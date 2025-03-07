Advantage Club

advantageclub.ai

AdvantageClub.ai is a global employee engagement platform driving workplace experience and well-being with features like rewards, recognition, perks, flexible employee benefits, and community building on a unified platform. * AdvantageClub.ai is an end-to-end digital Reward & Recognition platform that allows managers and organizations to acknowledge employees for their efforts, all with the click of a button. Through the platform, employees can give high-fives, likes, comments, and more to show their appreciation for their colleagues. The R&R platform is matched with a global reward redemption marketplace that lets employees choose from over 10,000 global brands. * The Perks & Privileges solution allows organizations to add something special to employees’ earnings by offering unique and exclusive corporate offers and deals across the country. Through the Flexible Benefits offering, companies can create multiple types of employee wallets curated to specific marketplaces, such as wellness, work-from-home, and L&D wallets. * The Community and Fun Zone solution brings multiple employee engagement programs under one platform. With programs like intra-corporate games with live leaderboards, peer-to-peer marketplaces, and hobby clubs, this solution offers something unique for bringing employees of every type of organization together. * The Financial Wellness solution helps employees become financially savvy by offering facilities to save, get loans, and receive salary advances at affordable prices and zero interest rates. <> About AdvantageClub.ai AdvantageClub.ai is a global Employee Engagement Platform with features like Rewards, Recognition, Community Building, and FlexBen on a unified platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards from its 10,000+ brand partners. Established in 2016, AdvantageClub.ai is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah, who identified employee benefits as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Since then, it has been redefining employee benefits beyond traditional provident fund and corporate discount policies. Currently headquartered in Delaware, AdvantageClub.ai has over 5 million users with an impressive client portfolio featuring BCG, Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, Target, and many more, with a presence in over 100 countries. The company takes pride in providing a scalable, customizable, cost-effective program to elevate employee engagement. Its unified platform offers a wide variety of recognition programs, including milestone/anniversary/years-of-service awards, real-time spot bonuses, automated incentives, peer-to-peer appreciation, onboarding programs, wellness programs, and quarterly & annual performance awards. In 2022, AdvantageClub.ai was awarded ‘Excellence in Global R&R Program,’ ‘Excellence in Employee Engagement,’ and ‘Excellence in Employee Experience’ by the World HRD Congress. With its sole mission to help organizations keep their employees engaged and driven, the Advantage Club App is supported by a robust employee engagement solution that offers a best-in-class experience to its users. The platform is set to revolutionize the industry by directly impacting employee recruitment and retention through an exhaustive employee engagement tool. <> Mission AdvantageClub.ai envisions a world where employees are highly engaged and happy, and every workplace, big or small, has a positive culture of appreciation and recognition. It aims to help organizations build and run employee experience and engagement programs that resonate with their culture and values.