App store for web apps
Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Top Content Analytics Software - New Zealand
Content analytics software empowers users with comprehensive insights into how employees and visitors interact with published content, including blogs, articles, and podcasts. Referred to as content intelligence, this technology enables users to gain valuable visibility that can inform future content strategies. Content analytics solutions offer various metrics, such as page views, shares, outbound clicks, search rankings, average time spent on individual posts, and the financial impact of content. These platforms may also provide additional data, such as the breakdown of viewership between desktop and mobile devices, insights into the specific industries or demographics of viewers, and analyses of the most effective content components. Content analytics programs often integrate with or share similarities with digital analytics and social analytics software. By leveraging content analytics, users can make data-driven decisions to optimize their content strategy and enhance engagement with their target audience.
Submit New App
Bitly
bitly.com
Bitly is a URL shortening service and a link management platform. The company Bitly, Inc., was established in 2008. It is privately held and based in New York City. Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online ...
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for com...
Ahrefs
ahrefs.com
Ahrefs Pte. Ltd. is a software company that develops online SEO tools and free educational materials for marketing professionals. Ahrefs all-in-one SEO toolset can help you with: - Competitor research: unveil your competitor's organic keywords, backlink strategies and PPC keywords - Link Building: f...
Issuu
issuu.com
Issuu is the world’s largest content publishing and marketing platform that empowers people to convert, host, and share engaging content in a variety of dynamic formats across all digital distribution channels. With 60M+ publications, Issuu makes it easy for its 1M+ global users to transform a piece...
Ubersuggest
neilpatel.com
Advanced: The Simple Process That Works To Turn Ice Cold Prospects Into Happy Customers (w/ Automated Conversion Funnels & Sequences).
SE Ranking
seranking.com
SE Ranking is a robust SEO toolkit that best suits small to medium sized agencies and in-house teams. Unique and advanced datasets help SEO pros in developing and executing effective SEO strategies. SE Ranking offers dedicated tools for automating every major SEO task, including keyword and competit...
Similarweb
similarweb.com
Sell smarter with 360° digital insights on eCommerce, publisher, and advertiser prospects. With Similarweb’s unique traffic and engagement data, you get full visibility into every part of a prospect’s digital strategy and performance, enabling you to find new opportunities and craft pitches that win...
Rebrandly
rebrandly.com
Rebrandly is the market leading link management platform that allows users to brand and shorten custom URLs. Rebrandly helps companies of all sizes securely manage and measure their link engagement, increase brand awareness, improve conversion rates, and track advanced analytics. Founded in 2015 an...
Seobility
seobility.net
Seobility is the all-in-one SEO tool for better website rankings. Seobility provides a comprehensive on-page SEO audit, backlink analysis and linkbuilding tools, as well as ranking tracking. Additional tools like the TF*IDF tool for content optimization and the Keyword-Research-Tool complete the Seo...
BL.INK
bl.ink
BL.INK powers shortened URLs and QR codes with unlimited data and flexibility. With BL.INK, you’ll create thousands of custom links that capture unlimited data points so you can measure every user touchpoint and perfect every interaction. Everyone on your team can create perfect data to accurately m...
Serpstat
serpstat.com
Serpstat stands out as a comprehensive SEO toolset, empowering you with efficient control over your online visibility. A pivotal asset for committed enterprises seeking elevated rankings and fortified online commercial footprint. With a robust arsenal exceeding 50 potent tools, Serpstat addresses th...
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is an American company that makes progressive delivery and experimentation software for other companies. The Optimizely platform technology provides A/B testing and multivariate testing tools, website personalization, and feature toggle capabilities.The company's headquarters are in San F...
IO Technologies
public.iotechnologies.com
Improve your content, grow readership and revenue with real-time content analytics. Most innovative dashboards for faster and better decisions.
WebCEO
webceo.com
WebCEO is a next-gen Internet Marketing platform that provides you with 23 powerful tools for keyword research, rank tracking, domain analysis, SEO audits, internal link analysis and backlink tracking, social media management, paid search management, competitor research and more. Web CEO's white-lab...
Anyword
anyword.com
Anyword is an AI-driven Copy Intelligence and Gen AI Platform used by over 1 million marketers at companies like Amazon, Greenhouse, and IBM, that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that converts and drives sales. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers mark...
StoryChief
storychief.io
StoryChief is the complete content marketing solution for your team, built specifically for B2B marketing teams and content agencies, allowing you to focus on growing your business through content marketing. Centralize and distribute your articles and social media content to grow your audience and g...
Shakespeare
shakespeare.ai
Shakespeare.Ai is the best AI-powered tool for all your marketing campaigns. Get AI-powered insights to find the perfect targeting and audiences to deliver the ultimate results for your campaigns. With Shakespeare.AI, generate high-converting text, image/video ads, and campaign strategies like...
Sniply
sniply.io
Sniply is the only link shortener that drives conversion. Display your message anywhere by easily embedding calls-to-action into every page you share. Convert your followers into users and customers for free.
Marketing Miner
marketingminer.com
Marketing Miner is an SEO tool for all data-driven marketers. Gain valuable insights with over 40 features to skyrocket your website rankings. User-friendly interface and bulk data analysis features to save your time and effort. Collect valuable data insights and analyze up to 100,000 keywords or UR...
Botify
botify.com
Botify helps you uncover those missed opportunities and turn them into profitable business outcomes, all in a platform that’s built for the size, scale, and complexity of your enterprise website. Get insights from each stage of the organic search process, save time and mitigate risk with prioritized...
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a technology company that provides data and analytics to global publishers. The company was started in 2009 and is headquartered in New York City, US. The software as a service (SaaS) company integrates code into the websites of publishers, media companies and news organizations to trac...
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is an online tool and desktop software for creating professional digital flipbooks. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to cr...
Readable
readable.com
Readable.io is a collection of readability and writing tools to help improve the quality of website and document content.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
HockeyStack is the leading analytics & attribution platform for B2B. HockeyStack connects with all your platforms, cleans your data, and allows you to measure what's driving pipeline and visualize buyer journeys. End-to-End SaaS Analytics. HockeyStack is a SaaS analytics tool that unifies marketing,...
Silktide
silktide.com
Silktide gives you everything you need to make your website better, with automated accessibility testing, content optimization, and digital marketing in one platform. Silktide is used by thousands of customers to analyze tens of millions of websites every year. We cover almost every aspect of your w...
Matomo
matomo.org
Matomo is the leading open-source web analytics platform, used on over 1.4 million websites in over 190 countries and translated into over 50 languages. Matomo values privacy protection, 100% data ownership and no data sampling. It has two different hosting options - cloud and on-premise. Cloud take...
GetSocial
getsocial.io
GetSocial is a content analytics platform that helps marketers measure, promote and amplify their best content. GetSocial works with over 150.000 websites around the world and have stellar customers such as Adobe, Sky, and WWF. GetSocial developed the Four A's of Social Framework <> ACTIVATE * Get...
Contently
contently.com
Contently helps brands tell great stories. Our powerful enterprise content marketing platform, data-driven strategy services, and world-class freelance network give the world’s top brands everything they need to create content that delights their audience and drives results. On average, the content ...
Foleon
foleon.com
Foleon is a content creation platform that makes it easy for anyone to create interactive content that is 100% on brand. We provide B2B companies with an intuitive drag & drop editor and interactive Foleon Doc format that empowers them to create bespoke digital content experiences that are engaging,...
Akamai
akamai.com
Akamai is a leading content delivery network (CDN) and cloud service provider that focuses on optimizing online experiences for users and businesses. Key Features: * Content Delivery: Akamai accelerates the delivery of web content and applications, ensuring fast and reliable access for users global...
Clearscope
clearscope.io
Clearscope is the best-in-class SEO content optimization platform that drives search traffic. Our streamlined tools simplify SEO writing so you create first-rate content that ranks. Our text editor is easy to use, share, and teach. In addition to our first-class text editor, we provide: -- AI-powere...
Conductor
conductor.com
Conductor is the world's leading SEO and organic marketing platform. Conductor’s enterprise SEO & content marketing platform is designed to help brands ensure their website is technically optimized to rank on search engines, improve existing pages, and create new content that increases organic web t...
Marfeel
marfeel.com
Marfeel is a content analytics platform that helps publishers and media companies understand their traffic, readers and subscribers. Marfeel's platform helps publishers build synergies and alignment across teams with data informed decisions to unlock the full potential of their content and audiences...
RELAYTO
relayto.com
How do you 100X you content? RELAYTO is the #1 Interactive Experience platform that transforms your static content (PDFs, MP4s, images) into engaging interactive experiences, enabling viewers to choose their own path and self-educate. Check out our own RELAYTO-powered buying experience that started ...
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand ca...
Content Harmony
contentharmony.com
Content Harmony's content marketing workflow helps your team build highly detailed content marketing briefs 50-80% faster than the manual process that most teams use. We help you quickly analyze search intent, competitor keyword and topic profiles, document outlines, user questions, authoritative so...
DemandJump
demandjump.com
DemandJump shows you the exact content to create to increase 1st-page rankings and drive outcomes. With one-click SEO content briefs for any topic writing content that ranks has never been so easy.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management and sales enablement software that allows sales and marketing teams to store, organize, distribute and track their content while also giving you the ability to create and deliver stunning content experiences (custom microsites, landing pages, resources ...
Arena Calibrate
calibrate.thearena.ai
Arena Calibrate provides comprehensive cross-platform reporting software paired with expert white-glove data & Business Intelligence support. We help businesses, marketing teams, and agencies reach the full insight potential of their Advertising, Sales, Email, CRM, Web, and Analytics data. The solut...
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving inc...
Momently
momently.com
Build custom reports for your branded or sponsored campaigns in seconds. Use content analytics and apis to engage your readers by delivering relevant content.
Pepper Content
peppercontent.io
Pepper is an AI-powered content marketing platform with an expert-led talent marketplace. Leverage the platform to ideate, create, manage, distribute and measure your content marketing, under one roof.
Epilocal
epilocal.com
Epilocal provides data connectors and automation tools that enable businesses to scale and automate their content operations at an affordable price.
NPAW
npaw.com
NPAW is proud to present its Suite of analytics solution. A powerful, intuitive, and real-time video and application analytics platform that is set to revolutionize the video intelligence industry, allowing OTTs, Telcos, Media Companies and Broadcasters to translate billions of data points into acti...
Vestorly
vestorly.com
Vestorly’s Content Management Engine enables organizations to discover, filter, and personalize the right content to the right person at the right time.
QuickFrame
quickframe.com
QuickFrame by MNTN enables every organization to compete in our video-first world by transforming the way original video gets created. Our Global Video Hub™ platform maximizes the ROI of video content by unlocking data-driven video that is efficiently created for every platform, campaign objective, ...
Pressboard
pressboardmedia.com
Award-winning tools for content creators. You create incredible content, our tools do the rest. Pressboard gives you reporting that's just as powerful as your content. Go from content launch to sharing live reports in minutes, instead of days. Pressboard Studio brings together your most important da...
Allegrow
allegrow.co
Allegrow optimises your sender reputation and inbox placement. Having Allegrow work alongside your marketing automation/sales engagement system you can increase the % of emails you send that reach the priority inbox, not the spam folder or unfocused folders.
Urbiquest
urbiquest.com
UrbiQuest is a platform to help you control every aspect of your online presence. With a user-friendly platform that keeps you from getting confused among 15 different management tools, we simplify your tasks. In order to give you a thorough picture of your performance, UrbiQuest combines all the pe...
Revuze
revuze.it
Revuze is a leader in Generative AI analysis for online reviews, revolutionizing the consumer insights landscape. With years of experience leveraging LLM training, Revuze unlocks the full potential of insights from verified buyers across multiple e-commerce sources. Its cutting-edge solutions empow...
Knotch
knotch.com
ContentEQ is a content intelligence platform used by enterprise brands to understand & optimize the performance of their digital content. The platform combines best-in-class quantitive & qualitative data capture, artificial intelligence, and expert strategy to help brands such as Bank of America, We...
Bigtincan
bigtincan.com
Bigtincan is helping the world’s leading brands facilitate the buying experience of the future. Everything we offer is designed to be smart, flexible, and easily adapted to unique business processes with highly personalized experiences that people and brands love. We’re on a mission to help companie...
Parse.ly
parse.ly
Parse.ly is an analytics platform built for content and designed with the belief that the most successful companies are the ones with the best content. Winning in the digital content world, though, isn't easy. You need to create feedback loops and listen, though data, to what your audience is tellin...
ChannelMix
channelmix.com
With an end-to-end platform and comprehensive suite of analytics products, ChannelMix provides leading brands and agencies with a clear path to measure and grow marketing ROI. ChannelMix is pioneering future-ready marketing measurement with first-party analytics tracking and data models that deliver...
Veritone
veritone.com
Veritone Attribute is transforming marketing attribution in media broadcasting, using AI-powered technology that delivers near real-time performance metrics for advertisements in all broadcast formats including scheduled and unscheduled spots (live reads, organic mentions promos). Veritone Attribute...
Dreamdata
dreamdata.io
Dreamdata's B2B Revenue Attribution Platform connects data from across your go-to-market tech stack to offer unprecedented insight into your B2B customer journey. From anonymous first touch to closed-won, Dreamdata puts an end to guesswork and delivers actionable analysis of what really drives your ...
Spiny.ai
spiny.ai
Spiny.ai is not just artificial intelligence. Our purpose-built solutions for publishers merge experience and technology to deliver products that streamline business data, provide insights and optimize revenue. Our core product combines innovative techniques in business intelligence, natural languag...
Event Registry
eventregistry.org
Use the power of AI to turn news content into actionable insights Event Registry is the world’s leading news intelligence platform, empowering organizations to keep track of world events and analyze their impact.
DISQO
disqo.com
DISQO is the CX platform for understanding every customer experience. Businesses trust DISQO to power better decisions for every customer, touchpoint, and outcome. DISQO’s advertising measurement, customer feedback, and audience access products are powered by millions of consumers on the industry’s ...