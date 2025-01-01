Top Employee Intranet Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
An intranet is a restricted, private network accessible online, typically used by a specific group such as a team or company. Employee intranets are designed to offer staff a centralized platform for collaboration, media sharing, communication, training, feedback, and various other tasks. Employee intranet solutions enable companies to select or combine features from different types of software, like internal communications or business content management systems. If an intranet lacks a native feature, it often integrates with popular software solutions, allowing users to access these tools directly from within the intranet portal.
Submit New App
Microsoft Sharepoint
microsoft.com
Microsoft SharePoint is a web-based platform for collaboration, document management, and workflow automation, supporting real-time sharing and customization within organizations.
Basecamp
basecamp.com
Basecamp is a project management platform that centralizes tasks, communication, and file sharing for teams, facilitating collaboration and organization.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.
Lark
larksuite.com
Lark is a collaboration platform that integrates messaging, document sharing, video calls, and project management for efficient team workflows.
Softr Studio
softr.io
Softr Studio is a no-code platform for building custom applications and tools, integrating with Airtable and Google Sheets for enhanced collaboration and functionality.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap is a communication platform for organizations to connect with and inform deskless workers, facilitating discussions and information sharing across teams.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is an intranet app that enhances employee engagement and communication through features like live video streaming, Q&A, and content personalization.
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle is an intranet app that enhances internal communication and employee engagement through organized content and recognition tools.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.
Brightspot
brightspot.com
Brightspot is a content management system that helps organizations streamline content production and management across multiple platforms.
Process Street
process.st
Process Street is an AI-powered workflow automation tool that helps teams create, manage, and streamline processes and tasks without coding.
Tixio
tixio.io
Tixio is a virtual workspace for organizing bookmarks, notes, tasks, and documents, allowing team collaboration and file synchronization in one place.
Motivosity
motivosity.com
Motivosity is a recognition and rewards platform that enhances employee engagement through peer appreciation and social connections.
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a platform that improves employee engagement by facilitating recognition, rewards, communication, and collaboration within organizations.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is an employee experience platform that integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, improving internal communications, collaboration, and content management.
Workrede
workrede.com
Workrede is a platform that enhances communication and workflow for mobile workforces, allowing access to important documents and information from anywhere.
Papyrs
papyrs.com
Papyrs is a platform for creating and managing wikis and intranets, allowing teams to share knowledge and collaborate using drag-and-drop or markdown.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Groupsite is a collaborative platform that enables groups to communicate, share files, and manage activities in a customizable and organized environment.
Samepage
samepage.io
Samepage is a collaborative workspace that combines chat, video conferencing, task management, and document editing to enhance team communication and productivity.
Clinked
clinked.com
Clinked is a cloud-based collaboration tool for secure file sharing, task management, and client communication with customizable portals.
Sprocket 365
sprocket365.com
Sprocket 365 is a SharePoint extension that provides custom Web Parts and tools, streamlining digital workplace development and improving business operations.
Convo
convo.com
Convo is a collaboration tool for teams to share, organize, and archive information, facilitating efficient messaging and automating business workflows.
Talkspirit
talkspirit.com
Talkspirit is a collaborative platform that facilitates communication and teamwork through messaging, project organization, and integration with other tools.
AvePoint
avepoint.com
AvePoint provides a platform for optimizing and securing SaaS operations, focusing on management and backup solutions for Microsoft and other collaboration environments.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble is a mobile-first platform for internal communication and employee engagement, enabling content sharing, quizzes, and polls to enhance workplace interaction.
Appspace
appspace.com
Appspace is a workplace platform for managing communication, space reservations, and visitor management, enhancing employee engagement in hybrid environments.
The Lean Way
theleanway.net
The Lean Way app helps teams identify improvement opportunities, track progress, and enhance efficiency using lean principles in various industries.
Octonius
octonius.com
Octonius streamlines file management and collaboration across various cloud storage services, allowing users to manage, search, and share files from a unified interface.
Woliba
woliba.io
Woliba is a mobile platform that integrates wellness, engagement, recognition, and rewards into a single solution for organizations, enhancing workplace connectivity and employee satisfaction.
Team Engine
teamengine.io
Team Engine is an HR automation tool that streamlines recruitment and employee engagement processes for companies with distributed workforces, enhancing communication and efficiency.
Bisner
bisner.com
Bisner is a platform designed for collaboration, communication, and community building, enabling users to connect effectively and strengthen relationships.
Engynn
engynn-intranet.com
Engynn is an intranet app that helps organize tasks, facilitate communication, and manage workflows to enhance productivity and streamline operations.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.