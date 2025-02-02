Top Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms - Sweden

JADBio

JADBio makes it easy and affordable for health-data analysts and life-science professionals to use data science to discover knowledge while reducing time and effort by combining a robust end-to-end machine learning platform with a wealth of capabilities, ranging from smart feature selection to the reuse of predictive models. JADBio’s healthcare purpose-built platform provides leading-edge AI tools and automation capabilities, enabling life-science professionals to build and deploy accurate and explainable predictive models with speed and ease, even if they have no data science expertise. The platform supports preprocessing and imputation of missing values; it selects the features and modeling, tunes for hyper-parameters, and effectively tests thousands of algorithmic configurations to identify the best ones to produce the final ML model. The platform estimates its predictive performance and produces a wealth of visualizations and reports. Customers have the ability to select multiple selected feature subsets that lead to equally predictive models, build their own advanced custom models using JADBio’s extensive content library, or take off the shelf models and customize them as their own. All produced models can be downloaded in executable form, applied to an external validation set, or run manually by feeding-in the observed value of the selected features. JADBio’s library contains thousands of algorithms and pre-built models that can predict common healthcare issues, but also novel features like causal discovery or survival prediction and other time-to-event outcomes. The pre-built elements and AutoML capabilities of JADBio provide a low-code option for health-data scientists, bioinformaticians, and organizations without internal data science expertise to analyze their health data easily and affordably. Meanwhile, the JADBio REST API allows for advanced users to leverage JADBio’s capabilities in their own applications or to automate their workflows and processes. By providing an end-to-end platform purpose-built for life-scientists, backed by research and development in Europe’s largest research centers, we allow customers to utilize their ever-growing biomedical data and put them into production within minutes.