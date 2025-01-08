Top E-Commerce Analytics Software - French Polynesia

Polar Analytics

polaranalytics.com

Polar Analytics is the easiest way for brands to dig into their data and understand how their business is doing. No migration or setup is required. We do all the heavy lifting for you. Connect all your data sources in one click, make informed decisions in minutes, and say goodbye to manual reporting. Polar is equivalent to having Supermetrics + Data Studio + A Data-Scientist into one app. Trusted by over 1500+ Shopify stores including Fanjoy, Hero Cosmetics, Soko Glam, AYBL, and From Future. You can use the platform to: - Optimize Customer Acquisition and manage performance marketing more effectively - Automate your Reporting and never download CSVs again - Increase Retention and LTV with the most robust views on retention and repeat orders for Shopify Stores - Improve merchandising with advanced reports on Product Analytics - Improve Engagement marketing with advanced email marketing reports Here's what you get: 10+ Data Connectors Unlock the full potential of your eCommerce and marketing data with pre-built integrations for Shopify, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Facebook Ads, Bing Ads, Pinterest Ads, Tiktok Ads, Snapchat Ads, Klaviyo, and Google Sheets. All-in-one Actionable Analytics Dashboard Get all the key advanced reports you need to monitor and improve your marketing spend, CAC (Acquisition Costs), LTV (Customer Lifetime Value), Cohorts, ROAS, and more. Multi Brands and Multi Shopify Stores capabilities Aggregate data from all your Shopify stores in the app. Create views to segment this data by Country or by brand if you are an agency or an e-commerce venture studio Smart Alerts and Insights You can set smart alerts on your most important KPIs: drop in conversion rate, increase in Customer Acquisition Cost, etc. Get notified immediately via e-mail or Slack. Email and Slack Snapshots reports Schedule Email or Slack Snapshots. Choose the metrics and frequency you want and share them with your team. Unlimited Users Share the dashboard with team members, contractors, or investors. Give visibility on your most important KPIs and align your team on what's next. Agency Plans Provide analytics and Reporting as part of your agency services. Centralize all your clients in one place to improve Customer retention and save time doing manual reporting.