ClickUp
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Whova
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
Eventbrite
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, Eventbrite opened their first international office in the United Kingdom in 2012. The company now has local offices in Nashville, London, Cork, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, Melbourne, Mendoza, Madrid, and São Paulo.The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018 under the ticker symbol EB.
Odoo
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
Cvent
Cvent delivers an all-in-one event platform for any event, and every event. Our platform simplifies the management of each stage of the event lifecycle while giving you the data and insights you need to maximize your value. Whether in-person, virtual, or hybrid, you’ll have a single platform with everything you need to find suppliers, engage attendees, maximize sponsor value, and capture important event data. As a global leader in event marketing and management technology, Cvent is uniquely positioned to support your events of all types, sizes, and complexities
RingCentral
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
JotForm
Trusted by over 25 million users worldwide, Jotform’s powerful forms and suite of no-code tools are flexible enough for small businesses and robust enough for enterprises. Jotform helps organizations go from busywork to less work with forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows, and more. Jotform’s products make it easy for any team to streamline its processes. The options are limitless with Jotform’s 10,000 templates, hundreds of integrations, and almost 400 widgets. Jotform has the solution for your organization; our powerful forms get it done!
Constant Contact
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
SeatGeek
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
Mentimeter
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, colleagues, and clients. No matter if it is a lecture, workshop or meeting, Mentimeter has been designed to suit every type of presentation. Zoom and Teams integrations make it even easier to stand out in the remote and hybrid world. 1.Build a presentation: The easy-to-use online editor makes presentation building a quick and easy process. Create a full slide deck filled with questions, polls, quizzes, content slides, word clouds, and more. 2. Connect with your audience: Your audience uses their smartphones to connect to the presentation where they can submit responses. The real-time visual will help spark chat, discuss, and debate no matter if the meeting takes place online or in-person. 3. Learn from the experience: Once the presentation is over, download the results and use what you have learned to improve for future meetings, classes or conferences.
Wrike
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.
Tripleseat
Everything you need for private events at your restaurant, hotel or unique venue in a single sales and event platform. Because no two events are the same, you need an event management platform that can work at the fast pace that you do. Tripleseat makes booking and planning any size event easy: -Comprehensive insights into your business with custom reports -Communicate better with your guests -Take deposits and payments faster than ever -Keep your entire team on the same page
Quizizz
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Zoho Backstage
Zoho Backstage is all-in-one event management software to plan and run in-person, virtual, and hybrid event experiences from beginning to end with greater efficiency and impact. Right from designing an event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presenting sessions, and analyzing an event's performance, Zoho Backstage has everything you need to grow your event and accelerate its success. Show Less n event website, selling tickets, and marketing an event, to communicating with attendees, presenting sessions, and analyzing an event's performance, Zoho Backstage has everything you need to grow your event and accelerate its success.
Paperless Post
Customize online Card invitations, Flyers, and greetings that reflect your personal style—for weddings, holidays, birthdays, and all the moments that matter.
EventLive
EventLive is an all-in-one live streaming app and platform for events. It allows users to go live with their smartphones or professional equipment and invite guests to join from any device. It works in any country. There's no limit on the number of viewers, and the video can be available on-demand for up to a year. The app has a number of features, including the ability to pause and resume the stream, download and backup the video, and customize the event page with a logo, welcome message, and cover image or video. EventLive has per-event pricing, with discounts available for buying multiple events. There's no subscription. It offers a money-back guarantee and real human support.
Slido
Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.
Bizzabo
Bizzabo powers immersive in-person, virtual, and hybrid experiences. The Bizzabo Event Experience OS is a data-rich open platform that allows Event Experience Leaders to manage events, engage audiences, activate communities, and deliver powerful business outcomes — while keeping attendee data private and secure. As a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Marketing Events Management Solutions, Q1 2023 Report, we're trusted by world-leading brands like Fortune 100 enterprises to power their events. Bizzabo was founded in 2011 by Boaz Katz, Alon Alroy, and Eran Ben-Shushan, and is headquartered in New York and Tel Aviv.
Goosechase
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.
Prosple
Prosple’s helps over 4 million students and recent graduates across the Asia Pacific region. We work with over 180 career service teams across the Asia Pacific region to connect their students to thousands of local and international opportunities and help provide high-quality career preparation content to help students land their first job.
BlipCut
Create generative AI videos on Discord totally free! Seamlessly transform your text into captivating videos, and redefine your narrative and enhance visual experiences with our state-of-the-art AI Video Generator like Sora OpenAI.
RumbleTalk
Rumbletalk is an innovative Group Chat platform for online businesses. It enables online publishers to build a community and interact fluently on their grounds by having the same conversation on their web site, Facebook page and mobile site.
Airmeet
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. Brands like ComCast, Forbes, Volvo, SAP, HackerRank, University of Toronto host thousands of events every month on Airmeet across the globe. Here's what some of our customers have to say about us: “With Airmeet, we’re able to create and host engaging and stunning event experiences that our customers love. As a result, our events see nearly 2x the attendance rate compared to the industry average, and that’s helped contribute a 600% increase in sales conversions,” said Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse.
Remo
Remo is a digital experience platform that enables interactive meetings and events that rival live, in-person activities. With the help of different tables, floors & buildings, Remo provides a virtual space that empowers people to move around freely and spark spontaneous “hallway conversations”, building authentic, meaningful relationships that last beyond events. Remo supports multiple use cases with more use cases being discovered every time! If you’re in the business of connecting and networking, Remo can be used to conduct networking events, live virtual conferences, job fairs, expos and more! Remo is fully secure platform supporting GDPR and is now also SOC2 type 1 certified. With Remo, you can: 1. Create Stunning Virtual Events Easily Set up events that guests rave about in less than 15 minutes. 2. Break The Technology Barrier for Speakers and Guests Connect Speakers and Guests in a satisfying way that enables everyone to feel heard, energized and inspired. 3. Customize And Brand Your Event Space You create the environment and experience that you want for your guests 4. Showcase Sponsors to Amplify Your Event Gain credibility and revenue when you create interactive opportunities for Sponsors to connect to your guests. Experience the magic of Remo! Take Remo for a test drive with a risk-free 14-day free trial here: https://remo.co/start-free-trial/.
Brella
Brella is the leading event platform for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The world’s leading conferences and exhibitions trust Brella to power their events with relevant content, quality networking, and innovative revenue-generation opportunities. Brella’s meticulous analytics reporting, which covers trending topics, buyer intents, content consumption, networking and engagement empowers event organizers to deliver measurable exposure and transparent return on investment (ROI) to exhibitors, sponsors, and partners – consistently and easily. As part of our mission to bring attendees together for memorable, relevant, and engaging meetings, Brella has facilitated connections between millions of participants at in-person, virtual and hybrid events.
Joi
Do you spend hours manually updating spreadsheets and documents when planning events? If the answer is yes then you need Joi. Joi is the only event planning software that can remove spreadsheet pain. Joi's unique archictecture means you can perform tasks in minutes that would normally take hours. Build and share your program or agenda, create beautiful websites and event apps, manage tasks, schedule all your on site activities and collaborate with ease. All for a price that means you will make money from using Joi.
ON24
ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.
Tessitura
Tessitura is a nonprofit tech company dedicated to helping arts and cultural organizations thrive. CRM lies at the heart of our mission and our technology platform. Ticketing works hand-in-hand with fundraising, membership, marketing, education and front of house. Intuitive tools help uncover business insights and turn data into action. And features like timed admission, integrated streaming and contactless scanning help build a sustainable future. The Tessitura community includes over 750 arts organizations and cultural attractions in 10 countries. Our staff provide 24/7 support and offer guidance to grow revenue and build lifelong engagement. For more information, please visit www.tessituranetwork.com or contact [email protected].
Virbela
Virbela builds engaging virtual worlds for remote work, learning, and events. Founded in 2012 by a team of behavioral psychologists, Virbela’s mission is to help organizations and people thrive in a remote-first future. With immersive 3D spaces that are deeply social and collaborative, Virbela brings business and in-person experiences to life online, while enabling remote teams to be more connected and productive. Virbela is owned by eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI). To tour our virtual offices, classrooms, event spaces, and more, visit Virbela.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
TicketSource
TicketSource offers a free, easy to use, reliable online event ticketing platform with first-class customer service, enabling you to sell your tickets online with confidence. Unlike other ticking providers, we have no contracts, hidden fees or complicated access tiers. Gain full access to our complete system through one single, easy to understand, honest booking fee structure. What separates TicketSource from the rest is our dedication to providing first-class customer support. We're friendly and supportive, and when you talk to us you won't find us reading from a script. Whether you're tech-savvy or a technophobe, we'll talk to you as an individual, because we're individuals too.
Greenvelope
Easily create and email elegant business invitations and announcements alongside advanced guest list management, RSVP tracking, ticketing, donation collection, and more. By combining sleek, elegant design with contemporary, digital delivery and full event management tools, planning an event and connecting with your network has never been easier. Choose from our exclusive templates to customize with your company branding, or upload your own design and benefit from our fully integrated event management, tracking, and ticketing functionalities: the choice is yours, and our team is here to make it effortless.
Breakroom
Breakroom is the next evolution in digital collaboration and engagement – a fully customizable 3D environment built for all your virtual requirements. The new world of work is not the 2D video conferencing hell you've been trapped in. It's an immersive digital experience that empowers connection, collaboration, and communication. Remote doesn't have to mean removed – create a world that people want to be a part of. Breakroom's leading-edge Metaverse platform is packed full of powerful features and functionality that make the impossible possible. It makes it easy for you to instantly create and customize your own branded virtual world, suitable for all types of audience engagement. From digital workspaces, conferences, and virtual classrooms to film festivals, book launches, and social events, Breakroom gives you the flexibility to do it all. You can even set up an e-commerce store linked to the built-in marketplace in a matter of minutes, where you have access to thousands of 3D assets, or you can monetize your own. Breakroom's fully customizable 3D environment provides infinite creative potential to create your world exactly how you see it. And, our Unity SDK gives you unlimited opportunities for customization, making it easy to upload custom regions, content, games, or any other 3D assets your team designs. SOLUTIONS IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES From film festivals and fashion shows, to book launches and networking events, anything is possible with Breakroom. Engage people in the digital realm with an immersive brand experience that inspires audience interaction. You have a blank canvas to create whatever you want – the virtual world is your oyster. DIGITAL HQ Reimagine remote working with a fully customizable virtual workplace. Features include meeting rooms, offices, auditoriums, and social spaces where employees can connect and socialize together. With screen and webcam sharing, whiteboards, and messaging tools, your Digital HQ will be a hub of collaborative activity. VIRTUAL EVENTS A virtual events platform that allows you to connect with audiences in a whole new way. Bridge the gap between physical and online events with a 3D virtual events solution for conferences, networking events, exhibitions, and more, creating a unique and immersive digital experience to engage your audience. VIRTUAL CLASSROOM Bring remote learning to life with Breakroom’s immersive and customizable virtual classroom. A 3D classroom where learners can collaborate and engage in real-time, regardless of location. Create a truly interactive learning experience with built-in collaboration and assessment tools to keep learners motivated and engaged.
Brandlive
Bring the magic of television to your webinars, events, and meetings with Brandlive, your platform for creating elevated video experiences. Whether it’s monthly webinars, product launches, investor meetings, or the biggest event of the year, we help companies take projects of any scale and complexity from boring to bingeworthy. Brandlive offers a unique combination of software and services that enables our customers to create incredible content, considerate vendors, and reduce spend - all while driving their most important audiences to action.
Eventify
Eventify is a cloud-based event management tool that helps businesses manage virtual conferences, as well as create a custom experience for their attendees. No matter what type of conference or event you're hosting - big or small - we have the tools to make it happen. We offer an extensive list of features that are easy to set up within minutes! Build your event and manage it all in one place. No need to worry about planning, promoting, or managing your event from start to finish. We have a solution that will give you more time to focus on the most important parts of your event - like creating a great experience for your attendees.
PheedLoop
PheedLoop is a true end-to-end on-site, virtual, and hybrid event management and engagement platform. PheedLoop supports everything from native streaming, virtual exhibit halls, badge printing, registration, synced speaker/exhibitor portals, and instant mobile apps, to on-site check-in, floor plans, automated surveys, native video networking, and exhibitor/sponsor monetization systems. PheedLoop is the ultimate streamlined event management system and is used by events of all types and sizes up to tens of thousands of attendees. PheedLoop primarily serves corporate, association, academic, and government clients including Shopify, IBM, and the Government of Canada.
Poll Everywhere
Poll Everywhere is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company, founded in April 2007 is an online service for classroom response and audience response systems. Poll Everywhere's product allows audiences and classrooms in over 100 countries to use mobile phones, thereby "plotting the obsolescence" of proprietary hardware response devices otherwise known as clickers. The company raised $20,000 in venture funding from Y Combinator in 2008.
BigMarker
BigMarker is the world's most customizable platform for webinars, virtual, and hybrid events. It combines powerful video technology with robust marketing and interactive experience capabilities to create one-of-a-kind branded events. Companies across the world use BigMarker's all-in-one platform to create immersive and interactive virtual, hybrid, and webinar events. BigMarker also provides integrations, APIs, and white label services that enable companies to integrate powerful interactive video experiences into their marketing, sales, and learning stacks. Let's build your dream online event together. Founded in 2010, BigMarker is headquartered in Chicago and powers virtual events for thousands of companies and organizations around the world.
Tikkl
Enjoy an immersive event experience from around the world, in person or virtual. OR host your own irresistible event with our powerful DIY solution that boosts attendance and revenue. Now with AI.
Swoogo
With an emphasis on simplicity, functionality, and the true DIY spirit, Swoogo is a user-friendly event management platform that helps bring people together from anywhere. Swoogo’s superpower is streamlining the organizational aspects of every type of event, from registration and session scheduling, to post-event data reports. Swoogo helps event marketers intuitively build a website with embedded registration, email automation, a sponsor portal, and speaker resources. A growing force in the market, Swoogo is the next big thing in events.
Glue Up
Glue Up is an all-in-one CRM platform that helps you build and grow your community through events, memberships & other digital tools from one place. Glue Up's all-in-one platform integrates the best CRM, event management, membership management, email marketing, project management, training management, surveys, finance and other productivity tools. Glue Up's cloud solutions come with two mobile apps - one for organizations and one for their communities. The solutions are perfect for associations, Chambers of Commerce, event organizers and all member-based organizations with a desire to serve their communities better - even when meeting in person is not always possible. Since 2020's pandemic Glue Up is also equipped with advanced engagement features like Speed Networking, Community Engagement Solution, or Webinar Engagement Solution.
Watchity
Watchity is the most complete enterprise video platform for creating professional-looking audiovisual content and online events with an excellent visual and interactive experience that helps you stand out from the rest, maximize audience engagement and improve the results of your content strategies. Watchity's competitive advantage is its unique and comprehensive combination of data-driven event and content management capabilities, professional live and on-demand video production, multi-channel web, intranet and social media distribution, and audience engagement and interactivity. Watchity offers specific solutions for webinars and interactive events, streaming on social networks, and video recording and editing that raise the level of content and transform them into memorable experiences to awaken more emotions in the audience and reinforce brand positioning. ** SOCIAL VIDEO - Produce content and events for social media: - Simplicity and speed in the production and distribution of live events and audiovisual contents. - TV-like video adapted to each social network, with graphs, scenes, transitions and much more. - Multistream across all social media accounts with adapted formats and unlimited capacity. - Generate clips from the live broadcast and easily share them without waiting for the broadcast to finish. ** WEBINARS & EVENTS - Create interactive and professional webinars and events: - End-to-end management of events with landing pages, registrations, email automation, interaction and reporting. - Dynamic, TV-like video with graphs, scenes, transitions and much more. - Safe, user-friendly and interactive event room with FullHD streaming and viewng controls. - Embed code to Integrate the event room in you own website or portal and full customize it with your brand. ** CONTENT HUB - Record, edit and share videos for your corporate portal: - Upload your videos, add tags, categorize into collections, secure them, and publish them for your audience. - Record videos with your webcam and edit them to add intros, captions, background music, and more. - Embedable video player browser-based, with adaptive multibitrate streaming and advanced viewing controls. - Video analytics to discover and analyze all information regarding audience’s content consumption.
Events Wallet
EventsWallet is an innovative SaaS event platform for in-person, virtual, and hybrid events. The platform allows organizers to run ROI-effective trade shows and conferences by keeping the audience engaged with easy-to-use event management and communication web and app tools. Create unlimited live streams, sessions, expo halls, exhibitors' virtual booths, and sponsors' profiles. Keep the attendees captured with web and app push notifications, video and text discussions, chats, online and live meetings. Provide sponsors and exhibitors with powerful promotional and communication tools helping them attract more customers. Track users' activity at the event and obtain detailed reports in real-time.
RegFox
Easy online registration forms for Conferences, Camps, Courses, and more! RegFox is easy to use, highly customizable, and unbelievably affordable at just $0.99 + 1% per registrant (capped at $4.99 per registrant). With RegFox registration software, you'll save thousands while offering a seamless and simple registration experience for your customers. RegFox is flexible and feature-rich, offering full branding control, an event page builder, attendee check-in app, registrant CRM, instant funding, and much more. Visit our website, RegFox.com/features, to view all features. If you’re frustrated by expensive and clunky registration systems, you’ll love how RegFox empowers you to control the entire registration experience. RegFox offers one platform with everything you need to drive signups, manage registrants, and capture data. Loved by over 60,000 event professionals, and with fifteen years of experience, we’ll guide you to the most successful and profitable events you’ve ever had.
Evite
Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!
Echo360
Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or government, the changing learning environment has made engaging your learners more challenging than ever- and...
Eventzilla
Eventzilla is the all-in-one event marketing and registration platform that helps event organizers to create branded event websites, sell tickets, process payments, manage attendees, promote events online, and much more in one place. Be it an in-person, hybrid, or virtual event, the platform offers a complete suite of solutions to streamline the event planning process. Eventzilla works best for: - Conferences - Member Events - Training Events - Fundraising Events - Tradeshows - User or Partner Events - Road Shows - Sports Events - Alumni Events and more Notable features: - Custom-branded event websites - Multiple registration types - Event agenda builder with multiple tracks - Custom registration form with conditional logic - Name badge designs - Host and manage webinars, live streams, or any virtual events - Easy integration with external platforms - Automated waitlists and approvals - Setup discount codes and group discounts - Abstract management (Submission, Review, and Approval) - Name badges printing (Customizable) - Hotel accommodations - Attendee networking app - Kiosk Self-Service Check-in (Available for both iOS and Android devices)
Regpack
Regpack is a leading client onboarding and payment platform trusted by over 7,000 organizations worldwide. Regpack allows you to control the full lifecycle of your business, from registration to attendance, integrated online payments, and reporting tools for your whole team. We offer payment processing as low as 2.1%, a simple interface, powerful business tools, all at an affordable monthly cost. Start today and see the results of our leading all-in-one client management solution.
StreamAlive
Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc. StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversational presentation platform. It helps dramatically increase audience engagement & outcomes in presentations & other live sessions, whether online or in-person. Bring your livestreams, team meetings, and webinars to life with StreamAlive. Your audience participates in the chat! StreamAlive turns the chat into real-time visualizations—word clouds, polls, world maps, thoughts, links, Q&As etc. We’ll help you track, increase and convert engagement to move your audience from bored-away to blown-away.
ExhibitDay
ExhibitDay is a trade show planning, project management and collaboration tool for trade show managers, exhibitors and event teams.
POSH
Event marketing made easy.POSH provides event organizers with a suite of tools to manage any live experience.
Meetaway
Meetaway is a virtual event platform that makes it easy and simple for event organizers to bring their audience together, network, and build meaningful relationships. Meetaway helps your attendees meet the people they want to meet. hen setting up an event, organizers can set up matching criteria that reflects the goals of your event and audience, and attendees also can tell Meetaway who specifically they want to meet (or they want to avoid). Meetaway takes that information, makes best matches, and automatically rotates attendees for a series of 1:1 conversations. The user experience is linear and seamless and the set-up process is inuitive and simple. Through Meetaway, you can run standalone networking events or incorporate it as part of a larger virtual event or conference. Attendees prefer networking on Meetaway to in-person - come find out why!
Perfect Venue
Start your FREE TRIAL today at PerfectVenue.com! No credit card required. Perfect Venue helps independent restaurants, hospitality groups, and all types of venues by providing an easy-to-use and affordable system that streamlines the event sales process. Perfect Venue allows our customers to seamlessly collect leads, send proposals, manage availability, generate BEOs, and accept payments all in one place.
streamGo
streamGo is a leading provider of online events, specializing in webinars, virtual events, hybrid events, and podcasts across the UK, Europe, and worldwide. It has worked with a range of clients, from leading financial institutions to international publishers, helping businesses of all sizes improve engagement and ROI of their events with its feature-rich and secure platform.
Grupio
Grupio Enables Event Profsessionals to Mobilize their Events and Conferences, Improving the Experience for Attendees and Driving Incremental Social Media Awareness.
Vevox
Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform for employee engagement. Rated number 1 by our users across Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra, Vevox makes virtual and hybrid meetings unmissable by providing participants, wherever they are located, the opportunity to have an equal say. Participants can freely interact by using the Vevox App to answer polls or contribute to Q&A’s through their smartphones or laptops. Giving your staff a voice and hearing their feedback has never been easier. What makes it so good? Vevox is the most intuitive employee engagement technology there is, with user friendly features that have been fine-tuned in partnership with customers just like you. Vevox users say their hybrid comms meetings have been transformed. Getting started is quick and easy and the platform can run independently as a standalone tool, or seamlessly integrates with your existing meeting tech, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, PowerPoint and other technologies, offering a one-stop solution to running successful and engaging hybrid meetings. Make your meetings more interactive, democratic – and more fun!
Zuddl
Zuddl is the preferred event management platform for B2B event marketers and conference organizers to run in-person, virtual, & hybrid events. Zuddl has been built from the ground up to cater to each use case perfectly. Instead of using 8-10 different tools and platforms for running one event end to end, use Zuddl to manage your in-person, virtual and hybrid event programs and webinars from one platform. Why Zuddl: * Focus on Flexibility Bring your event to life with infinite control over branding, customizability and workflows - from registration and ticketing to attendee mobile app. There is nothing you cannot tune to your needs. * More Partner, Less Vendor Getting your event right requires more than just a subscription to an event platform. We get that. And it reflects in our pricing, support and product roadmap. * Outcome Oriented Ready-to-use revenue dashboards, configurable alerts, and integrations with Marketo, Hubspot, SFDC, etc that make reporting super simple. Zuddl is trusted by companies like Stack Commerce, Rocket Lane, ServiceNow, Storyblok, Mindtickle, Cloudsmith, Expensify, Partnership Leaders, United Nations, NAMIC, HBA, NASSCOM, Google, Microsoft, Kellogg’s amongst others to help them unify their event stack
Eventene
Eventene is an all-in-one Event Management System for creating, organizing, and running all your Events on a single platform. Whether your events are in-person, virtual, or hybrid, Eventene provides ... Show More he most modern, flexible, and scalable solution available.
eMarketeer
eMarketeer is your all-in-one marketing automation platform! Easy to use yet incredible powerful. In our platform you'll find tools for Marketing automation Email marketing Event management Surveys and evaluations Landing pages Mobile apps Mobile marketing
