Top Employee Communications Software

Employee communications software customizes and delivers internal communications such as newsletters, blogs, news feeds, and updates throughout a business. Often, the information in employee newsletters isn't relevant to everyone, leading to disengagement with leadership updates. This software enables company leaders to segment communications based on department, location, and position, ensuring messages are pertinent to the recipients. Additionally, it supports various devices, allowing leadership to tailor the delivery methods, which increases the likelihood of employee engagement with the content. These communication features are often integrated into broader employee support platforms and paired with tools like employee engagement and employee advocacy software. While employee intranet software may include some communication features, it typically lacks the deep personalization and engagement tracking capabilities of dedicated employee communications software.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.
Connecteam
connecteam.com
Connecteam is a mobile workforce management app that helps deskless teams manage scheduling, time tracking, communication, and tasks efficiently.
Podbean
podbean.com
Podbean is a podcast hosting and monetization app for creating, managing, and distributing podcasts, with tools for analytics, promotion, and mobile access.
Workvivo
workvivo.com
Workvivo is an employee experience platform that enhances communication and engagement, enabling employees to connect, share, and recognize achievements within organizations.
WorkJam
workjam.com
WorkJam is a digital platform that connects deskless employees, enhancing communication, task management, and training across various industries.
Beekeeper
beekeeper.io
Beekeeper is a mobile-first app that enhances communication and workflow for deskless workers, enabling real-time updates and file sharing.
Blink
joinblink.com
Blink is a mobile app that connects deskless and desk-based workers, enhancing communication, engagement, and resource management for organizations.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Rewatch combines an AI notetaker, screen recorder, and video hub to streamline communication and collaboration within teams, reducing the need for meetings.
Cisco
cisco.com
Cisco Spaces is a cloud platform that uses Cisco devices to turn buildings into smart spaces, enhancing safety, sustainability, and user experiences.
Speakap
speakap.com
Speakap is a communication platform for organizations to connect with and inform deskless workers, facilitating discussions and information sharing across teams.
Happeo
happeo.com
Happeo is an intranet platform that centralizes knowledge and communication, facilitating collaboration through customizable pages, channels, and a company directory.
Dex
getdex.com
Dex is a personal CRM that helps users remember past interactions, set reminders to connect with contacts, and maintain relationships.
Simpplr
simpplr.com
Simpplr is an intranet app that enhances employee engagement and communication through features like live video streaming, Q&A, and content personalization.
Jostle
jostle.us
Jostle is an intranet app that enhances internal communication and employee engagement through organized content and recognition tools.
Haiilo
haiilo.com
Haiilo is an employee communications platform that enhances engagement and streamlines internal communications within organizations.
Gnowbe
gnowbe.com
Gnowbe is a platform for creating interactive microlearning experiences, enabling training and onboarding through mobile-first design and various engaging features.
Socxly
socxly.com
Socxly is a social media management app that simplifies content sharing, tracks engagement, and allows link customization for better visibility across platforms.
Assembly
joinassembly.com
Assembly is a platform that improves employee engagement by facilitating recognition, rewards, communication, and collaboration within organizations.
MangoApps
mangoapps.com
MangoApps is a digital workplace platform that centralizes communication, collaboration, and workflow management for organizations, enhancing productivity and information sharing.
Spokn
getspokn.com
Spokn is an app for creating internal employee videos quickly and easily, enhancing communication and connection within organizations.
LumApps
lumapps.com
LumApps is an employee experience platform that integrates with Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, improving internal communications, collaboration, and content management.
Showcase Workshop
showcaseworkshop.com
Showcase Workshop allows users to create and share interactive presentations on iOS, Android, or Windows, and track engagement while viewing offline.
Axios HQ
axioshq.com
Axios HQ is an AI-powered internal communications platform that helps organizations create concise newsletters to enhance employee engagement and productivity.
Poppulo
poppulo.com
Poppulo is a mobile app that facilitates desk booking and office management for hybrid work environments, enhancing employee engagement and productivity.
CallSwitch
callswitch.net
CallSwitch is a hosted telephony platform that provides businesses with advanced call management features for seamless communication.
Thrive.App
thrive.app
Thrive.App is a platform that enhances internal communications and employee engagement by allowing organizations to create and distribute content to mobile devices.
Cleary
gocleary.com
Cleary is a digital platform for distributed teams that facilitates communication, collaboration, and culture building to enhance the employee experience.
Oneteam
oneteam.io
Oneteam is an app designed to improve communication and engagement for deskless workers through features like messaging, training, and surveys, tailored to organizational needs.
Visibly
visibly.io
Visibly is a platform that connects employees and customers to manage engagement, communication, and experience across all groups.
Talkspirit
talkspirit.com
Talkspirit is a collaborative platform that facilitates communication and teamwork through messaging, project organization, and integration with other tools.
EveryoneSocial
everyonesocial.com
EveryoneSocial is an employee advocacy platform that helps organizations enable employees to create and share content, increasing brand visibility and engagement.
ChangeEngine
changeengine.com
ChangeEngine is an AI-driven platform for HR teams that automates internal communications, personalizes messages, and offers design services for branded materials.
Sociabble
sociabble.com
Sociabble is a mobile-first platform for internal communication and employee engagement, enabling content sharing, quizzes, and polls to enhance workplace interaction.
DSMN8
dsmn8.com
DSMN8 is an employee advocacy platform that enables employees to share brand-approved content, boosting engagement and recruitment through their personal networks.
Cerkl
cerkl.com
Cerkl is an employee communication platform that integrates various channels for personalized messaging, audience segmentation, and real-time analytics.
Appspace
appspace.com
Appspace is a workplace platform for managing communication, space reservations, and visitor management, enhancing employee engagement in hybrid environments.
goHappy
gohappyhub.com
goHappy enhances communication between employers and frontline workers through SMS, facilitating messaging, feedback, and engagement without using apps.
Zelos Team Management
getzelos.com
Zelos Team Management app simplifies team scheduling, task management, and communication for deskless workers, allowing for self-scheduling and shift tracking.
GaggleAMP
gaggleamp.com
GaggleAMP is an employee advocacy platform that facilitates content sharing on social media, helping businesses enhance brand visibility through employee engagement.
Konverse
konverse.com
Konverse is a communication platform for deskless teams, featuring messaging, task management, and training tools to enhance collaboration and streamline interactions.
Social Seeder
socialseeder.com
Social Seeder is a SaaS tool for HR and communications managers to enhance employee engagement, promote advocacy, and attract talent without relying on gamification.
