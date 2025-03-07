Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
Cloud-based private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, also referred to as virtual PBX, furnish enterprises with dependable and secure telephone systems via a cloud server. PBX serves as an internal telephone network within organizations and links to external phone lines. Cloud PBX platforms replicate all the features and capabilities of conventional PBX hardware systems, operating entirely on cloud infrastructure. These platforms empower businesses to access their system from any location and device, making them ideal for remote and hybrid work setups due to their minimal equipment and setup requirements. Typically overseen and managed by a service provider, cloud PBX implementation and administration are handled by the company's IT team. Cloud PBX software finds utility among employees, notably those in customer service, real estate, healthcare, retail, or government sectors. In contrast to traditional landline systems, cloud PBX presents several advantages for businesses, including streamlined server maintenance, automated call routing, decreased equipment utilization, lower overall maintenance costs, and simplified setup processes.
Submit New App
RingCentral
ringcentral.com
RingCentral Contact Center is an omnichannel customer engagement solution with voice and 30+ digital channels, advanced AI options for self-service such as bots, proactive outreach tools, and Intelligent Virtual Agents that understand customer intent. It offers over 300 prebuilt integrations (including leading CRMs) and a fully integrated, AI-powered workforce engagement management and analytics solution. RingCentral Contact Center is tightly integrated with the RingCentral MVP solution, offering customers the benefits of enterprise-grade voice infrastructure and integrated unified communications that enable seamless cross-functional collaboration.
Twilio
twilio.com
Twilio powers the future of business communications, enabling phones, VoIP, and messaging to be embedded into web, desktop, and mobile software. We take care of the messy telecom hardware and expose a globally available cloud API that developers can interact with to build intelligent & complex communications systems. As your app’s usage scales up or down, Twilio automatically scales with you. You only pay for what you use - no contracts, no shenanigans.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
JustCall
justcall.io
JustCall: The All-in-One Business Communication Platform Connect with prospects and customers across voice, SMS, email, and WhatsApp. Automate workflows with 100+ integrations and AI magic, and watch your business grow on autopilot. Trusted by 6,000+ businesses globally, JustCall equips customer-facing teams to deliver flawless customer interactions fueled by real-time and post-call AI insights. Top JustCall features to watch out for: * Inbound and outbound calling * Send and receive SMS & MMS * Sales dialer (Auto, Predictive and Power dialers) * SMS Workflows * SMS Bots * Multi-level IVR * Real-time agent assist * AI-powered SMS Copilot * AI coaching * Sentiment analysis * AI call scoring * Live call monitoring * Shared WhatsApp inbox * Automatic call distribution (ACD) * 100+ CRM integrations * Business phone numbers in 70+ countries
Nextiva
nextiva.com
Nextiva is a Unified CXM company that provides AI-powered customer experience solutions. Nextiva powers 100,000+ businesses and billions of conversations every year with its all-in-one customer experience platform. From one AI-powered communication hub, Nextiva transforms the way businesses engage with their customers. The company’s commitment to Amazing Service® and a customer-focused approach has been its cornerstone for 15 years. Established in 2008 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nextiva secured $200M from Goldman Sachs Asset Management in its inaugural funding round, valuing the company at $2.7B in late 2021. Discover more at www.nextiva.com.
Vonage
vonage.com
Vonage (, legal name Vonage Holdings Corp.) is an American publicly held business cloud communications provider. Headquartered in Holmdel Township, New Jersey, the company was founded in 2001 as a provider of residential telecommunications services based on voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). As of 2020, Vonage reported consolidated revenues of $1.25 billion Through a series of acquisitions beginning in 2013, Vonage, previously a consumer-focused service provider, has expanded its presence in the business-to-business marketplace. Vonage's offering includes unified communications, contact center applications and communications APIs.
Cloudtalk
cloudtalk.com
Make CX your greatest advantage with CloudTalk’s business-calling software. Call directly with CloudTalk, access all customer data, and automate tasks. Experience the future of business calling with CloudTalk. Access 160+ international numbers, increase call efficiency by up to 87%, and save your team time for what really matters — increasing customer satisfaction. Make and receive calls directly with CloudTalk's Click-to-Call feature. Eliminate repetitive tasks and automate your workflows. Sync contact details, past interactions, call recordings, and SMS across both systems with an effortless two-way synchronization. Customize your setup and customer experience with over 35 integrations. Choose how inbound, outbound, and missed calls are logged with advanced call logging features. Log important information directly into your CRM at the end of each call with the Speech-to-Text transcription feature. Gain a comprehensive overview of interactions by synchronizing SMS messages sent from CloudTalk to your CRM account, ensuring no important information is missed when closing deals. Learn how CloudTalk can provide you with unparalleled control over your customer’s experience and start matching their expectations today. Schedule a demo with one of our specialists today!
Talkroute
talkroute.com
The phone system built to do business anywhere. Turn your phones & desktops into a virtual phone system that’s ready for business anywhere: office, home & on the road.
Ringover
ringover.com
Ringover is the easy-to-use multichannel cloud communication solution (calls, SMS, video calls, emails...), designed to enhance your customers' experience, and maximize your sales. Give your clients and prospects a personalized experience and boost the productivity of your sales and customer service teams thanks to an intuitive and easy-to-manage interface. Our advanced supervision and coaching features allow you to closely monitor operations and train your team members fast. Ringover integrates with over 80 business tools (CRM, helpdesk...), streamlining tasks for increased efficiency.
TeleCMI
telecmi.com
TeleCMI is a leading innovative business phone system for global enterprise communications. The smartest cloud contact center and hosted PBX product which was built to manage business communications with effective, easy-to-access and live monitoring features. A new-age communication platform which can be integrated with familiar CRM and helpdesk tools. TeleCMI - An intelligent business conversation platform which delivers high voice quality with low latency. TeleCMI offers virtual number services, SMS services, toll-free number services, international business number solutions, phone call API, PIOPIY - An API-based developer telephony platform, cloud contact center services and hosted PBX solutions.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.