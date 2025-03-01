Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
In today's digital landscape, influencer marketing platforms offer comprehensive solutions for organizations seeking to harness the power of social influencers. These platforms streamline the process of identifying influencers, overseeing content creation, and evaluating campaign effectiveness. By leveraging partnerships with celebrities, content creators, micro-influencers, and brand ambassadors, brands can explore new avenues for customer acquisition and product promotion. Primarily utilized by marketing and advertising teams in consumer goods sectors such as retail, fashion, beauty, as well as e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, influencer marketing platforms facilitate targeted outreach and collaboration. They serve as a bridge between brands and influencers, enabling seamless communication and content management. There are two main approaches to sourcing influencers through these platforms. Some offer extensive databases containing profiles of verified influencers across various social networks, utilizing artificial intelligence for audience analysis. Others provide access to exclusive networks of influencers who have opted to collaborate with brands. Regardless of the method chosen, these platforms empower businesses to refine their search criteria and connect with influencers who align with their brand values and target demographics. Through integrated collaboration tools and content management features, marketers can efficiently liaise with influencers, oversee content creation, and evaluate campaign performance. This comprehensive approach ensures that influencer marketing initiatives are executed seamlessly and yield measurable results.
Submit New App
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Transform your customers into brand champions with BrandChamp. BrandChamp streamlines the activation and management of brand advocacy programs like never before. Join the fastest-growing brands in boosting referral sales and incentivizing user-generated content through successful advocacy initiatives. Our all-in-one platform seamlessly integrates with top e-commerce solutions, social media platforms, and marketplaces.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform built to bring marketing, care and commerce together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. Emplifi is a global company with over 20 years of industry expertise helping more than 20,000 brands, such as Delta Air Lines, Samsung, and Ford Motor Company, provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint on their customer journey. Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud allows brands to relate, communicate, build and adapt to the dynamic world of social media. Intuitive, all In One, friendly platform Teams quickly onboard and start working with the award- winning, friendly UI and all the tools and workflows needed to plan, schedule, publish, and measure results across every social channel. Powerful listening tools measure pulse AI-powered community management and listening tools generate insights on competition, trends, influencers, followers and behaviors so marketers apply the right content to the right audience. Best- in-Class Analytics and insights Rockstar social teams prove their results with ease through deep insights that come from powerful analytics and unparalleled custom reporting to go beyond the basics to real business results. Integrated service and care across social Intuitive, no-learning curve, integrated social customer care tools help teams better help out customers as they queue, route, resolve in an instant on social media. Integrated ShopStream livestream video shopping Dazzle your clients with live video shopping experiences. Fuel your digital shopping journey to drive your customers from browsing to buying.
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
PartnerStack is a full stack solution for partnerships. The platform supports partner marketing, referral, and reseller activity, and solves for partner application management, engagement, attribution, education, payouts, compliance, and additional partner channel needs. Companies using PartnerStack have their program listed in PartnerStack's marketplace, exposing their program to a growing network of +450,000 partners. These companies see a +30% revenue increase in their partner channels due to partners acquired through PartnerStack's network. The network allows partners to sell multiple SaaS applications from a single platform - a necessity for integrated SaaS solutions investing in channel.
Influencer Marketing AI
influencermarketing.ai
Connect with the right influencers & boost your sales. InfluencerMarketing.ai helps you discover and manage influencers, measure campaign success, and deliver results to clients via a branded interface.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Meltwater, a pioneer of media intelligence, gives PR, communications and marketing professionals the information advantage they need to stay ahead and a single, integrated solution to be efficient. As the only all-in-one solution for PR and social media, more than 30,000 companies use Meltwater’s media and social intelligence to stay on top of billions of online conversations and extract relevant insights to strategically manage their brands. With nearly 20 years of experience analyzing data, Meltwater is dedicated to personal, global service built on the local expertise of 60 offices across six continents. Our clients can monitor media coverage across both news and social media. We track over 300,000 online news sources, have partnerships for print and broadcast monitoring, and listen to social conversations, in real-time, across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, comments, review sites, forums, message boards, and over 300 million blogs. We help our clients analyze media and social media coverage with ease, with both qualitative and quantitative metrics. Our ever expanding widget library allows clients to seamlessly create dashboards to help visualize media coverage and report on the ROI of their PR and marketing efforts. Everything is interactive and exportable, to give the context behind the numbers. Media Intelligence for PR With over 300,0000 sources and the largest library of premium content, monitor and analyze every piece of relevant media coverage from online publications, print, social media, TV and radio stations in real time. Connect with influencers and journalists and track your outreach. Social Solutions for Marketers The Social division, formerly Sysomos (acquired in April 2018), offers comprehensive and integrated data solutions to drive your social strategy. Research and monitor 200+ billion social conversations with unlimited queries and no data caps, engage and publish from one platform, easily find social influencers, dig into consumer insights, and discover communities driving social conversations. Customized Solutions for the Enterprise The Enterprise Solutions team ensures that even the most complex deliverables are met quickly and effectively by our team of industry experts and analysts. Meltwater provides professional services and premium offerings for the world's leading brands.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
AI-powered end-to-end Influencer Management Platform Activate more influencers in the shortest time 6M+ Influencers | 4 Social Channels | 1 user-friendly, AI-powered platform Trusted by 100+ leading global brands and 4300+ data-driven marketers Used by global players like Huawei, Chanel, Estee Lauder, AirAsia, Swarovski, Ogilvy, Omnicom, GroupM, and more! affable.ai's self-service platform streamlines influencer campaign planning and execution, right from finding most relevant influencers to measuring their impact. Marketing teams can seamlessly optimize their campaigns for max ROI using affable.ai's deep demographic insights. affable.ai tracks 6M+ influencers globally across various social media platforms - Instagram, Youtube, TikTok, Twitter. Here's how you can benefit from using affable.ai: 1. Find authentic & relevant influencers using affable.ai's Influencer & Content Discovery 2. Reach out to the influencers using affable.ai's in-built Influencer Relationship Management solution 3. Track all the content - including posts and stories on your Campaign Dashboard 4. Create and export reports about the Social Metrics including Reach, Engagement, Impression and Media Value 5. Track ongoing influencer trends on a weekly basis 6. Compare your influencer performances against competitors
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero is the powerful Affiliate, Influencer & Referral Marketing Software, all in one. Starting at only $49pm, GrowthHero scales with you! Fully flexible tools for your success : - White-labelled partner portal, fully customize no code needed - Share customizable Tracking URLs and/ or Discount Codes - Integrate via Stripe, API, Zapier, Shopify App, BigCommerce App - Suitable for any business type - Market leading API/ Zapier connections, customize and automate even further - Excellent value. Dont overpay for 3 seperate partner software platforms # Affiliate Marketing Software - Recruit Affiliates. Let affiliates find you with Marketplace Listings, search for affiliates with Affiliate Hunt, then let your affiliates recruit more affiliates for you with MLM. - Reward with commission, fixed or manual rewards - Track Sign-Ups, Sales & Subscriptions - Share marketing assets with affiliates, ensuring their content is always on brand. - Run Campaigns - offering bonuses or other additional rewards to meet targets # Influencer Marketing Platform - Search & contact Instagram, Tik Tok & YouTube Influencers to your programs - Create campaigns, where influencers submit content for your approval - Pay influencers with fixed fees for content OR get commission on sales # Customer Referral Marketing Tools - Get customers to refer-a-friend your to their friends. Entice them with an offer on the Post-Purchase Modal and the Referral Widget - Nurture your customers into evangelists, with custom emails - seperate from Influencer and Affiliates - Reward customers with store credit, commission or other fixed rewards - you decide 14 Day Free Trial on all plans!
Impact
impact.com
impact.com, the leading global partnership management platform, has been transforming the way enterprises discover and manage all types of partnerships — including affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, B2B, and more — since its founding in 2008. Their powerful, purpose-built platform helps businesses — brands, publishers, and agencies — to build authentic, enduring, and rewarding relationships with both publishers and consumers. By providing visibility across the entire consumer journey, they are able to aggregate, orchestrate, and optimize the total value of the entire mix of partnerships with ease and transparency — driving growth and creating new value for consumers. To learn more about how impact.com's technology platform and partnerships marketplace is driving revenue growth for global enterprise brands such as Walmart, Uber, Shopify, Lenovo, L'Oreal, Fanatics, Levi's and 1-800-Flowers, visit www.impact.com.
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Upfluence provides brands with all the tools they need to streamline their influencer campaigns and drive more sales. Find the best influencers with Upfluence's suite of influencer discovery tools, including a large database of vetted influencers, organic influencer identification through Live Capture, and influencer identification through eCommerce integrations. Keep track of all your influencer relationships, manage influencer payments, and measure campaign results in one platform. Upfluence's end-to-end platform makes scaling influencer marketing easier than ever.
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
Later
later.com
Later is a social media marketing and commerce platform that helps business owners, creators, agencies, and social media teams grow their brands and businesses online. Later helps you save time and grow your business by making it easy to manage your entire social media strategy, all in one place. Schedule posts to every social platform, get hashtag suggestions, best times to post, turn your images into clickable, shoppable posts with a custom link in bio, and much more!
Insense
insense.pro
Insense is a creator marketing platform that connects a global community of 20,000+ micro-influencers with brands and agencies to source UGC, manage influencer campaigns and run whitelisted ads on Meta and TikTok. In just 10-15 days, you can get your high-performing mobile-first creatives, connect directly to verified and onboarded creators, and with 1-click get influencer whitelisting access. Insense is supporting 1500+ brands and growth agencies in the US, CA, UK, Australia, and Germany, across industries such as Beauty & Skincare, Consumer goods, Fashion & Apparel, Food & Beverage, and others to create UGC Ad creatives and whitelist it through our integrations.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole helps marketers measure, improve and report on the impact they're making on social media. Keyhole’s social listening, influencer tracking and social media analytics products help marketers improve their social media strategy, and prove their impact to colleagues and clients. Keyhole’s easy-to-use dashboard allows you to build and share reports instantly, saving hundreds of hours a year. Use Keyhole's dedicated Influencers metrics to analyze advocates talking about your hashtags. *You can filter influencers based on geo-location and keywords in their bios. Reach out to influencers to help boost engagement and increase your marketing ROI. * You can also sort influencers based on the exposure they generate and engagement levels. The analytics dashboard has a convenient word cloud that shows hashtags commonly used with your main hashtag. * You can easily use the tool to identify the most popular hashtags relevant to your campaign and find areas of opportunity.
ViralMango
viralmango.com
ViralMango is an online marketplace that enables Brands to connect with verified Micro and Nano-influencers for mutually beneficial collaborations. The platform provides a space for creators to showcase their skills and grow their following while allowing businesses to leverage the power of influencer marketing to reach their target audience. By facilitating these connections, ViralMango is revolutionizing the way brands and creators collaborate to create engaging and authentic content.
Current
current.tech
What is Current? The #1 solution for brands looking to build their ambassador programs, maximize their influencer marketing, and increase their revenue. At Current Technologies, our suite of tools supports brands from creator discovery to campaign management to automated talent payments and tax compliance. We can help you find the best influencers and ambassadors for your brand, create impactful content at scale, and measure real ROI to drive success for your business. Within our product suite, you'll enjoy: 1.) Ambassador Hub - A complete ambassador platform, engineered for your growth. Launch a private community of ambassadors, measure content performance, track sales, and grow revenue. 2.) Programmatic Recruiting - Find the right influencers without searching for hours. Let our software do all the work to match up potential creators every day. 3.) Payments Platform - Our integrated platform enables your team to authorize payments, customize payouts, collect tax documents, and automatically distribute 1099’s to talent. All while giving your creators the flexibility to receive payment via ACH, wire or PayPal. 4.) Messaging - Build meaningful and lasting connections with your community. Reach out to potential partners, communicate directly with your ambassadors and influencers, or chat with your entire community. 5.) Reporting & Analytics - Measure your success while fine-tuning your strategy with comprehensive performance insights within your reporting suite. 6.) Managed Services & Account Management - We grow profitable ambassador programs. We build lasting influencer strategies. And we take ownership of our clients’ success.
Skeepers
octoly.com
Skeepers is the European leader in shopper engagement solutions. They provide a fully integrated one-stop-shop UGC suite for brands to bond with consumers, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales and customer retention. Skeepers connects brands and consumers through authentic experiences with our fully integrated one-stop-shop suite of UGC solutions. With Skeepers, brands authentically nurture consumer relationships, amplify reach, boost engagement, drive sales, and improve consumer retention. Its solutions make it easy to create, collect, manage, and activate UGC, effectively and at scale. Skeepers enables brands to connect with our community of creators for high-quality, tailor-made UGC video content. Its advanced AI enables brands to use the most optimal video content to make products resonate with target audiences and broadcast videos across their most effective distribution channels
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Give your followers one-click Impulse Purchasing Power with Visual Shopping and Instagram Shops, turn your User Generated Content into shoppable social proof and Influencers into a powerful retail channel for your brand. Sauce provides a platform with simple to use tools & embeds that turn your Social Media into powerful eCommerce Social Shopping Experiences. Inc Magazine says “…Influencer Marketing Is About To Go Through The Roof” - Sauce believes that thriving communities are behind this surging growth in social marketing and at the heart of every amazing brand. Its mission is to help great brands understand their followers and find new audiences using insights to their most influential advocates and their content. Data is king, but few know how to harness its expanding potential. Sauce provides a platform for brands and creators to understand their audiences through big data analysis. The insights center around their social ecosystem and enabling the discovery of mutually benefiting collaboration opportunities and the means to understand and grow vibrant communities.
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaigns. Influencity allows you to: - Find the perfect influencers in seconds. We put a database of +170M influencer profiles at your fingertips and help you zero in on ideal profiles with over 20 filters. Search according to influencer engagement, location, gender, age, interests, audience demographics, and more. - Gain valuable profile insights to see the stats not shown on social media and organize influencers into lists to see their percentage of overlapping followers. - Estimate the results of your campaign before investing a penny and tailor workflows to the needs of your team. - Measure and compare results from post to post, influencer to influencer, and campaign to campaign in visual-first reports.
LTK
shopltk.com
Shop the latest in fashion, home, beauty, fitness from LTK influencers you trust. Workwear ideas, wedding guest dresses, travel looks and so much more.
Publicfast
publicfast.com
Publicfast is an online platform that helps brands and businesses find, connect to, and collaborate with real influencers in the six most popular social media networks. We help agencies spend less time finding appropriate creators and launching effective data-driven campaigns.
Yoloco
yoloco.io
Yoloco is a platform designed for accurate Influencer analysis on social networks. Thanks to the use of modern technologies, machine learning and in-house developments, Yoloco helps users get all the data they need to run a successful advertising campaign. The platform provides powerful tools with which you can: - Search for Influencers using a powerful filter - Influencer analytics reports consisting of 20+ metrics - Influencer Outreach - Competitor Analysis - Campaign Manager
Node App
node-app.com
Node is a private platform that allows businesses to have their products sampled and promoted by hundreds of vetted influencers. Over 1000 brands across North America use Node to post products and services that are matched with content creators in their niche. In addition to social media posts, businesses also obtain full distribution rights for user-generated content, providing them with a plethora of creative assets for digital advertising and other commercial purposes.
OkFans
okfans.com
Okfans is a subscription websites where content creators such as: YouTubers, fitness trainers, models, content creators, public figures and adult content creators can make money by starting their subscription business, in order to monetize their profession. Fans can pay for content (photos and videos, live streams) via a monthly membership.
BrandBacker
brandbacker.com
BrandBacker is a fast growing blogger, vlogger and influencer network that connects brands who want to get exposure on blogs and social networks to over 10,000 bloggers and influencers looking for opportunities.
Inflead
inflead.com
Inflead is at the forefront of Influencer Marketing intelligence, offering unparalleled precision and analytical efficacy. Inflead harnesses advanced science and technology to stay a step ahead in the Influencer Marketing domain. Inflead's platform serves brands, agencies, and media centers, providing a comprehensive suite of tools for influencer scouting, A.I.-driven analysis, campaign management, and competitive insights. With access to over 10 million profiles across platforms like Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitch, Inflead empowers our clients to discover, evaluate, track, and grow their influencer campaigns. Dive into our Data Lab to uncover market trends, analyze competitor strategies, and receive tailor-made reports.
Influencer Hero
influencer-hero.com
Influencer Hero is an all-in-one influencer management software that consists of influencer database and a full service CRM which automates the entire campaign management process. It can be divided into three steps. 1). Influencer discovery through our database of 11.7M Instagram & 12.3M Youtube influencers and detailed search filters + fake follower & bot detection 2). Automated communication through our CRM 3). Reporting and analytics which include verified impressions, clicks and conversions. Through an integration with your store you can manage the entire process through our CRM. You can set up affiliate links, discount codes and process payouts automatically. If you prefer to give your influencers full control they can login to their affiliate dashboard, see their performance and payout their affiliate balance themselves. Once the influencer has posted it will be automatically saved in CRM to be reviewed, downloaded and reused. Products can be shipped out automatically through the CRM and if you want to connect your Facebook business manager you can boost your influencer content through paid ads. Not only do we have this extended and easy-to-use platform, but we also make sure that this platform is accessible to all companies no matter the size.
NoxInfluencer
noxinfluencer.com
NoxInfluencer is a comprehensive influencer marketing software for social media influencer discovery, marketing campaign running, influencer relationship management, and social media analytics. It covers over 20 million global influencer resources across YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. Features: Influencer Fine-granular Searching Influencer database of 20,000,000 65k Niche Tags and 17K brand tags Influencer Marketing Campaign: Launching & Monitoring Influencer Data Analysis Global Influencer Top Ranking (by Geo & Niche)
Racontor
racontor.com
Racontor is a creator economy platform, and we are in the process of disrupting the huge global online marketing industry using the power of social media creators. Our service includes influencer marketing and other creator services.
Statusphere
joinstatus.com
Statusphere is a micro-influencer marketing platform designed to help consumer brands earn content at scale. Our advanced matchmaking tools, fulfillment technology and brand portal eliminate 98% of the manual legwork involved in running influencer campaigns. This means you can sustain an always-on influencer marketing strategy without sacrificing your schedule. With real-time access to rights-ready content, brands can build an ongoing library of authentic UGC. By streamlining your most demanding campaign marketing tasks, Statusphere empowers brands to earn 100s of posts from vetted creators in a fraction of the time.
The Cirqle
thecirqle.com
The Cirqle is a state-of-the-art influencer marketing platform for advertisers to run end-to-end creator campaigns. The platform provides access to 1 mln creators backed by paid social campaigns on Meta, Instagram and TikTok to boost RoAS, Reach, Engagement and lower Customer acquisition cost. The Cirqle’s software platform streamlines high quality influencer work backed by a team of creative strategists. Work ranges from easily activating influencers for brand awareness and sales, to seamlessly approving/scaling content to populating brand channels, or quickly testing new (ad) placements to supercharge growth. Clients see an average cost reduction of 30-50% in overall production and acquisition costs while increasing RoAS and performance up to 10x when partnering with The Cirqle for creator-produced content compared to their own advertisements (BAU) and legacy content production methods.
Ainfluencer
ainfluencer.com
Ainfluencer.com is a direct marketplace to instantly connect you; influencers and creators on Instagram, TikTok, and Youtube with millions of global brands for paid partnerships. Collaborate with brands in your niche to showcase your creativity, gain exposure, build your personal brand, and earn money by creating engaging and authentic content that resonates with your followers. With Ainfluencer mobile apps, you get access to limitless opportunities to maximize your earning potential and give your followers direction to buy products they love.
AnyTag
anytag.jp
AnyTag is an influencer marketing platform that enables marketers, PR agencies, talent agencies and influencer networks to discover influencers, activate, manage, track and attribute influencer marketing campaigns across major social media platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. Built for Asia, the platform provides users with access to over 300,000 influencers and influencer data points from across the region, including those signed up on its sister application for influencers, AnyCreator. AnyTag also provides users with social media analytics for their brand-owned social media accounts, including demographics and post analytics, competitor analytics, hashtag analytics, brand mentions and UGC management.
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre is an AI-powered comprehensive influencer platform that enables millions of influencers to connect with global brands for powerful collaborations. And better yet - Atisfyre is entirely FREE for influencers. Atisfyre was born from our passion to revolutionize and make a positive impact on the influencer marketing industry. We saw how difficult it was for influencers of all sizes to find the right brands to work with, and knew that we could develop a platform that could give them the tools to skip the middle person and become their own managers.
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN is an Influencer Marketing data-driven software solution that optimizes your influencer marketing workflow and strategies. We are dedicated to large and medium-size Companies and Groups. At each stage of influencer marketing, we have solutions for you : ◾ Identify and discover celebrities, niche influencers, and emerging talents. ◾ Evaluate the influencer's audience quality. ◾ Explore over 32 million influencer profiles. ◾ Get access to in-depth insights and analytics of the Influencers. ◾ Click and create interesting custom casting slides. ◾ Analyze and forecast your future campaigns. ◾ Get access to Unique followers percentage. ◾ Build influencer campaigns and customize your workflow dashboard. ◾ Track data on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube ◾ Generate detailed analysis reports. ◾ Enhance your workflow through social listening, benchmarking, and much more features. CAMPAYGN is used by, Tag Heuer, Prada, Sisley, Montblanc, Chopard, Chaumet, Givenchy, La Prairie, and many others. Are you ready to try us?
Embold
embold.co
Embold is Canada's go-to influencer marketing platform, connecting brands with 9,000+ local micro-influencers. Simplify campaign management, content review, and influencer payouts. Benefit from our tailored solutions, including Managed Campaigns, CampaignPlus, and Whitelist Ads. Trusted by top Canadian brands, Embold guarantees maximized ROI and campaign success through the use of it's software.
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the most complete platform on the market! Influence4You’s features : - Access over 160,000 subscribed influencers for your campaigns and thanks to the integrated tool HypeAuditor consult statistics for 100 million profiles and detect fake followers - Choose to launch paid or simply gifting campaigns (this allows you to collaborate with the most appropriate profiles to optimise your budget) - Experience in launching more than 5000 campaigns across all sectors, 7 languages and in 35 countries on all social networks (Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Pinterest, Snapchat, Twitch, Linkedin…) - The most ergonomic and user friendly interface - The most complete platform according to numerous benchmarks - Free platform support (via mail or telephone) Since 2012 Influence4You has combined both top technology and influence marketing experts.
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and brands rely on Keymailer to meet their influencer marketing objectives, accessing our network of over 50,000 pro-level influencers and press with an audience of 3.5 billion.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based on sales made by influencers using coupons. Ninja Influence is empowered by data - with a database of over 100,000,000 influencers on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube - by far the most comprehensive database on the web.
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and effective partner for companies of all sizes, focusing on expanding reach, enhancing brand awareness, and driving a strong return on investment in the influencer marketing sphere.
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social listening tool, it understands what creators say and show in videos. In addition, it correlates this with audience reactions allowing real-time creator-led campaign optimization for maximum engagement.
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
TrueFanz Fans
truefanz.com
TrueFanz helps content creators and brands to get paid to post online. On TrueFanz, your biggest supporters become active participants by offering them VIP access to your content. With TrueFanz you can give your biggest supporters access to content, community, and insight into your creative process. In exchange, you get the freedom and flexibility to do your best work while achieving your goals!
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk for advertisers and amplifies results when working with influencers through transparency and performance benchmarking of their channels and audiences.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authentically engaging with real followers. Socialfaim tool helps you to track your campaign and measure the performance.
Social Native
socialnative.com
Social Native is the leading global marketplace empowering brands to source creativity at scale. Thousands of global brands, including Adidas, The North Face, and Lego, rely on Social Native to meet the ever-growing demands for high-performing content across the entire customer journey. Social Native's intelligent content workflow connects organic and paid strategies helping our partners realize the full lifetime value of their content. Its mission is to democratize creative content, helping brands to stay connected with their audience through diverse and authentic storytelling.
Socialveins
socialveins.com
Its an Influencer marketing platform where campaign managers can launch and manage their campaigns with 1000s of creators registered on the platform
Stellar
stellar.io
Stellar's influencer marketing solution allows you to run campaigns smarter, faster and more efficiently. With Stellar's intuitive and easy-to-use software, marketers can ditch spreadsheets and automate the tedious manual process of finding influencers, make data-driven decisions about the influencers they engage, schedule and automate workflow, and even forecast and measure campaign ROI. With our cutting-edge technology and passionate staff, Stellar software and agency have helped many companies around the world and in various industries.
Upcred Creator
upcred.ai
UPCRED wants to be a global creator economy multiverse to empower the world's creator economy by bringing more authenticity, visibility, and technological enhancements. UPCRED GDS: A one-stop solution for all businesses to enable them to participate in the creator economy. UPCRED Multiverse: The Multiverse of UPCRED is built on top of UPCRED GDS, which will solve a set of problems related to the creator economy for the creators and the businesses. UPCRED is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and currently operates across Pan India with full capabilities and in the USA, UK, Dubai, Singapore, Japan, and the rest of the world with limited capabilities for Influencer Marketing campaigns. For more information reach out to [email protected] and for partnership [email protected]
Wowzi
wowzi.co
Wowzi is a globally leading technology company that enables SMEs, multinationals, creative agencies, research companies, and NGOs to connect to our diverse community of African creators. The Wowzi platform helps brands unleash the power of creator marketing for your social advertising. Wowzi is headquartered in Nairobi, Kenya with teams in Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and across Europe.
Upcred Advertiser
upcred.ai
UPCRED wants to be a global creator economy multiverse to empower the world's creator economy by bringing more authenticity, visibility, and technological enhancements. UPCRED GDS: A one-stop solution for all businesses to enable them to participate in the creator economy. UPCRED Multiverse: The Multiverse of UPCRED is built on top of UPCRED GDS, which will solve a set of problems related to the creator economy for the creators and the businesses. UPCRED is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and currently operates across Pan India with full capabilities and in the USA, UK, Dubai, Singapore, Japan, and the rest of the world with limited capabilities for Influencer Marketing campaigns. For more information reach out to [email protected] and for partnership [email protected]
Upcred Customer
upcred.ai
UPCRED wants to be a global creator economy multiverse to empower the world's creator economy by bringing more authenticity, visibility, and technological enhancements. UPCRED GDS: A one-stop solution for all businesses to enable them to participate in the creator economy. UPCRED Multiverse: The Multiverse of UPCRED is built on top of UPCRED GDS, which will solve a set of problems related to the creator economy for the creators and the businesses. UPCRED is headquartered in Bangalore, India, and currently operates across Pan India with full capabilities and in the USA, UK, Dubai, Singapore, Japan, and the rest of the world with limited capabilities for Influencer Marketing campaigns. For more information reach out to [email protected] and for partnership [email protected]
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.