated one-stop-shop suite of UGC solutions. With Skeepers, brands authentically nurture consumer relationships, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales, and improve consumer retention. Its solutions make it easy to create, collect, manage, and activate UGC, effectively and at scale. Skeepers enables brands to connect with our community of creators for high-quality, tailor-made UGC video content. Its advanced AI enables brands to use the most optimal video content to make products resonate with target audiences and broadcast videos across their most effective distribution channels
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor Company, provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint on their customer journey. Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud allows brands to relate, communicate, build and adapt to the dynamic world of social media. Intuitive, all In One, friendly platform Teams quickly onboard and start working with the award- winning, friendly UI and all the tools and workflows needed to plan, schedule, publish, and measure results across every social channel. Powerful listening tools measure pulse AI-powered community management and listening tools generate insights on competition, trends, influencers, followers and behaviors so marketers apply the right content to the right audience. Best- in-Class Analytics and insights Rockstar social teams prove their results with ease through deep insights that come from powerful analytics and unparalleled custom reporting to go beyond the basics to real business results. Integrated service and care across social Intuitive, no-learning curve, integrated social customer care tools help teams better help out customers as they queue, route, resolve in an instant on social media. Integrated ShopStream livestream video shopping Dazzle your clients with live video shopping experiences. Fuel your digital shopping journey to drive your customers from browsing to buying.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain campaign.
AnyTag
anytag.jp
AnyTag is an influencer marketing platform that enables marketers, PR agencies, talent agencies and influencer networks to discover influencers, activate, manage, track and attribute influencer marketing campaigns across major social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Built for Asia, the platform provides users with access to over 300,000 influencers and influencer data points from across the region, including those signed up on its sister application for influencers, AnyCreator. AnyTag also provides users with social media analytics for their brand-owned social media accounts, including demographics and post analytics, competitor analytics, hashtag analytics, brand mentions and UGC management.
NoxInfluencer
noxinfluencer.com
NoxInfluencer is a comprehensive influencer marketing software for social media influencer discovery, marketing campaign running, influencer relationship management, and social media analytics. It covers over 20 million global influencer resources across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Features: Influencer Fine-granular Searching Influencer database of 20,000,000 65k Niche Tags and 17K brand tags Influencer Marketing Campaign: Launching & Monitoring Influencer Data Analysis Global Influencer Top Ranking (by Geo & Niche)
Glewee
glewee.com
Glewee is the easiest and fastest all-in-one influencer marketing network changing the way brands and agencies do influencer marketing trusted by over 2,500 brands & agencies as well as 10,000+ creators & influencers. Glewee allows brands and agencies the ability to launch, manage, track, and scale unlimited influencer marketing campaigns all in one single platform. By offering the most reliable opt-in creator and influencer marketing platform, Glewee makes it possible for brands, agencies and creators to connect, collaborate and execute influencer marketing campaigns through social media to drive sales and reach new audiences. Glewee makes it seamless to find influencers for your brand. Glewee’s self-service web-based platform and iOS creator app connect brand marketers and advertisers with thousands of pre-vetted authenticated influencers that collectively bring more than 2.5B net social media followers to the table. Through its cloud computing platform, Glewee guarantees that brands will be matched with the best-fit creator team every time, often within minutes of launching a campaign. Start with our end-to-end influencer marketing solution. Build best-in-class briefs with smart tools. Automate tasks and reminders to elevate your social media marketing strategy with Glewee. Glewee’s intuitive in-app experience enables brands and creators to communicate one-on-one and create real-time authentic relationships. Glewee’s smart step-by-step process makes it easier than ever for brands to execute compliant end-to-end content marketing campaigns, making it the most efficient content generation platform on the market. Brands and agencies can create an account on Glewee’s influencer marketing platform at app.glewee.io. Content creators can download the Glewee app at the Apple App Store or Google Play. For more information on Glewee, please visit our website at glewee.com.
Lefty
lefty.io
Lefty is an end-to end influencer marketing platform built for the leading lifestyle brands. Lefty helps brands & agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery & qualification, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement and competitive benchmarking. Lefty is part of The Independents group. The Independents is a global marketing and communications group for industry leaders across luxury and lifestyle. Formed through the combination of Karla Otto, K2, The Qode, Lefty and Bureau Betak. Offices: Paris, London, Milan, Munich, New York, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Beijing, Seoul, Dubai More information at https://www.lefty.io.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr is the system of record for data-driven influencer marketing, providing the intelligence and tools needed to run impactful influencer marketing programs. Our platform enables marketers to drive greater impact and ROI by investing in the right strategies, outsmart their competitors, streamline campaigns, and scale global programs. We are honored to power the most advanced and largest scale influencer marketing programs in the world for brands who are leading the way and their agencies, including L'Oréal, Shiseido, Unilever, Charlotte Tilbury, Michelin, Pandora, Samsung, Omnicom, Edelman, and Cheil. Our company was born global and thrives on enabling effective coordination across 70 countries and 26 languages. You can find us in San Francisco, New York, Boston, London, Paris, and Singapore. Visit www.traackr.com to learn more.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole helps marketers measure, improve and report on the impact they're making on social media. Keyhole’s social listening, influencer tracking and social media analytics products help marketers improve their social media strategy, and prove their impact to colleagues and clients. Keyhole’s easy-to-use dashboard allows you to build and share reports instantly, saving hundreds of hours a year. Use Keyhole's dedicated Influencers metrics to analyze advocates talking about your hashtags. *You can filter influencers based on geo-location and keywords in their bios. Reach out to influencers to help boost engagement and increase your marketing ROI. * You can also sort influencers based on the exposure they generate and engagement levels. The analytics dashboard has a convenient word cloud that shows hashtags commonly used with your main hashtag. * You can easily use the tool to identify the most popular hashtags relevant to your campaign and find areas of opportunity.
Influencer Marketing AI
influencermarketing.ai
Connect with the right influencers & boost your sales. InfluencerMarketing.ai helps you discover and manage influencers, measure campaign success, and deliver results to clients via a branded interface.
Influence.co
influence.co
For the last 4 years, weve built the largest community of real humans in the influencer economy. We work with 170k+ influencers, 35k+ brands, and 10k+ agencies. Our platform instantly allows you to discover, engage, and connect with influencers via a single end-to-end solution. No more manual spreadsheets. No more managed services. No more spending countless hours on Instagram to connect with the best talent.
Tagshop
tagshop.ai
Tagshop is a social commerce, shoppable UGC and visual shopping platform for eCommerce brands and online stores to activate their user-generated content or brands' social content by tagging products and publish shoppable galleries on their website to increase conversion rate, drive sales, build social trust, engagement, and seamless shopping experiences.
Insense
insense.pro
Insense is a creator marketing platform that connects a global community of 20,000+ micro-influencers with brands and agencies to source UGC, manage influencer campaigns and run whitelisted ads on Meta and TikTok. In just 10-15 days, you can get your high-performing mobile-first creatives, connect directly to verified and onboarded creators, and with 1-click get influencer whitelisting access. Insense is supporting 1500+ brands and growth agencies in the US, CA, UK, Australia, and Germany, across industries such as Beauty & Skincare, Consumer goods, Fashion & Apparel, Food & Beverage, and others to create UGC Ad creatives and whitelist it through our integrations.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and brands rely on Keymailer to meet their influencer marketing objectives, accessing our network of over 50,000 pro-level influencers and press with an audience of 3.5 billion.
Squaredance
squaredance.io
Squaredance is a partnership marketplace, helping DTC brands attract new customers and grow sales in every channel. We offer a comprehensive end-to-end solution to power a digital marketer's needs. Connect your digital store, launch unlimited campaigns, get matched with media experts, attribute and track performance, and optimize, while only paying for sales.
Current
current.tech
What is Current? The #1 solution for brands looking to build their ambassador programs, maximize their influencer marketing, and increase their revenue. At Current Technologies, our suite of tools supports brands from creator discovery to campaign management to automated talent payments and tax compliance. We can help you find the best influencers and ambassadors for your brand, create impactful content at scale, and measure real ROI to drive success for your business. Within our product suite, you'll enjoy: 1.) Ambassador Hub - A complete ambassador platform, engineered for your growth. Launch a private community of ambassadors, measure content performance, track sales, and grow revenue. 2.) Programmatic Recruiting - Find the right influencers without searching for hours. Let our software do all the work to match up potential creators every day. 3.) Payments Platform - Our integrated platform enables your team to authorize payments, customize payouts, collect tax documents, and automatically distribute 1099’s to talent. All while giving your creators the flexibility to receive payment via ACH, wire or PayPal. 4.) Messaging - Build meaningful and lasting connections with your community. Reach out to potential partners, communicate directly with your ambassadors and influencers, or chat with your entire community. 5.) Reporting & Analytics - Measure your success while fine-tuning your strategy with comprehensive performance insights within your reporting suite. 6.) Managed Services & Account Management - We grow profitable ambassador programs. We build lasting influencer strategies. And we take ownership of our clients’ success.
Onclusive
onclusive.com
Onclusive is a global partner for PR and Communications success. Working with thousands of organizations globally, we understand the pressures you face. Like building a strong brand and reputation. Being your organization’s eyes, ears and conscience. Supporting the C-suite, the wider business and its success. We combine industry-leading data science with an international consultancy and best-in-class PR workflow tools to provide you with: • Monitoring – identify coverage and breaking news relevant to your brand and reputation across global media • Measurement – real-time measurement of your communications impact, key issues and media trends • Research & Consultancy – discover the drivers of reputation and communications success, and build more effective strategies and campaigns • PR & Comms Tools – a complete solution to manage your pressroom, campaign planning and media relationships Our technology, insights and expertise make sense of the fractured, fast-moving media world you work in, helping you elevate your performance and prove and improve your value. Day in, day out. For more information, visit onclusive.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook @Onclusive.
Creatable
creatable.io
Creatable is the influencer marketing platform for ecommerce, where brands run campaigns that leverage creators (influencers & store associates) to generate authentic product content. The content is shared with creator audiences on social, indexed by Google and drives new organic engagement and sales. Our AI-powered recommendation engine dynamically serves the highest-performing creator content on product pages and other marketing channels, further increasing traffic & sales, and improving ROAS and customer lifetime value.
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and brand safety. Thousands of the world’s most innovative brands use CreatorIQ, including AB InBev, CVS, Disney, Logitech, Nestlé, Red Bull, Sephora, Unilever and more. Founded in 2014, CreatorIQ is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, London, and Ukraine. In September 2021, CreatorIQ acquired Tribe Dynamics, the leading influencer marketing platform helping passion driven brands drive digital earned media. For more information, visit CreatorIQ.com. + Search, compare, and get recommendations using in-depth fields and insights to effortlessly find and vet more creators fit for your brand, in half the time. + Create an exceptional partnership experience with creator-facing communication tools and destinations that guide them through onboarding and activations. + Build your strategy by forecasting costs and Return on Creator Spend in your campaigns, and analyze complete program performance across all campaigns, creators, and posts.
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer content created about your brand. - Understand your entire influencer community and evaluate individual relationships. - Refine and pivot your influencer marketing strategy by tracking, evaluating, and comparing campaign performance. - Learn from your brand’s performance metrics over time and leverage competitor, market, and industry analytics to expand your lead.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Perpetua’s all-in-one retail media platform helps brands take ad performance to a new level. We give you the tools, automation and control you need to reach your full advertising potential across Amazon, Walmart, Instacart and more.
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount Codes - Integrate via Stripe, API, Zapier, Shopify App, BigCommerce App - Suitable for any business type - Market leading API/ Zapier connections, customize and automate even further - Excellent value. Dont overpay for 3 seperate partner software platforms # Affiliate Marketing Software - Recruit Affiliates. Let affiliates find you with Marketplace Listings, search for affiliates with Affiliate Hunt, then let your affiliates recruit more affiliates for you with MLM. - Reward with commission, fixed or manual rewards - Track Sign-Ups, Sales & Subscriptions - Share marketing assets with affiliates, ensuring their content is always on brand. - Run Campaigns - offering bonuses or other additional rewards to meet targets # Influencer Marketing Platform - Search & contact Instagram, Tik Tok & YouTube Influencers to your programs - Create campaigns, where influencers submit content for your approval - Pay influencers with fixed fees for content OR get commission on sales # Customer Referral Marketing Tools - Get customers to refer-a-friend your to their friends. Entice them with an offer on the Post-Purchase Modal and the Referral Widget - Nurture your customers into evangelists, with custom emails - seperate from Influencer and Affiliates - Reward customers with store credit, commission or other fixed rewards - you decide 14 Day Free Trial on all plans!
Audiense
audiense.com
Everything you need to understand audiences & get better marketing results, social media results, influencer results, media strategies, growth strategies or return on ad spend. Put consumer segmentation and cultural insights at the centre of your strategy and give your teams the ability to understand audiences like never before. Know what inspires your audience, moves them, and influences them.
Roster
getroster.com
Everyone has influence, and the best brands use Roster to harness it. With Roster, companies convert passionate customers into brand ambassadors that drive awareness on social media, boost marketing initiatives like reviews, and drive revenue. Roster's comprehensive toolset helps companies: (1) Recruit, Engage, and Reward a Community (2) Amplify Brand Awareness (3) Leverage User Generated Content (4) Drive Word of Mouth Revenue
Yoloco
yoloco.io
Yoloco is a platform designed for accurate Influencer analysis on social networks. Thanks to the use of modern technologies, machine learning and in-house developments, Yoloco helps users get all the data they need to run a successful advertising campaign. The platform provides powerful tools with which you can: - Search for Influencers using a powerful filter - Influencer analytics reports consisting of 20+ metrics - Influencer Outreach - Competitor Analysis - Campaign Manager
ViralMango
viralmango.com
ViralMango is an online marketplace that enables Brands to connect with verified Micro and Nano-influencers for mutually beneficial collaborations. The platform provides a space for creators to showcase their skills and grow their following while allowing businesses to leverage the power of influencer marketing to reach their target audience. By facilitating these connections, ViralMango is revolutionizing the way brands and creators collaborate to create engaging and authentic content.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to discover the right influencer using over 130 search criteria. Additionally, users can: Compare individual creator results with the average results for their Topic in seconds to benchmark them. Track campaigns, individuate all the content connected to a brand, and obtain aggregated information. Follow competition with the Brand section, where what they are doing and how their content is performing can be seen. See how content around various topics performs to decide when and where to engage. Access detailed data about creators and topics demographics, and ensure you are always talking to the right people. All CreatorDB services are available through our SaaS and the API integration to best combine with your current workflow. CreatorDB offers agency services with end-to-end campaign management in-house as well. The vendor states their agency team is fluent in 11 of the most spoken languages making it a viable solution for cross-border campaigns.
Ainfluencer
ainfluencer.com
Ainfluencer.com is a direct marketplace to instantly connect you; influencers and creators on Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube with millions of global brands for paid partnerships. Collaborate with brands in your niche to showcase your creativity, gain exposure, build your personal brand, and earn money by creating engaging and authentic content that resonates with your followers. With Ainfluencer mobile apps, you get access to limitless opportunities to maximize your earning potential and give your followers direction to buy products they love.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and videos, live streams) via a monthly membership.
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, businesses also obtain full distribution rights for user-generated content, providing them with a plethora of creative assets for digital advertising and other commercial purposes.
Sideqik
sideqik.com
Sideqik is a technology solution that helps marketers face the future. Our all-in-one influencer marketing automation platform helps brands discover and activate the right influencers. Then we help our customers quantify their campaigns with end-to-end measurement. Sideqik’s customers — which include CBS Interactive, Logitech, and Coca-Cola — see a 50x to 300x increase in reach and engagement when using the product.
Lolly
lolly.com
Lolly.com is a unified Influencer Marketing solution, powering Brands to maximize their brand presence using creators on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.
Lumanu
lumanu.com
Automate payments to your creative talent with Lumanu, the payment platform built for the creator economy. Lumanu saves marketing and finance teams 100s of hours every month by streamlining the entire payment process: - Pay creative talent anywhere in world w/ same day payments Integrates with all major AP and accounting platforms, including QuickBooks and Bill.com - Lumanu takes on all vendor onboarding & tax reporting obligations (no more W9s/ 1099s) - Your talent gets access to Lumanu EarlyPay, allowing you to pay on your terms and maximize cash flow. - Automated Whitelisting. Access social handles in seconds to run influencer driven ads on Facebook and Instagram. Lumanu was built specifically for the unique needs and workflow of busy marketing teams that work with influencers and freelancers. Find out why the world’s leading brands and agencies all trust Lumanu as their payment solution.
Qoruz
qoruz.com
Qoruz is a creator network that helps brands find, communicate, and collaborate with creators. Qoruz Platform offers Brands the ability to: 🔍 Discover the RIGHT Influencer for the job (from 7.5 Million Creators!) 💬 Chat and Engage directly (No Middlemen!) 💰 Launch your Campaigns and Pay transparently (Transparent costs, No BS) 🫂 Build a community of loyal influencer-creators and much more!
Julius
juliusworks.com
Julius is an influencer-marketing platform offering scalable full-funnel solutions driven by data. Its proprietary technology serves enterprise clients’ unique needs in identifying, activating and accurately measuring and gaining the best value on their campaigns. The company has attracted global clients including Allergan, NARS, Mediacom, and Club Med. With a footprint in influencer marketing dating back to 2012, Julius was formalized in 2017 by Jared Augustine, Tiki Barber and Marc Gerson. Julius acquired HYPR in 2020, and collectively the company possesses the most influencer marketing expertise and data analytics in the market. Julius was named on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2021. Headquartered in New York City, Julius has additional offices in San Francisco, London and Krakow.
Popular Pays
popularpays.com
Popular Pays is your all-in-one influencer marketing and visual content creation platform for brands of all sizes. Designed to make collaboration easy and intuitive, Popular Pays enables you to scale your content creation efforts and launch marketing campaigns that drive business impact, without juggling multiple platforms or creator touchpoints. Our creator marketplace allows you to easily source and find the influencers and creators who align with your brand values and audience. Popular Pays is an official partner of Meta, TikTok, Amazon, and Pinterest, and works with brands such as Kelloggs, Kraft, Delta, and Lyft.
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true business impact — regardless of where they are in their influencer marketing journey. Aspire is trusted by Glossier, Coola, Bombas, Newell, Ruggable, and over 800 additional customers. Investors include Hummer Winblad Venture Partners, Pear.vc, and more.
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaigns. Influencity allows you to: - Find the perfect influencers in seconds. We put a database of +170M influencer profiles at your fingertips and help you zero in on ideal profiles with over 20 filters. Search according to influencer engagement, location, gender, age, interests, audience demographics, and more. - Gain valuable profile insights to see the stats not shown on social media and organize influencers into lists to see their percentage of overlapping followers. - Estimate the results of your campaign before investing a penny and tailor workflows to the needs of your team. - Measure and compare results from post to post, influencer to influencer, and campaign to campaign in visual-first reports.
Tolt
tolt.io
Tolt offers affiliate marketing software to SaaS startups, helping them build and run their own affiliate program. Unlike other solutions, Tolt has a free plan and works with both Stripe and Paddle straight out of the box. Everything to help your SaaS grow with Affiliate Marketing, including auto payouts, white-labeled affiliate portal for affiliates, assets page, 0% fee and more!
Partnerize
partnerize.com
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable subsidy to alleviate pressure on their unit economics as a result of over dependence on primary sales and marketing channels. Supported by unrivaled service including the category’s only in-housing support program, with Partnerize, you’re in control of the entire partnership marketing lifecycle—all on a single platform. Partnerize has won more than two dozen awards including Best Technology from the International Performance Marketing Awards. The world’s leading companies, including 63 top retailers, 12 international airlines, 9 of the largest telecoms and more than 1600 other global brands rely on Partnerize to drive and manage more than $6B in partner sales and $700M in partner payments every year. Headquartered in NYC, Partnerize retains offices in Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Wilkes-Barre. For more information on how Partnerize helps turn your partnerships into a profit center, please visit https://partnerize.com/en.
Heepsy
heepsy.com
Heepsy is an influencer marketing platform designed for brands and agencies. Get access to millions of influencers from around the globe, plus the tools you need to find the right one for your social media campaigns. Find influencers on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Filter your search by location, category, follower count, engagement rate, and more. Heepsy also provides detailed analytics reports about each influencer. Analyze their engagement, follower growth, audience demographics, and authenticity. Avoid influencers with highly suspicious audiences and inorganic growth. Check into their average likes and comments per post to see how content created for your brand might perform. Organize your favorite influencers in lists. Want to get contact information so you can start reaching out to influencers? Download your lists to get contact info, plus all other influencer stats, in one place saved wherever you need it. But not only does it offer the option for brands to find influencers, it also introduces the option of a Marketplace where influencers can find campaigns published by brands. Here, creators have the flexibility to select campaigns that match their interests, with features allowing them to filter based on the campaign's location, the network for the promotion, the category being promoted, and more. This setup ensures that influencers can easily discover campaigns that align with their audience's preferences and their own content creation style. Ready to try it out? Heepsy offers a free trial and monthly plans, so you can try out the platform before making any long-term commitment. Visit us today to sign up for free and give it a go.
CisionOne
cision.one
Shape the future of your brand. In real-time. To navigate today’s media landscape effectively, PR and communications teams need a new kind of platform - one that leverages the power of AI, delivers real-time media insights required to make faster, more accurate decisions, and connects them with the right media contacts. CisionOne is is the platform that will transform the way PR and communications teams work, so they can focus creating strategies that shape the future of their brand.
CIPIO.ai
cipio.ai
CIPIO.ai is on a mission to democratize visual content, uniquely combining the power of brand communities and generative AI. The patent-pending VisualGPT platform allows brands to search, discover, manage, create, regenerate, distribute, and collaborate visual content at scale. Brands can now deploy visual content in paid advertising, customer purchase experiences, website engagement, and social media campaigns at a fraction of time and cost.
