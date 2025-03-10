Top Global Employment Platforms (GEP) - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
Global employment platforms (GEP) are software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications that enable companies to hire internationally without needing to establish a legal presence in other countries. They achieve this by functioning as a legal entity, such as an employer of record (EOR), professional employer organization (PEO), or agent of record (AOR). This setup allows the platform to serve as the de facto employer, providing companies with the flexibility to hire workers globally. While GEPs share characteristics with similar service categories like PEO providers and employer of record services, they are distinguished by their software-focused approach and extensive use of modern technology. Although they may offer HR advising, consulting, or other support, these platforms primarily operate as software solutions, providing users with flexibility and control through a central dashboard.
WorkMotion
workmotion.com
WorkMotion transforms workplaces by making it easier than ever to hire internationally regardless of national borders. Known for our German efficiency, we’re one of the leading European players bridging the gap between employers and global talent. With our solutions, we enable companies to grow their teams globally without having the need to set up a local entity. Our platform automates time-consuming onboarding processes, global payroll and enables companies to onboard talent from 160+ countries in a quick, easy and compliant way. If you want to know more, book a demo here: https://workmotion.com/book-a-demo/
Worca
worca.io
Specializing in cost-effective global HR solutions, Worca empowers US-based startups at all funding stages to scale up efficiently. Our SaaS platform facilitates rapid hiring and onboarding of top talent along with seamless integration of payroll, legal compliance, benefits, and other human resources functions. Worca delivers value for tech entrepreneurs by giving them a fighting chance in the battle for talent against Big Tech. Our automated HR processes enable our clients to staff up with elite engineers and other tech professionals who will ensure that their businesses can successfully launch, grow, and thrive.
Remofirst
remofirst.com
Remofirst employs your full-time employees and/or contractors on your behalf in 180+ countries. No need to spend months and tens of thousands of dollars setting-up a local entity to work with your top talent. Pay, manage, and onboard full-time employees and/or contractors using locally compliant contracts while avoiding misclassification risks, passing compliance audits, and managing your international workforce in one place.
Velocity Global
velocityglobal.com
Velocity Global accelerates the future of work beyond borders. Its global work platform simplifies the employer and talent experience to work with anyone, anywhere, anyhow. Employers and talent engage with just a click through its proprietary cloud-based workforce management technology, backed by personalized expertise and unmatched global scale. As the largest global Employer of Record (also known as International PEO) in 185 countries and all 50 United States, more than 1,000 brands rely on Velocity Global to build global teams without the cost or complexity of setting up foreign legal entities or state registrations. The company offers additional services including Independent Contractor Compliance to assess a workforce, and Agent of Record (AoR) to streamline payments to contractors. Velocity Global was named a “Leader” in Global Employer of Record services by prominent analyst firm NelsonHall. Founded in 2014, the company has hundreds of employees across six continents.
Plane
plane.com
Plane (formerly Pilot) manages payroll, benefits, and compliance for US-based companies hiring US and international employees and contractors. Easily hire, onboard, and pay employees and contractors in the US and worldwide, in one secure, cloud-based platform. Using Plane, you can send payments to contractors in 240+ countries at optimal exchange rates. Plane believes that international contractors should have the same payroll experience that US employees enjoy. We send payments directly to contractors’ bank accounts, so that they can withdraw money from their own accounts, without the hassle or withdrawal fees of an e-wallet. Want to hire employees instead of contractors? With Plane, you can easily hire full-time employees in 100+ countries without having to set up local entities. Plane handles employment paperwork, tax withholding, and more, so that you don’t have to. Unlike many EORs, Plane believes in simple pricing, with no hidden fees. You pay a flat monthly fee. Not sure whether to hire a team member as an employee or a contractor? Plane has supported both options from day one, and our expert team is happy to guide you to the best option for your needs, without an agenda.
Borderless AI
hireborderless.com
Borderless AI is a global payroll solution that automates onboarding and payment for international workers while providing HR tools and EOR services.
Omnipresent
omnipresent.com
Omnipresent is a global EOR solution that empowers you to focus on growing a world-class business and team. As your partner, we give you the flexibility to hire the best international talent, without having to set up a costly local entity. As your Employer of Record, we make remote hiring easy for you anywhere in the world. We handle all employment administration and compliance duties in 160 countries, while equipping your employees with the tools and support they need to feel part of your team. We understand your time is valuable, and you need a partner that you can trust to keep things as simple as possible so that you can keep running your business. Employ Anywhere. Be Omnipresent.
Skuad
skuad.io
Skuad is a global employment and payroll platform that helps companies hire and pay talent in over 160 countries, managing onboarding and payroll compliantly.
Trinet Expense
app.trinetexpense.com
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) is a professional employer organization (PEO) that provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from time-consuming HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet – People Matter. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter (@TriNet)
Deel
deel.com
Deel is an HR platform for managing global teams, enabling compliant hiring, onboarding, and payroll for employees and contractors in over 150 countries.
Oyster
oysterhr.com
Oyster is a global employment platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees internationally without needing a local business entity.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling is a platform that integrates HR, IT, and finance, allowing businesses to manage employee onboarding, payroll, and workflows in one system.
Remote
remote.com
Remote is a platform for managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance for employees and contractors worldwide with a flat-rate pricing model.
Papaya
papayaglobal.com
Papaya app streamlines global payroll and payments, integrating HR and compliance management for efficient international workforce operations.
Ontop
getontop.com
Ontop is a global payroll solution that allows businesses to manage and pay international teams quickly and efficiently from one platform.
Multiplier
usemultiplier.com
Multiplier simplifies global workforce management by facilitating hiring, payroll, compliance, and benefits across multiple countries.
Justworks
justworks.com
Justworks is a platform that simplifies HR tasks, providing payroll, benefits, compliance support, and employee tools for small to medium-sized businesses.
