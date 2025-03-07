Find the right software and services.
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content.Users can choose from many professional designed templates, and edit the designs and upload their own photos through a drag and drop interface. The platform is free to use and offers paid subscriptions like Canva Pro and Canva for Enterprise for additional functionality. Users can also pay for physical products to be printed and shipped.As of 2019, Canva raised at a $3.2 billion valuation and had over 20 million users across 190 countries.In June 2020, Canva raised $60 million at a valuation of $6 billion. This almost doubled its last valuation in 2019.
Kittl
kittl.com
Kittl AI is a design tool that uses deep learning models that understand the user's text, converting them into visually appealing images or clipart in a matter of seconds. The tool is perfect for design creation, whether for eye-catching merch designs or social media posts. Users can easily learn new design techniques regardless of skill level using Kittl AI's text-to-image and text-to-clipart features, which generate stunning images, illustrations or photos based on text descriptions in just a few clicks. The generated content is saved and can be accessed from the Uploads section. Kittl AI removes the background of cliparts with a single click, and the tool offers image and clipart style presets to help users find their desired styles. AI-generated images on Kittl AI are made using deep learning models, allowing users to create faster and save money and resources. Users can use AI-generated content for commercial projects, provided they follow Kittl's terms of use and licensing. The tool offers a dedicated help center, and users can contact Kittl support for assistance with their designs.
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, formerly Google Data Studio, is an online tool for converting data into customizable informative reports and dashboards introduced by Google on March 15, 2016 as part of the enterprise Google Analytics 360 suite. Unlock the power of your data with interactive dashboards and beautiful reports that inspire smarter business decisions.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes with fully-integrated data management and governance, visual analytics and data storytelling, and collaboration—all with Salesforce’s industry-leading Einstein built right in Tableau Pulse is a reimagined data experience that makes data more accessible to everyone regardless of their expertise with data visualization tools. Tableau Pulse is available for Tableau Cloud users, and leverages the power of Tableau AI to deliver data in ways that are more personalized, contextual, and smart. Learn more at https://tableau.com/pulse Tableau Cloud empowers smarter, insight-driven decisions with fast, flexible, intuitive analytics. Experience a fully hosted cloud-based enterprise-grade solution on the world's #1 analytics platform. Tableau Prep Builder provides a modern approach to data preparation, making it faster and easier to combine, shape, and clean data for analysis.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulators, are installed on over 400 million devices, and analyze over 10 billion transactions a year. GeoComply's solutions incorporate location, device, and identity intelligence and advanced machine learning to detect and flag fraudulent activity. By integrating GeoComply's solutions into their processes and risk engines, organizations can identify fraud earlier in a user's engagement, better establish their true digital identity and empower digital trust. GeoComply's award-winning products are based on technologies developed for the highly regulated and complex US online gaming and sports betting market. Beyond iGaming, GeoComply provides geolocation fraud detection solutions for streaming video broadcasters and the online banking, payments, and cryptocurrency industries, building an impressive list of customers, including Akamai, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
SalesRabbit
salesrabbit.com
SalesRabbit’s software helps field sales teams operate faster and smarter. Their solutions address all the major pain points of sales organizations with digital tools. Features like lead and area management, rep performance tracking, digital contracts, lead generation, and more. They also offer multiple add-on services such as a training library, geofenced marketing platform, and homeowner information to help you sell more intelligently. Most importantly, they work personally with you and your company to make sure you get the results you want. Learn more about them at salesrabbit.com.
Metabase
metabase.com
The fastest, easiest way to share data and analytics inside your company. An open source Business Intelligence server you can install in 5 minutes that connects to MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and more! Anyone can use it to build charts, dashboards and nightly email reports.
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—to get real results, in real time.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a professional-looking dashboard in front of others in a matter of minutes. No coding or training required. Build dashboards directly in your browser with a straightforward, drag-and-drop interface, and bring important numbers, metrics and KPIs out of lifeless reports and spreadsheets. Geckoboard makes your key data more engaging for everyone, with visualizations that anyone can understand at a glance, and that update automatically to always stay up-to-date. Highlight noteworthy changes in certain metrics using status indicators, which draw attention to numbers that are performing above or below expectations, and visually show goals you're working towards, in a click. However your team is working, Geckoboard makes sharing your dashboards simple. Copy and paste a link to a live dashboard that can be viewed in any web browser, or invite your teammates to log in, view and even create their own dashboards. For regular updates, you can schedule screenshots of a dashboard to be sent via email, or posted to a Slack channel at regular intervals. For maximum visibility, Geckoboard has ‘Send to TV’, allowing you to pair your account with a browser on a large screen or TV, and pick which dashboards you’d like displayed on there. It can even loop through several dashboard on one screen. We’ve got easy-to-follow instructions for how to achieve this in an afternoon using affordable off the shelf hardware. Finally, you can keep track of key numbers on-the-go, by logging in to your account on a mobile devices’ browser, where you can access your dashboards, perfectly formatted for smaller screens. Build your first dashboards free for 14 days - no payment details needed.
Litmaps
litmaps.com
Litmaps is a research discovery tool, that combines interactive citation maps, modern search tools, and targeted updates to help researchers and R&D teams make sense of the vast scientific corpus. It can visualize your research topic with everything from academic papers, patents, pre-prints, and e-prints.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software. Zoho Analytics is a self-service BI and data analytics software that lets you visually analyze your data, create stunning data visualizations and discover hidden insights in minutes.
Rose AI
rose.ai
Rose is an AI-powered tool that streamlines the data research process, offering an efficient solution for finding, cleaning, visualizing, and transforming data. With a focus on ease of use, Rose employs cutting-edge open-source LLMs (Language Model Models) and natural language processing techniques to parse information based on human language prompts. This enables users to locate relevant data sources seamlessly, ensuring a smooth integration with top data providers worldwide. The platform's strength lies in its ability to engage and visualize data effectively. Combining the creative aspects of SF (San Francisco) technology with the reliability of NY (New York) finance, Rose provides a fully auditable framework, allowing users to trace the logic behind its outputs back to the raw data inputs. This feature enhances transparency and accountability. Rose also enables frictionless data sharing, empowering users to share insights with internal teams or third parties effortlessly. Users have control over the level of permission granted to receivers, ensuring the protection of sensitive information. Furthermore, Rose operates as a trusted third-party data marketplace, facilitating the buying and selling of diverse and extensive datasets. This feature offers users the opportunity to preview, purchase, and sell datasets with ease, promoting a collaborative environment. Rose is utilized by analysts at renowned financial institutions, further attesting to its reliability and suitability for data-intensive tasks. The tool is accompanied by a comprehensive documentation resource and provides customer support through contact channels, including email.
Cluvio
cluvio.com
With Cluvio you can run SQL queries against your database and visualize the results as beautiful interactive dashboards that can easily be shared with your team. Cluvio supports all major SQL databases like Postgres, MySQL, Redshift, Athena, BigQuery, Snowflake, Presto, Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, Google Cloud Platform and Exasol.
Elastic Cloud
elastic.co
Enterprise search, observability, and security for the cloud. Quickly and easily find information, gain insights, and protect your technology investment whether you run on Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud.
Grist
getgrist.com
Grist combines the best of spreadsheets, databases and app builders. Using a familiar spreadsheet interface, organize your information as a relational database and build drag-and-drop dashboards in minutes. Make the most of your data by ensuring it is well-structured and stored in one place. No duplication, no spreadsheet-wrangling, no merging documents. Collaborate in real time, protecting your data with custom access rules that control permissions down to the cell. Let everyone work from the same data without compromising privacy or stability. Sign up for a free team account or host Grist yourself – either way, your data is always yours.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together or alone. Publish work internally or externally as interactive data apps with drag-and-drop in responsive layouts anyone can use. Leverage a full library of UI components with instant publishing and get live commenting for a robust user experience. Build organizational knowledge with Hex by allowing anyone to discover and use data.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode is the first BI platform to embrace the way modern data teams work, which enables data leaders to drive more efficient, higher impact analysis and increased data maturity through true self-service. As the unified intelligence layer, Mode maximizes modern data stack ROI and turns data into a competitive advantage for leading businesses across all sectors and stages.
Domo
domo.com
Domo puts data to work for everyone so they can multiply their impact on the business. Our cloud-native data experience platform goes beyond traditional business intelligence and analytics, making data visible and actionable with user-friendly dashboards and apps. Underpinned by AI, data science and a secure data foundation that connects with existing cloud and legacy systems, Domo helps companies optimize critical business processes at scale and in record time to spark the bold curiosity that powers exponential business results.
Whatagraph
whatagraph.com
Marketers have multiple marketing sources, hundreds of running campaigns, and clients or stakeholders to manage and report to. It's a struggle to connect all the data, process it, discover insights, and demonstrate their ROI. Whatagraph is an intuitive all-in-one marketing data platform that easily removes data-related manual work and hassle from a marketer's day-to-day. You can replace multiple slow and complex tools with one platform. And unlike others on the market, Whatagraph is easy-to-use, reliable, and makes working with data (managing, blending, and visualizing cross-channel data) swift and easy for anyone in a team: Connect all your marketing data in a single hub without third-party tools and connectors. Manage and organize unstructured, scattered cross-channel data with no-code transformations. It's easy enough for anyone in a marketing team to execute advanced data management tasks without an analytics skillset, coding, or tech knowledge. In a few clicks, create stunning visualizations of your connected and prepared cross-channel data. Quickly turning it into analysis- or presentation-ready reports, dashboards, or standalone graphs, charts, funnels, or tables. Finally, automate how you share or deliver that data to any destination: clients, stakeholders, teammates, or other tools and platforms. Whether you are presenting to a boardroom or your clients or looking for insights to improve campaigns, you are confident that you have a reliable and fast platform with all the up-to-date data in one place presented in a clear and visual way. It will take you minutes instead of hours to prepare, and it will take you minutes instead of hours to scale it for new clients or data sources.
Cyfe
cyfe.com
Cyfe, Inc. is a self-service cloud based business intelligence application software company based in Los Angeles, California. The company is known for its creation of the business dashboard app, designed to analyze, transform and report data from different integrated sources of business intelligence. It is a freemium application to track and monitor all business metrics in one single place. Cyfe provides agencies and marketers with dashboards to prove ROI, combine data sources, and visualize trends. Founded in 2012 by Deven Patel and featured in the hit show Silicon Valley, Cyfe has expanded to over three hundred thousand users. In 2020, Cyfe joined the newly-launched, agency focused, marketing technology suite — Traject. Made up of passionate team members from 22 cities and 11 countries, Traject represents 7 brands in the marketing technology space. Cyfe remains true to Cyfe's roots, committed to delivering the easiest out-of-the-box dashboarding solution while also innovating, expanding integrations, and improving usability. Cyfe by Traject supports hundreds of thousands of users and businesses from solopreneurs to enterprises — with a focus on helping growing agencies track their efforts and deliver value.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a team of designers and programmers to make an impact with striking, visual communication in a flash. Use interactive and animated effects to easily distribute information in layers that viewers can explore and discover. Leave outdated content creation software behind, and stun and engage your audience with Genially. The Wow Effect is just a few clicks away. Choose from over 1100 templates, or start from scratch. Join a community of millions of users worldwide that includes businesspeople, teachers, marketers, designers and companies like Hulu, Danone, Michelin and Heineken. The future of communication awaits you.
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Cloud-based software to create and share interactive web maps. Map and interact with your location data Build interactive web maps with ArcGIS Online, Esri's web-based mapping software. Gain new perspectives and enhanced details as you interact with data, zoom in, and search on the map. Use smart, data-driven mapping styles and intuitive analysis tools to gain location intelligence. Work effectively across your organization by collaboratively building and using maps. Share your insights with specific people or the entire world.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile-first operations platform that gives you the knowledge, tools, and processes you need to work safely, meet higher standards, and improve every day, offering a better way to work. What started as a digital checklist app has evolved into a platform for conducting inspections, raising and resolving issues, managing assets, and training teams on the go. SafetyCulture also helps teams do more than just tick the boxes for governance, risk, and compliance – it can help set environment, health and safety standards, and raise the bar when it comes to operational excellence. With real-time data capture and actionable insights at your fingertips, you’ll always know what's working and what's not so you can focus on what truly matters – getting better every day. Unlock the potential of your working teams to propel your business forward with SafetyCulture.
Flourish
flourish.studio
Beautiful, easy data visualization and storytelling
IP GeoLocation
ipgeolocation.io
Free IP Geolocation API and Accurate IP Lookup Database Free IP API provides country, city, state, province, local currency, latitude and longitude, company detail, ISP lookup, language, zip code, country calling code, user-agent information, IP-Security information, time zone, current time, sunset and sunrise time, moonset and moonrise time from any IPv4 and IPv6 address in REST, JSON and XML format over HTTPS.
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Easy to use online GIS and web mapping visualization solution. Annotate maps, plot territories, filter data, analyze data, route optimize, and more. Great for teams that need to manage and create lots of maps. A low learning curve brings map digitization to all levels of an organization. Founded in 2009, Scribble Maps has been built off of direct user feedback. Our team portal lets teams collaborate and work together on maps and with a host of exporting options, Scribble Maps can integrate with existing work flows to bring geospatial capability to your entire organization.
Reportz
reportz.io
Reportz is a dashboard-based, white-label live reporting tool for digital marketing companies, agencies, and freelancers that can help automate client reporting processes. Set the right KPIs and let Reportz do all the routine work for you. Onboard your clients and provide them with the most transparent client reporting they've ever seen. Unlimited integrations. Unlimited users. Free email & account white-label. Unlimited KPIs inside the dashboards.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact. Connect and monitor each of your clients’ marketing channels in single, seamless dashboards. AgencyAnalytics integrates with over 80 platforms to track and report on SEO, PPC, Call Tracking, Social media, Email marketing, Ecommerce, Local, and more—all fully white-labeled for your agency. AgencyAnalytics also includes a full suite of SEO tools designed to streamline and automate your agency. Track rankings daily, monitor backlinks, perform technical SEO audits, and keep up with the competition with a full suite of built-in SEO tools. Whether you’re an established agency or just getting started, AgencyAnalytics offers simple, flexible pricing for every stage of your agency's growth, starting at just $12 per client campaign per month. Try it risk-free for 14 days, no credit card required.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner, Nationwide, and 15 million other users utilize Visme as the content creation tool to tell and present their stories and translate boring data into engaging Visuals. Work individually or as a team to collaborate. Publish online, embed to your site, or download for offline use. Users can collaborate, organize the project data in folders and provide role-based permissions to related teams or individuals. Moreover, Visme comes with several automation features for publishing and display, that allow the publishers to set the times to automate the online presentations and analytics to track the effectiveness of the published content.
Databox
databox.com
Databox is an easy-to-use business analytics platform for growing businesses. It lets you easily centralize your data so you can view your entire company's health in one place. Then it helps you use your data to make better decisions and improve your company's performance. We took all the powerful analytics features normally found in complicated enterprise tools and made them accessible to growing businesses. Build beautiful custom dashboards without code, so you always know how you're performing. Create automated reports to share updates, dashboards, and context with your team or clients. Set goals for every team, and track their progress automatically. Use Benchmarks to see how you compare to companies like yours, and find opportunities to improve. Use Forecasts to predict future performance and plan better now. And automatically monitor your company's performance with custom email and Slack updates.
Glympse
corp.glympse.com
Glympse is the leading geo-location tracking platform that comes complete with built-in customer notifications and communications. It works with companies of all sizes that seek predictive visibility and location intelligence solutions by helping them capture and process data elements to visualize and intelligently trigger both internal and external events. Glympse was founded on the premise that location-sharing should be temporary, with the end user always in control to set time limits and geo-boundaries on that share of location. It has spent over a decade providing location-sharing experiences that strike a harmonious balance between easy, safe, useful, temporary, and private. It has mastered the nuances of building interactive experiences based on location data. It is proud to do things like automate updates to what a customer sees based on sophisticated arrival detection and geo-fencing logic, optimize battery life, and balance all of that with smooth UX/UI capabilities. Because everyone at Glympse is a tech geek and gets excited about creating cutting-edge solutions, it applied that same approach to developing solutions that enable enterprise brands to deliver a smoother customer-first experience for when people, products, and services are in motion. Glympse offers a flexible geo-location tracking platform with enterprise-grade location SDKs, APIs, dashboards, and more to build your own location-based product or service solutions for Field Services, Fleet and Logistics, Product Delivery, and Retail Arrival Notifications, or use one of its two pre-packaged products, Glympse En Route for enterprise customers and Glympse PRO for small businesses.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Explore high-resolution aerial view maps with better quality than satellite imagery and 3D data, and automated insights for governments and businesses.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai provides you with the story behind any location. Placer.ai's foot-traffic data lets you measure visitation, view trends, benchmark the competition, discover new audiences and find & win the ideal tenant or property. Retailers, CRE professionals, CPG companies, investors & municipalities rely on Placer.ai to make informed decisions and winning proposals. Key features include: - Visitation measurement & trends - True Trade Area - Customer insights & demographics - Customer journeys - Competitive benchmarking - Chain & industry analysis - Online analytics platform - Data feed, custom reports & API Sign up for a free account and Placer.ai
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Mapbox is the live location platform preferred by over 4 million developers. Mapbox provides precise location data and flexible developer tools that equip any business to add geospatial features to their applications and enhance operations with location intelligence. Customers span automotive, logistics, business intelligence, retail, travel, data visualization, consumer apps, weather, IoT, geospatial analysis, and beyond. With the leading map rendering technology for web and mobile, Mapbox is known for providing highly performant, customizable, reliable, and scalable location services trusted by developers, companies, and business leaders. Mapbox services include global map data, real-time traffic, geocoding and address search, and routing and directions for navigation. Build with Mapbox via APIs, code libraries, SDKs, and comprehensive developer documentation. Designed for businesses of all sizes, Mapbox is free to start building with and pricing is based on monthly usage, no upfront licenses or contracts required. Mapbox is a global team of 700+ with offices in Washington D.C., Helsinki, and Tokyo. Mapbox was founded in 2010. Today, Mapbox powers the location intelligence of platforms, apps, and brands around the world.
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like interface delivers the full power of SQL into the hands of any user while keeping data fresh and secure within cloud data warehouses. Data-first companies use Sigma to empower their employees, customers, and partners to break free from the confines of the dashboard and explore data for themselves to make better, faster decisions. Our software was built to capitalize on the performance power of cloud data warehouses to combine data sources and analyze billions of rows of data instantly – no coding required.
Reach Reporting
reachreporting.com
Upgrade to Reach Reporting. Automation for your financial and non-financial data. Makes reporting, forecasting & budgeting easy with powerful dashboards and enhanced visuals. Automate repetitive tasks to make better data-driven decisions in minutes. Gain valuable insights into your business trajectory with our 3-Way Forecasting feature. By connecting your P&L, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow Statement, you can create a comprehensive view of your financials with automated cash flow forecasting. Financial managers, accountants, and advisors estimate that 48% of their time is spent preparing financial reports and dashboards. Reports and dashboards dynamically update as data flows through each month. Visualize data in just a few clicks.
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram is an easy to use infographic and chart maker. Create and share beautiful infographics, online reports, and interactive maps. Make your own here.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo target your website visitors using our geo targeting tools. Redirect visitors or show content by country, state & city using their IP geolocation.
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. * Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions * Embedded release process including approvals, edits, in-line feedback, and tracking changes between revisions * Query-able database of as-run procedures * Manual and automated procedure views and capabilities * Integrated telemetry, command and control, and mission data * Detailed analytics, reports, and dashboards
Radar
radar.com
Location infrastructure for every product and service. The most innovative companies use Radar’s location SDKs and APIs to power location-based experiences across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that provides a range of b2b specific templates, to facilitate communicating complex information within and outside of your organization, easily and without a designer. Venngage’s product provides engaging visual materials to add to your learning and development curriculum, which in turn assist in keeping your organization aware of important decisions and processes. Venngage’s product assists in transforming data insights to create engaging and powerful visual content/research documents to establish thought leadership in b2b space. Venngage also provides useful external communications templates to help share your company’s story with prospective clients and buyers. If you have a complicated solution that you’re offering, and need an easier way to communicate your business’s value proposition, Venngage’s infographic templates will ensure they understand your offerings. Venngage is a great place to create and organize important visual assets for your organization, such as reports, organizational structure and information, onboarding guides and materials, research documents and white papers and more. You can differentiate yourself from other companies by using data-driven storytelling to inspire your organization and clients to understand highly technical information in a visual format. Join over 500 teams and organizations using Venngage every day to streamline their communications and engage their teams and audiences. Transform your brand’s messaging and content from highly technical and confusing jargon, into visually engaging and compelling informational graphics. Keep your distributed teams connected and aligned with better corporate communications. See why businesses like Wal-Mart, AstraZeneca, Facebook, GoodLife, consider Venngage a crucial tool in keeping their organizations productive, aligned and engaged.
PopSQL
popsql.com
PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand their data model, write version controlled SQL, collaborate with live presence, visualize data in charts and dashboards, schedule reports, share results, and organize foundational queries for search and discovery. Even if your team is already leveraging a large BI tool, like Tableau or Looker, or a hodge podge of SQL editors, PopSQL enables seamless collaboration between your SQL power users, junior analysts, and even your less technical stakeholders who are hungry for data insights. * Cross-platform compatibility with macOS, Windows, and Linux * Works with Snowflake, Redshift, BigQuery, Clickhouse, Databricks, Athena, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL, SQL Server, SQLite, Presto, Cassandra, and more
Reportei
reportei.com
Create Social Media and Digital Marketing Reports and Dashboards in just 3 seconds. See all your main indicators from Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Business, Twitter, Pinterest, and others channels all on one screen. Don’t waste time on manual tasks, increase your productivity and results with digital marketing. Try it now and see how Reportei will optimize the way you work. --- Create Social Media and Digital Marketing Reports and Dashboards in just 3 seconds See on a single screen the main indicators of: Instagram, Facebook, Meta Ads, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, Google Analytics, Google Ads, Mailchimp, Hotmart, RD Station, Active Campaign, PhoneTrack, Search Console, Google My Business, Twitter, Pinterest and other channels. Don't waste time on manual tasks, increase your productivity and results with digital marketing. Carry out a simple test now and see how Reportei will optimize the way you work.
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Introducing JetAdmin: Your No-Code Powerhouse for Building Internal Tools and Customer Portals! Unlock the future of software development with JetAdmin, your ultimate no-code builder for crafting internal tools and captivating customer portals. Say goodbye to the complexities of traditional coding and embrace a faster, more efficient way to create robust, customized solutions that empower your business. Why JetAdmin? No-Code Simplicity: With JetAdmin, you don't need to be a coding wizard to create powerful applications. Our intuitive drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components make building internal tools and customer portals a breeze. Universal Access: Seamlessly develop web-based solutions that can be accessed from anywhere, anytime. Whether it's streamlining internal processes or enhancing customer interactions, JetAdmin delivers unmatched accessibility. Tailored to Perfection: JetAdmin empowers you to craft solutions that precisely fit your unique needs. Customize everything, from data fields to user interfaces, without breaking a sweat. Data-Driven Insights: Leverage our robust data management tools to gather, analyze, and visualize information with ease. Make informed decisions and optimize your operations like never before. Security First: We prioritize the safety of your data and applications. JetAdmin boasts top-notch security features to protect your internal tools and customer portals against threats, ensuring peace of mind. Scalability at its Core: JetAdmin grows with you. Start small and scale as your business expands, all without compromising performance or stability. Seamless Integrations: Easily integrate JetAdmin with your existing systems and third-party apps, maximizing efficiency and connectivity across your entire ecosystem. Unleash Your Creativity: With JetAdmin, the possibilities are endless. Design stunning interfaces, automate tasks, and deliver exceptional user experiences with ease. No Limits, Just Possibilities: Whether you're an experienced developer or a complete novice, JetAdmin empowers you to turn your ideas into reality without limits. Experience the revolution in software development. Join the ranks of businesses worldwide who are leveraging JetAdmin to create innovative internal tools and customer portals that set new standards for productivity and user satisfaction. JetAdmin: Where no-code meets limitless potential. Get started today and redefine what's possible in your digital journey!
Inforiver
inforiver.com
Inforiver Analytics+ is the fastest way to visualize your data and share insightful stories in Microsoft Power BI. The intuitive no-code user experience (UX) helps even the casual users build dashboards and storyboards in minutes with 50+ charts, charts and tables integrated in a single visual. Analytics+ is designed to help customers migrate their legacy dashboards from Tableau, Spotfire, Qlik, Cognos, SAP Lumira, or their static PowerPoint dashboards from Think-cell or Mekko Graphics and consolidate them within Microsoft Power BI.
GRID
grid.is
GRID is a next-generation spreadsheet tool featuring a built-in document layer for data visualization, narration and presentation. In addition to our native GRID Sheets spreadsheet editor, GRID lets you effortlessly combine multiple other data sources in one place. Import spreadsheet files, connect to spreadsheets in cloud drives, or connect databases from other sources such as Airtable or Notion. With GRID, you can stop bouncing between tools and do all your analysis, visualization, and data sharing from within a single product. GRID combines the power of spreadsheets, presentation software, and text editors on one beautiful surface. We’re building a tool that makes data work easier and more accessible for everyone. GRID suggests relevant chart types as you work, and can even help you figure out the right formulas to use with our fully integrated, GPT-3 powered formula copilot. GRID is the future of numbers. Sign up & start GRID for free at www.grid.is.
Nrby
nrby.com
Nrby is the smarter way for mobile teams to communicate. Created by veterans of field operations with decades of experience, Nrby is designed to be easy and intuitive to use by field personnel, contractors and managers on mobile, tablet, and desktop. The app features powerful Location Intelligence capabilities, providing executives, directors and managers with a comprehensive overview of all projects, their status, tasks, worker safety and more. For more information please visit: https://nrby.com or email [email protected] to learn more.
DashThis
dashthis.com
If you're looking for a digital marketing reporting tool with JUST the features you need, and no complicated "extra" stuff, DashThis is for you! We integrate with over 30+ data sources, and for everything else, there's our nifty CSV File Manager that helps you add any other data you might want to have in your dashboards. And above all, we're known for our mind-blowing customer support. You won't be left alone with a tool and a few Help Center articles (although, if you that's what you prefer, that's okay too!). If what you need is a dedicated member of our team that makes sure you're up and running in no time, and is always available to answer questions whenever you need, that's exactly what you'll get!
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. Builders can iterate and explore data in live, collaborative notebooks.Then, using the open-source Observable Framework, they can create instantly loading data apps locally, using any language or library. It’s easy to securely deploy and host data apps on Observable. We take care of SSO, workspace management, audit logs, and more — so developers can focus on building the best data apps their team has ever seen. Better dashboards, data apps, and reports are built with code. The best ones are created with Observable.
Aiven
aiven.io
Acting as a central hub for all database needs, Aiven offers relational and non-relational database services along with a visualization suite and high-throughput message broker. Our service offering includes Kafka, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Opensearch, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, Redis, InfluxDB, M3 and Grafana. All Aiven services are billed by the hour based on actual usage with no hidden fees. Start your 30-day trial today!
Octoboard Marketing Agency
octoboard.com
Marketing Agencies save time and win clients by building automated reports and white label client portals. Octoboard send out reports to clients and hosts client portals with data from over 50 marketing platforms - SEO, PPC, Social Media, Email Marketing, Web analytics and much more. * Fully White Labeled - create own branded reports * Hosted client portals - drive more traffic to your website * 50+ Integrations with all you favourite marketing platforms * 100+ pre-built templates for client portal dashboards and reports * Unlimited reports, dashboards, users from just 5 USD per client White Label Client portals hosted on agency websites drive client traffic and update customers of the agency progress. Unlimited users, unlimited reports, over 50 integrations with Social Media, SEO, PPC, Web Analytics, Keywords analysis from Octoboard - One client reporting platform for Marketing Agencies and busy marketeers.
Mapline
mapline.com
Connect your data to the real world. In seconds, you can upload your data, see it on a map, create routes, generate charts and reports, and bring it all together into a visual dashboard. Using our powerful analytical tools, create new ways of visualizing and understanding your data. If you run into issues, our team of experts is ready to show you how to make the most of your data! Call us, chat with us, or send an email, we are here to help.
Grow
grow.com
Grow is a no-code full-stack business intelligence (BI) platform that empowers everyone in your organization to make data-driven decisions. By combining ETL, data warehousing and visualization in one easy-to-use platform, any organization can connect and explore its data to surface insights. Our unlimited-user license model gives everyone access to the answers they need without waiting in line for an analyst. Now everyone can make great decisions in real-time to accelerate their growth.
datapine
datapine.com
datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!
FlyPix AI
flypix.ai
FlyPix AI is an advanced object detection platform designed for analyzing satellite and drone imagery . It offers users the ability to detect, segment and localize objects and areas within these images as well as track changes and identify anomalies. It's user-friendly interface and no-code approach empowers users of all technical backgrounds to create customized use cases and obtain valuable insights from their data.
Ardoq
ardoq.com
Reimagine Enterprise Architecture. Ardoq's data-driven platform unites your enterprise views, charting a clear path to navigate change, unlock revenue growth, fuel innovation, and accelerate transformation. Our software helps organizations plan, execute, and predict the impact of change across their people, projects, strategies, processes, applications, infrastructure, and capabilities. With Ardoq, fresh data creates a dynamic overview that provides insights for better decisions. Through the aid of dashboards, interactive visualizations, and diagrams, users can focus on understanding interdependencies between technology and people, and less time documenting. Ardoq is a bold, caring, and driven company with a mission to empower our customers to drive value through successful change. More info: www.ardoq.com.
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion – the highly customisable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Azira Pinnacle
azira.com
Azira LLC, a global Consumer Insights platform, helps marketing and operational leaders improve their effectiveness with actionable intelligence to drive business results. Its mission is to create a more relevant world where brands are empowered to reach and build relationships with their consumers. Azira delivers innovative marketing solutions to curate audiences, activate omnichannel campaigns, and understand footfall attribution. It also provides operational insights for use cases such as site selection, trade area analysis, competitive intelligence and more. Azira serves enterprises in retail, hospitality, travel, real estate, financial services and media. The Azira Data Intelligence Platform, illuminates consumer behavior in 70+ million places across 44 countries. Operational Intelligence: Pinnacle makes it easy to get insights around location performance, to help answer questions including: - How’s the foot traffic to my location? - What day of the week or time of the day gets the most visitors? - How much time do they spend at my location? - Where do my visitors live or work? - What’s the most popular route visitors take to my location? - How are my competitors performing? Marketing Intelligence: Allspark gives you instant access to advanced audience curation to power your data-driven marketing: - Create and manage audiences based on real-world data. - Make media planning efficient with real-time estimates of your custom audience across digital channels and compare results to get smarter with budget allocation. - Activate on your platform of choice. - Close the loop with offline attribution to measure results. - Create lookalike audiences similar to your current customers or your competitors' customers and target them to drive acquisition.
