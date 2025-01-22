Top Event Management Software - Russia

Find the right software and services.
Event management software is used to manage events, conferences, trade shows, and meetings of professional organizations. These software products help event planners and organizers streamline the process of hosting an event with tools that manage venue selection, marketing, payment processing, attendee registration, and more.
ClickUp
clickup.com
ClickUp is an all-in-one productivity platform. It’s the hub where teams come together to plan, organize, and collaborate on work using tasks, Docs, Chat, Goals, Whiteboards, and more. Easily customized with just a few clicks, ClickUp lets teams of all types and sizes deliver work more effectively, boosting productivity to new heights.
Quizizz
quizizz.com
Use the Quizizz app to learn anything, anywhere. You can study on your own or engage in group quizzes, assignments, and presentations—in person and remotely. Quizizz is used by more than 20 million people per month in schools, homes, and offices around the world.
Mentimeter
mentimeter.com
Mentimeter is the audience engagement platform. Easy-to-use, interactive, and innovative; presenting has never been less stressful and more effortless! Create unique and dynamic presentations that will impress and engage your audience. With Mentimeter you can better connect with your students, colleagues, and clients. No matter if it is a lecture, workshop or meeting, Mentimeter has been designed to suit every type of presentation. Zoom and Teams integrations make it even easier to stand out in the remote and hybrid world. 1.Build a presentation: The easy-to-use online editor makes presentation building a quick and easy process. Create a full slide deck filled with questions, polls, quizzes, content slides, word clouds, and more. 2. Connect with your audience: Your audience uses their smartphones to connect to the presentation where they can submit responses. The real-time visual will help spark chat, discuss, and debate no matter if the meeting takes place online or in-person. 3. Learn from the experience: Once the presentation is over, download the results and use what you have learned to improve for future meetings, classes or conferences.
AhaSlides
ahaslides.com
Everything you need to engage your audience is here. And it's so easy to use. Involve your participants with live polls. Crowdsource the best questions and ideas from your audience. Excite your class with some quiz competition. Win your audience's full attention and deliver rockstar performances on stage. AhaSlides requires no credit card to sign up. Free users have unlimited questions, full access to all slide types.
Slido
sli.do
Slido is the ultimate Q&A and polling platform for live and virtual meetings and events. It offers interactive Q&A, live polls and insights about your audience.
Poll Everywhere
polleverywhere.com
Poll Everywhere is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company, founded in April 2007 is an online service for classroom response and audience response systems. Poll Everywhere's product allows audiences and classrooms in over 100 countries to use mobile phones, thereby "plotting the obsolescence" of proprietary hardware response devices otherwise known as clickers. The company raised $20,000 in venture funding from Y Combinator in 2008.
Wrike
wrike.com
Wrike is the most powerful work management platform. Built for teams and organizations looking to collaborate, create, and exceed every day, Wrike brings everyone and all work into a single place to remove complexity, increase productivity, and free people up to focus on their most purposeful work. With unmatched power, versatility, and intuitiveness, Wrike is the only work management solution an organization will ever need to scale, optimize, and move fast in a competitive world. More than 20,000 happy customers power their future and come together in Wrike, including Estée Lauder, Hootsuite, Nielsen, Ogilvy, Siemens, and Tiffany & Co. For more information, visit www.wrike.com.
myQuiz
myquiz.org
Create online quizzes and interactive presentations to engage your audience. Works on any device with an Internet connection. Up to 100 000 participants
Echo360
echo360.com
Learning, Inspired. Engage every learner, anywhere with the most comprehensive solution for video recording and streaming, video content management, audience engagement, content creation, and assessments. Get Inspired Now DIFFERENT CHALLENGES, SAME GOALS. Whether you are in education, business or government, the changing learning environment has made engaging your learners more challenging than ever- and...
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo is business management software including CRM, e-commerce, billing, accounting, manufacturing, warehouse, project management, and inventory management. The Community version is libre software, licensed under the GNU LGPLv3. There is also a proprietary "Enterprise" version, which has extra features and services. The source code for the framework and core ERP modules is curated by the Belgium-based Odoo S.A.
QuestionPro
questionpro.com
QuestionPro offers full-stack online survey software to help you collect data and perform both quantitative and qualitative analysis with the same tool. Its easy-to-use software includes products for the creation, distribution, and analysis of online surveys, polls, tests, and quizzes. QuestionPro includes 350+ free survey templates and more than 40 question types, 15+ logic types, and a wide range of survey reports. It offers tools to reach respondents through email, integrated pop-ups, SMS, QR code, and social media channels. Its offline mobile app lets you collect data from participants even in areas with limited or no internet connectivity. You can brand your surveys with custom themes, logo, colors, and more. Its ready-made and custom themes enable you to create branded surveys with your logo, colors, fonts, and more. The real-time report dashboard gives a quick overview of the survey's performance, along with features to drill down further. It offers more than 40 reports for both quantitative and qualitative data, which can be exported to standard formats like PDF, Word, SPSS, and Excel. QuestionPro Surveys comply with data privacy and security regulations like GDPR, ISO 27001, HIPAA, and many more. It supports integration with 20+ third-party applications, including CRMs, marketing automation, and productivity tools. Best of all, its customer support team is available 24 hours a day to guarantee your project is a success! With over 10 million users across 100 countries, it has provided survey software to Fortune 100 companies, academic institutions, small businesses, and individual researchers for over 20 years. Try the Essentials account now. It's free for life, doesn't require a credit card, and comes with 80+ features—the highest in the survey software industry!
StreamAlive
streamalive.com
Boost live audience engagement with interactive tools and real-time metrics. Works with In-person sessions, hybrid sessions, Zoom, MS Teams, YouTube Live, etc. StreamAlive helps presenters engage their audiences in all forms of live sessions. The StreamAlive SaaS product is an AI-based conversational presentation platform. It helps dramatically increase audience engagement & outcomes in presentations & other live sessions, whether online or in-person. Bring your livestreams, team meetings, and webinars to life with StreamAlive. Your audience participates in the chat! StreamAlive turns the chat into real-time visualizations—word clouds, polls, world maps, thoughts, links, Q&As etc. We’ll help you track, increase and convert engagement to move your audience from bored-away to blown-away.
Sendsteps
sendsteps.com
Sendsteps is the first AI presentation creation tool that takes care of content, design and interactivity. It is a platform that allows users to create interactive presentations 10x faster than manual creation. The platform is powered by an advanced machine learning model that generates unique content and does not repeat itself. It includes interactive questions to engage the audience and provides options for multiple languages. It is also GDPR and ISO 27001 certified, ensuring optimal protection for data. It also features an array of features including a PowerPoint Add-in, Microsoft Teams App, Branding Options, Professional Event Services and more. Users can get started by describing their topic, entering presentation and audience details, and the AI will generate interactivity, design and content. It also provides inspiring visuals and graphics to help create amazing presentations.
Airmeet
airmeet.com
Airmeet is the world’s first Event Experience Cloud (EXC) built to help people join together from anywhere. More than 6,500+ businesses use Airmeet to grow their brand and revenue through immersive experiences and meaningful connection. Airmeet supports all event formats, including conferences, webinars, meetups, workshops, town halls, career fairs, expos, and more. Brands like ComCast, Forbes, Volvo, SAP, HackerRank, University of Toronto host thousands of events every month on Airmeet across the globe. Here's what some of our customers have to say about us: “With Airmeet, we’re able to create and host engaging and stunning event experiences that our customers love. As a result, our events see nearly 2x the attendance rate compared to the industry average, and that’s helped contribute a 600% increase in sales conversions,” said Darryl Praill, CMO of Agorapulse.
Event Farm
eventfarm.com
Event Farm is an experiential and event marketing software platform that offers customized online invitation, guest registration, mobile check-in and digital activation. Our leading software also enables marketers to incorporate critical event data into the rest of their organization's sales and marketing metrics, making it possible to measure event effectiveness, accelerate pipeline, and prove ROI.
Feedbeo
feedbeo.com
Feedbeo is a tool for engaging with your audience. It simplifies Q&A sessions, live polls, and meetings, including all-hands and town hall gatherings. Its features, such as live Q&A, voting, rating, and word clouds, are intuitive and boost participation. The tool also includes an AI assistant, making poll creation and idea generation effortless. Specifically for work meetings, Feedbeo ensures that everyone can participate and contribute. This inclusive approach is key for gathering valuable insights and making better decisions. The ease of creating online polls with Feedbeo allows presenters to concentrate on their content rather than navigating complex software. Its user-friendly design requires no prior training, enabling immediate and hassle-free use The view for managing your polls and the view for presenting them to your audience work like a magic link. This solves the longstanding issue of integrating online polling into other presentation software, eliminating the need for integrations.
monday.com
monday.com
monday.com is a project management tool that enables organizations to manage tasks, projects, and team work. As of 2020, the company serves 100,000 organizations, including many non-technical organizations. In July 2019, the company raised $150 million, based on $1.9 billion valuation. Monday.com won the 2020 Webby Award for Productivity in the category Apps, Mobile & Voice.
Breakroom
breakroom.net
Breakroom is the next evolution in digital collaboration and engagement – a fully customizable 3D environment built for all your virtual requirements. The new world of work is not the 2D video conferencing hell you've been trapped in. It's an immersive digital experience that empowers connection, collaboration, and communication. Remote doesn't have to mean removed – create a world that people want to be a part of. Breakroom's leading-edge Metaverse platform is packed full of powerful features and functionality that make the impossible possible. It makes it easy for you to instantly create and customize your own branded virtual world, suitable for all types of audience engagement. From digital workspaces, conferences, and virtual classrooms to film festivals, book launches, and social events, Breakroom gives you the flexibility to do it all. You can even set up an e-commerce store linked to the built-in marketplace in a matter of minutes, where you have access to thousands of 3D assets, or you can monetize your own. Breakroom's fully customizable 3D environment provides infinite creative potential to create your world exactly how you see it. And, our Unity SDK gives you unlimited opportunities for customization, making it easy to upload custom regions, content, games, or any other 3D assets your team designs. SOLUTIONS IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES From film festivals and fashion shows, to book launches and networking events, anything is possible with Breakroom. Engage people in the digital realm with an immersive brand experience that inspires audience interaction. You have a blank canvas to create whatever you want – the virtual world is your oyster. DIGITAL HQ Reimagine remote working with a fully customizable virtual workplace. Features include meeting rooms, offices, auditoriums, and social spaces where employees can connect and socialize together. With screen and webcam sharing, whiteboards, and messaging tools, your Digital HQ will be a hub of collaborative activity. VIRTUAL EVENTS A virtual events platform that allows you to connect with audiences in a whole new way. Bridge the gap between physical and online events with a 3D virtual events solution for conferences, networking events, exhibitions, and more, creating a unique and immersive digital experience to engage your audience. VIRTUAL CLASSROOM Bring remote learning to life with Breakroom’s immersive and customizable virtual classroom. A 3D classroom where learners can collaborate and engage in real-time, regardless of location. Create a truly interactive learning experience with built-in collaboration and assessment tools to keep learners motivated and engaged.
BlipCut
blipcut.com
Create generative AI videos on Discord totally free! Seamlessly transform your text into captivating videos, and redefine your narrative and enhance visual experiences with our state-of-the-art AI Video Generator like Sora OpenAI.
MeetMoji
meetmoji.com
MeetMoji combines audience engagement and meeting production in to a single application. Allowing you to present anything and engage everyone without all the awkward transitions or fumbling around. MeetMoji works in any online meeting platform that support screen-sharing, in-person, or both at the same time.
Youengage
youengage.me
Create interactive experiences that convert. No-code. Build mobile-friendly quizzes, surveys, smart forms, calculators, live Q&A, interactive virtual events & many more. Combine synchronous and asynchronous methods of gathering feedback and user engagements.
Vevox
vevox.com
Vevox is a real-time polling and anonymous Q&A platform for employee engagement. Rated number 1 by our users across Trustpilot, G2, and Capterra, Vevox makes virtual and hybrid meetings unmissable by providing participants, wherever they are located, the opportunity to have an equal say. Participants can freely interact by using the Vevox App to answer polls or contribute to Q&A’s through their smartphones or laptops. Giving your staff a voice and hearing their feedback has never been easier. What makes it so good? Vevox is the most intuitive employee engagement technology there is, with user friendly features that have been fine-tuned in partnership with customers just like you. Vevox users say their hybrid comms meetings have been transformed. Getting started is quick and easy and the platform can run independently as a standalone tool, or seamlessly integrates with your existing meeting tech, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, PowerPoint and other technologies, offering a one-stop solution to running successful and engaging hybrid meetings. Make your meetings more interactive, democratic – and more fun!
MeetingPulse
meetingpulse.net
MeetingPulse is the market leader in providing a powerful, flexible interactivity platform for polls, Q&A, surveys, raffles, and other audience engagement tools.
QuizModeOn
quizmodeon.com
Quizmodeon is a web platform that gives you the power to do live multiplayer competitions. - No need for an app download, it can be easily accessed by all mobile and desktop devices. - Custom branding feature to emphasize and make your brand look special. - Gamified scenarios for the quiz produce a memorable experience for the participants - Provides an entertaining solution for HR recruitment, training, marketing strategies and much more.
Virbela
virbela.com
Virbela builds engaging virtual worlds for remote work, learning, and events. Founded in 2012 by a team of behavioral psychologists, Virbela’s mission is to help organizations and people thrive in a remote-first future. With immersive 3D spaces that are deeply social and collaborative, Virbela brings business and in-person experiences to life online, while enabling remote teams to be more connected and productive. Virbela is owned by eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI). To tour our virtual offices, classrooms, event spaces, and more, visit Virbela.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
Evite
evite.com
Evite makes bringing people together easy! Send online invitations with free RSVP tracking and cards by email or text. Get great gift and party ideas too!
LineUpr
lineupr.com
LineUpr is a leading event app solution that empowers event organizers to create personalized and engaging apps for their events, that works for a hybrid, on-site or online event format. With its user-friendly interface and extensive customization options, LineUpr makes it effortless for event organizers to design and manage event apps without any technical expertise. The platform offers real-time updates, ensuring that attendees have the most up-to-date information at their fingertips. LineUpr also provides powerful attendee engagement features, including surveys, live polls, and networking functionalities, fostering interaction and gathering valuable feedback. Moreover, LineUpr's cost-effective pricing plans make it an attractive choice for events of all sizes. Discover how LineUpr can elevate your event experience and streamline communication between organizers and attendees by visiting our website (https://lineupr.com) or simply getting in touch with us. Here are 5 arguments why you should consider LineUpr as your next event app solution: 1. User-Friendly Interface: LineUpr is known for its intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it easy for event organizers to create and manage their event apps without the need for extensive technical knowledge or coding skills. If you organize many events you can easily duplicate older events or reuse existing content from older apps, which saves a lot of time. 2. Customization Options: The platform offers a wide range of customization options, allowing organizers to tailor the event app to their specific needs. This includes the ability to design app layouts, add event schedules, speaker profiles, interactive maps, and other relevant content. 3. Real-Time Updates and Notifications: LineUpr allows organizers to make real-time updates to the event app, ensuring that attendees always have the latest information at their fingertips. It also offers post notifications, enabling organizers to send important announcements and updates directly to app users. 4. Attendee Engagement Features: The platform offers features to enhance attendee engagement, such as surveys, live polls, and networking functionalities. These features can help facilitate interactions among participants and gather valuable feedback. Attendees can chat, share contact details or schedule appointments with each other. 5. Cost-Effectiveness: LineUpr's pricing model is designed to be cost-effective, especially for smaller events or organizations with limited budgets. It offers different pricing plans based on the size and duration of the event, providing flexibility for various event types. Creating an event app for just a few hundred dollars, gives it one of the best price-performance ratios in the industry. LineUpr is being used by thousands of event planners worldwide! You can simply try it out by creating a free account at https://lineupr.com. Feel free to get in touch with us and we are happy to give you a demo and answer all your questions!
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Goosechase
goosechase.com
With Goosechase, experience is everything! Originally inspired by scavenger hunts, Goosechase is an interactive experiences platform (IXP) that enables leaders, organizations and schools to engage, activate, and educate their communities. Created online but played in the real world, Goosechase brings communities to life with engaging, interactive challenges designed to support organizations. The intuitive platform makes it easy to make a repeatable, fun, and positive impact on any community. Since hatching in Canada in 2011, Goosechase has powered hundreds of thousands of global team building, training, fundraising, educational, tourist, and recreational experiences.
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up is an all-in-one CRM platform that helps you build and grow your community through events, memberships & other digital tools from one place. Glue Up's all-in-one platform integrates the best CRM, event management, membership management, email marketing, project management, training management, surveys, finance and other productivity tools. Glue Up's cloud solutions come with two mobile apps - one for organizations and one for their communities. The solutions are perfect for associations, Chambers of Commerce, event organizers and all member-based organizations with a desire to serve their communities better - even when meeting in person is not always possible. Since 2020's pandemic Glue Up is also equipped with advanced engagement features like Speed Networking, Community Engagement Solution, or Webinar Engagement Solution.
Eventbrite
eventbrite.com
Eventbrite is a U.S.-based event management and ticketing website. The service allows users to browse, create, and promote local events. The service charges a fee to event organizers in exchange for online ticketing services, unless the event is free.Launched in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, Eventbrite opened their first international office in the United Kingdom in 2012. The company now has local offices in Nashville, London, Cork, Amsterdam, Dublin, Berlin, Melbourne, Mendoza, Madrid, and São Paulo.The company went public on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018 under the ticker symbol EB.
Groupize
groupize.com
Groupize is the solution of choice for modern meetings management. With an easy-to-use, comprehensive platform designed for groups, meetings and events of all sizes, Groupize unifies travel, spend, and compliance while delivering an amazing experience for planners and attendees. Supporting meetings of all sizes, Groupize centralizes planning and organization, travel logistics, spend management, and duty of care in one convenient platform that's easy for anyone to use. Whether conferences, sales offsites, small company meetings, training & onboarding retreats, recruiting and guest travel, or projects and crew travel, Groupize covers a wide range of use cases so companies can consolidate their meetings management in one place. From sourcing to attendee management and registration to duty of care tracking to integrated travel booking, the cloud-based platform automates and streamlines the logistics of corporate meeting and event planning, saving teams time to focus on what matters most. With simple SaaS-based pricing, customizable plans, and centralized spend visibility, Groupize helps companies stop overspending on meetings, driving both cost savings and resource optimization for overburdened teams. For meeting attendees, Groupize delivers a modern, consumer-friendly app that makes it easy to register, book travel, and engage in their event, driving better participation. Seamless two-way integration with Concur Travel and Expense ensures clients capture their travel program savings, administer policy, and automate spend tracking holistically.
Eventmaker
eventmaker.com
Eventmaker provides B2B organizations with one of the most comprehensive all-in-one Event Management Software (EMS) and a team of experts dedicated to scaling engagement. Our platform creates opportunities for participants to connect and interact in many meaningful ways, not only before, during, and after each of your events but throughout the year. Whether you manage corporate events, trade shows or community gatherings, we help you streamline the organization of your multiple events while maximizing engagement. **Key Figures** - 3M+ users - 2,300 events managed on the platform in 2022 - 500+ clients - 60 Staff - 14 years of experience
Audiencly
audiencly.io
Audiencly is an interactive presentation software that helps you to engage with your audience during online or live business meetings, conferences, workshops and more.
WebinarNinja
webinarninja.com
WebinarNinja lets you create, host, and share webinars with no worries. Get started today and create your first webinar in 10 seconds.
RainFocus
rainfocus.com
RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, exhibitor activation, and on-site experiences from a single dashboard. Save time, increase engagement, and maximize event value for every event.
Run The World
runtheworld.today
Run The World helps you host virtual conferences, talks and happy hours. Create engaging online events to teach, network and build community. Get started for free!
CrowdPass
crowdpass.co
CrowdPass is the first end-to-end event management solution that keeps events safe, smart & efficient.
run.events
run.events
run.events is a global AI-powered SaaS enterprise management software for professional event and conference organizers. The solution is designed to be easy to set up and use, a cloud-based event management platform that contains enterprise management capabilities and event management components with a powerful mobile app solution available on all today’s platforms. The platform allows clients to create valuable in-person experiences, grow influential communities and expand their brands, while providing services for event sourcing, registration, event marketing, travel management, lead scanning, and ROI reports. It’s fair to assume that run.events will become the only software solution you need to run your line of business.
Eventleaf
eventleaf.com
Eventleaf is an event management software created by California-based Jolly Technologies. It is intended for all event types (conferences, fundraisers, meetings, trade shows, trainings, workshops) of all sizes. With the desktop platform and mobile applications, event organisers can build event websites with speaker profiles and add agenda information, register attendees, conduct surveys, send and track invitations, print event badges.
Nouri
nouri.ai
Nouri.ai is the only event platform that builds a Community and facilitates networking! Gamify your event, ai-enabled connections, chat with attendees or staff.
Whova
whova.com
Whova is an all-in-one event management solution that makes events modern and trendy, attracts and engages attendees effectively, and helps event organizers save time on managing event logistics. Whova’s platform consists of an award-winning event app, efficient online registration, powerful event marketing, and time-saving event management tools. Whova has won the Event Technology Award for 5 years in a row. Among Whova's customers are American Express, US Bank, PwC, Microsoft, Hilton, Lego, IKEA, L'Oreal, American Marketing Association, Harvard University, NASA, plus countless other organizations from over 100 countries. Whova has powered over 50,000 in-person and virtual/hybrid conferences, including association events, education events, government events, corporate events, trade shows, expos, and community gatherings.
Watchity
watchity.com
Watchity is the most complete enterprise video platform for creating professional-looking audiovisual content and online events with an excellent visual and interactive experience that helps you stand out from the rest, maximize audience engagement and improve the results of your content strategies. Watchity's competitive advantage is its unique and comprehensive combination of data-driven event and content management capabilities, professional live and on-demand video production, multi-channel web, intranet and social media distribution, and audience engagement and interactivity. Watchity offers specific solutions for webinars and interactive events, streaming on social networks, and video recording and editing that raise the level of content and transform them into memorable experiences to awaken more emotions in the audience and reinforce brand positioning. ** SOCIAL VIDEO - Produce content and events for social media: - Simplicity and speed in the production and distribution of live events and audiovisual contents. - TV-like video adapted to each social network, with graphs, scenes, transitions and much more. - Multistream across all social media accounts with adapted formats and unlimited capacity. - Generate clips from the live broadcast and easily share them without waiting for the broadcast to finish. ** WEBINARS & EVENTS - Create interactive and professional webinars and events: - End-to-end management of events with landing pages, registrations, email automation, interaction and reporting. - Dynamic, TV-like video with graphs, scenes, transitions and much more. - Safe, user-friendly and interactive event room with FullHD streaming and viewng controls. - Embed code to Integrate the event room in you own website or portal and full customize it with your brand. ** CONTENT HUB - Record, edit and share videos for your corporate portal: - Upload your videos, add tags, categorize into collections, secure them, and publish them for your audience. - Record videos with your webcam and edit them to add intros, captions, background music, and more. - Embedable video player browser-based, with adaptive multibitrate streaming and advanced viewing controls. - Video analytics to discover and analyze all information regarding audience’s content consumption.
EventLink
eventlink.com
EventLink offers everything from creative design and development solutions to event and program management, travel support, warehousing, training and instructional design, media integration, and asset management.
JotForm
jotform.com
Trusted by over 20+ million users, Jotform's form builder is the easy way to create and publish online forms from any device. The company offers 10,000+ ready-made form templates, 100+ integrations to 3rd party apps, and advanced design features making it the leading online form builder for organizations all over the world. It's popularly used to create payment forms, lead generation forms, registration forms, contact forms, application forms, and more.
Planning Pod
planningpod.com
The #1 all-in-one event management software for event planners and venues. See how +20K professionals save 62+ hours/month and streamline processes and communications with our complete online event management software
boothX
boothx.app
In today's fast-paced business world, effective event management is essential for companies to create impactful experiences and connect with potential customers. With the rise of technology, event oranizers are increasingly relying on innovative tools to streamline operations and maximize their return on investment. One such solution that has been launched recently is boothX. This cutting-edge platform offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to measure ROI for events or tradeshows, enhance lead generation, and reduce costs. Capturing and Managing Leads with Ease through Lead Retrieval App One of the most crucial aspects of any event is lead generation. boothX simplifies this process by providing a powerful lead retrieval app available both in iOS and Android. Exhibitors can quickly and effortlessly capture leads by scanning attendee badges or scan business cards or entering their information manually. This eliminates the need for cumbersome paper-based methods and ensures that no potential leads are missed. Tracking Expenses associated with Events Attending tradeshows or events often involves significant financial investments. From booth rentals and travel expenses to promotional materials and staffing, managing event costs can be a challenging task. However, boothX comes to the rescue with its integrated expense tracking feature. The platform enables organizations to easily log and monitor expenses associated with each event. From tracking the costs of booth construction to catering and marketing collateral, boothX provides a centralized platform to manage all event-related expenses. This comprehensive expense tracking system empowers businesses to analyze their spending patterns, identify cost-saving opportunities, and make informed decisions for future events. By having a clear overview of their financials, event organizers can optimize their budget allocation and maximize their return on investment. Embracing Sustainability by reducing cost on collaterals Traditionally events often involve the production of large quantities of printed collaterals such as brochures, flyers, and business cards. However, boothX encourages a more sustainable approach by offering digital alternatives. Exhibitors can leverage the platform's Collateral(document) feature to create and distribute electronic versions of their promotional materials. By reducing the reliance on printed materials, businesses can significantly minimize costs associated with printing, shipping, and storage. Moreover, this eco-friendly approach aligns with the growing global emphasis on sustainability and corporate social responsibility. With boothX, exhibitors can effectively showcase their commitment to the environment while also saving money. Immediate Touchpoints with Customers through Email In today's digital age, timely and effective communication is key to building strong customer relationships. boothX recognizes this and provides exhibitors with an immediate touchpoint with potential customers through its integrated email feature.
Joi
joi.events
Do you spend hours manually updating spreadsheets and documents when planning events? If the answer is yes then you need Joi. Joi is the only event planning software that can remove spreadsheet pain. Joi's unique archictecture means you can perform tasks in minutes that would normally take hours. Build and share your program or agenda, create beautiful websites and event apps, manage tasks, schedule all your on site activities and collaborate with ease. All for a price that means you will make money from using Joi.
Sparxo
sparxo.com
Create better events. Sell tickets on your site. The right event ticketing solution for you to grow your brand, community, and SEO! Check-in & POS too!
Bookitbee
bookitbee.com
Bookitbee is a self-service platform that allows you to sell tickets or take bookings to your events or classes, virtual and in-person. Sign up today!
Time.ly
time.ly
Timely Event Ticketing software is a full-service web based event ticketing system. Take control over event ticket sales. Sell tickets online and at the box office, for both virtual and in person events. - increase website traffic and elevate your brand with a white-label solution that allows you to be in charge of your event branding. - supports all types of events, such as arts, music, sports and tourism. - compatible with any type of event venue: theatres, museums, local attractions, festivals and more. - easy to set up, learn and use. - mobile friendly. - simple and secure checkout. - real time reporting and analytics.
Skedda
skedda.com
Skedda is a leading global desk management and hybrid work platform, serving over 12,000 customers and nearly two million users, including IBM, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, and Harvard University. We are defining the future of the workplace experience, helping businesses to design meaningful, seamless, fully integrated employee experiences and interactions in the hybrid workplace. Skedda integrates with Microsoft365, Google Workspace, and more, and has won awards from G2, Capterra, and SoftwareAdvice.
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit is an AI-powered matchmaking SaaS platform powering curated introductions at scale. Organizations can seamlessly invite audiences of choice to opt-into regular, personalized 1:1 or peer group connections and Orbiit handles all communication, matching, scheduling, feedback collection and analytics. Leading companies and communities (e.g. Atlassian, First Round Capital, Medical Alley Association, etc) using Orbiit report 87 NPS, tangible outcomes for the participants and strong ROI on these connections.
VeeSpaces
veespaces.com
Exhibition Kit Exhibiting made easy! Exhibiting at live trade shows? Try VeeSpaces Digital Exhibition Kit. Create badges with custom QR codes for information exchange. Get mobile apps for lead capture & integrations. Create 3D, VR & AR product presentations to enhance buyer experiences. Keep your stand live even after the event 24*7*365, Reuse them to your next events. Useful for businesses/professionals exhibiting at events, event organisers!
Regpack
regpack.com
Regpack is a leading client onboarding and payment platform trusted by over 7,000 organizations worldwide. Regpack allows you to control the full lifecycle of your business, from registration to attendance, integrated online payments, and reporting tools for your whole team. We offer payment processing as low as 2.1%, a simple interface, powerful business tools, all at an affordable monthly cost. Start today and see the results of our leading all-in-one client management solution.
SeatGeek
seatgeek.com
SeatGeek is the Web's largest event ticket search engine. Discover events you love, search all ticket sites, see seat locations and get the best deals on tickets.
Ticketbud
ticketbud.com
Ticketbud is the easiest platform to manage, promote and sell tickets to your event. Ticketbud's event registration software allows you to get set up and selling tickets in less than 5 minutes. Our internal processor gives you daily payouts, meaning that you no longer have to wait until after you event ends to get paid! Finally, our customer experience team is skilled in assisting you with whatever you may need.
Big Tickets
bigtickets.com
An easy to use, yet powerful platform to manage, execute, and grow your events. Our event ticketing software provides a complete platform, with features focused on marketing, cash flow, and analytics. We’ve worked tirelessly to develop one solution for all events. Today, Big Tickets is the platform of choice for thousands of organizations including Luke Bryan Farm Tour, SweetWater Brewing Co., and Big Green Egg.
Cloudpresenter
cloudpresenter.com
Make your meetings and webinars your own - white labelled & custom branded for all your organisations communications. Streamline and simplify online meetings, presentations and webinars. No need for multiple platforms, or separate accounts - you can do it all within Cloudpresenter. Content sharing, co-presenting, polls, role allocation, whiteboard, chat, Q&A, analytics, breakout rooms, registration - everything you need for successful meetings, webinars and presentations.
