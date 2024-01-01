Top Grocery Delivery Software
Grocery delivery software empowers grocery and food stores to establish delivery services effortlessly, eliminating the necessity of hiring dedicated shoppers or drivers for each store. This software enables grocery stores to establish an online or mobile presence, catering to customers seeking on-demand services. Managers of grocery or convenience stores can collaborate with these platforms to set up customer-friendly ordering pages. Designed specifically for ordering and delivering groceries or snacks, grocery delivery software resembles restaurant delivery/takeout or on-demand catering software. These platforms may seamlessly integrate with retail management systems or POS software to streamline order management. Furthermore, they often incorporate e-commerce platforms and feature payment gateway software for seamless transactions.
Instacart
instacart.com
Instacart is an American company that operates a grocery delivery and pick-up service in the United States and Canada. The company offers its services via a website and mobile app. The service allows customers to order groceries from participating retailers with the shopping being done by a personal...
Gopuff
gopuff.com
Gopuff delivers everything you need—food delivery, home essentials, snack delivery and alcohol in select markets.
Onfleet
onfleet.com
Onfleet makes it easy for businesses to manage and analyze their local delivery operations. Our product includes intuitive smartphone apps for drivers, a powerful modern web dashboard for dispatchers, and automatic notifications and real-time tracking for recipients. Onfleet powers millions of deliv...
Routific
routific.com
Routific can help you plan, optimize, and dispatch routes in minutes. Beautifully designed with ease-of-use in mind, Routific takes the complicated, messy, and headache-ridden process of delivery route planning and makes it delightful and even fun. Routific is trusted by hundreds of delivery busines...
Local Express
localexpress.io
End-to-end grocery eCommerce platform for grocery stores, restaurants, bakeries or any other industry-specific businesses to go online.
Good Eggs
goodeggs.com
Absurdly fresh groceries and meal-kits delivered same day.
Locate2u
locate2u.com
Locate2u is a software platform designed for any delivery or service business. Our solution helps these businesses improve their route efficiency, improve their customer's delivery experience, and increase productivity, all while reducing the time it takes to plan routes. Our solution provides compa...
Shelf Engine
shelfengine.com
Shelf Engine automates the entire grocery ordering process. We pay suppliers for everything they deliver. Grocers only pay for what sells.