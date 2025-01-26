Top Bot Detection and Mitigation Software - Anguilla

CHEQ

The leader in Go-to-Market Security.aRecent studies show that over 27% of internet traffic is invalid, contributing to $42 billion being lost per year. And it's only getting worse. In today's digital landscape, anyone with internet access is able to cause significant damage to any website at any time from anywhere in the world, regardless of a specific industry or country. CHEQ Essentials operates advanced algorithms and real-time monitoring capabilities to detect and block those harmful sources from causing immense damage. Each visit goes through over 2,000 behavior tests, and if it's detected as invalid - we block it. Once you implement CHEQ Essentials, your entire marketing cycle is pure and clean. That means you'll do the same as yesterday but won't pay for those wasteful and harmful visits and fraud clicks. Secure your data and analytics, on-site conversion and paid marketing from bots, fake traffic and malicious users, with the leading Go-to-Market Security platform.