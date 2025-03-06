Top Applicant Tracking Systems - United States

Paychex

Paychex, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated human capital management solutions for payroll, benefits, human resources, and insurance services. By combining its innovative software-as-a-service technology and mobility platform with dedicated, personal service, Paychex empowers small- and medium-sized business owners to focus on the growth and management of their business. Backed by more than 45 years of industry expertise, Paychex serves approximately 670,000 payroll clients as of May 31, 2019 across more than 100 locations in the U.S. and Europe, and pays one out of every 12 American private sector employees. Paychex Flex is an all-in-one HR solution designed with simplicity in mind. With technology that grows and changes with your business, Paychex has the right combination of innovative business solutions and dedicated support to help you reach your goals, wherever your business is going.​ * Hire, pay, manage, and retain employees with confidence​ * Get experienced, award-winning support where and when you need it with our 24/7/365 live support team​ * Stay ahead of changing laws and regulations with our compliance experts​ * Access your information on the go with the Paychex Flex Mobile App * Talent Management: Recruit, retain, and develop top talent from a single HR platform and streamline your hiring and onboarding process. ​ * Workforce Management: Improve employee efficiency and productivity with our vital workforce management resources. ​ * Payroll and Financial Support: Easily pay employees and manage taxes, expenses, and more, so you can continue to focus on your business. ​ * Employee Benefits: Attract and retain top talent by offering valued employee benefits while simplifying your plan administration. ​ * PEO and HR Outsourcing: Support your business throughout the entire employee lifecycle with our comprehensive HR outsourcing solutions. ​ * Employee Experience: Save time and improve accuracy by giving employees access to self-service HR, training, and financial tools. ​ * Integrations: Automatically and accurately connect and share data between your software and Paychex Flex.​ Choose the right level of technology and support for your business now — while keeping the ability to grow as your needs change. See why Paychex is the largest HR company for small to medium-sized businesses and let us simplify your payroll experience.