Userparser is user-agent parser and IP-address lookup API that transforms user agent and ip address to detailed analytical data. User agent parsers and IP lookup APIs are two tools that can be used to help identify a user’s location. User agent parsers work by looking at the information contained in the HTTP headers sent by a user’s browser. This information includes the user’s operating system, browser type, and other details. IP lookup APIs use a database of IP addresses to geolocate a user based on their IP address. Both user agent parsers and IP lookup APIs can be used to approximate a user’s location and device detection, but they have different strengths and weaknesses. User agent parsers are more accurate for users who are accessing the internet from a mobile phones, because these devices typically send more detailed information in their HTTP headers. IP lookup APIs are more accurate for both mobile and desktop computer or laptop users because it doesn't matter wither their their web browsers tend to send more or less detailed information in their HTTP headers. You can use Userparser to perform both parsed user-agent and ip-address lookups in a single API call.