Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Conversion rate optimization (CRO) tools represent a category of software equipped with testing and visualization capabilities aimed at enhancing user experience and elevating conversion rates for businesses. Operating in tandem with digital analytics software to monitor visitor behavior, CRO tools gather and analyze data on website usage patterns. By discerning insights, they pinpoint opportunities to streamline usability and enhance attractiveness. Varied types of CRO tools serve distinct functions, ranging from assessing current conversion rates to experimenting with novel website experiences to gauge their impact on conversion rates.
Submit New App
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
Wix
wix.com
Build and scale your business online with confidence using Wix. With lightning-fast web performance, enterprise-grade security, and reliable infrastructure, you can rest assured that your site will always be up and running. And with Wix you get much more than a website builder—from online scheduling to payments, deep branding and eCommerce solutions, you can take your site in any direction you want. When it comes to managing a business online, it’s never been more intuitive, with leading SEO and marketing tools, advanced analytics and even a mobile app, you can stay on top of everything, from anywhere. Join millions of users who’ve used Wix to help them achieve their online goals. What are the main features of Wix? * Smart drag-and-drop editor to intuitively create your site * 900+ strategically designed website templates * Advanced SEO features to optimize for search engines * Powerful eCommerce solutions to manage your store and sell online * Online scheduling software that delivers a seamless booking experience for your clients * Built-in marketing tools to help manage and grow your business online * Full blogging capabilities that help you grow a loyal audience and monetize content * Full-stack web dev tools for custom functionality
Webflow
webflow.com
Webflow is a visual web development platform that allows people to design, build, and launch completely custom websites without writing code. By combining design, animation, content management, marketing, and ecommerce tools into a single platform, Webflow empowers non-coders and coders alike to ship and promote websites of all kinds in a faster, more cost-efficient, and more collaborative way. Webflow powers websites for innovative companies like Allianz, Zendesk, Lattice, Getaround, Upwork, and Dell. Founded in 2013 and based in San Francisco, Webflow is backed by Accel, CapitalG, Silversmith Capital Partners, Y-Combinator, and Draper Associates
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
Zoho CRM
zoho.com
Run your entire business with Zoho's suite of online productivity tools and SaaS applications. Over 50 million users trust us worldwide.Try our Forever Free Plan!
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Miro
miro.com
Miro is a visual workspace for innovation that enables distributed teams of any size to dream, design, and build the future together. With the magic of Miro's Intelligent Canvas, visualizing concepts, ideas, and solutions as a team can happen anywhere — no dry-erase markers needed. Sync, flow, and feel the connection of working side by side with your team — even in remote, distributed, or hybrid work environments. Miro's customers love using Miro to: * Run online meetings and team workshops * Brainstorm new ideas and designs on a limitless board * Edit, annotate and mark up documents and PDFs * Take digital notes with an Apple Pencil (and reduce paper use!) * Easily collect resources, photos, docs, links, and references * Plan and manage agile workflows and scrum rituals * Create user journeys, map processes, and develop personas * Teach and facilitate interactive classes in a collaborative space * Create a vision board of ideas and inspiration Miro allows you to create anytime, anywhere. With over 200+ pre-made templates, a drag-and-drop interface, and no limit on collaborators, working on a Miro board is fast and fun.
Duda
duda.co
Duda is the leading website development platform empowering digital marketing agencies and SaaS companies to build and manage their customers' digital presence. Duda’s award-winning low-code no-code platform enables agencies and SaaS companies to reach higher productivity and unprecedented growth with an extensive range of capabilities spanning ecommerce, client management, SEO, automation, and white labeling.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Elicit
elicit.org
The AI Research Assistant. Elicit is a GPT-3 powered research assistant. Elicit helps you classify datasets, brainstorm research questions, and search through publications.
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Whether you’re a marketing pro or just getting started, Unbounce landing pages turn more of your visitors into leads, sales, and signups. With easy-to-use builders for any skill level—plus AI-powered optimization features—Unbounce helps you create and publish beautiful, high-performing pages in just a few minutes.
Framer
framer.com
It’s prototyping made simple—no code required, browser-based, and free for everyone. High-fidelity in half the time. Framer is a powerful web builder designed for creating stunning, responsive websites with ease. It offers an intuitive interface that allows users to design and publish modern sites at any scale, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced developers. Framer also supports a marketplace for plugins and templates, enhancing its functionality and enabling users to create unique websites effortlessly. Whether you're looking to build a portfolio, a business site, or a landing page, Framer provides the tools you need to design smarter and publish faster. Start for free and explore the possibilities!
Microsoft Clarity
clarity.microsoft.com
See what your users want—with Clarity. Clarity is a free, easy-to-use tool that captures how real people actually use your site. Setup is easy and you'll start getting data in minutes.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse is a comprehensive email marketing platform that provides small businesses, solopreneurs, coaches, and marketers with powerful and affordable tools to grow their audience, engage with their subscribers, and turn subscribers into paying customers. With over 25 years of expertise, our customers choose GetResponse for our user-friendly solution, award-winning 24/7 customer support, and powerful tools that go beyond email marketing – with automation, list growth, and additional communication tools like webinars and live chats to help businesses build their personal brand, sell their products and services, and build a community. Need a more advanced platform? GetResponse MAX and MAX² are solutions for demanding users looking for advanced marketing features and reliable support.
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
Clickfunnels is one of the world’s most popular online sales funnel platforms where users can quickly and easily create beautiful sales pages that convert visitors into leads and paying customers. No tech, design, or coding experience necessary. Hundreds of plug n’ play templates at your fingertips. Or customize your own funnels. Clickfunnels comes with training, tutorials, and smooth 3rd party app, email, and payment integration. Users have built working funnels in as little as 10 minutes!
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar is a behavior analytics company that analyses website use, providing feedback through tools such as heatmaps, session recordings, and surveys. It works with web analytics tools such as Google Analytics to offer an insight into how people are navigating websites, and how their customer experience can be improved. Founded in 2014, Hotjar is run completely remotely by over 100 team members across 20 countries and is used on over 500,000 sites worldwide.
TWIPLA
twipla.com
THE WEBSITE INTELLIGENCE PLATFORM Gain precise and instant insights into your website. Website Statistics, Session Replays, Heatmaps, Polls, and more. TWIPLA (formerly Visitor Analytics) is an advanced yet accessible website intelligence platform with over 2.5M+ installs worldwide and a suite of easy-to-use, privacy-compliant features. Remove data privacy concerns with cookieless tracking, and gain access to data from 100% of your website visitors (not only a small sample). With TWIPLA, everything is just a click away: ◾ Advanced website traffic stats (NEW! Company Reveal) ◾ Marketing campaigns tracking ◾ Heatmaps ◾ Session recordings ◾ Conversion funnels ◾ Polls ◾ Surveys ◾ Competition traffic analysis ◾ Privacy-first analytics by design (NEW! Custom Country Data) ✔️ Use the voucher code UNLIMITED30 [ https://app.visitor-analytics.io/register?voucher=UNLIMITED30 ] to get 30 days of full access without limits - No Credit Card needed!
ActiveCampaign
activecampaign.com
ActiveCampaign for Marketing connects every tool and channel you use in your business to engage customers at every state of the customer lifecycle. Harness data from email marketing, social media, digital advertising, and your website, to tailor personalized touchpoints with your contacts – ensuring your marketing is effective, engaging, and memorable without costing you time. We put automation to work for you so you can focus on the personal touches that set your business apart, and ensure that you haven’t missed a step with any of your customers. What are some of the things you can do with ActiveCampaign? -Automate personalized experiences across all your customer touchpoints -Track buyer preferences, behavior, and many custom attributes across the entire customer lifecycle for deeper segmentation and more effective outreach -Customize sends based on almost any parameter, so your messages are always targeted for the right audience -Use data from the entire customer lifecycle to choose the best content, send time, and delivery channel for each customer -Create entirely customized campaigns with minimal effort, then improve your send strategy in real time based on customer behaviors -Replicate the 1-1 personal experience for every customer, no matter how big your business gets
Pendo
pendo.io
Pendo helps you deliver better software experiences for happier and more productive users and employees. Pendo helps product teams ask and answer questions like: What features are customers or employees interacting with? Which are they ignoring? What parts of the product are driving delight or frustration? From these same insights, you can easily set up in-app guides without any coding to drive software adoption, provide support, and generate better leads, right inside the application. With Pendo, you can help your users get the most value from your software so that you can drive growth, efficiently.
Sentry
sentry.io
For software teams, Sentry is essential for monitoring application code health. From Error tracking to Performance monitoring, developers can see clearer, solve quicker, and learn continuously about their applications - from the frontend to the backend. Loved by over 3.5 million developers and more than 87,000 organizations worldwide, Sentry provides code-level observability to many of the world’s best-known companies like Disney, Peloton, Cloudflare, Eventbrite, Slack, Supercell, and Rockstar Games.
Stormly
stormly.com
Stormly is like having a whole product team at your fingertips, powered by AI and GPT-4 No more spending hours trying to figure out what questions to ask. Our technology will suggest focus areas and create custom dashboards based on your questions. Now you not only get powerful insights into your users' behavior, but also tailored tips on how to improve your product. Discover fresh insights, foster collaboration, and transform brainstorming into a joyful and productive experience. Stormly is a European company.
Swipe Pages
swipepages.com
Capture more leads & increase conversion rate using mobile first AMP landing pages. Feature packed landing page builder trusted by 7500+ marketers.
Zoho CRM Plus
zoho.com
Zoho CRM Plus is a unified CX platform that empowers your sales, marketing, and support teams to work as one, on a single interface.
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to track users in order to monetize audience engagement and loyalty metrics so they can make decisions about the content to publish and promote on their Web sites. In August 2010, the company was spun off from Betaworks as a separate entity. Chartbeat has been both praised and criticized as an alternative to Google Analytics for real-time data.
Dorik
dorik.com
Dorik is an AI website-building platform that makes it easy for anyone to create a beautiful website in minutes without any design or coding experience. Dorik is flexible, easy-to-use, and one of the most affordable website building platforms.
Builder.io
builder.io
Builder gives developers and marketers AI-enabled tools to quickly transform designs into optimized web and mobile experiences. It provides an AI-powered design-to-code tool (Visual Copilot) that automatically turns Figma designs into clean code and a visual content management system (Visual CMS) that lets marketers quickly build, iterate, and optimize web and mobile experiences without being dependent on engineering.
involve.me
involve.me
A modern customer experience tool helping businesses to create personalized interactions at every step of the customer journey, increase audience involvement and gather better data. With involve.me users can easily create and publish smart landing pages & promotions for lead acquisition, quizzes, forms & personality tests for lead qualification & segmentation, price calculators & digital sales assistants for sales conversion and product & customer satisfaction surveys for measuring customer experience.
Narrative BI
narrative.bi
Turn your data into meaningful narratives. Receive valuable insights from your marketing and advertising data automatically. Connect all your data sources in one place. Zero coding.
Mixpanel
mixpanel.com
Mixpanel is a business analytics service company. It tracks user interactions with web and mobile applications and provides tools for targeted communication with them. Its toolset contains in-app A/B tests and user survey forms. Data collected is used to build custom reports and measure user engagement and retention. Mixpanel works with web applications, in particular SaaS, but also supports mobile apps.
MailerLite
mailerlite.com
Create advanced email marketing campaigns with features like automation, landing pages and surveys. Get free access to premium features with a 14-day trial!
Brevo
brevo.com
In today's competitive business landscape, providing exceptional customer service is paramount for building a thriving brand. With Conversations by Brevo, you can elevate your customer support to new heights while boosting sales and cultivating lasting customer relationships. Our powerful, all-in-one platform empowers your team to deliver top-notch support and streamline your customer service operations. Real talk, in real-time Conversations integrate email, live chat, and social media channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram. No more tab-shuffling or copy-pasting. Centralize all customer interactions in one convenient feed. Convert visitors into customers and unlock the revenue growth Engage prospective customers with our live chat widget and chatbots, ensuring they convert before leaving your site. Retain and nurture existing customers to maximize revenue in today's competitive landscape. Efficiency at your fingertips Save time with canned responses featuring up-to-date variables. Build a comprehensive help center to address FAQs and reduce repetitive inquiries. Leverage self-service and automation tools for more meaningful conversations. Use the Brevo Conversations mobile app for Android or iOS on the go. Seamless Integration and Data Consolidation Conversations by Brevo seamlessly integrates across Brevo products and beyond, providing you with a unified customer command center. Effortlessly manage your marketing funnels and more with deep integrations with WordPress, Shopify, WooCommerce, and others. Streamline shipping, returns, reviews, loyalty programs, and other essential business functions. Gain a comprehensive view of each customer by collecting and consolidating all relevant data in one place. Join 500,000+ businesses that have chosen Brevo and experience the power and simplicity of Conversations by Brevo. Whether you're a small business or an enterprise, we have tailored plans to meet your needs.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is world's #1 affordable all-in-one marketing, sales, and support CRM software supporting over 29500 growing companies around the world. EngageBay helps companies to acquire, engage, nurture web visitors and convert them to happy customers and grow their business 5x and more. EngageBay offers a slew of features including: - Simple and powerful All-in-One CRM - Easy to use marketing automation software - Email marketing - Free Live Chat Software - Powerful helpdesk software - Email Sequences - Landing Pages - Web Forms to capture online leads - 360 Degree Customer View across marketing, sales and support departments - Appointment Scheduling Software - Contact Management Software - Free CRM software and many more.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is the world’s only end-to-end AI search and discovery platform. Our engineers invented a breakthrough use of AI to create exponentially better search & discovery. Our proprietary NeuralSearch tech combines vector-based natural language processing & keyword matching in a single API. Algolia powers 1.75 Trillion search requests a year or more than 30 Billion a week enabling more than 17,000 customers in 150+ countries to build blazing fast and relevant search and discovery experiences for their in-app users and/or online visitors (using any web, mobile or voice device) – by surfacing the desired content instantly and at scale. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.
VBOUT
vbout.com
VBOUT is an AI-powered marketing platform trusted by 1000’s of businesses worldwide to automate and centralize their marketing while delivering engaging, personalized experiences to their audiences. Agencies and partners use VBOUT directly or through a white label setup to build custom plans, manage sub-accounts and share assets from one client account to many. With VBOUT, you can: * Manage all your social media from one place. * Engage with your customers by creating and sending winning email campaigns. * Design stunning, personalized and dynamic landing pages with no coding. * Create automations with an intuitive visual builder. * Nurture leads from click to close - and beyond. * Grow and maintain your audience lists easily. * Track and analyze all your marketing activities on a customizable dashboard. The platform has easy drag-and-drop landing pages and forms, an intuitive visual automation builder, social media management, email marketing tools and a growing library of pre-built templates for a broad range of marketing campaigns. In-depth, native analytics and lead tracking provide marketers a full view of their pipeline, list engagement and campaign performance. Growing businesses and agencies trust VBOUT’s flexible platform and award-winning, free premium support to help them attract the right customers, convert more visitors into customers, and run complete marketing campaigns in one easy-to-use platform.
FullStory
fullstory.com
Fullstory is a behavioral data platform that surfaces the sentiment buried between clicks, revealing the untold story behind consumer behaviors. From building better fraud detection and forecasting to creating personalization that genuinely resonates, Fullstory enables product, engineering, and data teams to connect sentiment signals with other data sources to intentionally design the next best action. Providing deeper and more immediately actionable insights beyond conventional web and product analytics that can only surface what’s happening but not why, Fullstory is the only behavioral data platform that provides the context needed to build in-the-moment experiences that drive revenue. With automatically captured, indexed, and semantically structured first-party data— served up to your data ecosystem or through our product analytics with session replay, Fullstory’s behavioral data is ready-made for AI. Enterprises no longer waste countless hours and resources analyzing data origination, updating incomplete or incorrect data, defining data sets across teams, and reformatting data to integrate within existing tech stacks. Teams spend less time analyzing and more time boosting revenue with in-the-moment personalized experiences and accurate predictions based on real-time actions and data.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Conversion Optimization and Personalization Platform. Measure your key website metrics, understand your visitors' online behavior, and give them a personalized website experience to boost conversions.
Keap
keap.com
Keap is an all-in-one CRM and sales & marketing automation platform designed to grow your business. With Keap, you'll easily capture, organize, track, and nurture all of your leads to increase sales and revenue. To ensure your success, Keap also offers expert coaching, in-depth training, outstanding support, and a dedicated community of entrepreneurs.
Instapage
instapage.com
Instapage empowers marketers to build personalized and optimized landing pages at scale, resulting in improved campaign results and ROI. With no developer needed and a user-friendly interface, you can create relevant ad-to-landing-page experiences quickly that support multiple target audiences and campaign goals. As the most advanced landing page solution on the market, Instapage provides a unified environment for ad mapping, AI-powered content and experimentation, and built-in analytics.
Knak Templates
knak.com
Free Email Templates. As Marketers, we know all too well the design and programming challenges you face when building emails. That's why we decided to give away our entire Marketo and Eloqua email template libraries for free. Get access to over 50 free templates for e-newsletters, email marketing campaigns, promotional emails, and more. Simply provide your email address to receive 50+ free email and landing page templates, no coding necessary.
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is the open-source, all-in-one platform that helps engineers build better products. We enable software teams to capture events, perform analytics, record user sessions, conduct experiments and deploy new features, all in one platform. - DESIGN BETTER: Robust product analytics. Multivariate A/B experiments. User segmentation and 50+ integrations. PostHog has everything you need to build better products. - BUILD BETTER: Roll out new features safely with feature flags, debug issues with session recordings and plan new features with correlation analysis -- all in PostHog. - DEVELOP BETTER: Expect an SDK, API, event pipelines, an SQL-like syntax for deep analysis, and an open-source app platform. - SCALE BETTER: US or EU hosting available, powered by ClickHouse. Everything is SOC2 certified, GDPR-ready, and HIPAA-compliant. PostHog is scalable to teams of any size and priced based on usage. It's entirely open source, so you can inspect every line of code, make suggestions or even build directly on top of the product to add new features and integrations.
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (also written opentext) is a Canadian company that develops and sells enterprise information management (EIM) software.OpenText, headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, is Canada's largest software company as of 2014 and recognized as one of Canada's top 100 employers 2016 by Mediacorp Canada Inc.OpenText software applications manage content or unstructured data for large companies, government agencies, and professional service firms. OpenText aims its products at addressing information management requirements, including management of large volumes of content, compliance with regulatory requirements, and mobile and online experience management.OpenText employs over 14,000 people worldwide and is a publicly traded company, listed on the NASDAQ (OTEX) and the Toronto Stock Exchange (OTEX).
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat is a customer platform built to give insights, manage workflow and drive customer experience. Planhat is helping hundreds of modern technology companies worldwide center their business around their customers in order to maximize customer success and customer lifetime value. Built for everyone from the CSM to the C-Suite, the platform allows you to unify your customer data, to set goals and ideal outcomes, and to enhance the customer journey with features like playbooks, automation and collaboration. The company was founded in Stockholm, Sweden in 2014 and has a team of 100+ people across Europe, North America, South America, and APAC. Read more at www.planhat.com.
BlueCamroo
bluecamroo.com
BlueCamroo is a SaaS Business Management Platform that combines many essential services for companies in a single, easily adoptable, and affordable solution. Designed specifically for SMBs, it offers them the scope and whole-business approach of larger enterprise level systems, yet delivered in a much more manageable manner. This fully integrated approach makes work more efficient than a cluster of stitched together single-purpose applications, delivers better data security, is easier to learn, adopt, use, manage, and is less expensive. SMBs get a fully featured business solution (CRM, Sales & Marketing, Projects, Support, Workflow Automation, and much more…) that was designed to grow in unison with their needs through gradual adoption into different internal business units, while eliminating the need for a bundle of single-purpose applications. It all starts with a Free CRM.
Heap
heap.io
Heap is the only digital insights platform that gives you complete understanding of your customers’ digital journeys, so you can quickly improve conversion, retention, and customer delight. * Improve customer experience: Pinpoint exactly where users are struggling and quickly make improvements to the customer experience, ensuring an intuitive, enjoyable user experience. * Speed time-to-market and optimize the impact of product and business teams: Rather than relying purely on gut instinct, leverage digital engagement data to test hypotheses and answer questions as they arise. With data-driven insights, confidently bring new features & experiences to market. * Build increasingly valuable features and experiences: Leverage data to build consensus on engineering investments that can be clearly tied to business outcomes. * Understand the full user journey: With native session replay, a complete data foundation, and automated data science, only Heap can surface the insights teams need to win. Over 8,000 businesses use Heap to drive business impact by delivering better experiences and better products. Customers include companies in B2B SaaS, eCommerce, and Financial Services such as Twilio, Logitech, Snapfish, Eventbrite, Esurance, Northwestern Mutual, and e*Trade.
Plasmic
plasmic.app
Plasmic is a visual development platform that empowers your entire team to build production-grade web apps fast, from internal tools to customer-facing products and websites. Plasmic breaks through the boundaries of no-code, integrating with your codebase for endless possibilities.
Verint
verint.com
Verint helps the world’s most iconic brands build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data, and experiences across the enterprise. With this approach, brands can navigate and thrive as they adapt to the future of work, eliminate the inefficiencies created by organizational and data silos, and consistently deliver differentiated experiences at scale across every interaction. Verint's solutions help brands close the gap created when they lack the resources required to deliver experiences that fulfill customer expectations. Closing this Engagement Capacity Gap™ helps them build lasting relationships with customers and drive real business results. The Verint Customer Engagement Platform draws on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and analytics, open integration, and the science of customer engagement to meet ever-increasing, ever-shifting consumer interactions and demands. They help their customers to drive even greater value from their technology investments by working closely with a broad ecosystem of solutions and partners. With Verint, brands can finally unlock the potential of customer engagement across every area of the business to deliver consistently differentiated experiences to their customers and employees, and do so at scale to realize tangible business results. Global Presence • Headquartered in Melville, N.Y., with 40+ offices worldwide • Powered by 4,500 dedicated professionals and a global partner network Closing the Engagement Capacity Gap Brands today are challenged to deliver quality customer experiences across dozens of engagement channels, hundreds of customer journeys, and millions of interactions – all with the same team and resources. This results in an Engagement Capacity Gap. Verint solutions are uniquely geared toward closing this gap.
Agile CRM
agilecrm.com
Agile CRM is a fully integrated CRM with sales tracking, contact management, marketing automation, web analytics, 2-way emails, telephony, helpdesk with a clean modern interface. With Agile CRM, SMB's can now: * Automate their marketing, sales and customer retention process with simple and powerful drag-drop editor * Convert website visitors directly to leads in the CRM - Nurture, track and score leads automatically based on web or email activity * Enable multi channel communication with the ability to call or email or tweet to a contact from the same page * Monitor customer behavior and get real time alerts for customer activity * Manage helpdesk tickets with all of the customers history in one place * Have a detailed record of all of the customer's details and communication history in one page, sorted chronologically * See customer data from various other business apps on one page using extensive integrations
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Catalyst is the leading platform for driving growth through your customers. Built to deliver value along the entire customer experience; Catalyst transforms new buyers into lifelong revenue. With retention-driven workflows and revenue-focused automations, we supercharge customer-centric teams. Catalyst’s seamless enterprise integrations centralize siloed customer data into the industry’s most intuitive platform, powered by advanced workflows. Automate and scale your best-in-class customer journeys; drive user productivity and adoption; and deliver clear insights into customer health that optimize the customer experience with precision—from onboarding to advocacy. Partner with Catalyst’s trusted team and intuitive platform to build, iterate and scale your customer-led growth strategy. Learn more at https://catalyst.io/
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
SendPulse is a multi-channel marketing automation platform for multifaceted business promotion and customer retention. SendPulse allows you to send email and SMS campaigns, work with clients using chatbots for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and create landing pages in just 15 minutes. SendPulse also offers a platform for creating online courses. You can easily track all of your marketing activities and client information with SendPulse’s free CRM.
Witbe
witbe.net
Leading innovation in the Quality of Experience (QoE) industry, Witbe offers an award-winning approach to monitor the QoE delivered to users of any interactive service (telephony, video, Web), on any device (PC, smartphone, STB), and through any network (fixed, mobile, OTT). Since its foundation in 2000, Witbe has continually grown and is now trusted by more than 300 clients in 50 different countries. Broadcasters, Operators, Content Providers & App Developers, all rely on Witbe Robots to ensure flawless services. Witbe is a public company listed on Euronext Growth (ALTWIT.PA) and has offices all around the world, including locations in Paris, New York, San Jose, Denver, Montreal, London, and Singapore.
FlowMapp
flowmapp.com
Design exceptional UX for beautiful products, websites, and apps with the online collaborative tools. Simple and powerful visual UX platform. Create sitemaps, user flows and wireframes in order to provide more efficient UX planning and web development. FlowMapp allows teams to plan and design digital experiences, together, in real-time and in one place How to use FlowMapp? — UX & Development — Planning — Team Work — Organize Everything — Create and present hi-fi prototypes — Plan and Store Content — Communicate with the Client — Increase Sales — Work Offline
TruConversion
truconversion.com
TruConversion an all in one analytical application to help identify and fix conversion pain points by finding out the WHY behind visitor/user's behavior.
LogRocket
logrocket.com
Modern Frontend Monitoring and Product Analytics. LogRocket combines session replay, performance monitoring, and product analytics – empowering software teams to create the ideal web and mobile product experience
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that helps businesses to track visitors with the help of collaborative analytics. The platform uses behavioral reports to understand users' interactions with products and provides insights to accelerate work on a real-time basis.
Flywheel
getflywheel.com
Flywheel helps creatives do their best work through a series of well-designed products and resources, including its namesake product, a delightful Wordpress hosting platform, and Local by Flywheel, a fuss-free local development application. The company is laser-focused on crafting sleek and simple tools that allow users to quickly build, launch, and manage any (and all!) of their WordPress sites. From small agencies to giant clients, Flywheel products have helped over 100,000 people scale their business on the WordPress platform.
Pagemaker
pagemaker.io
Pagemaker.io is world's first landing page editor for eCommerce. Create stunning landing pages in mins and explore our large set of Templates, modules, layouts and editing options.
Mailmunch
mailmunch.com
Mailmunch is the complete lead growth and email marketing service for bloggers, solopreneurs, startups, and enterprises. From B2B to B2C, over 500,000 businesses count on Mailmunch to generate thousands of leads every day and grow their revenue from email marketing. Here's everything that you can do with Mailmunch: - Build email lists with a wide variety of opt-in form for every industry and use case - Nurture these leads with lead nurturing sequences - Lower cart abandonment and generate repeat sales with easy-to-build autoresponders - Promote new campaigns or announce product updates with high deliverability broadcasts - Boost conversions with our eye-catching landing pages that are designed for high traction Mailmunch is also incredibly easy to set up. Our intuitive drag & drop builder along with hundreds of free templates ensure that you can launch any campaign in a matter of minutes, be it an opt-in form, an email campaign, or a landing page. And if you’re wondering whether Mailmunch is a good fit for your organization, don’t worry. Mailmunch has an option for every industry and vertical. More about Mailmunch opt-in forms: - Six different types of opt-in forms - Vast template library for every use case - Advanced display rules and A/B testing - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Mobile-friendly forms that look good on every device More about Mailmunch landing pages: - Large template library for every industry - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Out of the box integrations with leading email marketing services - A/B testing to optimize for high conversions More about Mailmunch email marketing: - Large template library for every campaign and niche - Drag & drop builder for easy customization - Autoresponder sequences - Easy-to-design and schedule broadcasts There’s a lot more in our powerful suite of tools to cater to all your email marketing needs. All our paid plans come with a 60-day money-back guarantee to give you the confidence to try the easiest lead growth and email marketing tool you’ll find.
Localo
localo.com
Boost Your Client's Business With The Ultimate Local SEO Tool - Localo Empower your agency's spectrum of services with the most robust local SEO tool to skyrocket your client’s local visibility - Localo. This powerful AI-based tool is all about giving local businesses a competitive edge, attracting more local customers, and driving ROI through optimized local SEO strategies. * Suitable for all marketing agencies and freelance SEO consultants seeking a faster, more efficient way to manage their clients' local SEO. Key Features and Benefits: * Smart Tasks: Stay ahead of the competition with personalized weekly tasks and advanced insights. Improve your client's local search visibility and attract new customers. * Position Checker and Monitoring: Accurately track your clients’ Google local rankings and make data-driven decisions to enhance their visibility. * Localo AI: Our intelligent AI helps you automate and optimize Google posts, review replies, and business profile information. * Review Manager: A remarkable tool to manage and enhance your client's Google reviews. Improve customer relations and build online credibility. * GBP Protection: Safeguard your client business from unwarranted changes that can affect their local search rankings. * GBP Posts: Keep customers engaged with timely, informative Google posts. * Growth Statistics: Make informed decisions with comprehensive growth statistics. Understand local search visibility better and formulate effective strategies. * Get started with Localo today and receive a 30-day money-back guarantee, no long-term commitment needed. Your clients trust you with their digital presence; don't just meet their expectations - exceed them. Equip your agency with Localo - The Ultimate Local SEO tool and gain an upper hand in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Take advantage of our time-limited offer NOW, and let us lead your clients' businesses to local dominance!
WeeBlok
weeblok.com
WeeBlok, your all-in-one web marketing platform for digital agencies, marketers, businesses and consultants. Functionality Website Builder, Funnel Builder, Landing pages, Pop Ups, E-Commerce includes CRM with Email marketing, Form Builder, Survey Builder, Online Scheduling, Workflow Automation, Analytics, Webhooks, and more! Your go-to solution. No-code, drag-and-drop simplicity, and a suite of conversion tools ensure your monetary ROI. Start with a 14 day free trial!
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.