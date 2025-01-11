App store for web apps
Top Generative AI Software - Pakistan
Generative AI Software refers to a category of software applications that utilize generative artificial intelligence algorithms to create content autonomously. These algorithms are typically based on deep learning techniques, particularly generative adversarial networks (GANs) or variational autoencoders (VAEs). Generative AI Software can be used to generate various types of content, including but not limited to: * Images: Generating realistic or abstract images, photo-realistic faces, landscapes, and more. * Videos: Creating video sequences, animations, and visual effects. * Text: Generating natural language text, including articles, stories, poems, and code snippets. * Music: Composing music tracks, melodies, and even entire compositions. * Design: Creating designs for products, logos, user interfaces, and architectural layouts. These software tools are valuable for artists, designers, developers, and other professionals seeking to streamline their creative processes, explore new ideas, or augment their existing workflows. Generative AI Software often allows users to control various parameters or input constraints to guide the generation process and achieve desired outcomes.
ChatGPT
chatgpt.com
ChatGPT is a free-to-use AI system. Use it for engaging conversations, gain insights, automate tasks, and witness the future of AI, all in one place.
Google Gemini
gemini.google.com
Gemini gives you direct access to Google’s best family of AI models so you can: - Get help with writing, brainstorming, learning, and more - Summarize and find quick info from Gmail or Google Drive - Generate images on the fly - Use text, voice, photos and your camera to get help in new ways Formerly known as Bard.
Perplexity AI
perplexity.ai
Perplexity AI is an AI-chatbot-powered research and conversational search engine that answers queries using natural language predictive text. Launched in 2022, Perplexity generates answers using the sources from the web and cites links within the text response.
Leonardo.AI
leonardo.ai
Generate production quality assets for your creative projects with AI-driven speed and style-consistency.
ElevenLabs
elevenlabs.io
ElevenLabs is an AI Audio research and deployment company. Our research team develops AI Audio models that generate realistic, versatile and contextually-aware speech and sound effects. Our product team makes these models accessible for everyday users, prosumers, and businesses to create & localize content. Our technology is used to voice audiobooks and news articles, animate video game characters, help in film pre-production, automate localization processes in entertainment, create dynamic audio content for social media and advertising, and train medical professionals. It has also given back voices to those who have lost them and helped individuals with accessibility needs in their daily lives.
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
VEED AI Video Generator
veed.io
VEED is the all-in-one platform for businesses that want to scale video production. Customers across 200+ countries in marketing, sales, L&D, and social media are creating video 30x faster than ever before. VEED puts the power in your team’s hands to: * Record quality content * Edit videos with ease * Transcribe automatically Forget about learning clunky and expensive editing software or relying on agencies. VEED is your intuitive suite of video tools. Everyone from CEO to intern can use it to produce pro videos, without pro skills. VEED Enterprise lets you: * Collaborate with other team members in real-time * Access a library of 30,000+ stock media assets * Use custom templates to save time Oh, and VEED has a suite of AI tools to make production 10x more efficient. VEED AI lets you: * Transform text to videos with AI Avatars * Automatically generate accurate subtitles * Remove video and image backgrounds instantly * And more VEED is the software fueling world-class video strategies for over 3 million creators. * VEED is a video editing platform that offers features such as automatic subtitles, content detection, and various design options. * Users frequently mention the ease of use, the accuracy of the subtitle feature, and the variety of design options that allow for creative editing and professional-quality videos. * Reviewers experienced issues such as limitations on features based on membership level, occasional slow processing times, and a desire for more advanced features in the basic plan.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
Claude
claude.ai
Claude by Anthropic is a next generation AI assistant built by Anthropic and trained to be safe, accurate, and secure to help you do your best work.
Microsoft Copilot
copilot.microsoft.com
Your everyday AI companion. Microsoft Copilot leverages the power of AI to boost productivity, unlock creativity, and helps you understand information better with a simple chat experience.
Intercom
intercom.com
Intercom is the only complete Customer Service solution that provides a seamless customer experience across automation and human support, delivering increased customer satisfaction while reducing costs. We're building a future where most customer conversations are successfully resolved without needing human support, freeing up the team to work on higher value customer conversations. More than 25,000 global organizations, including Atlassian, Amazon and Lyft Business, rely on Intercom to deliver unparalleled user experiences at any scale. Intercom's platform is used to send over 500 million messages per month and enables interactions with over 600 million monthly active end users. Founded in 2011 and backed by leading venture capitalists, including Kleiner Perkins, Bessemer Venture Partners and Social Capital, Intercom is on a mission to make internet business personal.
Replit
replit.com
Repl.it is a San Francisco-based start-up and an online IDE (integrated development environment). Its name comes from the acronym REPL, which stands for "read–evaluate–print loop". The service was created by Jordanian programmer Amjad Masad and Jordanian designer Haya Odeh in 2016. Repl.it allows users to write code and build apps and websites using a browser. Additionally, Repl.it allows users to share projects through various ways. They also host "jams", coding competitions based on a certain theme. Contest prizes often vary from a temporary account upgrade, money, cryptocurrency, or a gift card. A repl at Repl.it is an interactive programming environment. You can create a workspace in most popular programming languages, where you are given a container on a virtual machine where your code can run. In any given repl, there are two main parts - the editor and the console. The editor uses Monaco, the same technology that powers Visual Studio Code. On mobile, the editor is Ace. Repl.it has a premium tier called the Hacker plan. It allows for more storage space, private code, and unlimited collaborators on a project, and the Github Education plan includes 3 months free of the Hacker plan. There are over 60 different programming languages on repl.it, including Python, Ruby, HTML, and Java. The company has received funding from Y Combinator, Andreessen Horowitz, Bloomberg Beta, and others. " The company has over 500,000 weekly active developers and over 3 million users. The Repl.it site also has a Talk forum. This forum is used by many developers around the world to share their creations. The forum is kept clean by the Repl Talk Moderators.
Playground AI
playgroundai.com
Playground AI is a free-to-use online image creation tool powered by Artificial Intelligence. It aims to cater to various creative needs including creating art, social media posts, presentations, posters, videos, logos, and more. It provides a novice-friendly way to edit images like a professional through its AI-supported functionalities. Users can produce unique works of art, photorealistic images, and experiment with the fusion of real and synthetic imagery to generate stunning visuals. This platform also offers 'Mixed Image Editing', a dynamic way to blend different images into compelling compositions, thereby offering immense creative flexibility. Playground AI's offering extends beyond standard image editing by allowing users to extend images beyond their original borders, seamlessly integrate objects in varied scenes, and materialize their imaginative concepts into visual reality. It further enhances the collaborative potential by providing features to combine ideas with others thus broadening the scope of creativity. Despite its powerful capabilities, Playground AI maintains a commitment to user-friendliness, accessibility, and inclusivity, making it an ideal choice for both seasoned designers and novices venturing into image creation.
Microsoft Designer
designer.microsoft.com
A graphic design app that helps you create professional quality social media posts, invitations, digital postcards, graphics, and more. Start with your idea and create something unique for you.
Blackbox
blackbox.ai
BLACKBOX.AI is a coding LLM designed to transform the way we build software. By building BLACKBOX.AI, our goal is to: Accelerate the pace of innovation within companies by making engineers 10X faster in building and releasing products Accelerate the growth in software engineers around the world and 10X the number of engineers from ~100M to 1B
Runway
runwayml.com
Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. Everything you need to edit video, fast. Magical AI tools, realtime collaboration, precision editing, and more. Your next-generation video creation suite.
Hugging Face
huggingface.co
The AI community building the future. Build, train and deploy state of the art models powered by the reference open source in machine learning.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing while streamlining your work using AI.
MetaVoice
themetavoice.xyz
Real-time AI voice changer for the Metaverse. Speak up with confidence & let your emotion shine through with unique, ultra realistic human like voice modifiers.
GravityWrite
gravitywrite.com
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation process and boost productivity. GravityWrite is a comprehensive content generation tool that uses AI technology to generate engaging and well-structured written content. It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of features that make it easy to create high-quality articles, blog posts, marketing copy, and more. GravityWrite aims to save users time and effort by automating the content creation process. GravityWrite offers several features that can enhance your content creation process: * AI-Powered Content Generation: GravityWrite utilizes advanced AI algorithms to generate high-quality content suggestions based on your input. It analyzes data from various sources to provide accurate and relevant content recommendations. * Customization Options: With GravityWrite, you have the ability to customize the generated content to align with your brand voice and target audience. You can adjust the tone, style, and length of the content to suit your specific needs. * Keyword Optimization: GravityWrite incorporates intelligent keyword optimization, helping you create SEO-friendly content that can improve your search engine rankings. By seamlessly integrating relevant keywords, you can enhance your content's visibility and attract more organic traffic. * Plagiarism Detection: GravityWrite includes a built-in plagiarism detection feature to ensure that the content you generate is original and unique. This helps you maintain your credibility and avoid any potential penalties from search engines. * Time-Saving Efficiency: GravityWrite streamlines the content creation process by providing you with well-structured content suggestions. This saves you time on research and writing, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your work.
Midjourney
midjourney.com
Midjourney is a generative artificial intelligence program and service created and hosted by San Francisco–based independent research lab Midjourney, Inc. Midjourney generates images from natural language descriptions, called prompts, similar to OpenAI's DALL-E and Stability AI's Stable Diffusion.
Narakeet
narakeet.com
Easily Create Voiceovers Using Realistic Text to Speech. Stop wasting time on recording your voice, editing out mistakes and synchronising picture with sound. Just type or upload your script, select one of our 500+ voices, and get a professionally sounding audio or video in minutes. Try Narakeet realistic text to speech free, no need to register.
AWS Console
amazon.com
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a subsidiary of Amazon providing on-demand cloud computing platforms and APIs to individuals, companies, and governments, on a metered pay-as-you-go basis. These cloud computing web services provide a variety of basic abstract technical infrastructure and distributed computing building blocks and tools. One of these services is Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), which allows users to have at their disposal a virtual cluster of computers, available all the time, through the Internet. AWS's version of virtual computers emulates most of the attributes of a real computer, including hardware central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs) for processing; local/RAM memory; hard-disk/SSD storage; a choice of operating systems; networking; and pre-loaded application software such as web servers, databases, and customer relationship management (CRM). The AWS technology is implemented at server farms throughout the world, and maintained by the Amazon subsidiary. Fees are based on a combination of usage (known as a "Pay-as-you-go" model), hardware, operating system, software, or networking features chosen by the subscriber required availability, redundancy, security, and service options. Subscribers can pay for a single virtual AWS computer, a dedicated physical computer, or clusters of either. As part of the subscription agreement, Amazon provides security for subscribers' systems. AWS operates from many global geographical regions including 6 in North America.Amazon markets AWS to subscribers as a way of obtaining large scale computing capacity more quickly and cheaply than building an actual physical server farm. All services are billed based on usage, but each service measures usage in varying ways. As of 2017, AWS owns a dominant 34% of all cloud (IaaS, PaaS) while the next three competitors Microsoft, Google, and IBM have 11%, 8%, 6% respectively according to Synergy Group.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
Speechify
speechify.com
Speechify is a text-to-speech app that makes it easy for the world to access information. 20+ million people use our Google Chrome extension, web app, iOS app, and Android app. our mission is to make sure that reading is never a barrier to learning. Our amazing users are students, professionals, and productivity lovers. Many of them have learning differences like dyslexia and ADHD, while many just want to read faster and listen on the go. With Speechify you can turn any book, document, or website into audio, and listen while you’re in the car, doing laundry, walking your dog, making dinner, working out, skydiving—whatever your daily routine is! Speechify also powers Medium, the Star Tribune, The Direct, and more. Easily add text-to-speech to your website. Cliff Weitzman, our fearless CEO, founded Speechify in 2017 in a dorm room at Brown University so he could share with others the incredible text-to-speech software he’d been working on. Cliff has dyslexia and he was frustrated with how much time and energy it took for him to read. Advanced TTS technology was a total gamechanger, it allowed him to finish his readings 3x faster than a normal reader and to better comprehend and retain information. At Speechify our goal is for reading to never be a barrier to learning for anyone. Nothing should hold you back from learning information quickly and effectively. Speechify has grown to employ over 100 team members spread out across the globe in just a few short years. We're proud of the incredible team with members who were previously leaders and senior engineers at companies like Snapchat, Apple, Spotify, Amazon & Uber. We all love and prioritise ownership, delivering value with speed, learning as much as we can and making our users feel empowered.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
DeepBrain AI
deepbrain.io
DeepBrain AI tool offers a diverse selection of attractive AI avatars for businesses to choose from. This tool comes equipped with a variety of ethnicities, ages, and styles to ensure a perfect fit for any business need. The AI Studios also offers these avatars in 80+ languages, making them a global solution for businesses worldwide. The AI Avatars are not only available in multiple ethnicities and professions, but this tool also allows the customization of avatars to fit specific business needs. The AI Avatar tool also includes features such as Rememory, Text to Video, PowerPoint to Video, ChatGPT, Face Swap, and Text to Speech. These features provide further flexibility to businesses, allowing them to create videos with ease and efficiency. DeepBrain AI tool can be beneficial in various industries, including financial services, retail, education, and media. Additionally, the avatars can be used for a range of purposes, including training videos, how-to videos, and online video making. Overall, DeepBrain AI tool provides businesses with a dynamic solution for their video-making needs. It's versatile and customizable, making it a perfect fit for businesses looking for a creative approach to enhance their marketing strategy.
Ai Humanizer
aihumanizer.ai
AI Humanizer is an advanced AI detection remover that can convert AI text to human content. It can humanize AI text using natural, human writing styles to make it sound authentic enough to bypass AI detection.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by professional academic editors across 1,300+ subject areas, Paperpal delivers human precision at machine speed. With Paperpal you can beat writer’s block by brainstorming ideas, speed up your writing with clear outlines, and get academic translations for 25+ languages. You also get in-depth language and grammar checks with assistance in paraphrasing, word reduction, and correct word choice tailored to academic writing conventions and tone. From writing the first draft to ensuring manuscript submission readiness, Paperpal has you covered. Explore for free or subscribe to Paperpal Prime ($19/month) for unlimited access to premium features, including our trusted online plagiarism checker and 30+ manuscript submission checks. It’s as simple as write, check, correct, succeed – Start now!
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Opus Clip
opus.pro
OpusClip is a generative AI video editing platform that effortlessly turns your long footage into viral-ready shorts with a single click. Opus Clip is built with the mission to democratize video content creation, making it accessible to anyone with a story to tell or a passion to share, not just those with expertise in content creation or video editing.
D-ID
d-id.com
D-ID is a nexus of innovation in the generative AI landscape, transforming still photographs into dynamic AI video narratives and interactive experiences featuring digital people. Its robust API is unique in its ability to enable real-time video generation which is central to live streaming and interactive engagements across sectors like Customer Experience (CX), Marketing, and Learning and Development. The self-service Creative Reality™ Studio and mobile apps extend D-ID's innovative reach, simplifying the creation and customization of AI-generated videos, and epitomizing D-ID’s commitment to enriching digital communication.
PromeAI
promeai.com
PromeAI has powerful AI-driven design assistants and an extensive controllable AIGC (C-AIGC) model style library, enabling you to easily create stunning graphics, videos and animations. PromeAI is an essential tool for architects, interior designers, product designers and game/animation designers.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
Wonder Dynamics
wonderdynamics.com
Wonder Dynamics a media-tech startup developing an AI production tool that would allow indie filmmakers to deliver blockbuster-level VFX on a fraction of the budget.
Podcastle
podcastle.ai
Podcastle is an AI-powered audio & video creation platform that helps professional and amateur podcasters create, edit and distribute production-quality podcasts with ease. The platform provides users with a suite of tools to record and edit audio and video and create podcasts from remote interviews with up to 10 participants. Studio-quality recordings, AI-powered editing, and seamless exporting can all be achieved in a single web-based platform. Tools include multi-track recording, audio transcription, intuitive editing, text-to-speech, Magic Dust, Revoice and Silence Removal, as well as a suite of AI-powered tools such as background noise removal, filler word detection, audio to text, podcast recording, MP3 to text, and format conversion. Podcastle also offers iOS and Android apps to provide on-the-go recording capabilities. The platform is designed to make it easy for users to create podcasts to share stories and connect with their audiences, regardless of experience level.
Fliki
fliki.ai
Fliki helps you create audio and video content at scale with the power of generative AI. * Fliki is a video creation tool that uses AI technology to generate videos from user-provided ideas or Amazon product links. * Reviewers appreciate Fliki's user-friendly interface, its ability to save time in video creation, and the high visual quality of the videos it produces. * Users mentioned issues such as glitches in voiceovers, lack of clarity about usage of 'minutes', occasional bugs in the free version, and limitations in customization and video editing.
Databricks
databricks.com
Databricks is a company founded by the original creators of Apache Spark. Databricks grew out of the AMPLab project at University of California, Berkeley that was involved in making Apache Spark, an open-source distributed computing framework built atop Scala. Databricks develops a web-based platform for working with Spark, that provides automated cluster management and IPython-style notebooks. In addition to building the Databricks platform, the company is co-organizing massive open online courses about Spark and runs the largest conference about Spark - Spark Summit.
Paraphraser
paraphraser.io
Paraphraser is a best paraphrasing tool for sentence rephrasing and essay rewriting. Our word changer can change structure of sentences and replace synonyms
Originality.ai
originality.ai
Originality.AI is a tool for Web Publishers to help them be sure they are producing Original Content. Original Content = Unique Human-Created Content... the kind Google and readers wants! Originality.AI ensures Original content is able to be published with... AI Detector - Originality.AI's internally built AI is created to identify content that has been created by any of the popular NLP API's including GPT-2, GPT-J, GPT-NEO and GPT-3 (world's first tool to identify GPT-3). Originality.AI can predict if the content was produced by any of the popular AI writing assistants. Plagiarism Checker - Serious web publishers / content marketers need to ensure they are publishing content free from plagiarism so their content has the best chance of ranking. Originality.AI is a plagiarism checker built for serious web publishers that have a team of writers to manage. It offers team management, dashboard, scan history, auto-credits and a full site scan by just entering your URL.
Google Cloud Platform
google.com
Google Cloud Platform (GCP), offered by Google, is a suite of cloud computing services that runs on the same infrastructure that Google uses internally for its end-user products, such as Google Search, Gmail, file storage, and YouTube. Alongside a set of management tools, it provides a series of modular cloud services including computing, data storage, data analytics and machine learning. Registration requires a credit card or bank account details.Google Cloud Platform provides infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, and serverless computing environments. In April 2008, Google announced App Engine, a platform for developing and hosting web applications in Google-managed data centers, which was the first cloud computing service from the company. The service became generally available in November 2011. Since the announcement of the App Engine, Google added multiple cloud services to the platform. Google Cloud Platform is a part of Google Cloud, which includes the Google Cloud Platform public cloud infrastructure, as well as G Suite, enterprise versions of Android and Chrome OS, and application programming interfaces (APIs) for machine learning and enterprise mapping services.
Rask.ai
rask.ai
Meet Rask AI – a one-stop-shop localization tool that allows content creators and companies to translate their videos into 130+ languages quickly and efficiently. With "Text-to-Voice" and "Voice Cloning" technologies, they can add a professional-quality voiceover to videos without the need for recording or hiring a voice actor. And now you can keep your own voice or your voiceover tone when dubbing. In early April 2023 Rask AI won the Product of the Day award on Product Hunt, and within the first few weeks, the project hit the first milestone of 10,000 registrations! The team removed the 20-minute and 100 MB limits for users with a subscription. Now creators can dub long videos for YouTube or courses without any restrictions. And one more great thing - the dubbing process is three times faster and more efficient! Multispeaker detection and translation is a unique feature that we believe sets us apart from other services. Rask's AI team is proud to be one of the first to provide this experience. Tools are fully integrated with popular video platforms and social media sites like YouTube, Vimeo, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. In early May a team will add two great features. You will synchronize lip moves to any audio. The second feature is summarization. Or simply, it's Shorts. AI will select the most punchy moments from the video and turn them into a squeeze of the juiciest episodes. The Rask AI team breaks down language barriers and helps content creators and companies to share their content with different audiences worldwide, increasing their content's potential reach and impact.
ClipDrop
clipdrop.co
Create professional visuals without a photo studio
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Type
type.ai
Type is the AI-first document editor that helps anyone write high-impact content. Rather than writing important content from scratch, individuals and teams can use Type to generate, edit, and polish writing in their voice and style.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Rytr
rytr.me
Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating compelelling blog posts, SEO Meta Titles, social media captions and responses to reviews and messages. It also provides features for writing tasks involving product descriptions, email communication, business pitches, Google Ads and more. The Rytr API also enables integration with other applications. Rytr claims to maintain a human-sounding tone, rather than robotic, making the generated content seem natural. Rytr also provides plagiarism checking functionality, ensuring that the content is unique. A unique feature is the 'My Voice' functionality, which presumably allows the AI to adapt to user's style of writing.In addition, the software has automatic editing abilities, grammar checking and can provide rephrasing options. Its feature, 'Text Inflator' expands content by rewriting while maintaining the original meaning. The tool also offers AI autocomplete text feature, which helps in enhancing the flow and quality of writing. Rytr also includes keyword extraction and generating feature, helping with SEO outputs. Users can generate tailored content for a range of platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Quora with the tool. For creative writing, the tool can be utilized for generating poems, song lyrics and stories. Lastly, it also assists in content generation for landing pages, newsletters, video descriptions and bullet points. It seems to balance technical writing with creative requirements and is designed to help users save time and effort.
dupdub
dupdub.com
DupDub is an innovative all-in-one content creation platform that utilizes advanced AI technology to help users effortlessly craft high-quality content and streamline their workflows. DupDub's user-friendly platform is powered by cutting-edge AI that enables users to seamlessly convert their ideas and content into various engaging formats. The idea to text feature allows users to easily generate compelling written content such as marketing pitches, podcast scripts, creative writing pieces and more. Simply input a rough idea or outline and DupDub's advanced AI will produce polished, coherent text ready for publishing. DupDub offers an extensive range of over 400+ ultra-realistic human-like voices in 70+ languages and accents. The powerful text to speech engine can convert any written script into natural sounding voiceovers, saving users time and money. Users can bring still images to life by applying realistic speech and emotions. This groundbreaking visual storytelling technology is perfect for sharing stories, creating videos, and preserving precious memories. DupDub makes video editing simple for beginners and professionals alike. The smart video editor auto generates subtitles through transcription, translates videos into 40+ languages, and enables easy trimming, merging, effects, and transitions.
Dubverse
dubverse.ai
In the fast-paced world of digital content creation, Dubverse.ai emerges as a game-changer for video producers, educators, and businesses alike. This innovative platform harnesses the capabilities of artificial intelligence to streamline and enhance the video production process, particularly focusing on overcoming language barriers and making content universally accessible. At the heart of Dubverse.ai's offerings lies a robust engine for Synthetic Media that amplifies human creativity with cutting-edge AI technology. The process is simple yet powerful: * AI Subtitles: Automatically generate accurate subtitles in various languages, enhancing viewer engagement and comprehension. * Text-to-Speech: Convert text into natural-sounding voiceovers, making your videos more dynamic and accessible to a wider audience. Dubverse.ai packs a suite of functionalities designed to cater to various content creation needs: * Multilingual Support: With support for over 60 languages, content creators can reach a global audience without language constraints. * Selection of Speakers: Choose from a broad range of AI voices to find the perfect match for your video's tone and style. * Script Editor: An intuitive script editor with real-time translation streamlines the editing process. * Human-Like Voices: Dubverse.ai's text-to-speech engine provides voices that sound natural and engaging. * Built-In Sharing: Easily collaborate with others and gather feedback in one place. * Downloadable Subtitles: Enhance your video's SEO and accessibility with multilingual subtitles.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Botpress
botpress.com
Botpress is a generative AI platform for building ChatGPT chatbots, enabling users to create chatbots with an intuitive building experience, powered by the latest in LLMs and GPT by OpenAI. The platform offers an extensive range of features, including the GPT-Native Engine and Conversation Studio, which provides a next-generation chatbot editor. Besides, the platform comprises the Hub, which is the largest collection of integrations that users can use to integrate their chatbots with other tools and services. It also offers various resources, including documentation, video tutorials, SDK, and a community forum on Discord. Botpress Cloud is the platform's new feature that users can try out to build and deploy their chatbots faster, while its Visual Flow Editor offers an intuitive, visual flow editor that allows users to bring their users' conversations to life. The platform also provides various pre-built integrations and skills powered by the largest chatbot open-source community, enabling users to speed their building process.Users can leverage the platform's insights from Analytics, Misunderstood, and Sentiment Analysis to continuously improve their chatbot. Additionally, Botpress offers one-click deploy across all their channels to meet users where they are. Botpress is trusted by thousands of organizations and has built various templates, including Shopping Companion, Health Bot Template, Banking Support, IT Assistant, Telco Billing Advisor, Fitness Friend, HR Helper, and Language Tutor chatbots. Overall, Botpress offers various tools and features that make building and deploying chatbots faster and effortless.
Andi
andisearch.com
Andi is search for the next generation using generative AI. Instead of links, Andi gives you answers - like asking a smart friend. Andi uses language models combined with live data to generate answers to questions, and to explain and summarize information combined from the best sources. Search is broken because of SEO spam, ads, and surveillance capitalism. Andi cuts through the clutter to get you straight to the knowledge you need. It presents it visually in a way that's easy to understand, and protects you from ad tech and distraction.
Regie.ai
regie.ai
Regie.ai is an AI-based tool designed to streamline and optimize sales prospecting processes for businesses. Among its main functionalities, Regie.ai leverages Generative AI to facilitate the automatic identification and engagement of target accounts and contacts, even those not already present in your CRM system. The tool aims to make messaging more brand-specific and context-relevant for each recipient, thereby leading to more effective outreach and engagement. Regie.ai also prioritizes outreach based on engagement and intent data to ensure more precise targeting during active buying cycles. A unique feature of this tool is its ability to change the intensity of outreach depending on buyer engagement levels. Consequently, highly engaged buyers receive a consistent flow of communication, while unengaged prospects are nurtured at a slower pace until they are ready for sales, protecting your database health and improving the lead to meeting time. Regie.ai can be conceptualized as virtual Sales Development Representatives (SDRs) that work around the clock, without the need for additional human resources or third-party outsourcing. The platform supports a range of use cases such as cold outbound, LinkedIn engagement, sales nurturing, Inbound lead response, outbound on inbound, customer expansion, and more. Furthermore, the tool simplifies your revenue operations strategy by integrating with core RevTech systems to help automate the booking of sales team meetings.
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outbound marketing campaigns.
PerfectEssayWriter.AI
perfectessaywriter.ai
PerfectEssayWriter.AI, the AI essay writing tool trusted by over 11196+ students and featured on top news outlets such as Yahoo, NewsDirect, Bezinga, and many others. Its platform has quickly become the go-to destination for students looking to improve their writing skills and achieve academic success. Its tool is designed to provide students with a seamless and user-friendly experience, making it easier than ever to generate high-quality essays and other written assignments.