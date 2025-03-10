Find the right software and services.
DMARC software, which stands for Domain-Based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance, is designed to help businesses ensure that emails sent from their domains are properly authenticated according to two key security standards: DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Sender Policy Framework (SPF). These tools assist in various aspects of the DMARC protocol, playing a crucial role in preventing fraudulent activities such as email spoofing and phishing that could put an organization's employees or clients at risk. IT departments use DMARC software to configure and manage email accounts across the organization, including company-wide domains as well as those specific to departments or individuals. By determining DMARC alignment and enforcing DMARC authentication, these tools can detect and block suspicious emails that attempt to impersonate legitimate messages from one or more of the organization's registered web addresses. DMARC software often integrates with secure email gateway solutions, and some tools in the Secure Email Gateway category may include features that support DMARC compliance. It's becoming increasingly common for other security software to incorporate DMARC protocols as a critical element of broader cybersecurity strategies. The use of DMARC software should be complemented by other governance, risk, and compliance tools to ensure that your business practices align with relevant policies. IT compliance service providers can evaluate your company's current security measures against standards like the DMARC protocol. Partnering with cybersecurity consulting providers can further aid your management and IT teams in understanding the importance of DMARC enforcement, alongside other security measures, to protect your organization and its clients from cyber threats.
Mimecast
mimecast.com
Mimecast provides email security against threats like phishing and ransomware, using AI to enhance detection and offering flexible deployment options.
DMARC Report
dmarcreport.com
The DMARC Report app helps organizations manage and analyze DMARC data to enhance email security and prevent phishing attacks.
DMARC Digests
dmarcdigests.com
DMARC Digests helps users manage and analyze DMARC reports to address SPF and DKIM issues, improving email authentication and deliverability.
SimpleDMARC
simpledmarc.com
SimpleDMARC is an email authentication tool that helps secure domains from unauthorized use and protect against phishing and spoofing attacks.
ZeroBounce
zerobounce.net
ZeroBounce is an email verification platform that enhances email deliverability by validating addresses, providing activity data, and monitoring security.
EasyDMARC
easydmarc.com
EasyDMARC simplifies email authentication management (SPF, DKIM, DMARC), enhancing domain security and improving email deliverability for businesses.
Kevlarr
kevlarr.io
Kevlarr enhances secure online communication by protecting against threats like phishing and fraud, focusing on supporting MSPs with DMARC implementation.
AutoSPF
autospf.com
AutoSPF automates the flattening and management of SPF records to improve email deliverability and compliance, reducing DNS lookups for domain owners.
Valimail
valimail.com
Valimail is an email authentication management platform that simplifies securing email communications and protects domains from phishing attacks through DMARC enforcement.
DmarcEye
dmarceye.com
DMARC monitoring and reporting. Enjoy a seamless, beautiful, and clear view of your domain's email security – all for free.
dmarcian
dmarcian.com
Founded in 2012 by a primary author of the DMARC specification, dmarcian is dedicated to upgrading the entire world’s email by making DMARC accessible to all with superior tooling, educational resources, and knowledgeable support. Used by thousands and recommended by support teams around the globe, our DMARC Management Platform grants you visibility into and control over how your email domains are used. Our platform provides actionable insights and alerts for organizations of any size to deploy DMARC and its supporting technologies of SPF and DKIM, visualize email delivery data, and manage a secure domain services infrastructure. Rectify email security vulnerabilities, improve domain and brand reputation, and meet the growing demand of DMARC compliance requirements with our best-in-class offerings. Our DMARC Management Platform visualizes DMARC data in powerful and meaningful ways so you can quickly identify authentication gaps with your SPF and DKIM configurations, as well as unauthorized use of your domains. In addition to aggregating DMARC data, our platform provides domain administration teams with the necessary features to adopt DMARC with clarity and confidence. Providing actionable insights, it is powered by the most accurate source classification engine in the industry and affords users with assurances of the true origin of a particular mail stream. dmarcian has been processing DMARC data since the inception of the specification in 2012.
Skysnag
skysnag.com
Secure your organization from email impersonation and increase your email deliverability with the only autonomous enforcement DMARC automation software. Get visibility on the unseen health of your email senders, and bypass all email authentication protocol issues. Also applicable for MSPs, service providers who want to achieve DMARC compliance in the shortest time possible.
PowerDMARC
powerdmarc.com
PowerDMARC is an email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email security protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence to help organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks. PowerDMARC supports over 1000 organizations from Fortune 100 companies, to governments that span across 45 countries. The PowerDMARC platform is MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with Whitelabel. PowerDMARC has 500+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2, ISO 27001 Certified, and GDPR compliant. For more information head to www.powerdmarc.com
