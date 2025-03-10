Find the right software and services.
Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) software adds an extra layer of protection and policy enforcement for employees accessing cloud-based applications. Acting as a gateway, CASB enables companies to enforce security policies beyond their on-premises systems, ensuring secure connections between employees and cloud service providers. This software helps companies mitigate risks associated with cloud applications and network connections while continuously monitoring user actions and behaviors. CASB solutions also detect abnormal behaviors from internal users and alert administrators to potential shadow IT and noncompliance. These tools typically track and record user actions within the CASB, providing data that can be used for behavioral analysis and reporting.
ConnectWise Manage
ConnectWise Manage is a cloud-based platform for technology companies to manage operations, including help desk, sales, and project management efficiently.
ConnectWise Home
ConnectWise Home is a central hub for IT service providers to manage operations, endpoint security, network monitoring, and automate tasks.
Citrix Cloud
Citrix Cloud provides secure, flexible virtualization solutions for managing and deploying applications and desktops from the cloud, enabling access from any device.
Akamai
Akamai is a content delivery network that enhances the speed, security, and reliability of web applications and APIs through global data distribution and security solutions.
Netskope
Netskope is a cloud security platform that provides visibility and control over cloud applications, data protection, and compliance management.
Nudge Security
Nudge Security monitors and manages cloud and SaaS applications used by employees, assisting with security posture, risk alerts, and automated workflows for efficiency.
CloudWize
CloudWize is a no-code cloud security platform that automates compliance, threat detection, and vulnerability remediation to enhance cloud security and compliance.
Wing Security
Wing empowers organizations to harness the full potential of SaaS while ensuring a robust security posture. Our SSPM solution offers unparalleled visibility, control, and compliance capabilities, strengthening any organization's defense against modern SaaS-related threats. With Wing’s automated security capabilities, CISOs, security teams, and IT professionals save weeks of work previously spent on manual and error-prone processes. Trusted by hundreds of global companies, Wing provides actionable security insights derived from our industry-leading SaaS application database, covering over 280,000 SaaS vendors. This results in the safest and most efficient way to leverage SaaS Wing Security was founded by the former CISO and Head of Cyber Defense for the Israeli Defense Forces with the vision of giving users automated, self-service tools they need for SaaS application security.
