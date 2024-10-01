App store for web apps
Top Email Software - Malaysia
Email software enables the exchange of electronic messages between users, providing businesses with a rapid and accessible method for sharing crucial information and conducting transactions with clients, potential buyers, and colleagues. This software includes web-based or desktop email clients that manage and format emails by connecting with an email server. It supports various business functions such as distributing promotional materials, sending company newsletters, and sharing onboarding details. Email allows for the secure transmission of documents, contact information, and other large attachments both within the company and with external parties. It remains one of the most effective methods of communication and is utilized by employees across all departments. Typically, the company's email system is overseen by IT specialists who block spam and unwanted messages, ensure secure internal communication channels, and monitor for potential security threats.
Outlook
microsoft.com
Outlook on the web (previously known as Exchange Web Connect, Outlook Web Access, and Outlook Web App) is a personal information manager web app from Microsoft. It includes a web-based email client, a calendar tool, a contact manager, and a task manager. It also includes add-in integration, Skype on...
Yahoo Mail
mail.yahoo.com
Yahoo! Mail is an email service launched on October 8, 1997 by the American company Yahoo!, now a subsidiary of Verizon. It offers four different email plans: three for personal use (Basic, Plus, and Ad Free) and another for businesses. As of January 2020, Yahoo! Mail had 225 million users.Users are...
Zoho Mail
zoho.com
Zoho Mail is a secure email hosting service for businesses. It has an in-built collaboration platform to enable the entire organization to share and communicate seamlessly within Inbox. It is a blend of classic email and the modern collaboration tools promoting the use of comments, likes and sharing...
Titan Email
titan.email
Titan is the first customer-centric email suite created specifically for professionals and small business owners, with features designed to enable deeper, more meaningful relationships with customers. With useful built-in tools such as Email templates, the ability to Schedule sends, Follow-up remind...
DreamHost
dreamhost.com
The Power of WordPress + the Ease of a Drag-and-Drop Builder. Use drag-and-drop editing paired with design blocks to build faster and edit easier. Post and Page Builder makes WordPress simple for beginners, but also includes advanced options for seasoned professionals to turn your ideas into somethi...
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharg...
Mailfence
mailfence.com
Mailfence strives to make the internet a safer place. That’s why we developed our encrypted email solution. But in our opinion, just offering secure and private email is not sufficient. Otherwise our users would need to use insecure solutions to manage their appointments, create and store their file...
HEY Email
hey.com
Email deserves a dust off. A renovation. Modernized for the way we email today. With HEY, we’ve done just that. It’s a redo, a rethink, a simplified, potent reintroduction of email. A fresh start, the way it should be. HEY is our love letter to email, and we’re sending it to you on the Web, Mac, Win...
Hushmail
hushmail.com
Hushmail - Encrypted Email & Secure Web Forms. Our healthcare plans come configured for HIPAA compliance right out of the box.
Neo
neo.space
Neo is an email and growth suite designed to accelerate the online growth of small businesses and entrepreneurs. Over 15,000 small businesses trust Neo. Neo is an all-in-one business email platform where you get a custom business email address ([email protected]) that matches your brand n...
Atmail
atmail.com
Welcome to Atmail. Our mission is to enable you to engage and delight your customers with a flexible service approach to email to meet individual customer needs. Our service will increase your average revenue per user (ARPU) through seamlessly integrated in-app purchases and will decrease churn with...
IceWarp
icewarp.com
The only office rule is, there is no office. Business email, TeamChat for project teamwork, real-time office document collaboration and online meetings. All in our secure cloud and for half the usual cost.
Crazy Domains
crazydomains.com
Crazy Domains provides domain names, hosting, online marketing and business products to 100,000's of businesses and individuals worldwide.
HostArmada
hostarmada.com
HostArmada is a privately owned and independently funded web hosting provider that started in November 2019 with a team dedicated to providing fast, secure, and reliable web hosting services. HostArmada is more than just a web hosting company. We are a team of passionate individuals committed to pro...
HostPapa
hostpapa.com
HostPapa is a privately-owned company headquartered in Burlington, Ontario. HostPapa also has locations in 11 other countries around the world. At HostPapa, we consider every one of our customers to be a part of our family. That's why our motto is "Let Papa take care of you!" We understand that ou...
CloudyHost
cloudyhost.com
CloudyHost provides reliable cloud solutions as well as additional high quality services at competitive prices, using modern European data centers to corporate customers and private clients since 2008. Group has local footprints in Tallinn, the Estonia and in Tirana, Albania. This way we are providi...
Hostbillo
hostbillo.com
Our fastest-evolving, former company Wisesolution, well-established in 2010, has been renamed and relaunched as hostbillo.com. Hostbillo finds its place among the top-notch and most-influential web hosting companies. The company is highly recognized for providing high-grade, best-in-class, and hyper...
Vodien
vodien.com
Looking for domain hosting in Singapore? Buy domain and hosting services for your website with reliable solutions. Get started today and establish your online presence.
ArkHost
arkhost.com
Affordable, trustworthy, high-performance web hosting with DirectAdmin integrated into the ArkHost client area for effortless site control.