Top Fraud Detection Software - Iraq

Fraud.net operates the first full-stack Fraud, AML and KYC platform built for digital enterprises and fintechs globally. The award-winning, cloud-born platform helps organizations of all sizes harness AI-driven risk intelligence to detect fraud, streamline their customer onboarding and transaction monitoring workflows, and leverage real-time, actionable insights to make safer, smarter, and more profitable decisions. Fraud.net is a proud member of the AWS Partner Network. AWS Infrastructure + Fraud.net’s Intelligence Layer = A Complete, Cloud-born Fraud Management Platform. Fraud.net leverages over 20 AWS services to deliver its enterprise-grade risk management and revenue enhancement platform. Fraud.net processes and analyzes billions of transactions, applications, and events monthly on behalf of financial services and digital commerce companies worldwide. Fraud.net's award-winning TransactionAI solution is available in AWS Marketplace: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-ojxruzi5mf7yi Headquartered in New York, Fraud.net employs dedicated professionals with deep experience in e-commerce, financial services, data science, and advanced technology. It was founded in 2016 by Whitney Anderson and Cathy Ross. They recognized the need to empower business leaders like themselves with cutting-edge fraud prevention tools after spending more than two decades working with financial institutions and online retailers. Fraud.net is frequently listed as a fast-growing and innovative company, earning recognition from Accenture, Amazon Web Services, Gartner, Red Herring, and several other organizations. Contact us today to arrange a free consultation.