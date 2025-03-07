Top Expense Management Software - United States

Find the right software and services.
Businesses use expense management software to handle, pay, and audit expenses initiated by employees. This software allows employees to submit expenses for approval via a web browser or mobile app. It simplifies and automates expense entry, streamlines the review process, eliminates paper trails, and reduces administrative efforts. Administrators gain full visibility and can track employee use of company financial resources. The software analyzes overall expenses, identifies cost-saving opportunities, and controls excessive spending. It is often integrated with time tracking, travel management, payroll or accounting, and workforce management software.
Workday
workday.com
Workday Enterprise Management Cloud currently includes solutions for finance, HR, planning, and spend management. Enterprise Management Cloud overcomes the constraints of ERP and transforms companies into Outperforming Organizations. Learn more.
Paycom
paycom.com
For 25 years, Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has simplified businesses and the lives of their employees through easy-to-use HR and payroll technology to empower transparency through direct access to their data. And thanks to its industry-first solution, Beti®, employees now do their own payroll and are guided to find and fix costly errors before payroll submission. From onboarding and benefits enrollment to talent management and more, Paycom’s software streamlines processes, drives efficiencies and gives employees power over their own HR information, all in a single app. Recognized nationally for its technology and workplace culture, Paycom can now serve businesses of all sizes in the U.S. and internationally. Paycom is leading the digital transformation in the American workplace. Our commitment to our culture and values led us to being named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, one of Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces and best employers in the U.S. by Top Workplaces. Paycom has approximately 36,820 clients across the United States (as of Dec. 31, 2023), up 1% from the prior year. On April 15, 2014, Paycom became a public company with its shares opening for trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PAYC. In early 2020, the company joined the S&P 500.
Paylocity
paylocity.com
Our all-in-one software platform gives HR pros a way to easily manage daily tasks in payroll, benefits, talent, and workforce management. But what makes us different is that our technology is backed by a culture that truly cares about our clients’ success. Providers will merely sell you a product. But a partner actually cares about you and your business. A partner takes the time to get to know you and understand your needs. We work with you to identify the best solutions that will benefit your business today, while paving the way to a better tomorrow. And tomorrow is all about your team. Everything we do is designed to support you in reaching your goals. Together, we tackle your day-to-day work so you can spend more time building the culture you and your employees crave. For professionals who crave true partnership, Paylocity is the HR & Payroll company that frees you from the tasks of today, so together, we can spend more time focused on the promise of tomorrow. Let's go forward together.
Mercury
mercury.com
Mercury is banking* for startups. Start with banking basics like free FDIC-insured checking & savings accounts, then scale with credit cards, venture debt, treasury management accounts, and more — all with confidence. Built with clever shortcuts and extra levels of organization, Mercury makes banking tasks simpler, more intuitive, and even a little enjoyable. Over 100K startups of all sizes rely on Mercury as they create the next great companies — you can join them by applying today in 10 minutes or less. *Mercury is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Choice Financial Group and Evolve Bank & Trust, Members FDIC. The IO Card is issued by Patriot Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Mastercard. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to purchase an interest in any of the securities or funds described herein.
Paychex
paychex.com
Paychex, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Paychex Flex is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going. * Hire, pay, manage, and retain employees with confidence * Get experienced, award-winning support where and when you need it with our 24/7/365 live support team * Stay ahead of changing laws and regulations with our compliance experts * Access your information on the go with the Paychex Flex Mobile App * Talent Management: Recruit, retain, and develop top talent from a single HR platform and streamline your hiring and onboarding process. * Workforce Management: Improve employee efficiency and productivity with our vital workforce management resources. * Payroll and Financial Support: Easily pay employees and manage taxes, expenses, and more, so you can continue to focus on your business. * Employee Benefits: Attract and retain top talent by offering valued employee benefits while simplifying your plan administration. * PEO and HR Outsourcing: Support your business throughout the entire employee lifecycle with our comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions. * Employee Experience: Save time and improve accuracy by giving employees access to self-service HR, training, and financial tools. * Integrations: Automatically and accurately connect and share data between your software and Paychex Flex. Choose the right level of technology and support for your business now — while keeping the ability to grow as your needs change. See why Paychex is the largest HR company for small to medium-sized businesses and let us simplify your payroll experience.
Expensify
expensify.com
Expensify is a financial management superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. More than 12 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, travel booking, and chat in one app. All free. Whether you own a small business, manage a team, or close the books for your clients, Expensify makes it easy so you have more time to focus on what really matters.
Xero
xero.com
Xero is a New Zealand domiciled public technology company, listed on the Australian Stock Exchange. Xero is a cloud-based accounting software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. The company has three offices in New Zealand (Wellington, Auckland and Napier), six offices in Australia (Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth), three offices in the United Kingdom (London, Manchester and Milton Keynes), three offices in the United States (Denver, San Francisco and New York), as well as offices in Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong and South Africa.Xero's products are based on the software as a service (SaaS) model and sold by subscription, based on the type and number of company entities managed by the subscriber. Its products are used in over 180 countries.
Ramp
ramp.com
Ramp is the ultimate platform for modern finance teams. From corporate cards and expense management software, to bill payments and vendor management, Ramp is the all-in-one solution designed to automate finance operations and build healthier businesses. Over 25,000 businesses—including Shopify, Zola, Opendoor, and Glossier—have switched to Ramp to save an average 5% more and close their books 8x faster.
Bill.com
bill.com
Bill.com is a provider of cloud-based software that automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses. The Bill.com platform connects businesses with their suppliers and clients to help them manage their cash inflows and outflows. Top competitors include Tipalti and YayPay. Bill.com partners with the largest U.S. financial institutions, over 70% of the top 100 U.S. accounting firms, leading accounting software packages including Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct., QuickBooks and Xero, and is the preferred provider of digital payments solutions for CPA.com, the technology subsidiary of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA).A white-labeled, end-to-end payments automation platform, Bill.com Connect is offered to financial institutions as part of their single sign-on online business banking ecosystem. Current customers include JPMorgan Chase Commercial Bank, Wells Fargo ,Commerce Bank, and First National Bank of Omaha. Bank of America and PNC also use Bill.com as part of their payments technology offerings. As of 2019, the company has offices in San Jose, California and Houston, Texas.
Rippling
rippling.com
Rippling gives businesses one place to run HR, IT, and Finance—globally. It brings together all of the workforce systems that are normally scattered across a company, like payroll, expenses, benefits, and computers. For the first time ever, you can manage and automate every part of the employee lifecycle in a single system. Take onboarding, for example. With Rippling, you can hire a new employee anywhere in the world and set up their payroll, corporate card, computer, benefits, and even third-party apps like Slack and Microsoft 365—all within 90 seconds.
FreshBooks
freshbooks.com
FreshBooks is an online accounting and invoicing platform that saves you time, automates your admin, and keeps your books organized and your business looking professional. FreshBooks believes financial recordkeeping should be easy and fast, but still detailed enough to satisfy your accountant. Try FreshBooks free for 30 days.
Navan
navan.com
Navan is the all-in-one solution that makes travel easy so you can focus on being there, not getting there. Say goodbye to spending hours on the phone trying to change your flight or saving stacks of receipts to manually input expenses. From EAs and finance teams to travel managers and employees, Navan empowers people to focus on the things that matter most to them — all while providing companies with real-time visibility, savings, and control. Learn more at navan.com
Deskera
deskera.com
Deskera is an award-winning integrated platform that enables SMBs to scale faster with fewer tools. From convenience stores to manufacturing plants, hundreds of thousands of small and medium enterprises use Deskera to manage accounting, inventory, payroll, sales, and marketing automation.
Zoho Expense
zoho.com
Zoho Expense is a leading travel and expense management solution that has helped businesses streamline corporate travel, automate expense reporting, and gain complete control over spend. We’ve primarily built the software to cut overspending at its source, minimize manual intervention, prevent policy breaches and fraudulent claims, and provide insights into discretionary spending to improve your business’s productivity, cash flow, and overall financial health. Zoho Expense has helped businesses in over 150 countries automate every aspect of T&E management, from expense report submission and approval to compliance, fraud detection, card reconciliation, and expense accounting. Available as both a web-based and mobile application, Zoho Expense fits your existing workflow by seamlessly integrating with other applications in your current software ecosystem. Additionally, a high degree of customization ensures organizations can implement Zoho Expense quickly, effectively, and without changing existing processes. Organizations including startups, unicorns, and enterprises, including Zoho itself, use Zoho Expense for their T&E management. The best way to find out why is by signing up for a free trial now!
Qonto
qonto.com
With an innovative product, highly responsive 7/7 customer service and clear pricing, Qonto has become the European leader in its category. Get started with a powerful Business Account for all your everyday banking needs. - Local IBANs (🇫🇷 French IBAN / 🇩🇪 German IBAN/ 🇮🇹 Italian IBAN / 🇪🇸 Spanish IBAN) - Payment cards: spend up to €200,000/month. No hidden costs. Pay online, in-store, and abroad, whatever the situation, our range of free and premium corporate cards included in your subscription has got you covered. - Transfers: flexible payment methods - from Instant SEPA to SWIFT - so you can pay, and get paid, faster. - Transactions: unlimited history and real-time notifications. - Financing: easy access to integrated financing options. Then, leverage our Financial tools to keep track of your money and help you grow your business. - Invoice management: centralize invoices & receipts in one place, get paid faster & automate your outgoing payments. - Spend management: control team spending with budgets, automatic receipt collection & tailored access. - Bookkeeping: collaborate seamlessly with your accountant, connecting to our suite of tools, and get a full, real-time cash flow overview.
Bonsai
hellobonsai.com
Bonsai is a one-stop platform for creative and digital agencies, consultancies and professional service providers. It is designed to provide businesses with a complete and real-time overview of their business. Simplify your business operations and consolidate your projects, clients and team into one integrated, easy-to-use platform. From contracts, proposals and project management to client billing, revenue tracking and resource management. Project Management Assign projects & tasks to your team, prioritize your week and see exactly how your projects progress. Set project budgets & avoid unexpected costs. Kanban view, integrated timer for easy billing, and collaboration with external partners for an efficient work. Team Time Tracking Get an instant report of your team's tracked hours with accurate timesheets & see who's over capacity at a glance. Monitor your business's utilization & get clarity on your team's efficiency & profitability. Plan your resources in advance to keep your projects on track and on budget. CRM Manage your clients and their projects in one place. Create unique client profiles with all your notes, contacts, rates and tags. Invite your clients to your branded Client Portal where they can access projects, documents and links you’ve shared with them.
MileIQ
mileiq.com
MileIQ For Teams is the leading automatic mileage tracking app used to submit reimbursement from an employer. Managing mileage reimbursements for multiple drivers is easy and efficient with MileIQ for Teams. Set custom reimbursement rates, view all your drivers' mileage in one consolidated report, reimburse drivers accurately and quickly.
Coupa
coupa.com
Coupa Software is a global technology platform for Business Spend Management (BSM). The company is headquartered in San Mateo, California with offices throughout Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company helps large companies gain visibility into, and control over, the money and resources spent within their organizations. Responsible for pioneering the Business Spend Management category, their main competitors in this arena include Tradeshift, Ariba, Tipalti and Ivalua, Inc. The company was founded in 2006 by Dave Stephens and Noah Eisner. Stephens and Eisner previously worked at Oracle (enterprise procurement applications). Rob Bernshteyn joined Coupa as CEO in February 2009 after serving as Vice President of Global Product Marketing and Management at SuccessFactors, Inc. Former Yahoo CEO and PayPal president Scott Thompson joined the company's board of directors in April 2013.
Dext Commerce
dext.com
Managing digital sales data just got simpler. Created for bookkeepers, accountants and businesses, Dext Commerce's accounting automation software provides the data, insight and tools for companies to thrive.
Brex
brex.com
Brex is a unified spend platform that makes it easy to control every type of spend.. Control your spend worldwide with corporate cards, expense management, reimbursements, travel, bill pay, and business accounts — all in one unified system. 95% of customers say switching to Brex is easy. And tens of thousands of companies including Indeed, SeatGeek, DoorDash and thousands more choose Brex for customizable workflows that can handle complex and diverse types of spend and enable the highest levels of compliance with the least amount of friction for employees. This saves time and money through better, proactive controls.
Aspire
aspireapp.com
Aspire is the all-in-one finance platform for modern businesses, helping over 15,000 companies across Asia save time and money with international payments, expense management, payable management, and receivable management solutions - accessible via a single, user-friendly account. Headquartered in Singapore, Aspire has over 450+ employees across five countries and is backed by global top-tier VCs, including Sequoia, Lightspeed, Y-Combinator, Tencent and Paypal. In 2023, Aspire closed an oversubscribed US$100M Series C round and announced that it has achieved profitability.
FunctionFox
functionfox.com
FunctionFox offers Simple, Online Timesheets & Project Management Track time and expenses, keep to estimate, and easily manage your clients and projects. FunctionFox is the number one ranked time-tracking system in North America. Graphic design, advertising, communications, marketing, multimedia, public relations, and interactive firms all choose TimeFox as their web-based time and project management application. FunctionFox is currently used by more than 100,000 users in Canada, the US, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. For more information visit: http://www.functionfox.com
Bullhorn
bullhorn.com
Bullhorn is the global leader in software for the staffing industry. More than 10,000 companies rely on Bullhorn’s cloud-based platform to power their staffing processes from start to finish. Headquartered in Boston, with offices around the world, Bullhorn is founder-led and employs more than 1,000 people globally.
Moon Invoice
mooninvoice.com
Moon Invoice is a robust and feature-rich invoicing and billing software designed to simplify financial management for freelancers, small business owners, and entrepreneurs. With its comprehensive tools and user-friendly interface, Moon Invoice offers a seamless invoicing experience while streamlining overall billing operations for various industries and businesses. One of the critical strengths of Moon Invoice is its versatility. You can easily create and customize professional invoices that align with your brand identity with Moon Invoice. The software offers a variety of templates and customization options, allowing you to add your logo, choose colors, and personalize your invoices to create a consistent and professional image. Generating invoices is just the beginning. Moon Invoice offers a comprehensive suite of features to manage your financial operations efficiently. You can track expenses, manage purchase orders, and record payments seamlessly within the software. Additionally, Moon Invoice supports multiple currencies and languages, making it an excellent choice for global businesses. Here are the top features of Moon Invoice: - Customizable invoices with branding options - Estimates and quotes for easy client communication - Expense tracking and management - Recurring invoices for automated billing - Time tracking for accurate billable hours - Online payment acceptance through popular gateways - Multi-currency support for global transactions - Comprehensive reports and insights - Purchase order management - Client database for personalized service - Mobile app for on-the-go access - Integration with popular accounting and productivity tools The software goes beyond invoicing by integrating with popular payment gateways, enabling secure and convenient online transactions. This ensures you receive client payments quickly and on time, improving cash flow and reducing administrative burdens. This cloud-based solution allows you to access your invoicing data anywhere, anytime, and on any device. The mobile app extends this accessibility further, allowing you to manage your invoicing and billing activities on the go. Furthermore, Moon Invoice prioritizes customer support, offering timely assistance to address any queries or concerns. The software is regularly updated with new features and improvements, ensuring that you have access to the latest tools for efficient financial management.
New Expensify
use.expensify.com
New Expensify: Send money, request money, split a bill, or assign tasks, all in one app. Every financial transaction starts with a conversation. No one ever exchanges money without talking about it, so our app is designed to facilitate that. New Expensify is a powerful finance app designed to revolutionize the way you manage your expenses. Since every transaction is a chat, you can easily determine where your money is being sent. With its intuitive interface and robust features, it's the ultimate tool for managing all of your conversations and expenses in one easy place.
BQE Core
bqe.com
Core centralizes professional services firms' accounting and project data on one beautiful cloud platform. By combining accounting, billing, time and expense tracking, and project management tools, Core makes it easier to run your business more profitably. It organizes information, automates repetitive tasks, and allows you to spend more time providing services to your clients instead of managing internal processes.
Dext
dext.com
Dext makes accountants and the businesses you look after more productive and profitable through better data and insights. Combine real time accurate data with practice productivity tools. Free up your team to spend more time adding value. Prepare finances You can Prepare, sort and automatically publish paperwork using Prepare with Receipt Bank. Pull cost data from over 1,400 suppliers and automatically sort and categorise with smart supplier rules. Match paperwork with cost data through bank connections for reconciliation. Use our smart tools to analyse tax, payment timing and talk to your clients about cashflow, all in real time.
Moss
getmoss.com
Moss is an award-winning, technology-driven software solution for holistic expense management. The platform enables employees to spend in a decentralised way, giving finance managers complete visibility and control in real time. By automating and digitising spend, Moss frees finance teams from burdensome administrative tasks, saves time and money, and helps businesses realise their full potential. Finance thus becomes a competitive advantage, especially for SMEs. Among other things, Moss enables the flexible issuance of virtual and physical credit cards, the digital capture and approval of invoices, the accounting of employee expenses and reliable budget and liquidity management. As a platform, Moss offers reliable interfaces to common ERP systems and accounting solutions such as DATEV, Xero and Exact Online – and integrates quickly and seamlessly into existing finance team processes.
BigTime
bigtime.net
BigTime helps professional services firms reduce operational costs, easily align talent to the right projects, and accelerate time to get paid for completed work, all while enabling quicker decision-making by delivering the information you need, when you need it. By streamlining project operations, maximizing resource utilization, accelerating the account receivable cycle, and connecting scattered data sources, BigTime makes it easier for professional services firms to scale and grow. With 2,800+ customers and 20+ years of experience, BigTime is built to get you up and running quickly, operate with flexibility and agility, and enable you to solve today’s challenges while scaling with you for tomorrow’s opportunities.
AppZen
appzen.com
AppZen's proprietary finance AI solutions simplify travel & expense, card, and accounts payable processing tasks by automating complex workflows, policy checks, and approvals that legacy systems can't. Our AI learns your unique spend profile to independently read and take action on more and more documents over time. It fits into current systems with minimal change management, helping global enterprises save thousands of work hours, reduce costs, and drive compliance. Discover why one-third of the Fortune 500 trust our AI's decade of finance training to future-proof their businesses. Connect with us: Web: appzen.com LinkedIn: @appzen Expense Audit - Focus reviews on the high-risk items, highlighted for you - 100% prepayment audit and compliance checks on every line item - 10x the risk detection of other approaches - Support for 40+ languages–no for need translation services. - Pay employees back faster - No more outsourcing or scaling your team as workloads change - Adaptable, customizable solutions for a wide range of business challenges - Keep auditors and managers informed with analytics and actionable insights Autonomous AP - Automate the entire AP process without templates and a seamless handoff to ERP/P2P systems - Autonomously process up to 80% or more of your invoices with guaranteed accuracy - Automate complex multi-line PO matching, as well as GL code assignments for non-PO invoices - Match multiple invoices at once, even when descriptions don’t match - Eliminate the need for human review Autonomous AP + AppZen Inbox gives you additional features: - AI automatically reads, labels, and immediately takes action on documents–including invoice processing all the way to ERP/P2P handoff - AI researches invoice status, payment updates, and more for you - Generative AI composes an automated response with all relevant data
Stampli
stampli.com
Stampli is for Accounts Payable teams that want the efficiency of automation, but don’t want to rework their ERP or change their existing AP processes. Unlike other solutions, Stampli provides full support for the full range of native functionality for more than 70 ERPs — enabling us to deploy in a matter of weeks, not months, with no disruption to your business. Stampli brings all of your AP-related communication, documentation, and workflows into one place for complete visibility and control. It’s simple for users to learn and even simpler to use, especially with Billy the Bot™ automating nearly all of your capture, coding, routing, fraud detection, and other manual tasks. For even greater efficiency, Stampli’s core AP solution is complemented by a suite of integrated products that include Direct Pay, Credit Cards, Advanced Vendor Management, and others. Stampli provides complete visibility and control over your entire AP program. It reduces the risk of errors, fraud, and compliance issues while improving vendor relationships and making your AP processes much more efficient.
Airbase
airbase.io
Airbase is the top-ranked modern spend management platform for businesses with 100-5,000 employees. It’s the best way to control spending, close the books faster, and manage financial risk. Airbase’s powerful and user-friendly software combines accounts payable automation, expense management, and corporate cards into a package that employees, accounting teams, and vendors love to use. It seamlessly integrates into the most popular general ledgers including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, and more. Our approach to guided procurement ensures that all purchases — from initial requests to payment and reconciliation — make it easy for all employees to buy what they need while giving all necessary stakeholders in the loop. Airbase’s modern approach to spend management brings efficiency to complex business processes and accounting needs like support for multi-subsidiaries, multi-currency, and purchase orders. Flexible intake forms and approval workflows ensure full stakeholder oversight across multiple buying scenarios. Build a culture of spend compliance and control your destiny by using Airbase.
Equals Money
equalsmoney.com
Join over 20,000 companies we've helped take control of their business expenses. Our cards, app & online platform give you complete control and visibility so you can spend less time managing your finances and more time growing your business. Work around the world - our cards* can be used in over 190 countries wherever Mastercard is accepted, and users can request top-ups anytime in our app. Get complete control - teams only spend what you put on their cards, so you have full visibility over their spending. You'll get an expert account manager who works to understand your business needs and arrange demos for your team. Our own-name multi-currency International Bank Account Numbers (IBANs) allow our customers to easily make international transfers at great exchange rates. Our mission is to make money movement simple. With a range of solutions helping you make the most out of expense management and international payments, let us help take the stress out of finances so you can get back to what’s really important: your business. Business spend is inevitable: with an account from Equals Money, make it one less thing to worry about. How we keep your money safe - we hold your funds in specially designated, safeguarded bank accounts, which keep your funds separated from our other assets. This means your funds are protected, however the Equals Money account does not fall under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme. Please see the product FAQs for more information. *Fees may apply to issue cards.
Fiskl
fiskl.com
Discover Fiskl: The All-In-One AI-Powered Finance Management and Accounting App for Small Businesses Managing your small business finances doesn't have to be painful and time-consuming. Fiskl makes it easy with a comprehensive suite of accounting, invoicing, reporting, and financial tools tailored for entrepreneurs' needs. Trusted by over 170,000 SMEs globally, Fiskl provides award-winning financial management accessible anywhere via mobile. Key features include: 🔹 Full Accounting Capabilities: Fiskl delivers complete double-entry accounting covering invoicing, bank/credit card connections, expense tracking, reconciliation, financial statements, and more. 🔹 AI-Powered Automation: Our proprietary auto-categorization engine uses AI to automatically categorize transactions, match transfers, and reconcile accounts, saving hours of manual work. 🔹 Mobile Apps: Our iOS and Android apps enable managing finances on the go with full accounting on mobile - a must for today's businesses. 🔹 Multi-Currency: Advanced multi-currency support across 168 currencies with automated reconciliation of foreign transactions. 🔹 Global Tax Handling: Built-in tax compliance for 100+ countries with automated VAT calculations and reporting. 🔹 Multi-Language Invoicing: Create professional invoices in over 60 languages to smoothly communicate with international clients. 🔹 Extensive Payment Options: Fiskl integrates with leading payment gateways like Stripe, PayPal, Apple Pay, and many more. 🔹 Bank Feeds & Sync: Automatically import transactions from over 21,000 banks globally into accounting via bank feeds and our syncing engine. 🔹 Custom Reporting: Build fully customizable financial statements with drag-and-drop simplicity to track KPIs for your business. 🔹 Collaboration: Client portals allow sharing invoices and accounting visibility with your customers and accountant. 🔹 API & Integrations: Fiskl APIs enable connecting other tools like POS systems, e-commerce platforms, and CRMs. 🔹 Suitable for Any Industry: Users range from freelancers to retail stores to agencies - Fiskl caters to all types of small businesses. With Fiskl's automation, mobile access, seamless global coverage, and intuitive design, you can say goodbye to accounting hassles. Instead of juggling spreadsheets, enjoy insightful financial overviews in minutes via desktop or mobile. Join the thousands of entrepreneurs who have made the switch to Fiskl. Sign up today and take control of your business finances!
Emburse Abacus
abacus.com
Submit and manage employee expenses in real time. No more expense reports or receipt hoarding. Capture the expense as it happens for full visibility into spend. Build custom approval routing rules for every expense and automate your expense policy to reduce errors and improve efficiency. The minimalist, sleek interface clears out the clutter and only prompts employees for what is needed, while organizing and sorting expenses into reports as they are submitted. Corporate card reconciliation is a breeze with a master dashboard that gives you full visibility into your entire card program in real time. Issue credit cards in app with auto-enforcing expense rules ensuring that employees don't spend over a pre-approved budget. Abacus supports both virtual and plastic credit cards for every type of use case. Analyze your data with our reporting module. Pivot and slice your expenses by any data points you track such as project, conference, or client to see spending trends. Emburse brings together some of the world’s most powerful and trusted financial automation solutions. As part of our product portfolio, Emburse Abacus carries a promise to humanize work while delivering expense and corporate card solutions for smaller organizations.
ClickTime
clicktime.com
Reduce costs, increase project visibility, and stay on budget — with easy timesheets! ClickTime makes it easy to track, plan, and manage employee time. Improve operations and increase employee productivity through easy-to-use timesheets you can access anywhere, anytime. Easy for Everyone Track time on your phone or laptop, quickly approve employee hours, or dive into dashboards and reports that make it easy to manage budgets and plan employee time. Real-Time Answers Whether you’re estimating project costs, reviewing past performance, or simply want to know who has not completed their timesheets, ClickTime gives you instant answers to the questions you have about your business. Powerful Reports Not all timesheets are created equal. That’s why we’ve built unique time tracking solutions for agencies, nonprofits, consultants, universities, architects, IT, healthcare and more. You can customize nearly anything in ClickTime — or dive into nearly 100 out-of-the-box reports. Management Tools Instantly know which projects are over or under budget. Understand employee availability, costs, and productivity. And approve timesheets, time off, and billable hours with ease. Learn more at www.clicktime.com!
Neat
neat.com
For more than 20 years, The Neat Company has changed the way small businesses and solopreneurs manage painstaking and paper-intensive bookkeeping, customer payments, and financial record organization. Neat provides cloud-based solutions that hundreds of thousands rely upon to bring financial order to their small businesses. Neat is helping businesses track, manage, and centralize their financial data to be prepared for tax time and stay informed about the health of their business. Step into the future of small business bookkeeping with financial document organization, custom invoicing, online payments, and bookkeeping from anywhere. To learn more, please visit: http://www.neat.com.
TripLog
triplogmileage.com
TripLog is a comprehensive mileage and expense reimbursement platform designed to reduce labor costs, increase productivity, and remove manual, laborious processes from leadership and users. Our stand-out features include automatic mileage tracking, OCR receipt capture, custom frequent trip rules, commute mileage exemption, automatic shortest distance calculations, and over-reported expense flagging.
Shoeboxed
shoeboxed.com
Shoeboxed is a document management service and software that scans, organizes and categorizes receipts, business cards and other paperwork into a searchable cloud database. We help small businesses and entrepreneurs get organized and maximize tax deductions by turning physical paper into digital data. Our mission is to streamline tedious accounting and administrative tasks so that business owners can spend less time on paperwork and more time doing what they love. Shoeboxed can be accessed through our web app and mobile app, and product features include: Precise scanning, OCR and human data verification | On-the-go receipt and mileage tracking with mobile apps | Prepaid receipt and document mail-in service | Automatic Gmail receipt syncing | Business card organization and management | Customized expense reporting | Integration with major accounting programs such as: Wave Accounting, Evernote, Xero, FreshBooks, Outright, Bill.com, Intuit, Fujitsu, and HP.
Rho
rho.co
Rho is the all-in-one financial platform organizations can bank on. We combine AP automation and banking products with world-class software that traditional financial institutions don’t offer to help companies manage expenses, AP, banking, treasury, and month-end close with greater speed and efficiency. Designed to sync with your accounting software, Rho’s full-stack finance platform empowers corporate finance teams and leaders with the technology they need to drive greater workflow efficiency, control, and visibility over how money moves in and out of their organizations.
Corpay One
corpayone.com
Corpay One is a leading bill pay solution for small businesses. Picture your bank's bill pay - only smarter. You can build custom bookkeeping and approval workflows that work for your team. This is one effortless platform, designed to save you time, money and help you focus on what counts. For accountants and bookkeepers, Corpay One's Advisors platform truly automates client accounting services. Get started today - for free!
Emburse Nexonia
emburse.com
Emburse brings together some of the world’s most powerful and trusted spend optimization solutions. As part of our product portfolio, Emburse Nexonia carries a promise to humanize work while delivering expense, accounts payable, and time tracking solutions tailored for Intacct and NetSuite. Customers choose Nexonia for: - Tight integrations with ERP's and accounting systems - Fast expense submissions with an easy to use mobile app - Handles complex approval workflows Nexonia's simple-to-use application is fully integrated with ERPs, credit cards, and other systems supporting a variety of businesses, and are designed to streamline the reporting and approval process, improve human resource management, and enhance operational efficiency. Nexonia is trusted by organizations including CrossFit, Hamamatsu Corporation, and Lufthansa Systems.
Trinet Expense
app.trinetexpense.com
TriNet (NYSE: TNET) is a professional employer organization (PEO) that provides small and medium size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from time-consuming HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business. TriNet – People Matter. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter (@TriNet)
Momenteo
momenteo.com
Momenteo is a user-friendly solution meant for you. Simply keep track of your work done, expenses and travels in our beautiful calendar and let our free software generate your accounting.
Kloo
getkloo.com
Kloo is the definitive solution for modernising accounts payable operations, including expense management and invoice payments. Powered by cutting-edge AI technology, Kloo enables businesses to reduce manual processes by up to 80%, creating a more streamlined and efficient workflow. Automate Accounts Payable with Kloo: Kloo's AI-driven platform simplifies the entire accounts payable process, from invoice approval to payment execution. Its intelligent design can effortlessly adapt to your unique business needs. Unparalleled Expense Management: Efficiently manage employee expenses with Kloo's user-friendly interface. Track, report, and reconcile expenses quickly and with complete transparency, offering better control over your financial operations. Revolutionise Invoice Payments: Kloo’s approach to invoice payments is designed to seamlessly integrate with any ERP system. The platform's flexibility and AI capabilities ensure that it fits within your existing infrastructure, regardless of the specific ERP you utilise. Key Benefits Reduce Manual Efforts: Trim manual tasks by 80%, allowing your team to focus on growth and strategic initiatives rather than time-consuming financial operations. Scalable Solutions Without Adding Staff: Kloo's end-to-end automation in accounts payable offers a robust foundation for growth without the constant need for additional resources. Enhance Compliance and Reduce Risks: With features like audit trails and role-based views, Kloo helps minimise financial risk and ensures that your operations remain compliant with relevant regulations. Improve Vendor Relationships: Kloo delivers a seamless payment experience for your vendors, emphasising transparent processing and multiple payment methods. Modernise your accounts payable, expense management, and invoice payment processes with Kloo. Its ability to integrate effortlessly with any ERP system, powered by advanced AI, means you can implement Kloo within your existing framework. This allows your business to evolve at the pace of today's dynamic market. By adopting Kloo, you invest in technology that automates crucial financial functions, empowering your company to be more agile and responsive.
Hurdlr
hurdlr.com
Hurdlr is a smart mobile app for independent workers, freelancers and solopreneurs to seamlessly manage their "business" finances in seconds. Not days, hours, or even minutes.
Happay
happay.com
Happay is a first-of-its-kind all-in-one Integrated Solution for Corporate Travel, Expense, and Payments Management. With over 7000+ customers globally, and across industries, Happay solves complex finance use cases with precision. We make the entire journey of Travel, Expense, and Payment a bliss with our out-of-the-box features. Travel 1. Seamless integration with leading TMCs, including MakeMyTrip, Thomas Cook, etc. 2. In-app booking experience, choose seats, and food options, and confirm ticket, all inside Happay. 3. AI helps showcase & choose the lowest fare option, saving thousands of dollars. 4. “Fare Freeze” helps lock the ticket and avoid surge pricing due to approval delays. 5. Easy to set up policies and automated 100% policy compliance during booking. 6. Transparent One-click Approval Process Expense 1. Auto-capture of Expenses right from the Source of Spend (Emails, Travel Cabs, SMS, Credit Card Statements) 2. Unique OCR Smart Scan that scans and inputs expense reports automatically, with no manual intervention 3. Automated Policy Checks and Violation call-outs 4. Easy to set up approval workflows and deviations for complex business use cases 5. End-to-end GST data collection, reporting, and reconciliation Payments Our Corporate Cards are the answer to all Corporate Payment woes. Loved by customers of all sizes, we bring, One Unified Card for all Employee Expenses Digital Spending with real-time reconciliation and transparent expense management Digital Petty Cash Distribution and Management And we marry all these amazing features with our robustly built Analytics. Get real-time in-depth data on your travel bookings, planned and unplanned trips, policy violations, top spenders, and more at a single click. Trusted by over 7000+ customers, including premium brands and market leaders, Happay is the right choice for Integrated Travel, Expense, and Payment Solution. To book a demo, visit https://www.happay.com/schedule-product-demo.html
WellyBox
wellybox.com
WellyBox is an AI-powered receipt management tool designed for businesses. It simplifies the process of organizing, tracking, and managing receipts by allowing users to scan paper receipts, auto-download receipts and invoices from their email inbox, and sync these documents with accounting apps. WellyBox also offers a receipt scanner app, receipt organizer software, expense tracker software, expense report software, and expense management software, as well as a receipt app, receipt keeper, and receipt tracker app. The tool integrates with top cloud storage solutions such as Dropbox and Google Drive to allow users to easily store and sync their receipts. WellyBox has a QuickBooks integration, making it easier for users to be ready for tax audits. Additionally, all receipts can be downloaded to a zip file within seconds, which ensures that all documents are in one place, reducing the risk of losing them. WellyBox utilizes the power of GPT and OCR to automate manual admin tasks. The deep learning-based engine capabilities play a crucial role in processing the over 25 million documents that the system has processed so far, with 1.8 million being processed monthly. The tool is designed to make tracking and keeping receipts stress-free, giving users the peace of mind they need to focus on other aspects of their business.
B4B Payments
b4bpayments.com
Take control of company spending and save time with Mastercard® and Visa ® prepaid cards. What could your business accomplish with more time?
Rydoo
rydoo.com
Rydoo is a real-time expense management solution that brings greater convenience, control and compliance to the expense reporting process. Rydoo offers an intuitive mobile & web app where employees are able to create, submit and approve expenses on the go, while providing finance teams with a flexible solution to better control spending, customise policies and integrate with their HR and Finance, and ERP tools. Rydoo enables 1 million users across 12,000+ organisations globally, and is highest-rated solution in its category (4.9/5 on the App Store).
CloudBooks
cloudbooksapp.com
CloudBooks is focused on solving a very particular problem. Freelancers and small, service-based businesses have a hard time getting paid. A study found that 60 percent of invoices are paid late, with a third of those late payments coming two weeks after the deadline. CloudBooks tries to solve that problem by making invoicing and getting paid as simple as possible. You can send unlimited invoices to your clients, track the status of those invoices, and even accept payments online.
ITILITE
itilite.com
ITILITE is the world's fastest growing corporate travel, expense management and payments platform. This all-in-one solution helps employees book flights, hotels and car rentals from a single platform and file expenses on-the-go. With ITILITE card, you have a 360 degree spend management mechanism with a cashback of 1.5% on all travel spends. ITILITE takes care of all the backend paperwork- so that you can focus on closing deals and nurture relationships. Head over to www.itilite.com today and find out how you can simplify travel & expense at your company!
Pemo
pemo.io
The smartest company cards that automate expenses for MENA businesses. We help businesses grow with our all-in-one spend management platform that includes corporate cards, expense management, accounting automation, invoice payment, and more.
Spendesk
spendesk.com
Spendesk is the complete spend management platform that gives 100% visibility into company spend. With Spendesk, you get a 7-in-1 solution with corporate cards, invoice payments, expense reimbursements, budgets, approval, reporting, compliance, and pre-accounting in one simple, scalable solution. Trusted by thousands of businesses from start-ups to established brands, Spendesk is designed to save time and money across the entire spending process with 100% visibility, built-in automation, and an easily adopted approval process. Ultimately businesses that use Spendesk empower every employee to be accountable for the financial fitness of the company.
Egencia
egencia.com
Egencia – an American Express Global Business Travel Company – is the only proven, global B2B travel tech platform. Originating from the labs of global tech giants, we deliver the best user experiences, unmatched content, and unbeatable service to more than two million travelers worldwide. As part of the most valuable marketplace in business travel, Egencia is in a league of its own with industry-leading data insights and AI-driven innovation that powers the travel programs of 9000+ companies in more than 60 countries.
Minute7
minute7.com
Minute7 is a time and expense tracking tool that integrates easily with QuickBooks Online & Desktop. Minute7 is for all types of small to medium size businesses from freelancers to Fortune 500 companies. We have no hidden fees. We simply charge $8/user per month.
Open Collective
opencollective.com
Open Collective is a legal and financial toolbox for groups. It's a fundraising + legal status + money management platform for your community.
ExpenseMonkey
expensemonkey.io
ExpenseMonkey.io is an expense management solution specifically designed to meet the needs of freelancers and small businesses. The platform simplifies expense tracking process, allowing businesses to focus on growth without the burden of complex financial management. With a straightforward setup that takes less than 30 seconds, ExpenseMonkey.io offers a hassle-free start. It allows small businesses to optimize their expense management with minimal setup.
Cardata
cardata.co
Cardata is a fully-managed vehicle reimbursement platform. Our service and software tools help companies save over 30% by escaping outdated car programs and moving to optimized tax-free alternatives. Founded in 1999, we provide a suite of reimbursement software, compliance programs, and business intelligence tools for companies whose employees use their personal vehicles for work. Programs include Fixed & Variable Rate Reimbursement (FAVR), Tax-Free Car Allowance (TFCA), and Cents per Mile (CPM). Supported by the Cardata Mobile App, Cardata Cloud Portal, insurance verification, and direct pay. How does it work? 1) Design: Work with a Cardata expert to design a custom and IRS compliant vehicle program that best suits your needs. 2) Capture: Drivers leverage the Cardata Mobile app to effortlessly track their business trips, while managers utilize the Cardata Cloud for robust reporting. 3) Pay: Your drivers are paid tax-free reimbursements, directly to their bank accounts. Cardata works with Fortune 500 companies and growing organizations with employees that may use their personal vehicle for consistent work-related driving.
