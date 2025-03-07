Loqate

loqate.com

Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input nuances such as location to provide the correct address in a flash. With Loqate, you can start optimising your users’ experience on your site and reduce cart or form abandonment rates by providing users with a faster way of entering their address. Additionally, Loqate’s Address Capture and Verification increases efficiency by avoiding poor data quality and the cost of missed deliveries. Loqate Address Capture and Verification has the following features: - Better data – addresses are sourced from multiple datasets before being combined, cross-referenced and cleansed to yield the most correct version of the address. - Fuzzy matching – our natural language processing AI corrects any misspellings, switched letters, or any other error without delays to response time. - Unicode – customers are now able to type in their address in the native language and character set. - Location biasing – automatically detect the user’s location to assist the search and generate even faster results without typing the full address. - Results filtering – customise the parameters of returned addresses for easy segmentation to limit the results to specific areas or exclude addresses from outside any given region. We help every business in the world reach every customer in the world Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG is the world’s leading Identity Data Intelligence specialist, giving organisations in over 70 countries the ability to make sense of data about nearly 4.5 billion people. By combining trillions of data records, we help our customers make informed decisions about capturing and managing personal data, risk management, fighting fraud and employment. Our global, award-winning solutions are delivered via customisable SaaS, mobile and on-premise platforms.