Top AI Writing Assistants - Portugal
AI writing assistants leverage machine learning to streamline the writing process, encompassing tasks like research, grammar and tone checking, and localization. These tools harness natural language processing (NLP) to scrutinize text and offer suggestions or related material. By doing so, they expedite content creation, empowering users to write with speed and confidence. Augmented writing finds utility across various professions, catering to content marketers aiming for more engaging material or HR personnel refining job postings. The landscape of AI writing assistants is diverse, ranging from comprehensive platforms where users craft all content to simpler bots offering post-writing recommendations. While some focus on specific functions like form building or tailored writing suggestions, many others provide broad assistance. For a product to be categorized as an AI Writing Assistant, it must: * Employ artificial intelligence to aid in writing tasks * Furnish insights or recommendations to enhance written content * Supply additional, pertinent resources to enrich the writer's knowledge * Rectify grammatical errors within written works
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Lilybank AI
lilybankai.com
LilybankAI is an AI-powered content creation platform that offers various tools to help you efficiently generate high-quality content. Their key offerings include: * AI Templates - Pre-made templates across different categories like blogs, emails, social media posts etc. that you can easily customize. * AI Image Generator - Generate unique images using AI like DALL-E 2, DALL-E 3, Stable Diffusion etc. * AI Assistants - Chatbots tailored to your needs that can respond to customer queries automatically. * AI Speech to Text - Accurately convert audio into text transcripts. * AI Voiceover - Text to realistic human-like voice in over 100 languages. * AI Code - Get code suggestions and autocomplete as you type. LilybankAI simplifies content creation using advanced AI. Follow three simple steps: * Enter Input - Provide your content ideas, text transcripts, images etc. * AI Generation - LilybankAI analyses your input and generates high-quality output using the latest AI models. * Deliver Content - The platform delivers you polished, customized content that resonates with your audience. You get 10x faster results without any creative struggle. LilybankAI's easy-to-use interface makes AI content creation effortless for anyone.
Scholarcy
scholarcy.com
Scholarcy is your digital research assistant that reads papers for you and gives you the highlights! Scholarcy converts your documents into searchable, shareable libraries of summary flashcards, accessible on any device, with collaborative note-taking and annotation. Create summary cards from PDF, Word, Powerpoint, ePub or RIS files, import from Dropbox, and export to Word, Excel, EndNote, Zotero, Mendeley, and much more!
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
GravityWrite
gravitywrite.com
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation process and boost productivity. GravityWrite is a comprehensive content generation tool that uses AI technology to generate engaging and well-structured written content. It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of features that make it easy to create high-quality articles, blog posts, marketing copy, and more. GravityWrite aims to save users time and effort by automating the content creation process. GravityWrite offers several features that can enhance your content creation process: * AI-Powered Content Generation: GravityWrite utilizes advanced AI algorithms to generate high-quality content suggestions based on your input. It analyzes data from various sources to provide accurate and relevant content recommendations. * Customization Options: With GravityWrite, you have the ability to customize the generated content to align with your brand voice and target audience. You can adjust the tone, style, and length of the content to suit your specific needs. * Keyword Optimization: GravityWrite incorporates intelligent keyword optimization, helping you create SEO-friendly content that can improve your search engine rankings. By seamlessly integrating relevant keywords, you can enhance your content's visibility and attract more organic traffic. * Plagiarism Detection: GravityWrite includes a built-in plagiarism detection feature to ensure that the content you generate is original and unique. This helps you maintain your credibility and avoid any potential penalties from search engines. * Time-Saving Efficiency: GravityWrite streamlines the content creation process by providing you with well-structured content suggestions. This saves you time on research and writing, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your work.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
Shopia
shopia.ai
Shopia is an AI-powered tool that offers SEO and marketing content solutions for businesses, freelancers, and agencies. It provides access to a team of over 80 AI writers and an SEO assistant that can generate product descriptions, optimized ads, and full blog articles in seconds. The tool offers an AI article planner and writer, enabling users to plan their content strategy and generate full articles while optimizing content for SEO. Additionally, Shopia provides an Amazon Listing AI that analyzes the competition's listings and generates data-driven copy. The tool also features an API that allows users to create custom AI models for their brand. Shopia offers solutions for eCommerce, blog writers, and social media experts that help rank marketplace listings, manage SKUs, generate articles, and optimize ads for a higher ROI. The platform has a talent network that connects users with top-reviewed freelancers that can assist in turning generated copy into finished content. Shopia also offers a roadmap and learning resources, including articles, videos, and a help center to guide users through the app's features. Overall, Shopia is a comprehensive tool that leverages the power of AI to provide solutions for businesses and professionals seeking to optimize their marketing and SEO strategies.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing while streamlining your work using AI.
ProWritingAid
prowritingaid.com
Your personal writing coach. A grammar checker, style editor, and writing mentor in one package. The best writing depends on much more than just correct grammar. You need an editing tool that also highlights style issues and compares your writing to the best writers in your genre.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
Originality.ai
originality.ai
Originality.AI is a tool for Web Publishers to help them be sure they are producing Original Content. Original Content = Unique Human-Created Content... the kind Google and readers wants! Originality.AI ensures Original content is able to be published with... AI Detector - Originality.AI's internally built AI is created to identify content that has been created by any of the popular NLP API's including GPT-2, GPT-J, GPT-NEO and GPT-3 (world's first tool to identify GPT-3). Originality.AI can predict if the content was produced by any of the popular AI writing assistants. Plagiarism Checker - Serious web publishers / content marketers need to ensure they are publishing content free from plagiarism so their content has the best chance of ranking. Originality.AI is a plagiarism checker built for serious web publishers that have a team of writers to manage. It offers team management, dashboard, scan history, auto-credits and a full site scan by just entering your URL.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blockers — all in one place. With a built-in AI assistant, you can quickly generate ideas, summarize longer content or get help with editing your documents.
Humbot
humbot.ai
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, and undetectable by most detectors. The process is fast, easy, and produces high-quality, readable text free from grammatical errors. With industry-leading technology, it guarantees the originality of the rewritten text and provides real examples of its effectiveness. Users have praised its effectiveness in evading detection and have found it useful for various content types. Humbot also ensures the safety and security of user data. With its innovative approach, it has received positive feedback from content creators, researchers, and businesses. The AI humanizer can benefit those trying to bypass AI detection without compromising on honesty or integrity. Overall, Humbot offers a reliable solution for staying ahead in content creation while bypassing AI detection effortlessly
Journalist AI
tryjournalist.com
Journalist AI is a powerful automatic blog generation tool with powerful models for every imaginable blog genre. The AI utilizes best SEO practices, provides copyright-free images, allows you to integrate YouTube videos, build articles around keywords, and manages to do so in over 150 languages. It features various modes ranging from correct/factual to creative/original that include informal and persuasive phrasing. Generated articles can be published directly to your site, courtesy of handy integration, or simply downloaded as a .zip file. Journalist AI is the ultimate ghostwriting assistant that helps you fully automate your blog and increase your writing efficiency and content output. All you have to do is provide it with a few keywords, titles, or simply a description of your business, and it will take care of the rest. Outlines and article structure can be fully customized with both external and internal linking. The former can be found automatically and in real-time, with the latter being generated independently by the AI and its site-wide analysis. Articles can be generated in over 150 languages, with the content featuring your desired voice. The latter can range from informal to persuasive based on your personal preference. Once you are satisfied with the generated articles, you can simply download them or publish them directly, thanks to integrations with major website builders, such as WordPress, Shopify, Wix, and more. Note that all of this can be achieved via a simple online interface. While Journalist AI does not offer any API options or browser extensions, it does have incredibly handy and intuitive third-party integration. This integration is arguably its most powerful tool, as it allows you to publish articles to your site quickly and effortlessly. Not having to copy content and worry about styling it correctly saves you countless hours and headaches.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
NeuronWriter
neuronwriter.com
NeuronWriter is like a smart assistant for anyone who creates content for the web. It’s an AI-powered tool, which means it uses artificial intelligence to help you write better and rank higher on search engines like Google. Think of it as a savvy guide that knows what the internet likes and helps you create just that. At its core, NeuronWriter is designed to make your writing process easier and more effective. It does this by offering suggestions and improvements based on what’s currently popular and effective in SEO (Search Engine Optimization). SEO is all about making your content more visible and attractive to search engines, so when people search for something related to your content, they find you first. NeuronWriter isn’t just another writing tool; it’s packed with features that make it stand out. Here’s a look at some of its key features: * AI Content Generation: One of the coolest things about NeuronWriter is how it uses AI to help you write. If you're stuck for ideas or not sure how to start, NeuronWriter suggests topics and even writes snippets for you. It’s like having a brainstorming buddy who’s always full of ideas. * SEO and NLP Integration: SEO can be complex, but NeuronWriter simplifies it. It uses something called NLP (Natural Language Processing) to understand what your content is about and how it can be improved for search engines. It’s like teaching your content to speak the language of Google, making it easier for people to find. * Content Analysis Tools: NeuronWriter doesn’t just help you write; it helps you write better. It analyzes your content and gives it a score based on how SEO-friendly it is. It also looks at what's ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs) and gives you insights on how to align your content with top-performing articles. * WordPress Integration: If you’re using WordPress for your website, NeuronWriter fits right in. It easily integrates with WordPress, letting you optimize your content directly within your website. It’s like having a helpful assistant right in your blog’s dashboard. * Keyword Research and Analysis: NeuronWriter analyzes keywords related to your content topic. It's like fishing in a big pond – you need to know what kind of fish (or keywords) you're looking for, and where they are likely to be. * Competitor Analysis: The tool examines what content is already ranking high for those keywords on search engines. This is akin to understanding what recipes are popular in a restaurant, so you can create a dish that competes with them. * User Intent Analysis: It tries to understand what a user is likely looking for when they type a query into a search engine. This is like a chef understanding whether their customer wants a quick snack or a full meal. * Content SEO Score: After creating content, NeuronWriter scores it based on how well it's optimized for SEO. Think of this as a food critic rating a dish.
Jounce AI
jounce.ai
Jounce is an AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize the marketing field by significantly reducing the time it takes to create quality content. The platform offers services such as AI Artwork, Chat, Templates, and Documents that streamline and optimize the marketing process. Jounce provides an intuitive copywriting solution, enabling users to create professional content in just a few steps. It offers a range of customizable templates to start the copywriting process. On inputting a desired prompt or guidelines, Jounce's AI handles the content creation, generating multiple options for the user to select. Additional features include an AI-powered document editor for creating and editing marketing materials with automatic formatting, spell check, and grammar correction. The software also accommodates collaboration, allowing an unlimited number of team members to contribute ideas and write content. It offers over 70 marketing templates for various content types like social media posts, website content, email campaigns, etc. Furthermore, Jounce provides features like Dark Mode for user convenience during late-night work hours. It serves the needs of various professionals in the marketing field, from content creators to small business owners.
Cohesive AI
cohesive.so
Say goodbye to struggling with ChatGPT prompts! Cohesive combines AI brilliance with your creativity, enabling you to effortlessly create world-class content. Refine, edit, and publish seamlessly with a powerful editor. Say hello to magical content creation!
Remail.ai
remail.ai
Remail is an AI Email assistant enabling you to write emails 10X faster. Remail solution support Gmail as well as Outlook to easily report or compose high quality email replies in any language. Remail is an advanced AI tool designed to revolutionise the email writing experience, enabling users to compose emails with remarkable efficiency. The primary goal of Remail is to expedite the email communication process by providing innovative features that enhance response time and overall productivity.
Sudowrite
sudowrite.com
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writing style, bringing new characters to life, and helping you make your stories more engaging. It’s like having an expert wordsmith ready to assist you with finding the right words, rephrasing sentences, and even coming up with plot twists you might not have thought of. Sudowrite uses state-of-the-art deep learning techniques to generate realistic and contextually appropriate text. Sudowrite is based on GPT-3 and GPT-4, 175+ billion parameter Transformer models, which learn general concepts from their training data. The model generates text by guessing what’s most likely to come next, one word at a time. Sudowrite is not intended to write for you but can help you vastly improve and speed up your writing. It is an excellent tool for authors, creatives, and novel writers.
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by professional academic editors across 1,300+ subject areas, Paperpal delivers human precision at machine speed. With Paperpal you can beat writer’s block by brainstorming ideas, speed up your writing with clear outlines, and get academic translations for 25+ languages. You also get in-depth language and grammar checks with assistance in paraphrasing, word reduction, and correct word choice tailored to academic writing conventions and tone. From writing the first draft to ensuring manuscript submission readiness, Paperpal has you covered. Explore for free or subscribe to Paperpal Prime ($19/month) for unlimited access to premium features, including our trusted online plagiarism checker and 30+ manuscript submission checks. It’s as simple as write, check, correct, succeed – Start now!
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automations that level up efficiency, advanced reporting for data-powered insights and much more. Outplay has bi-directional integrations with a wide range of CRMs, inboxes and more to help sales teams book meetings and track performances from a single dashboard. Outplay's intuitive UI and industry-leading customer support gets teams up and running rapidly, to start booking meetings now. Not next quarter. With game-changing features like power dialing, AI-powered conversational intelligence and a lead sourcing database of millions, Outplay transforms sales engagement, without the hefty price tag.Switch out multiple point solutions and invoices with Outplay - the all-in-one sales stack for new-age teams. Get a built-in Sales Prospecting tool, Multi-channel Sales Engagement platform, Inbound Conversion and Scheduling tool and Conversational Intelligence platform to exceed your targets, not your budgets.
Friday AI
heyfriday.ai
Friday AI, a natural language writing tool helping create custom content for all your needs. Whether you are writing a blog, advertisements, essays, or short stories, Friday AI can help you design the written material you need to get your message out there. Friday AI is a next-generation AI writing assistant that can generate hundreds of words in the blink of an eye. An AI assistant is more than a tool, it’s a sidekick in your working process, a helping hand to pick the right words and phrases to optimize your content. Users pick from over 40 templates and 30 writing tones, input a few keywords, and BAM Friday AI generates original captivating content in less than a second. Whether you write long blogs, social media posts, advertisements, creative stories, or looking for tips on how to improve the SEO and meta descriptions of your website, Friday AI can help you get the job done with a wide range of capabilities that exceed other AI assistants. Developing Friday AI is a community effort; your feedback and use of Friday AI not only improve our machine learning algorithm but are evaluated directly by our development team to improve based on your needs. Now, your creative sidekick is waiting to inspire you. Create more and optimize your workflow with Friday AI!
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fostering innovation. Of course, you recognize the potential of LLMs like ChatGPT, but convincing your entire team isn’t as easy. You want to establish effective AI-powered workflows and share AI insights with everyone, but you’re missing a dedicated platform to achieve it. You even wonder, "Is my team leveraging AI to its full potential?" Meet Team-GPT.
Contlo
contlo.com
Contlo is a leading generative AI marketing platform to drive autonomous customer engagements via omnichannel campaigns, real-time generative customer journeys, AI-powered segmentation for one-to-one hyper-personalization, and actionable insights about your customer behavior. Built for the AI-first world - Contlo enables modern businesses to leverage AI to orchestrate their end-to-end marketing. The platform helps brands increase customer lifetime value, boost customer engagements, and deliver a hyper-personalized experience to retain their most valuable customers. Contlo is trusted by 1000s of fast-growing businesses to boost their sales by engaging loyal customers and making faster data-driven decisions throughout their customer lifecycle. Enabling them to measure and optimize individual customer experiences with the help of: * Autonomous personalized campaigns for every customer touchpoint: Effortlessly engage your customers with AI-powered autonomous campaigns across all major marketing channels like Email, SMS, WhatsApp, Web Push, Mobile Push, Facebook & Instagram. * Real-time generative customer journeys powered by LLMs: Goodbye templatized automation flows! Let AI build the most optimal customer engagement workflows & customer journeys based on their recent interactions to maximize your ROI. * Generate Customer Segments for One-to-One Personalization using AI: Orchestrate highly personalized and targeted customer interactions based on behavioral data, demographics & recent actions on the website. * LLM generated insights, analytics & autonomous reporting: Get granular visibility of your customer behavior, campaign performance, and overall business intelligence along with AI-generated insights, recommendations, and autonomous reporting. * Autonomous customer engagement, LLM powered chatbots & a unified conversation inbox: Deliver a seamless brand experience to your customers via chat across Facebook/Instagram/WhatsApp and make phone calls directly from a single dashboard. Contlo seamlessly integrates with 200+ platforms to help brands build a powerful autonomous marketing tech stack around their business.
Haller AI
haller.ai
Haller AI: Turbocharge Your Business With Our All-In-One AI Dashboard Specializing in providing small businesses and solopreneurs with powerful, data-driven AI solutions, our user-friendly dashboard makes content creation and project management a breeze. Customizable, scalable, and cost-effective, Haller AI is your all-in-one solution to optimize workflows and achieve unparalleled business efficiency. Join our network to stay updated on the latest in AI-driven business solutions.
Textero AI
textero.ai
Textero AI Essay Writer: AI-Powered Research Assistant that Helps Students Create Academic Content Faster . Textero.ai is a trustworthy companion that helps craft content that fits the style of academic writing. Gather information, find references, and generate high-quality content easier. Features of Textero AI Writing Tool: * AI Essay Writer: Generate an outline for your papers or create a well-structured essay, by editing the text within the app. Use simple commands like ‘shorten’ or ‘paraphrase’ to improve your writing. * AI PDF Summarizer: Textero AI Summarizer combines two features—a PDF Summarizer and a Text Shortener. This software helps you simplify the research process and saves you time. * AI Research Assistant: Textero.ai scans its 214 million sources to find the best essay references. With the improved 'Ask AI' feature, you can get more source details, look through the PDF files, and get answers to specific inquiries. Say goodbye to writer’s block and procrastination, say hello to an essay helper and unique ideas.
Smodin
smodin.io
Smodin is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides various tools to help with all aspects of writing and research. It offers plagiarism checking, citations, grammar corrections, translations, text generation, and more. Smodin utilizes advanced AI models and algorithms to power its writing features. Here's an overview of how some of the main features work: * Text Rewriter - This feature uses AI to analyze text and rewrite it while maintaining the original meaning. It rephrases sentences and changes wording to create new versions of text. * Plagiarism Checker - The plagiarism checker scans text and compares it against billions of online sources using AI. It highlights any duplicated or unoriginal content. * AI Writer - The AI writer tool generates new text on any topic by utilizing large language models. It can write full articles, essays, research papers, and more. * AI Grader - This tool analyzes essays and written text to provide feedback and suggestions for improvement. It looks at elements like grammar, structure, readability, and more. * AI Chat - The chatbot uses conversational AI to have natural conversations. It can answer questions, summarize text, generate new content, and more through an intuitive chat interface.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Unlike traditional writing aids, this platform leverages advanced AI to not only suggest improvements but also to generate content that can mimic a human writer's style and complexity. NovelAI operates on a sophisticated AI model trained on a vast database of literature, ranging from classic novels to contemporary works. This training allows the AI to understand and replicate various writing styles, plot structures, and character developments. When a user inputs a prompt or a story idea, the AI uses this training to generate content that aligns with the user's instructions, making it a versatile tool for various creative projects.
NeuralText
neuraltext.com
NeuralText is an advanced AI platform that specializes in generating marketing copy and blog posts quickly and efficiently. It provides a comprehensive suite of tools for SEO content creation, including tools for content brief creation, keyword clustering, and content analytics. NeuralText's content brief tool allows users to create and enrich their content with Search Engine Results Page (SERP) data. The keyword clustering tool aligns keyword research with search intent to enhance content strategy. Meanwhile, the content analytics tool provides insights into the performance of their content. NeuralText also offers free tools such as 'People Also Ask', 'SERP Schema Extractor', and 'AI Writing Tools' to aid and diversify the content creation process. The AI Writing Assistant in particular, assists users in overcoming writer's block by providing autocompletion, paraphrasing, and other useful features to transform ideas into comprehensive drafts.Equipped with a robust keyword discovery and clustering feature, NeuralText helps users find hundreds of long-tail keyword suggestions and identify topic clusters. The platform also integrates with Google's Search Console to offer real-time performance metrics, and tailored suggestions for enhancing content based on actionable insights from emerging keywords and trends.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Localo
localo.com
Boost Your Client's Business With The Ultimate Local SEO Tool - Localo Empower your agency's spectrum of services with the most robust local SEO tool to skyrocket your client’s local visibility - Localo. This powerful AI-based tool is all about giving local businesses a competitive edge, attracting more local customers, and driving ROI through optimized local SEO strategies. * Suitable for all marketing agencies and freelance SEO consultants seeking a faster, more efficient way to manage their clients' local SEO. Key Features and Benefits: * Smart Tasks: Stay ahead of the competition with personalized weekly tasks and advanced insights. Improve your client's local search visibility and attract new customers. * Position Checker and Monitoring: Accurately track your clients’ Google local rankings and make data-driven decisions to enhance their visibility. * Localo AI: Our intelligent AI helps you automate and optimize Google posts, review replies, and business profile information. * Review Manager: A remarkable tool to manage and enhance your client's Google reviews. Improve customer relations and build online credibility. * GBP Protection: Safeguard your client business from unwarranted changes that can affect their local search rankings. * GBP Posts: Keep customers engaged with timely, informative Google posts. * Growth Statistics: Make informed decisions with comprehensive growth statistics. Understand local search visibility better and formulate effective strategies. * Get started with Localo today and receive a 30-day money-back guarantee, no long-term commitment needed. Your clients trust you with their digital presence; don't just meet their expectations - exceed them. Equip your agency with Localo - The Ultimate Local SEO tool and gain an upper hand in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Take advantage of our time-limited offer NOW, and let us lead your clients' businesses to local dominance!
GoZen Content.Ai
gozen.io
GoZen Content.Ai is a robust platform that makes creating content in multiple languages a breeze using the In-Built language conversion tool. Whether you're creating marketing materials, website content, blog posts, or more, GoZen Content.ai has you covered.
EasyTranslate
easytranslate.com
EasyTranslate is a SaaS company offering translation management, cutting-edge generative AI and freelance translator/copy editor access - all on one software. EasyTranslate offers translation management, access to translators or copywriters and generative AI - all on one centralised software. Manage and automate your translations in an efficient way. Find a large variety of no-code plugins that integrate directly into your CMS, PIM and other systems. Moreover, EasyTranslate is now integrated with GPT-4 so you can easily generate high-quality content in multiple languages.
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden costs or setup required elsewhere. The unique features of 1min.AI is offering a variety of AI features powered by various AI models. You can see it clearly with the Chat with Many Assistants feature, it includes Gemini, GPT, Claude, Llama, MistralAI, ... Other multi-media features like Content, Image, Audio, Video can also be used with different models to utilize their abilities and give out the best results. Lastly, we offer credit estimation and transparent usage history, so you know exactly how does the feature cost before running and can track the usage easily. Trying 1min.AI for Free to make sure it's right for you before making any decision!
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Essaybot
essaybot.com
Essaybot is a free AI-powered essay writing tool that suggests the best content and helps writers find inspiration sources, paraphrase sentences, and generate complete sentences. It also includes a citation finder to match sources and prevent plagiarism concerns. Essaybot can assist with a variety of topics from movie scripts to psychology theories. The tool is available online and does not include pricing information on this page.
Copyter
copyter.com
Copyter is an AI copywriter and generates content for brands, agents, and marketers. The software is a web application and includes templates or AI tools to streamline copywriting. Users can start by entering a few words about a brand, service, or product. Copyter can then generate copy in more than 37 languages, including English, Spanish, French, and more. All content belongs to the user, allowing the content to be used for private and commercial purposes. The artificial intelligence writing platform offers monthly and pay-per-use subscriptions. Copyter is mainly used in the creation of texts for website landing pages and SEO meta descriptions. It is also adapted for titles and product descriptions for eCommerce platforms, such as Amazon. Other common use cases include PPC (pay-per-click) ads, social media posts, and blogs. The system includes an integrated readability and grammar checker to edit text and ensure content quality.
TypeEngine
typeengine.ai
TypeEngine is a GPT-3 AI-powered copywriting tool that enables users to create high-quality, effective copy quickly and easily. It uses natural language processing (NLP) to analyze text and generate content that is engaging, convincing, and tailored to the user's target audience. TypeEngine also provides users with a library of templates allowing you to quickly generate copy for your project. With TypeEngine, you can create persuasive copy that speaks to your audience in a natural and effective way.
ContentIn
contentin.io
ContentIn: the Personal AI Writing Assistant for LinkedIn Content. Write better LinkedIn Posts 10x faster with the power of personalized AI trained in your style and voice. Over 3000 users already use ContentIn to rock their LinkedIn Content. That's thousands of entrepreneurs and professionals, just like you, who have taken their LinkedIn game to the next level. Here's how to get started: 1. Sign up for a 14-day free trial. 2. We create your personalized LinkedIn content plan in 1 min. 3. Write and schedule your first week of LinkedIn posts with your AI Ghostwriter in less than 1 hour. 4. We start training your personal AI over the next 1-2 weeks so it writes in your voice and style. 5. With the self learning AI, every week, you will write better posts faster. There are no more excuses to finally rock your LinkedIn content game. So the sooner you start, the sooner you'll see awesome results. Are you interested in the Personal AI Writing Assistant for LinkedIn Content to write better LinkedIn Posts 10x faster and finally build your personal brand? Then take the next step. Sign up for our SaaS Tool for free now and write your first week of posts in less than 1h. We'll analyze and train your personal AI writing assistant in your style and voice. It's time to take your LinkedIn game to the next level.
Copylime.com
copylime.com
Copylime.com will help you write better, more engaging website content, blog articles, social media posts in seconds with smart AI
Cowriter
cowriter.org
Cowriter is an AI-powered text editor and copy generator designed to empower writers and speed up the creative writing process. Cowriter's AI Editor is aimed at optimizing writer productivity and providing all of your writing needs without taking your hands off the keyboard. Create, edit, and improve your content quickly and easily in just a few seconds. * Generate content with your writing style: Cowriter can understand, learn and generate content in your unique writing style. Cowriter learns from you over time to provide personalized suggestions that match your tone and voice. * Using Realtime Data: Generate content with real time data from the web! With every writing task, Cowriter can research credible web sources, and write better, up to date and more factual content. Easily generate articles, essays and academic papers with the latest news, events and trends. * Chat with your own AI writing expert: Cowriter can help with a variety of creative writing needs, such as brainstorming ideas, providing guidance on strategies for increasing reader engagement, or creating and refining content. * Create marketing copy in seconds: Create captivating, original and genuine content to share on Facebook, Google, Linkedin, Twitter and beyond!
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open source prompt engine available on GitHub
Twain
twain.ai
Twain is an AI communication assistant tool designed to aid in crafting and improving outbound sales messages. It possesses the capability to generate custom-made messages in a user's unique tone, a variety of forms, from direct and bold to creative and casual. The tool caters to several outbound channels and scenarios, facilitating easy operation across platforms such as Email or LinkedIn. It provides assistance from introduction to follow-ups to proposal and break-up situations. In order to drive engagement, Twain ensures context-driven, goal-oriented messages relying on tone, goals, context, and history. The tool further provides real-time suggestions for message improvement, offering granular alternatives and improvements. From crafting solid introductions to creating follow-up messages and handling feedback, Twain streamlines the sales communication process effectively. Recognied for its performance in producing clear and resonated messages, Twain offers different pricing plans which are free, pro and customized team plans. It is mostly praised by users for its capabilities in enhancing the tone, structure, and length of the messages, time-saving characteristics and ability to function at a scalable manner.
LeadScripts
leadscripts.co
LeadScripts is a powerful, innovative tool designed to revolutionize your marketing strategy. It's an AI-powered copywriting aid that crafts compelling, persuasive scripts tailored to your product and customer persona. Imagine having a tool that understands your business and customers as well as you do, and can communicate your value proposition in the most effective way possible. That's what LeadScripts does. It eliminates the guesswork and time-consuming process of writing marketing copy, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your business. With LeadScripts, you're not just getting a content generator, but a comprehensive solution for your marketing copy needs. It understands your audience and product, and uses this knowledge to create scripts that truly resonate. Whether it's email sequences, sales letters, or ad copies, LeadScripts crafts content that engages, persuades, and converts.
Trolly.ai
trolly.ai
AI Generated SEO Optimized Articles, 2x Faster
Zomani.ai
zomani.ai
Zomani is a powerful AI Copywriting and Image Generating SaaS (Software as a Service) tool designed to enhance productivity and streamline content writing processes for professionals. Zomani.offers intelligent writing assistance, grammar and spelling checking, plagiarism detection, content optimization, and seamless collaboration features to help content writers produce high-quality, error-free content efficiently. Zomani compares your content against an extensive database of existing content to identify any unintentional similarities or instances of plagiarism. And more.
Livy AI
livy.ai
Livy.AI is an innovative artificial intelligence platform designed to assist content creators, particularly those in the entertainment industry, with their content creation needs. Livy.AI streamlines the process of creating original, engaging, and high-quality content using advanced AI algorithms. * AI Screenwriter Tool: Unleash the potential of AI in script generation with our AI Screenwriter Tool. Whether you’re crafting scripts for movies, TV shows, podcasts or news, our tool is designed to accelerate the creative process while ensuring the emotional resonance and structure that great storytelling demands. It's your creative assistant that helps in weaving compelling narratives, enhancing productivity, and transforming ideas into scripts. * AI Image Tool: The AI Image Tool at Livy.AI is your companion in creating visually striking images that complement your scripts. From concept art to character design, our tool leverages advanced AI to assist in the ideation and creation of visuals that tell a story. It’s about bringing a visual dimension to your narrative, effortlessly. * And More: Beyond script and image generation, Livy.AI is continuously expanding its suite of tools to cater to the dynamic needs of the entertainment industry. With our platform, explore a range of solutions that propel your content creation journey into the new age of AI-powered creativity.
Wali
mywali.co
Wali is a leading provider of AI solutions designed to empower businesses with actionable intelligence and insights. We specialize in harnessing the power of AI to drive business growth, enhance decision-making, and foster innovation. Our robust platform offers a suite of AI tools tailored specifically for businesses, enabling our clients to stay ahead of the competition in today's fast-paced digital landscape. We place a strong emphasis on partnerships and collaborative growth. Our partnership program is designed to help other businesses expand their offerings, reach new markets, and deliver more value to their clients. We work closely with our partners to ensure our industry-leading AI solutions are accessible, affordable, and tailored to their needs.
Writekit
writekit.ai
AI-Powered Writing Made Simple. Writekit offers AI-integrated tools to simplify content production and boost creativity. From generating insightful additions to real-time team collaboration, Writekit is designed for writers and marketers who demand efficiency, quality, and a stress-free writing process.
WordfixerBot
wordfixerbot.com
WordfixerBot's Paraphrasing Tool is packed with features that make it a standout choice for anyone looking to refine their writing: * Diverse Tonal Options: With an array of tones to select from, this tool provides the flexibility to match your writing to any context or audience. * Maintained Original Meaning: The AI ensures the essence of your message remains unchanged while giving it a fresh and unique presentation. * Accessibility and Ease of Use: The tool is designed to be accessible and easy to use, with no complicated setups or steep learning curves. The benefits of using WordfixerBot are clear: * Enhanced Writing Quality: Produce content that is not only unique but also resonates with your intended readers. * Time-Saving: Quickly generate paraphrased text without compromising on quality, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your writing or business. * Avoidance of Plagiarism: The tool helps ensure that your work is original and free from plagiarism concerns.
Jaq n Jil
jaqnjil.ai
Jaq n Jil - AI Tool changing the lives of writers and readers worldwide. Create amazing content, blazing fast. Jaq N Jil is a powerful AI writing tool to make your content writing process faster and better with a load of features like AI Assisted Content Planning, AI Text Expanding & Rewriting, a Massive Stock Image Library, Text & Voice Activated AI Chatbot, and much more in their pro+ version. It also integrates with 5,000+ tools via Zapier. Use the tool for SEO blog articles, Social post captions, Essays and papers, Marketing materials and much more. Jaq n Jil was created with the content marketer in mind. Writers and agencies alike are experiencing efficient workflows and an increase in content production thanks to Jaq n Jil.