Top Business Intelligence Software - Türkiye

Rolling out analytics software has emerged as a pivotal focus for businesses amidst their digital evolution, with a primary focus on deploying business intelligence (BI) tools. These BI solutions play a crucial role in offering insights into a company's data landscape. By enabling the visualization and comprehension of business data, they empower employees to make well-informed decisions that drive positive outcomes for the company. Given the vast volume of data available to businesses today, integrating some form of BI software has become nearly indispensable for enhancing comprehension and actionability of such data.
Canva
canva.com
Canva is a graphic design platform that allows users to create social media graphics, presentations, posters, documents and other visual content.Users can choose from many professional designed templates, and edit the designs and upload their own photos through a drag and drop interface. The platform is free to use and offers paid subscriptions like Canva Pro and Canva for Enterprise for additional functionality. Users can also pay for physical products to be printed and shipped.As of 2019, Canva raised at a $3.2 billion valuation and had over 20 million users across 190 countries.In June 2020, Canva raised $60 million at a valuation of $6 billion. This almost doubled its last valuation in 2019.
AgencyAnalytics
agencyanalytics.com
AgencyAnalytics is the only reporting platform designed specifically for marketing agencies. The easy-to-use platform saves you time, improves reporting processes, and impresses your clients with insightful reports and live, customizable marketing dashboards that showcase your full marketing impact. Connect and monitor each of your clients’ marketing channels in single, seamless dashboards. AgencyAnalytics integrates with over 80 platforms to track and report on SEO, PPC, Call Tracking, Social media, Email marketing, Ecommerce, Local, and more—all fully white-labeled for your agency. AgencyAnalytics also includes a full suite of SEO tools designed to streamline and automate your agency. Track rankings daily, monitor backlinks, perform technical SEO audits, and keep up with the competition with a full suite of built-in SEO tools. Whether you’re an established agency or just getting started, AgencyAnalytics offers simple, flexible pricing for every stage of your agency's growth, starting at just $12 per client campaign per month. Try it risk-free for 14 days, no credit card required.
Rose AI
rose.ai
Rose is an AI-powered tool that streamlines the data research process, offering an efficient solution for finding, cleaning, visualizing, and transforming data. With a focus on ease of use, Rose employs cutting-edge open-source LLMs (Language Model Models) and natural language processing techniques to parse information based on human language prompts. This enables users to locate relevant data sources seamlessly, ensuring a smooth integration with top data providers worldwide. The platform's strength lies in its ability to engage and visualize data effectively. Combining the creative aspects of SF (San Francisco) technology with the reliability of NY (New York) finance, Rose provides a fully auditable framework, allowing users to trace the logic behind its outputs back to the raw data inputs. This feature enhances transparency and accountability. Rose also enables frictionless data sharing, empowering users to share insights with internal teams or third parties effortlessly. Users have control over the level of permission granted to receivers, ensuring the protection of sensitive information. Furthermore, Rose operates as a trusted third-party data marketplace, facilitating the buying and selling of diverse and extensive datasets. This feature offers users the opportunity to preview, purchase, and sell datasets with ease, promoting a collaborative environment. Rose is utilized by analysts at renowned financial institutions, further attesting to its reliability and suitability for data-intensive tasks. The tool is accompanied by a comprehensive documentation resource and provides customer support through contact channels, including email.
Genially
genial.ly
Genially is the world-leader in interactive visual communication. Use Genially as your all-in-one online tool to create stunning presentations, interactive images, infographics, dossiers, quizzes, resumes, etc. and enrich them with interactivity and animation effects in seconds. You no longer need a team of designers and programmers to make an impact with striking, visual communication in a flash. Use interactive and animated effects to easily distribute information in layers that viewers can explore and discover. Leave outdated content creation software behind, and stun and engage your audience with Genially. The Wow Effect is just a few clicks away. Choose from over 1100 templates, or start from scratch. Join a community of millions of users worldwide that includes businesspeople, teachers, marketers, designers and companies like Hulu, Danone, Michelin and Heineken. The future of communication awaits you.
Visme
visme.co
Visme is the all-in-one platform empowering non-design professionals from leading companies to transform the way they create & share and publish engaging Presentations, documents, visual Reports, data visualizations and other visual formats in less time. Users from IBM, GoldenState Warriors, Gartner, Nationwide, and 15 million other users utilize Visme as the content creation tool to tell and present their stories and translate boring data into engaging Visuals. Work individually or as a team to collaborate. Publish online, embed to your site, or download for offline use. Users can collaborate, organize the project data in folders and provide role-based permissions to related teams or individuals. Moreover, Visme comes with several automation features for publishing and display, that allow the publishers to set the times to automate the online presentations and analytics to track the effectiveness of the published content.
Geo Targetly
geotargetly.com
Geo target your website visitors using our geo targeting tools. Redirect visitors or show content by country, state & city using their IP geolocation.
SafetyCulture
safetyculture.com
SafetyCulture is a mobile-first operations platform that gives you the knowledge, tools, and processes you need to work safely, meet higher standards, and improve every day, offering a better way to work. What started as a digital checklist app has evolved into a platform for conducting inspections, raising and resolving issues, managing assets, and training teams on the go. SafetyCulture also helps teams do more than just tick the boxes for governance, risk, and compliance – it can help set environment, health and safety standards, and raise the bar when it comes to operational excellence. With real-time data capture and actionable insights at your fingertips, you’ll always know what's working and what's not so you can focus on what truly matters – getting better every day. Unlock the potential of your working teams to propel your business forward with SafetyCulture.
GeoComply
geocomply.com
Founded in 2011, GeoComply provides fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions that detect location fraud and help verify a user's true digital identity. Trusted by leading brands and regulators for the past ten years, the company's fraud and compliance solutions are approved by dozens of regulators, are installed on over 400 million devices, and analyze over 10 billion transactions a year. GeoComply's solutions incorporate location, device, and identity intelligence and advanced machine learning to detect and flag fraudulent activity. By integrating GeoComply's solutions into their processes and risk engines, organizations can identify fraud earlier in a user's engagement, better establish their true digital identity and empower digital trust. GeoComply's award-winning products are based on technologies developed for the highly regulated and complex US online gaming and sports betting market. Beyond iGaming, GeoComply provides geolocation fraud detection solutions for streaming video broadcasters and the online banking, payments, and cryptocurrency industries, building an impressive list of customers, including Akamai, Amazon Prime Video, BBC, BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
Reportz
reportz.io
Reportz is a dashboard-based, white-label live reporting tool for digital marketing companies, agencies, and freelancers that can help automate client reporting processes. Set the right KPIs and let Reportz do all the routine work for you. Onboard your clients and provide them with the most transparent client reporting they've ever seen. Unlimited integrations. Unlimited users. Free email & account white-label. Unlimited KPIs inside the dashboards.
Kittl
kittl.com
Kittl AI is a design tool that uses deep learning models that understand the user's text, converting them into visually appealing images or clipart in a matter of seconds. The tool is perfect for design creation, whether for eye-catching merch designs or social media posts. Users can easily learn new design techniques regardless of skill level using Kittl AI's text-to-image and text-to-clipart features, which generate stunning images, illustrations or photos based on text descriptions in just a few clicks. The generated content is saved and can be accessed from the Uploads section. Kittl AI removes the background of cliparts with a single click, and the tool offers image and clipart style presets to help users find their desired styles. AI-generated images on Kittl AI are made using deep learning models, allowing users to create faster and save money and resources. Users can use AI-generated content for commercial projects, provided they follow Kittl's terms of use and licensing. The tool offers a dedicated help center, and users can contact Kittl support for assistance with their designs.
Flourish
flourish.studio
Beautiful, easy data visualization and storytelling
Looker Studio
cloud.google.com
Looker Studio, formerly Google Data Studio, is an online tool for converting data into customizable informative reports and dashboards introduced by Google on March 15, 2016 as part of the enterprise Google Analytics 360 suite. Unlock the power of your data with interactive dashboards and beautiful reports that inspire smarter business decisions.
Scribble Maps
scribblemaps.com
Easy to use online GIS and web mapping visualization solution. Annotate maps, plot territories, filter data, analyze data, route optimize, and more. Great for teams that need to manage and create lots of maps. A low learning curve brings map digitization to all levels of an organization. Founded in 2009, Scribble Maps has been built off of direct user feedback. Our team portal lets teams collaborate and work together on maps and with a host of exporting options, Scribble Maps can integrate with existing work flows to bring geospatial capability to your entire organization.
Bold BI
boldbi.com
Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data integration platform to handle the toughest data preparation challenges. From raw data sources to fully interactive dashboards, Bold BI bridges the gap between data and actionable insights in record time. The platform offers integration with over 130 of the most common data sources, including Azure SQL Data Warehouse, Microsoft SQL Server, and Oracle, as well as generic access to any data source with a REST API. Additional Bold BI features include: • Embed analytics easily with a JavaScript SDK. • End-to-end support from onboarding to finished product. • Modern data architecture—no proprietary cubes. • Powerful SDK tuned for all major frameworks. • Deploy anywhere. • Single sign-on experience with OAuth2 and OpenID. • Scalable, no-surprises licensing. • Drag-and-drop design features. • Real-time collaboration on dashboards. • Integration with Office 365 and Active Directory. Syncfusion is proud to serve a wide variety of customers, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies. For over two decades, the company has polished one of the most impressive collections of UI controls on the market. Channeling its data visualization expertise into the simplified yet comprehensive Bold BI solution is the next step in serving the developer community's needs. To ensure every client's success, Syncfusion’s support teams stand ready to assist at each stage. From onboarding through any implementation challenges that may crop up, the company is committed to offering not just tools, but expertise. NOTE: Older reviews may reference the historical product name
Litmaps
litmaps.com
Litmaps is a research discovery tool, that combines interactive citation maps, modern search tools, and targeted updates to help researchers and R&D teams make sense of the vast scientific corpus. It can visualize your research topic with everything from academic papers, patents, pre-prints, and e-prints.
Radar
radar.com
Location infrastructure for every product and service. The most innovative companies use Radar’s location SDKs and APIs to power location-based experiences across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide.
TravelTime
traveltime.com
TravelTime is an API that can calculate travel times by any transport mode to thousands of locations within milliseconds. It's used within Enterprise Search & Location Intelligence.
Grist
getgrist.com
Grist combines the best of spreadsheets, databases and app builders. Using a familiar spreadsheet interface, organize your information as a relational database and build drag-and-drop dashboards in minutes. Make the most of your data by ensuring it is well-structured and stored in one place. No duplication, no spreadsheet-wrangling, no merging documents. Collaborate in real time, protecting your data with custom access rules that control permissions down to the cell. Let everyone work from the same data without compromising privacy or stability. Sign up for a free team account or host Grist yourself – either way, your data is always yours.
Jet Admin
jetadmin.io
Introducing JetAdmin: Your No-Code Powerhouse for Building Internal Tools and Customer Portals! Unlock the future of software development with JetAdmin, your ultimate no-code builder for crafting internal tools and captivating customer portals. Say goodbye to the complexities of traditional coding and embrace a faster, more efficient way to create robust, customized solutions that empower your business. Why JetAdmin? No-Code Simplicity: With JetAdmin, you don't need to be a coding wizard to create powerful applications. Our intuitive drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components make building internal tools and customer portals a breeze. Universal Access: Seamlessly develop web-based solutions that can be accessed from anywhere, anytime. Whether it's streamlining internal processes or enhancing customer interactions, JetAdmin delivers unmatched accessibility. Tailored to Perfection: JetAdmin empowers you to craft solutions that precisely fit your unique needs. Customize everything, from data fields to user interfaces, without breaking a sweat. Data-Driven Insights: Leverage our robust data management tools to gather, analyze, and visualize information with ease. Make informed decisions and optimize your operations like never before. Security First: We prioritize the safety of your data and applications. JetAdmin boasts top-notch security features to protect your internal tools and customer portals against threats, ensuring peace of mind. Scalability at its Core: JetAdmin grows with you. Start small and scale as your business expands, all without compromising performance or stability. Seamless Integrations: Easily integrate JetAdmin with your existing systems and third-party apps, maximizing efficiency and connectivity across your entire ecosystem. Unleash Your Creativity: With JetAdmin, the possibilities are endless. Design stunning interfaces, automate tasks, and deliver exceptional user experiences with ease. No Limits, Just Possibilities: Whether you're an experienced developer or a complete novice, JetAdmin empowers you to turn your ideas into reality without limits. Experience the revolution in software development. Join the ranks of businesses worldwide who are leveraging JetAdmin to create innovative internal tools and customer portals that set new standards for productivity and user satisfaction. JetAdmin: Where no-code meets limitless potential. Get started today and redefine what's possible in your digital journey!
Venngage
venngage.com
Venngage is an information design platform that provides a range of b2b specific templates, to facilitate communicating complex information within and outside of your organization, easily and without a designer. Venngage’s product provides engaging visual materials to add to your learning and development curriculum, which in turn assist in keeping your organization aware of important decisions and processes. Venngage’s product assists in transforming data insights to create engaging and powerful visual content/research documents to establish thought leadership in b2b space. Venngage also provides useful external communications templates to help share your company’s story with prospective clients and buyers. If you have a complicated solution that you’re offering, and need an easier way to communicate your business’s value proposition, Venngage’s infographic templates will ensure they understand your offerings. Venngage is a great place to create and organize important visual assets for your organization, such as reports, organizational structure and information, onboarding guides and materials, research documents and white papers and more. You can differentiate yourself from other companies by using data-driven storytelling to inspire your organization and clients to understand highly technical information in a visual format. Join over 500 teams and organizations using Venngage every day to streamline their communications and engage their teams and audiences. Transform your brand’s messaging and content from highly technical and confusing jargon, into visually engaging and compelling informational graphics. Keep your distributed teams connected and aligned with better corporate communications. See why businesses like Wal-Mart, AstraZeneca, Facebook, GoodLife, consider Venngage a crucial tool in keeping their organizations productive, aligned and engaged.
Looker
looker.com
Looker is reinventing business intelligence for the modern company. Looker works the way the web does: browser-based, its unique modeling language lets any employee leverage the work of your best data analysts. Operating 100% in-database, Looker capitalizes on the newest, fastest analytic databases—to get real results, in real time.
NVivo
qsrinternational.com
Unlock Insights with Qualitative Data Analysis Software Discover more from your qualitative and mixed methods data with NVivo 14, the leading qualitative data analysis solution. With NVivo 14, you can ask complex questions of your data to identify themes and draw conclusions, employ advanced data management and visualization tools to uncover richer insights, and produce clearly articulated, defensible findings backed by rigorous evidence – all on one collaborative platform. Buy now or request a free trial of NVivo 14 to dive deeper into your research today.
Observable
observablehq.com
Observable is an end-to-end solution that helps developers create and deploy expressive, performant data apps, dashboards, and reports. Unlike legacy BI tools, Observable allows developers to build dashboards using code, so they can develop custom reports and discover deeper, more nuanced insights. Builders can iterate and explore data in live, collaborative notebooks.Then, using the open-source Observable Framework, they can create instantly loading data apps locally, using any language or library. It’s easy to securely deploy and host data apps on Observable. We take care of SSO, workspace management, audit logs, and more — so developers can focus on building the best data apps their team has ever seen. Better dashboards, data apps, and reports are built with code. The best ones are created with Observable.
Zoho Analytics
zoho.com
Business Intelligence and Analytics Software. Zoho Analytics is a self-service BI and data analytics software that lets you visually analyze your data, create stunning data visualizations and discover hidden insights in minutes.
Geckoboard
geckoboard.com
Geckoboard is a hassle-free tool for building and sharing real-time business dashboards. Designed to help team leads surface live data for their team and across their organization, Geckoboard integrates directly with over 80 different tools and services to help you pull in your data and get a professional-looking dashboard in front of others in a matter of minutes. No coding or training required. Build dashboards directly in your browser with a straightforward, drag-and-drop interface, and bring important numbers, metrics and KPIs out of lifeless reports and spreadsheets. Geckoboard makes your key data more engaging for everyone, with visualizations that anyone can understand at a glance, and that update automatically to always stay up-to-date. Highlight noteworthy changes in certain metrics using status indicators, which draw attention to numbers that are performing above or below expectations, and visually show goals you're working towards, in a click. However your team is working, Geckoboard makes sharing your dashboards simple. Copy and paste a link to a live dashboard that can be viewed in any web browser, or invite your teammates to log in, view and even create their own dashboards. For regular updates, you can schedule screenshots of a dashboard to be sent via email, or posted to a Slack channel at regular intervals. For maximum visibility, Geckoboard has ‘Send to TV’, allowing you to pair your account with a browser on a large screen or TV, and pick which dashboards you’d like displayed on there. It can even loop through several dashboard on one screen. We’ve got easy-to-follow instructions for how to achieve this in an afternoon using affordable off the shelf hardware. Finally, you can keep track of key numbers on-the-go, by logging in to your account on a mobile devices’ browser, where you can access your dashboards, perfectly formatted for smaller screens. Build your first dashboards free for 14 days - no payment details needed.
IPinfo
ipinfo.io
We're the trusted source for IP address information, handling 40 billion IP geolocation API requests per month for over 1,000 businesses and 100,000+ developers
ArcGIS Online
arcgis.com
ArcGIS Online - Cloud-based software to create and share interactive web maps. Map and interact with your location data Build interactive web maps with ArcGIS Online, Esri's web-based mapping software. Gain new perspectives and enhanced details as you interact with data, zoom in, and search on the map. Use smart, data-driven mapping styles and intuitive analysis tools to gain location intelligence. Work effectively across your organization by collaboratively building and using maps. Share your insights with specific people or the entire world.
Vaizle
vaizle.com
Vaizle is a marketing analytics suite designed to empower marketing managers and marketing agencies. It helps companies visualize complex marketing analytics data and make data-driven, informed decisions. The suite offers a set of features for social media and ad analytics that make the day-to-day lives of marketers easier. Here’s how Vaizle customers use the tool to increase productivity and scale marketing operations profitably: 1. Get quick actionable insights from marketing data 2. Visualize marketing data from multiple channels in a single live dashboard 3. Save time by using data connectors to automatically update marketing reports 4. Create white-labeled marketing reports for leadership and clients 5. Scale marketing operations effectively by maintaining checks and balances Social media analytics and data connectors: 1. Meta: Facebook and Instagram 2. YouTube 3. LinkedIn Ad platforms Analytics and data connectors: 1. Meta Ads 2. Google Ads 3. LinkedIn Ads 4. Amazon Ads Web analytics and data connectors: 1. Google Analytics 2. Google Search Console Analytics 3. Shopify Analytics
Aiven
aiven.io
Acting as a central hub for all database needs, Aiven offers relational and non-relational database services along with a visualization suite and high-throughput message broker. Our service offering includes Kafka, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Opensearch, Elasticsearch, Cassandra, Redis, InfluxDB, M3 and Grafana. All Aiven services are billed by the hour based on actual usage with no hidden fees. Start your 30-day trial today!
NinjaCat
ninjacat.io
NinjaCat is a digital marketing performance management platform that helps marketers unify campaign data and automate reporting. We work with agencies, media companies, and brands; any marketing team that needs to produce comprehensive and consistent report presentations for clients or stakeholders. NinjaCat integrates with over 150 digital marketing channels so you can unify metrics from multiple data sources into a single source of truth. With NinjaCat, it’s now possible to tame the data chaos and ditch the martech Frankenstack. Key features include: - Data Pipeline to 150+ marketing channels - Fully managed Data Warehouse - ETL - Automated reporting templates - Dashboards for interactive data sharing - Monitor budgets, campaigns & KPIs - Enterprise-level scalability and security If you want to learn more about NinjaCat, head to our website- ninjacat.io -to set up a demo.
Mapbox
mapbox.com
Mapbox is the live location platform preferred by over 4 million developers. Mapbox provides precise location data and flexible developer tools that equip any business to add geospatial features to their applications and enhance operations with location intelligence. Customers span automotive, logistics, business intelligence, retail, travel, data visualization, consumer apps, weather, IoT, geospatial analysis, and beyond. With the leading map rendering technology for web and mobile, Mapbox is known for providing highly performant, customizable, reliable, and scalable location services trusted by developers, companies, and business leaders. Mapbox services include global map data, real-time traffic, geocoding and address search, and routing and directions for navigation. Build with Mapbox via APIs, code libraries, SDKs, and comprehensive developer documentation. Designed for businesses of all sizes, Mapbox is free to start building with and pricing is based on monthly usage, no upfront licenses or contracts required. Mapbox is a global team of 700+ with offices in Washington D.C., Helsinki, and Tokyo. Mapbox was founded in 2010. Today, Mapbox powers the location intelligence of platforms, apps, and brands around the world.
Nearmap
nearmap.com
Explore high-resolution aerial view maps with better quality than satellite imagery and 3D data, and automated insights for governments and businesses.
Infogram
infogram.com
Infogram is an easy to use infographic and chart maker. Create and share beautiful infographics, online reports, and interactive maps. Make your own here.
Solvice
solvice.io
Solvice is a Decision Automation platform for developers. Both large software vendors and innovative end users implement our solvers and optimize their route planning and resource scheduling on a daily basis. We provide businesses with the tools they need to solve complex planning, routing and scheduling problems. Solvice infuses AI-powered technology into your applications. We use deep operations research expertise to speed up and improve the growth of your solution. Solvice products OnRoute and OnShift are the perfect answer to all of your scheduling & logistic problems. Our solvers calculate the best decision in seconds and send this data back to your developer team. Our APIs will help you boost efficiency to a completely new level. Start optimizing for free with our 30-day trial.
Alteryx
alteryx.com
Alteryx is a fun, low-code / no-code, end-to-end data analytics platform that allows anyone, anywhere, to turn extraordinary amounts of data into quick insights that help them create breakthroughs every day. Today, organizations all over the world rely on the Alteryx to rapidly upskill their workforce and produce high-impact business outcomes. So visit Alteryx.com to start your free trial and get more from your data!
PiinPoint
piinpoint.com
PiinPoint optimizes retailers real estate strategy to drive faster and more accurate decision making. The easy-to-use and centralized data platform offers advanced predictive analytics to national franchisors and chains with access to industry leading data that enhances PiinPoints market planning tools and forecasting models.
Smappen
smappen.com
Smappen is an online territory mapping tool that provides businesses with location intelligence for effective market research. Visualize trade areas, access population insights, and analyze competitors to make informed decisions about the best business locations. Thanks to drive-time areas, you can also manage logistics and drive local marketing strategies with ease. Unlock the power of location intelligence and optimize your business success with Smappen today!
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Placer.ai provides you with the story behind any location. Placer.ai's foot-traffic data lets you measure visitation, view trends, benchmark the competition, discover new audiences and find & win the ideal tenant or property. Retailers, CRE professionals, CPG companies, investors & municipalities rely on Placer.ai to make informed decisions and winning proposals. Key features include: - Visitation measurement & trends - True Trade Area - Customer insights & demographics - Customer journeys - Competitive benchmarking - Chain & industry analysis - Online analytics platform - Data feed, custom reports & API Sign up for a free account and Placer.ai
Loqate
loqate.com
Loqate Address Capture and Verification is a real-time address lookup solution that makes it faster and easier to capture and verify addresses for online forms and checkouts. The solution provides autocompleted suggestions as soon as the user starts typing, and our search algorithm anticipates input nuances such as location to provide the correct address in a flash. With Loqate, you can start optimising your users’ experience on your site and reduce cart or form abandonment rates by providing users with a faster way of entering their address. Additionally, Loqate’s Address Capture and Verification increases efficiency by avoiding poor data quality and the cost of missed deliveries. Loqate Address Capture and Verification has the following features: - Better data – addresses are sourced from multiple datasets before being combined, cross-referenced and cleansed to yield the most correct version of the address. - Fuzzy matching – our natural language processing AI corrects any misspellings, switched letters, or any other error without delays to response time. - Unicode – customers are now able to type in their address in the native language and character set. - Location biasing – automatically detect the user’s location to assist the search and generate even faster results without typing the full address. - Results filtering – customise the parameters of returned addresses for easy segmentation to limit the results to specific areas or exclude addresses from outside any given region. We help every business in the world reach every customer in the world Loqate is a GBG solution. GBG is the world’s leading Identity Data Intelligence specialist, giving organisations in over 70 countries the ability to make sense of data about nearly 4.5 billion people. By combining trillions of data records, we help our customers make informed decisions about capturing and managing personal data, risk management, fighting fraud and employment. Our global, award-winning solutions are delivered via customisable SaaS, mobile and on-premise platforms.
CARTO
carto.com
Monetizing transaction data. Mastercard Advisors uses CARTO to turn millions of daily credit card transactions into location-based insights for B2B clients in Retail, Real Estate and the Public Sector.
Lumenore
lumenore.com
Lumenore helps businesses turn data into actionable business intelligence with the power of AI, natural language querying, and predictive analytics. With industry-specific solutions embedded in a powerful BI platform, Lumenore turns your raw data into accurate insights. Ensure seamless data integration, enable modern business storytelling, and encourage advanced insight discovery. Create an all-in-one data universe for effective decision-making across business functions with Lumenore.
Vizzly
vizzly.co
Vizzly provides a low-code solution for building customer-facing dashboards, offering the same level of flexibility as an in-house development process with minimal technical overhead required. With Vizzly, you have the capability to connect to any SQL database or API and seamlessly embed the dashboard as a React or Vue component. Since the product is highly extensible through code, you will have complete control over the product and the user experience you create.
Kyligence
kyligence.io
Welcome to the next generation of business intelligence where your business metrics aren’t just numbers but a powerhouse of intelligent insights at your fingertips. Dive into Kyligence Zen, your centralized metrics hub that transforms data into actionable intelligence. Rooted in the single source of truth of metrics, Kyligence Zen provides everyone with accurate, comprehensive, and intelligent decision support tailored for modern enterprises.
AnswerDock
answerdock.com
AnswerDock is an AI-driven analytics solution that uses Natural Language Processing to provide answers to business users' questions, allowing them to make better and faster data-driven decisions, without the need for data analysts. You can try the product free by signing up. You will be able to upload your own data and experience most of the features of AnswerDock in the free version. Using AnswerDock, business users create their own reports and dashboards by typing their questions, just like using a web search engine. For example, users can type Top 10 Sales People by growth in number of leads this quarter. AnswerDock runs the analysis and displays the optimal visualization instantly. AnswerDock runs powerful data mining algorithms to answer questions asked in natural language, such as: • What drives my conversion rate up? • Why did Sales increase yesterday? • Whats driving shipment status to be delayed? • How does PageViews affect Revenue? AnswerDock connects to a variety of sources from excel files to relational databases (Mysql, SQL Server, … ) to 3rd-party APIs such as Google Analytics .Users can create dashboards combining multiple sources, enabling them to have an integrated view on their business. Industry professionals from any business function can use AnswerDock to easily explore their company's data, using an intuitive search-like interface with no required training. AnswerDock supports professionals in Retail and Ecommerce, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Communications and Media, Manufacturing, among other industries. AnswerDock provides a comprehensive data platform with tons of features: • Natural Language Processing • Auto Chart Selection • 30+ Interactive chart type • 50+ Customization Options • Data mining and Insights Discovery • Analysis Explanation • Custom Keywords • Automatic Data Indexing • Sharing and Collaboration • Formula-based Columns • Datasets Joins • Administration Console • Scheduled Data Loads • Export to CSV, PNG or PDF • Column, Row and Dataset Permissions • Users Management • Interactive Dashboards
Datazip
datazip.io
Discover Datazip, a comprehensive no-code data engineering solution designed for time-conscious analysts and operators. Simplify your data management process by consolidating dispersed data sources, utilizing ETL, data warehousing, and transformation capabilities. With Datazip's intuitive platform, create a dependable, scalable data infrastructure in a mere 45 minutes. Experience swift data connections, robust querying, and smooth exporting to drive insightful decision-making.
Sigma
sigmacomputing.com
Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like interface delivers the full power of SQL into the hands of any user while keeping data fresh and secure within cloud data warehouses. Data-first companies use Sigma to empower their employees, customers, and partners to break free from the confines of the dashboard and explore data for themselves to make better, faster decisions. Our software was built to capitalize on the performance power of cloud data warehouses to combine data sources and analyze billions of rows of data instantly – no coding required.
Targomo
targomo.com
TargomoLOOP is a location optimization tool that assists brick-and-mortar businesses such as shops, restaurants, and service providers in strategic location planning and decision-making. TargomoLOOP is a centralized platform for managing all of your business's location-based information, including customer demographics, retail sales, and service area offerings. Insights gained from this method can be used to examine and enhance retail and hospitality locations, as well as to plot development and optimize the network. Analytics powered by AI can accurately predict sales with an accuracy of 80-90%, as well as find the success drivers of firms and growth possibilities.
Metabase
metabase.com
The fastest, easiest way to share data and analytics inside your company. An open source Business Intelligence server you can install in 5 minutes that connects to MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB and more! Anyone can use it to build charts, dashboards and nightly email reports.
MicroStrategy
microstrategy.com
MicroStrategy ONE is a comprehensive intelligence platform that integrates the power of generative AI with the precision of BI. A cloud-native, open architecture platform, it is built on a scalable, future-fit semantic layer designed to inject AI-powered Intelligence Everywhere™. MicroStrategy ONE empowers companies worldwide to seamlessly deliver modern data analytics solutions to tens of thousands both within and outside their organizations. Infused with leading GenAI technologies, it enables intelligence on any device to accelerate the time from data to action for any user.
Mode Analytics
mode.com
Mode is the first BI platform to embrace the way modern data teams work, which enables data leaders to drive more efficient, higher impact analysis and increased data maturity through true self-service. As the unified intelligence layer, Mode maximizes modern data stack ROI and turns data into a competitive advantage for leading businesses across all sectors and stages.
Sisense
sisense.com
Sisense goes beyond traditional business intelligence by providing organizations with the ability to infuse analytics everywhere, embedded in both customer and employee applications and workflows. Sisense customers are breaking through the barriers of analytics adoption by going beyond the dashboard with Sisense Fusion – the highly customisable, AI-driven analytics cloud platform, that infuses intelligence at the right place and the right time, every time. More than 2,000 global companies rely on Sisense to innovate, disrupt markets and drive meaningful change in the world. Ranked as the No. 1 Business Intelligence company in terms of customer success, Sisense has also been named one of the Forbes’ Cloud 100, The World’s Best Cloud Companies, five years in a row. Visit us at www.sisense.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.
Tableau
tableau.com
Tableau is an analytics platform transforming the way we use data to solve problems—empowering people and organizations to make the most of their data. Tableau is the broadest and deepest, end-to-end data and analytics platform. Ensure the responsible use of data and drive better business outcomes with fully-integrated data management and governance, visual analytics and data storytelling, and collaboration—all with Salesforce’s industry-leading Einstein built right in Tableau Pulse is a reimagined data experience that makes data more accessible to everyone regardless of their expertise with data visualization tools. Tableau Pulse is available for Tableau Cloud users, and leverages the power of Tableau AI to deliver data in ways that are more personalized, contextual, and smart. Learn more at https://tableau.com/pulse Tableau Cloud empowers smarter, insight-driven decisions with fast, flexible, intuitive analytics. Experience a fully hosted cloud-based enterprise-grade solution on the world's #1 analytics platform. Tableau Prep Builder provides a modern approach to data preparation, making it faster and easier to combine, shape, and clean data for analysis.
Hex
hex.tech
Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It combines code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Hex brings together the best of notebooks, BI, and docs into a seamless, collaborative UI. Use SQL, Python and R together or alone. Publish work internally or externally as interactive data apps with drag-and-drop in responsive layouts anyone can use. Leverage a full library of UI components with instant publishing and get live commenting for a robust user experience. Build organizational knowledge with Hex by allowing anyone to discover and use data.
ClicData
clicdata.com
ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that streamlines data connection, data management, data visualization, and sharing with your teams or clients. From Data Integration and Management to Data Analytics, Visualisation, and Sharing, we provide you with everything you need to easily make sense of your data, monitor your performance and keep an eye on key metrics in custom, fully interactive dashboards. In a world where data-driven decisions are key to success, our mission is to support organizations across all industries to gain visibility into their performance with automated data analysis and reporting by making the complicated simple. ClicData is trusted and used by 1,000+ leading organizations across multiple industries (Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare, Media and Advertising, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and more) in 25+ countries.
Epsilon3
epsilon3.io
Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. * Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions * Embedded release process including approvals, edits, in-line feedback, and tracking changes between revisions * Query-able database of as-run procedures * Manual and automated procedure views and capabilities * Integrated telemetry, command and control, and mission data * Detailed analytics, reports, and dashboards
panintelligence
panintelligence.com
Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be low code for you and no code for your customers. You can focus your dev time on your core offering to accelerate your roadmap and your customer can self serve to make data driven decisions without the need for technical skills.
ConverSight
conversight.ai
ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learning techniques. With ConverSight, businesses are able to implement artificial intelligence in their response planning methods, allowing for better accuracy, stronger decision-making, and smoother reaction times, which ultimately reduces costs and drastically improves the function of the supply chain. ConverSight acts as a Supply Chain Control Tower to help businesses optimize operations, minimize disruptions, and resolve critical issues in real time. ConverSight's AI business assistant, Athena, offers businesses greater data visibility and insights to proactively improve their supply chains and make other accurate, informed decisions
Kleene
kleene.ai
Enable your business’s decision-makers to make better, faster decisions with AI recommendations built on reliable, cross-departmental data. Kleene is the only end-to-end platform that organises all your data. Get competitive advantage and data-driven business growth fast, with Kleene’s Decision Intelligence Platform.
Bold Reports
boldreports.com
Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a team can implement a truly modern report management system with advanced features and unlimited users. Make and edit reports with the Report Designer, which leverages Syncfusion’s UI expertise to provide dozens of report items, interactive features, appealing styles, and customizable formatting options. Then, use the Report Server to publish and export your reports, manage their access permissions, and deliver them to users on the web. When reports are available anywhere, pertinent stakeholders can collaborate to make better business decisions. Syncfusion is proud to serve a wide variety of customers, from individual developers to Fortune 500 companies. For over two decades, the company has polished one of the most impressive collections of UI controls on the market. In the course of that work, it discovered a need to simplify how enterprises create, store, and share vital business reports, and then set out to create a web-based report management solution. The result is Bold Reports, which handles the minutiae so report creators can focus on the big picture. To ensure every client’s success, Syncfusion’s support teams stand ready to assist at each stage. From onboarding through any implementation challenges that may crop up, the company is committed to offering not just tools, but expertise. NOTE: Older reviews may reference the historical product name
