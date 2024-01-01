Top Image Recognition Software
Image recognition software, also referred to as computer vision, enables applications to interpret images or videos. It processes images as input and generates outputs such as labels or bounding boxes through computer vision algorithms. It encompasses various functions like image restoration, object recognition, and scene reconstruction, typically integrated into intelligent applications. Data scientists utilize image recognition software to train models, while developers incorporate image recognition features into their software. The format of accessing this software varies based on user needs, ranging from machine learning libraries or frameworks to APIs, SDKs, or end-to-end platforms. It's essential to distinguish image recognition software from related tools. While data science and machine learning platforms offer features for training computer vision models, they have broader focuses. Moreover, image recognition, though a form of machine learning, is distinct from other machine learning capabilities like recommendation engines or pattern recognition. Text recognition software falls under the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) category. While many image recognition software serve multiple purposes, some specialize in specific areas like logo detection, facial recognition, object detection, or explicit content detection. They may handle only image files or both images and videos. Additionally, while most operate in the cloud, some support edge or on-device processing. For inclusion in the Image Recognition category, a product must: * Offer a deep learning algorithm tailored for image recognition. * Interface with image data pools to learn specific functions or solutions. * Accept image data as input and provide a solution as output. * Enable image recognition capabilities for other applications, processes, or services.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude is a next-generation AI assistant for your tasks, no matter the scale.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of mod...
FaceCheck.ID
facecheck.id
Find anyone online with FaceCheck.ID face recognition search engine. Search for people by photo and verify you are talking to the person they claim to be.
Alibaba Cloud
alibabacloud.com
Alibaba Cloud provides an integrated set of reliable and secure cloud computing tools and products, helping you build cloud infrastructure, data centers in multiple regions to empower your business. global industry. Try it for free.
Deep Dream Generator
deepdreamgenerator.com
Deep Dream Generator. Discover what a convolutional neural network can generate by over processing an image and enhancing features.
Roboflow
roboflow.com
With just a few dozen example images, you can train a working, state-of-the-art computer vision model in less than 24 hours. Roboflow creates software-as-a-service products to make building with computer vision easy. Over 250,000 developers use Roboflow to manage image data, annotate and label dat...
Landing AI
landing.ai
Computer Vision Made Super Easy. Create and deploy your computer vision system in minutes. No complex programming or AI experience needed.
Clarifai
clarifai.com
Clarifai is an independent artificial intelligence company that specializes in computer vision, natural language processing, and audio recognition. One of the first deep learning platforms having been founded in 2013, Clarifai provides an AI platform for unstructured image, video, text, and audio da...
Kili Technology
kili-technology.com
Build high-quality datasets, fast. Enterprises trust us to streamline their data labeling ops and build the best datasets for their custom models, generative AI, and LLMs ___ Why Kili Technology? You might not know this, but: MNIST’s dataset has an error rate of 3.4% and is still cited by more t...
Muse.ai
muse.ai
muse.ai is a Video Search company that is building an Advanced Artificial Intelligence to organize the world’s video.
SuperAnnotate
superannotate.com
SuperAnnotate is the leading platform for building, fine-tuning, iterating, and managing your AI models faster with the highest-quality training data. With advanced annotation and QA tools, data curation, automation features, native integrations, and data governance, we enable enterprises to build d...
Chooch
chooch.ai
Chooch is a leading Vision AI platform that combines Generative AI and Computer Vision to help businesses automate repetitive, manual visual review tasks, making searching video data more efficient and allowing businesses to reallocate human resources to higher value activities. Chooch's ImageChat ...
Syte
syte.ai
Spot It. Shop It. Drive eCommerce performance with a visual search experience that connects shoppers with products they’ll love. Syte’s product discovery platform empowers your shoppers to instantly find fashion, jewelry and home decor items they’ll adore with inspiring, visual search journeys that...
V7
v7labs.com
V7 offers a complete toolkit for your training data engine: Automated labeling tools, models in the loop, annotation services, and a powerful API. The world's best deep learning teams use V7 Darwin to orchestrate their data through models and humans to generate ground truth.
MobileEngine
services.tineye.com
TinEye is an image search and recognition company. We are experts in computer vision, pattern recognition, neural networks and machine learning. Our mission is to make your images searchable.
Encord
encord.com
Encord is the end-to-end platform to unlock AI from your data. Safely develop, test and deploy predictive and generative AI systems at scale to unlock the value of machine learning. Create high quality training data, leverage active learning pipelines, assess model quality, fine tune models and more...
Dataloop
dataloop.ai
Dataloop is a cutting-edge AI Development Platform that's transforming the way organizations build AI applications. Dataloop's platform is meticulously crafted to cater to developers at the heart of the AI development process, making it simpler and more intuitive to work with data and AI models. D...
Enablex.ai
enablex.io
EnableX.io is a Singapore-based, global, full-stack communications platform and solutions provider that enables developers and businesses to deliver a holistic omnichannel experience to their consumers using video, voice, SMS and WhatsApp APIs, SDKs and low code solutions. Backed by a team of over ...
Wicket
wicketsoft.com
The Wicket facial authentication platform is a privacy-first, integrated solution that enables sensational event experiences for fans, guests, and employees with frictionless touchpoints that delight users and strengthen security for sports venues, live events, and credentialed facilities. Wicket's...
VXG
videoexpertsgroup.com
VXG is a global cloud video surveillance company that simplifies video management and makes systems scalable in a cost-effective way. Helping build customized, world-class video surveillance solutions for Systems Integrators, Security, Access Control, AI, Video Monitoring, Telecom and SaaS companies...
VisionBot
visionbot.com
Visionbot.com is a scalable, easy to use service enabling field staff to collaborate more effectively leveraging AI for text and imagery. This leads to better event reporting and management, faster turnaround for project executions and vastly improves operational efficiency.
Relu
relu.eu
Relu is a software company creating an AI software component to automatically convert 3D medical images into a Virtual Patient. We focus on making it easy to integrate this technology into your existing dental workflow/software.
Picture to Text
picturetotext.info
Experience seamless image to text conversion with Picturetotext.info – the easiest way to extract text from images.
Irida Labs
iridalabs.com
Irida Labs is powering vision based AIoT sensors and solutions by bringing computer vision and AI at the edge - helping companies around the world develop scalable vision-based solutions. Irida Labs provides AIoT-optimized embedded vision software using computer vision and deep learning, transformin...
OMNIOUS.AI
omnicommerce.ai
OMNIOUS.AI's AI platform OMNICOMMERCE empowers e-commerce retailers to provide an intuitive shopping experience based on visual search/discovery and personalized product recommendations. Use inspiration pictures from buyers' mobile devices and upload them to your website to find product matches. Le...
Lambda
lambdalabs.com
Lambda provides computation to accelerate human progress. We're a team of Deep Learning engineers building the world's best GPU cloud, clusters, servers, and workstations. Our products power engineers and researchers at the forefront of human knowledge. Customers include Intel, Microsoft, Google, Am...
Imagga
imagga.com
Imagga is a platform of cloud-based and on-premise API’s for automated image and video tagging intended for developers, businesses, and enterprises. Imagga's technology helps companies make sense of their large scale and dynamic image and video collections. Currently (as of October 2017) used by 11,...
Hive
thehive.ai
Hive is the leading provider of cloud-based AI solutions to understand, search, and generate content, and is trusted by hundreds of the world's largest and most innovative organizations. The company empowers developers with a portfolio of best-in-class, pre-trained AI models, serving billions of cus...
FaceMRI
facemri.com
FaceMRI are a Face Recognition software research group based in the USA. FaceMRI is most advanced Face Recognition Search Engine for Mac and PC. FaceMRI has a suite of Face Recognition software that can categorize Faces into Gender ( male, female, nonbinary), Age bracket, Age years and Race. Create ...
Emozo Labs
emozo.ai
Emozo’s DIY Research & Feedback Collection platform uses behavioral and emotional insights to help clients drive the right decisions for all digital content. Combined with our consulting services and panels, we help clients go beyond traditional customer data analytics and delve into customers’ hear...
Dragonfruit AI
dragonfruit.ai
Dragonfruit AI is the trusted partner of the world’s largest brands and retailers, delivering “Simply Meaningful Video” with our unified vision platform. Exclusively tailored for multi-location enterprises, our suite, powered by Apple M1 and Generative AI, includes top-tier apps from VMS and burglar...
DigitSquare
digit7.ai
Digit Square is a SaaS-based platform designed for annotation, training, and automating the computer vision pipeline with extensive datasets. * Improved Machine Learning Model Accuracy: DigitSquare data annotation ensures precise data labeling, reducing errors and biases during training. It also f...
DeepLobe
deeplobe.ai
DeepLobe aims to make AI accessible to every organization by providing an easy-to-use platform for training, building, and integrating AI models with no-code. By enabling businesses to create and customize AI models for Computer Vision and Text Analytics tasks, DeepLobe is empowering companies to ta...
Cogniphi
cogniphi.com
We at Cogniphi are a diverse team of innovators focused on transformative outcomes, and we are super excited at being able to lead businesses into a mind-bending Digital future. We believe that Vision AI will be the core pillar, in the Future of AI. The first of our cognitive suites AIVI (Artificial...
Blitline
blitline.com
Blitline is the most affordable SaaS solution for software and media companies that have a CMS/DAM system and need secure multi-format file processing at scale for their applications and websites.