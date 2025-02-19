Top Earned Wage Access Software - Chad

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Earned wage access software allows employees to access a portion of their earned wages before their next scheduled payday. This software helps employees track available funds and withdraw money as needed, with the advance deducted from their upcoming paycheck. Employers offer earned wage access as a financial wellness benefit, especially for businesses with hourly workers. For employees needing immediate funds, accessing earned wages can prevent overdraft fees or the need for payday loans and credit card debt. This option can lead to greater financial stability for employees, benefiting businesses by reducing stress, improving productivity, and increasing retention.
Submit New App
DailyPay
dailypay.com
On-Demand Pay That You Can Trust. Introducing Friday by DailyPay™ Friday, a Visa® prepaid card and app, is our latest offering and gives employees instant, no-fee access to their earned pay. Join the industry-leading companies that trust DailyPay to help employees take control of their finances.
ZayZoom
zayzoon.com
ZayZoon is the financial empowerment platform for SMBs. With ZayZoon, payday finally comes with the push of a button. It’s free for employers and takes only 30 minutes to implement. Employees can use ZayZoon to get paid whenever, however. The platform also offers educational resources and tools to help workers break the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle. And it works. 89% of employees who use ZayZoon report less financial stress and employers who offer ZayZoon boast a 29% reduction in turnover.
Instant Financial
instant.co
A pioneer of flexible employee pay solutions, Instant Financial provides financial wellness solutions to businesses, allowing employees to take control of their finances, and get paid how they want, when they want and where they want. From earned wage access, digital employee tips, and electronic paycards, Instant is a single-source provider of employee pay, helping organizations level-up their employee benefit offerings. Employers who offer fee-free, flexible employee pay options set their business apart from the competition, attract top talent and build a committed, enthusiastic team – and they enjoy benefits that boost the bottom line: • 30% more job applicants • 25% lower absenteeism • 20% lower turnover Learn more at instant.co.
Branch app
branchapp.com
Branch helps businesses accelerate payments to empower working Americans. Businesses turn to Branch for a more cost-effective, faster way to pay workers and reduce the costs of paper checks and paycards. Workers and independent contractors that sign up with Branch can receive a zero-fee bank account, free instant access to earned wages, and auto-budgeting tools to help them manage their cash flow between paychecks. Branch partners with some of the nation’s leading payroll and workforce technologies to support employers in retail, restaurant, logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare.
Earnin
earnin.com
Recruit, retain and improve employee productivity with the Earnin benefit. Earnin is a Financial Wellness platform specifically designed to help employees avoid debt, pay their bills, save for the future and reduce financial stress by enabling access to their pay as they work. Our core Cashout product supports employees from over 50,000 business across the US and we have provided access to over $10 billion in earnings. Our mission is to help employees live better financial lives. Earnin technology is unique as the only provider with Zero integration needed. This means an easy rollout in days. We're likely helping some of your employees already - get in touch to find out how. Additional features: - Balance shield: Employees receive notification if their bank balance falls below a certain amount to help them avoid an overdraft fee. - Budgeting: We automatically pull in recurring expenses to help employees see what bills are upcoming and budget around them - Tip Yourself: This is a unique savings product where employees can easily create custom savings jars to save for an emergency fund, vacation, education etc.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.