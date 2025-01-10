App store for web apps
Top AI Writing Assistants - Philippines
AI writing assistants leverage machine learning to streamline the writing process, encompassing tasks like research, grammar and tone checking, and localization. These tools harness natural language processing (NLP) to scrutinize text and offer suggestions or related material. By doing so, they expedite content creation, empowering users to write with speed and confidence. Augmented writing finds utility across various professions, catering to content marketers aiming for more engaging material or HR personnel refining job postings. The landscape of AI writing assistants is diverse, ranging from comprehensive platforms where users craft all content to simpler bots offering post-writing recommendations. While some focus on specific functions like form building or tailored writing suggestions, many others provide broad assistance. For a product to be categorized as an AI Writing Assistant, it must: * Employ artificial intelligence to aid in writing tasks * Furnish insights or recommendations to enhance written content * Supply additional, pertinent resources to enrich the writer's knowledge * Rectify grammatical errors within written works
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Scholarcy
scholarcy.com
Scholarcy is your digital research assistant that reads papers for you and gives you the highlights! Scholarcy converts your documents into searchable, shareable libraries of summary flashcards, accessible on any device, with collaborative note-taking and annotation. Create summary cards from PDF, Word, Powerpoint, ePub or RIS files, import from Dropbox, and export to Word, Excel, EndNote, Zotero, Mendeley, and much more!
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
Paraphraser
paraphraser.io
Paraphraser is a best paraphrasing tool for sentence rephrasing and essay rewriting. Our word changer can change structure of sentences and replace synonyms
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers back hours of time they would have otherwise spent posting or editing media in various tools across their agencies.
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by professional academic editors across 1,300+ subject areas, Paperpal delivers human precision at machine speed. With Paperpal you can beat writer’s block by brainstorming ideas, speed up your writing with clear outlines, and get academic translations for 25+ languages. You also get in-depth language and grammar checks with assistance in paraphrasing, word reduction, and correct word choice tailored to academic writing conventions and tone. From writing the first draft to ensuring manuscript submission readiness, Paperpal has you covered. Explore for free or subscribe to Paperpal Prime ($19/month) for unlimited access to premium features, including our trusted online plagiarism checker and 30+ manuscript submission checks. It’s as simple as write, check, correct, succeed – Start now!
Friday AI
heyfriday.ai
Friday AI, a natural language writing tool helping create custom content for all your needs. Whether you are writing a blog, advertisements, essays, or short stories, Friday AI can help you design the written material you need to get your message out there. Friday AI is a next-generation AI writing assistant that can generate hundreds of words in the blink of an eye. An AI assistant is more than a tool, it’s a sidekick in your working process, a helping hand to pick the right words and phrases to optimize your content. Users pick from over 40 templates and 30 writing tones, input a few keywords, and BAM Friday AI generates original captivating content in less than a second. Whether you write long blogs, social media posts, advertisements, creative stories, or looking for tips on how to improve the SEO and meta descriptions of your website, Friday AI can help you get the job done with a wide range of capabilities that exceed other AI assistants. Developing Friday AI is a community effort; your feedback and use of Friday AI not only improve our machine learning algorithm but are evaluated directly by our development team to improve based on your needs. Now, your creative sidekick is waiting to inspire you. Create more and optimize your workflow with Friday AI!
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
ProWritingAid
prowritingaid.com
Your personal writing coach. A grammar checker, style editor, and writing mentor in one package. The best writing depends on much more than just correct grammar. You need an editing tool that also highlights style issues and compares your writing to the best writers in your genre.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
HyperWrite
hyperwriteai.com
HyperWrite is an AI powered writing assistant that can help your write 10x faster and beat writer’s block. Use HyperWrite to create better blog posts, emails, copy, and more. Try our AI powered document editor and smart templates, or download the HyperWrite Chrome extension to get the benefits of AI writing on your favorite sites.
Magical
getmagical.com
Magical is a productivity app that speeds up repetitive tasks as you work - no APIs or integrations required. Just an browser extension. With a simple keystroke, Magical automates mundane tasks like messaging, data entry, sourcing, and prospecting workflows. Unlike existing automation solutions that are expensive, clunky, and require a technical team to set up, Magical is designed for non-technical users, offering no-build task automations that works across any app. Use Magical to quickly personalize and expand messages as you type, move data from app to app to keep data bases up to date or move data into spreadsheets instantly. You can even use AI to write new messages for your using quick replies or custom prompts - where ever you work. Invite your entire team onto Magical and make everyone more productive by sharing your best message templates or productivity hacks. Magical is free to use!
Humbot
humbot.ai
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, and undetectable by most detectors. The process is fast, easy, and produces high-quality, readable text free from grammatical errors. With industry-leading technology, it guarantees the originality of the rewritten text and provides real examples of its effectiveness. Users have praised its effectiveness in evading detection and have found it useful for various content types. Humbot also ensures the safety and security of user data. With its innovative approach, it has received positive feedback from content creators, researchers, and businesses. The AI humanizer can benefit those trying to bypass AI detection without compromising on honesty or integrity. Overall, Humbot offers a reliable solution for staying ahead in content creation while bypassing AI detection effortlessly
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blockers — all in one place. With a built-in AI assistant, you can quickly generate ideas, summarize longer content or get help with editing your documents.
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden costs or setup required elsewhere. The unique features of 1min.AI is offering a variety of AI features powered by various AI models. You can see it clearly with the Chat with Many Assistants feature, it includes Gemini, GPT, Claude, Llama, MistralAI, ... Other multi-media features like Content, Image, Audio, Video can also be used with different models to utilize their abilities and give out the best results. Lastly, we offer credit estimation and transparent usage history, so you know exactly how does the feature cost before running and can track the usage easily. Trying 1min.AI for Free to make sure it's right for you before making any decision!
Rewording
rewording.io
Rewording.io is a fast-growing language solutions provider that offers professional editing, proofreading, translation, and transcription services to clients worldwide. With a team of experienced linguists and subject matter experts, Rewording.io is committed to providing high-quality language solutions that are accurate, culturally sensitive, and tailored to meet the specific needs of each client. Whether you're a student, researcher, author, or business professional, Rewording.io can help you achieve your communication goals by ensuring that your documents are error-free, well-written, and effectively convey your message. Their services are designed to save you time and effort, while improving the quality and impact of your written or spoken content. Rewording.io also offers a variety of innovative language tools and resources, including a plagiarism checker, grammar checker, and citation generator, to help you improve your writing skills and avoid common language errors. Their user-friendly platform, responsive customer support, and flexible pricing options make it easy and affordable to access the language solutions you need, when you need them. Overall, Rewording.io is a trusted and reliable partner for anyone looking to enhance their communication skills and achieve their language-related goals. Whether you need help with editing, proofreading, translation, or transcription, Rewording.io has the expertise and resources to ensure your success.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fostering innovation. Of course, you recognize the potential of LLMs like ChatGPT, but convincing your entire team isn’t as easy. You want to establish effective AI-powered workflows and share AI insights with everyone, but you’re missing a dedicated platform to achieve it. You even wonder, "Is my team leveraging AI to its full potential?" Meet Team-GPT.
Phrasly
phrasly.ai
Meet Phrasly – your go-to solution for leveraging AI-generated text without the fear of detection by AI detectors such as GPTzero. With Phrasly, you gain the confidence that every AI detector available today will view your writing as purely human-crafted. Through cutting-edge AI technology, Phrasly transforms your machine-generated content, infusing it with the slight variations, delicate nuances, and occasional inconsistencies that characterize natural human writing. The end product? Text that's completely seamless and indistinguishable from something penned by a human hand. Experience the Phrasly difference today, and take your content to the next level!
Rytr
rytr.me
Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating compelelling blog posts, SEO Meta Titles, social media captions and responses to reviews and messages. It also provides features for writing tasks involving product descriptions, email communication, business pitches, Google Ads and more. The Rytr API also enables integration with other applications. Rytr claims to maintain a human-sounding tone, rather than robotic, making the generated content seem natural. Rytr also provides plagiarism checking functionality, ensuring that the content is unique. A unique feature is the 'My Voice' functionality, which presumably allows the AI to adapt to user's style of writing.In addition, the software has automatic editing abilities, grammar checking and can provide rephrasing options. Its feature, 'Text Inflator' expands content by rewriting while maintaining the original meaning. The tool also offers AI autocomplete text feature, which helps in enhancing the flow and quality of writing. Rytr also includes keyword extraction and generating feature, helping with SEO outputs. Users can generate tailored content for a range of platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Quora with the tool. For creative writing, the tool can be utilized for generating poems, song lyrics and stories. Lastly, it also assists in content generation for landing pages, newsletters, video descriptions and bullet points. It seems to balance technical writing with creative requirements and is designed to help users save time and effort.
Type
type.ai
Type is the AI-first document editor that helps anyone write high-impact content. Rather than writing important content from scratch, individuals and teams can use Type to generate, edit, and polish writing in their voice and style.
Writer
writer.com
Writer is the generative AI platform for enterprises. Writer empowers your people — product, operations, support, marketing, HR, and more — to maximize creativity and 10x productivity by transforming the way they work. Writer's secure platform snaps easily into your business data sources and delivers accurate answers and content that are fine-tuned on your own data and follow your own AI guardrails. Writer puts generative AI in people’s hands right where they work so they can create, analyze, and govern with ease. Writer's platform is enterprise-grade, doesn’t use or share your data, and features open and transparent LLMs that are Writer-built and deployable in a variety of ways, including self-hosted. Writer has compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI, and are deployed at leading enterprises, including Intuit, Spotify, L’Oreal, Uber, and Deloitte.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
NexBot
nexbot.ai
NexBot is an AI writing assistant that claims to help users write "perfect content 10X faster". It is powered by advanced AI models like OpenAI's GPT-3 and GPT-4. Some of the key features mentioned include: * Generate ideas quickly and get 10x more original ideas * Write content in over 180 languages * Use pre-built templates or create custom templates * Get optimized SEO content * Choose from free, weekly or annual paid plans * The NexBot as the "best AI content generator" with 5-star reviews. It positions the tool as a transformative writing companion for professionals to revolutionize their content creation process.
Smart Copy
smart-copy.io
Introducing a new and quicker way to produce copy for all your professional and personal writing needs! Smart Copy is the free Unbounce AI copywriting assistant that writes, remixes, and expands content for over 30 use cases almost instantly—personalized to meet your audience and brand needs. Backed by GPT-3 technology, Smart Copy will take the text you input and provide options to kickstart your copy creation. Revamp texts, generate follow-up sentences, or expand the copy you’ve written; let Smart Copy help you create copy seamlessly and effortlessly.
Blog Booster
blogbooster.ai
BlogBooster is an AI blog ghostwriter service that automatically generates and publishes high-quality blog posts for your WordPress website. Powered by advanced AI like OpenAI's GPT-3, BlogBooster creates custom blog articles tailored to your niche and audience. BlogBooster uses artificial intelligence to completely automate content creation and publishing: * You select a plan with the number of blog posts you need per month. * BlogBooster's AI analyzes your website and generates blog post topics specifically for your niche and audience. * The AI writes complete, high-quality articles up to 500 words long. * BlogBooster automatically publishes the finished posts to your WordPress site on a schedule.
Ava AI
hiava.ai
Ava - Your Personal AI Writing Assistant Ava is an innovative AI-powered writing assistant designed to revolutionize the way you create content. With a rich knowledge base that includes Shakespeare and 10% of the internet, Ava helps you generate high-quality articles, blogs, ads, emails, social media posts, and more in mere seconds. Say goodbye to writer's block and elevate your writing to new heights with this intuitive tool. By streamlining the entire writing process from ideation to execution, Ava enables you to accomplish more in less time while improving productivity. With use-case specific templates like AIDA framework, BAB framework for ad creation and personalized cold emails, Ava makes it easy for marketers and content creators alike to efficiently produce engaging material that truly resonates with their audience. Whether you're crafting compelling marketing campaigns or brainstorming fresh article ideas, let Ava be your go-to partner that helps unlock your creative potential. Sign up now to experience unparalleled efficiency in content creation and never stare at a blank page again!
Phrasee
phrasee.co
Phrasee is an AI-powered platform designed for enterprise marketers to generate, test, and optimize marketing content at scale. The tool enables users to create high-performing marketing messages that align with brand standards and security protocols. By utilizing AI and machine learning, Phrasee can generate on-brand marketing messages in real-time, maximizing customer engagement. Phrasee offers various features and functionalities to help marketers achieve their goals. Its AI content generation capability allows users to create on-brand marketing messages, while the AI content optimization feature ensures that the best messages reach the most people. Additionally, Phrasee provides AI content analysis to help marketers understand the language that resonates with their customers. The tool is suitable for various marketing channels, including email, push notifications, SMS, web and app, and social media. Additionally, Phrasee caters to different campaign goals such as creating content at scale, optimizing promotional content, driving purchase completion, improving customer loyalty, and increasing customer retention. Phrasee has been successfully adopted by a wide range of industries, including retail and ecommerce, travel and hospitality, health and wellness, and financial services. The platform has partnered with industry leaders to enhance its capabilities and assist customers in generating and optimizing better-performing content using Phrasee's AI technology. In summary, Phrasee is an enterprise-grade AI platform that empowers marketers to generate and optimize on-brand marketing messages using AI and machine learning techniques.
Chapple
chapple.ai
Chapple is the ultimate AI-powered content creation tool. Revolutionizing the way you craft content, our platform combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features, making creativity accessible to all. * Unleash Creativity: Say goodbye to writer's block! Chapple's innovative generators span diverse categories, from blog titles and product descriptions to social media posts and beyond. Generate ideas effortlessly and fuel your creativity. * Save Time: Time is precious. With Chapple, you can generate quality content in seconds. No more staring at a blank screen—let AI do the heavy lifting while you focus on what matters most. * Boost Engagement: Stand out in the digital landscape. Craft captivating headlines, engaging social media posts, and compelling product descriptions that captivate your audience. Chapple is your secret weapon for boosting engagement. * Seamless Integration: Whether you're a seasoned marketer or a budding blogger, Chapple seamlessly integrates into your workflow. Elevate your content strategy without the hassle.
Hypotenuse AI
hypotenuse.ai
Hypotenuse is a platform that uses AI to write content, including product descriptions, blog articles and advertising captions. We're taking what takes weeks to do, and turning it into days.
GravityWrite
gravitywrite.com
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation process and boost productivity. GravityWrite is a comprehensive content generation tool that uses AI technology to generate engaging and well-structured written content. It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of features that make it easy to create high-quality articles, blog posts, marketing copy, and more. GravityWrite aims to save users time and effort by automating the content creation process. GravityWrite offers several features that can enhance your content creation process: * AI-Powered Content Generation: GravityWrite utilizes advanced AI algorithms to generate high-quality content suggestions based on your input. It analyzes data from various sources to provide accurate and relevant content recommendations. * Customization Options: With GravityWrite, you have the ability to customize the generated content to align with your brand voice and target audience. You can adjust the tone, style, and length of the content to suit your specific needs. * Keyword Optimization: GravityWrite incorporates intelligent keyword optimization, helping you create SEO-friendly content that can improve your search engine rankings. By seamlessly integrating relevant keywords, you can enhance your content's visibility and attract more organic traffic. * Plagiarism Detection: GravityWrite includes a built-in plagiarism detection feature to ensure that the content you generate is original and unique. This helps you maintain your credibility and avoid any potential penalties from search engines. * Time-Saving Efficiency: GravityWrite streamlines the content creation process by providing you with well-structured content suggestions. This saves you time on research and writing, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your work.
Gerwin
gerwin.io
Gerwin is an artificial intelligence platform that generates unique and high-quality content like text, copy, and images. It utilizes advanced AI models like GPT-3 to create original content tailored to the user's needs. Gerwin aims to help businesses, marketers, copywriters, and creators automate content creation and scale their online presence. Gerwin uses state-of-the-art natural language processing and generative AI to produce human-like content. Users provide prompts with keywords, tone instructions, and content guidelines. Gerwin's AI then generates original text or images based on the prompts. The platform continually learns from user feedback to improve output quality. * Text Generation: Create marketing copy, blog posts, social media captions, product descriptions, and more in seconds. The AI generates completely unique content customized to your needs. * Image Generation: Produce high-quality images from text prompts. Useful for social media posts, ads, presentations, and other visual content needs. * Tone Control: Specify the desired tone (professional, friendly, persuasive etc.) and Gerwin will match it. This ensures brand consistency in generated content. * Feedback System: Gerwin learns from user ratings to keep improving content quality. Users can also edit the AI's output directly. * Content Ideation: Gerwin can suggest headlines, topics and ideas to spark your creativity and inspiration. * SEO Optimization: Content generated is readable, engaging and optimized for search engines.
Junia
junia.ai
Junia AI is an AI writing tool that empowers businesses for SEO-optimized content creation and enhances the overall writing process. With its advanced custom-trained AI models, Junia AI enables brandsto create on-brand, factual, and human-like content of high quality. Junia AI also offers real-time SEO suggestions and comprehensive keyword research tools designed to help business owners achieve better Google rankings and overcome SEO challenges. Junia AI is a 100% self-bootstrapped company based in Helsinki, Finland.
Writeseed
writeseed.com
Writeseed is an AI writer and an alternative to Jasper.ai Copy.ai Rytr or Writesonic. With our AI copywriting tool you can create ad copy, blog posts or SEO content with one click. You can choose from over 70+ templates, which our AI writer offers for your writing. One of them is an AI article writer that can write a full-length 1,500+ word article for you including a free stock photo.
Typetone
typetone.ai
The future of work is here: Grow your business with AI Digital Workers. Imagine, never struggle again with hiring talent, but instantly hiring the employee for the price of an intern. At Typetone, companies can hire Digital employees that know your company, your processes and your tone of voice. Best of all: they completely integrate in your team and are onboarded in 20 minutes! Typetone aims to revolutionize the way companies integrate generative AI into their businesses, by seamlessly merging cutting-edge technology with each brand's unique needs.
Marmof
marmof.com
Marmof is an AI-powered writing tool that helps you create content in just a few seconds. It's designed to help you save time on the writing process, so you can focus on other aspects of your business. Marmof is a content creation tool designed for anyone who wants to create content regardless of their profession or writing experience. Thousands of professional writers also use the AI-powered, SEO-optimized content created by Marmof. It helps them brainstorm new ideas, saves time, and gives them insights into what their audience wants. Marmof is easy to use and can be accessed from any device. Simply enter the topic you want to write about, and Marmof will generate a list of ideas for you to choose from. Once you've selected an idea, Marmof will help you flesh it out and create a complete piece of content in just a few minutes.
Originality.ai
originality.ai
Originality.AI is a tool for Web Publishers to help them be sure they are producing Original Content. Original Content = Unique Human-Created Content... the kind Google and readers wants! Originality.AI ensures Original content is able to be published with... AI Detector - Originality.AI's internally built AI is created to identify content that has been created by any of the popular NLP API's including GPT-2, GPT-J, GPT-NEO and GPT-3 (world's first tool to identify GPT-3). Originality.AI can predict if the content was produced by any of the popular AI writing assistants. Plagiarism Checker - Serious web publishers / content marketers need to ensure they are publishing content free from plagiarism so their content has the best chance of ranking. Originality.AI is a plagiarism checker built for serious web publishers that have a team of writers to manage. It offers team management, dashboard, scan history, auto-credits and a full site scan by just entering your URL.
Craftly.ai
craftly.ai
Craftly.AI is an advanced AI Copywriting Assistant tool created for speeding up the writing process and enhancing the quality of the content. It's designed to help users write faster across different areas like Blogs, SEO, Social Media, Rewriting, Sales, Ads, and Websites. The tool uses AI technology that is trained by industry experts, ensuring the content provided can help boost rankings and drive sales irrespective of the industry. It specializes in producing high-performing copy with endless variations in multiple languages, allowing businesses to go global without worrying about awkward translations. Craftly.AI also features custom tools and training, provides tracking, analytics, and automatic versioning. It also offers a workplace for collaborating and organizing projects, including features to monitor, organize and share projects. Craftly.AI supports individual writers, marketers, small businesses, larger teams, students, educators, institutions, and non-profit organizations. Aside from being a valuable tool for combating writer's block, Craftly.AI shines as a resource for businesses looking to streamline their copywriting process and improve their content's overall quality.
StudyCrumb
studycrumb.com
Studycrumb.com is an academic writing consultancy & editing service, connecting students with expert proofreaders qualified in different fields of study.
Molin AI
molin.ai
Molin AI is a SaaS startup specializing in developing AI chatbots for E-commerce stores, where anyone can create their own AI chatbot in minutes. Without any coding experience. - integrates into all of the e-commerce platforms and any other types of websites: Shopify, Woocommerce, Wix... With Molin, you'll always be there for your customers, so they'll feel more confident to buy, return and even give you a 5-star review!
Sudowrite
sudowrite.com
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writing style, bringing new characters to life, and helping you make your stories more engaging. It’s like having an expert wordsmith ready to assist you with finding the right words, rephrasing sentences, and even coming up with plot twists you might not have thought of. Sudowrite uses state-of-the-art deep learning techniques to generate realistic and contextually appropriate text. Sudowrite is based on GPT-3 and GPT-4, 175+ billion parameter Transformer models, which learn general concepts from their training data. The model generates text by guessing what’s most likely to come next, one word at a time. Sudowrite is not intended to write for you but can help you vastly improve and speed up your writing. It is an excellent tool for authors, creatives, and novel writers.
Yaara.ai
yaara.ai
Yaara AI provides a powerful paraphrasing tool that aims to improve the uniqueness and fluency of users' writing. The tool offers a vast array of 49 different modes through which users can customize the style or tone of their content. The software includes features that enable users to add more depth and feeling to their content, enhance the emotional impact, improve clarity and concision, and boost detail levels. Yaara AI's paraphrasing tool also provides options for enhancing originality, thereby allowing users to make their content stand out. The software is GPT-3 powered, which ensures that the context and meaning of the text are correctly understood and that generated paraphrases are natural and fluent. Users have control over the level of vocabulary change in their writing, allowing for customization to the desired extent. Yaara AI's tool lets users rephrase their sentences, paragraphs, essays, or articles effectively while improving various aspects such as fluency, vocabulary, and style. It supports multiple English dialects including US, UK, CA, and AU. The various paraphrasing modes cover a broad spectrum, from 'creative' and 'formal' to 'emotional' and 'in-depth'. The software thus aims at offering a comprehensive text rewriting solution that is both efficient and easy to use.
Amplemarket
amplemarket.com
Amplemarket is the AI Platform for Modern Sales Teams. With Amplemarket you will magically simplify the way you discover, engage, and convert your next customers. What our customers say: * Deel: From series A to unicorn in 12 months. How Amplemarket powered Deel's 20x revenue growth. * Vanta: How Vanta closes more and faster with Amplemarket buying intent data (9x ROI) Join hundreds of companies from Deel, Rippling, Vanta and many more who are leveling up their sales game thanks to Amplemarket. Here's what you get: * Data native: Easily find the data that helps you close deals. * Built-in personalization: 3x your response rates with hyper-personalized messages. * Multichannel outreach: Email, Phone, LinkedIn, etc. * AI-powered: Let reps focus on selling while AI takes care of the rest. * Deliverability optimization: Land your emails in your prospect's primary inbox. * Buying Intent Signals: Target buyers that are actively looking for a solution like yours.
Outplay
outplayhq.com
Outplay is the only sales engagement platform that every growing sales team needs. It helps reps prospect, engage, track and sell from a single place without the need to juggle multiple tools and pay multiple bills.Outplay offers powerful and personalized multichannel outreach, outbound sales automations that level up efficiency, advanced reporting for data-powered insights and much more. Outplay has bi-directional integrations with a wide range of CRMs, inboxes and more to help sales teams book meetings and track performances from a single dashboard. Outplay's intuitive UI and industry-leading customer support gets teams up and running rapidly, to start booking meetings now. Not next quarter. With game-changing features like power dialing, AI-powered conversational intelligence and a lead sourcing database of millions, Outplay transforms sales engagement, without the hefty price tag.Switch out multiple point solutions and invoices with Outplay - the all-in-one sales stack for new-age teams. Get a built-in Sales Prospecting tool, Multi-channel Sales Engagement platform, Inbound Conversion and Scheduling tool and Conversational Intelligence platform to exceed your targets, not your budgets.
Shakespeare
shakespeare.ai
Shakespeare.Ai is the best AI-powered tool for all your marketing campaigns. Get AI-powered insights to find the perfect targeting and audiences to deliver the ultimate results for your campaigns. With Shakespeare.AI, generate high-converting text, image/video ads, and campaign strategies like the world’s #1 marketers. Giving you an unfair advantage over your competition. * Reduce your CAC by 33% * Improve your conversion rate by 40% * Create high-performing ads that convert * Get AI optimization and insights. Join over 1,000+ people who have chosen Shakespeare.Ai to help them achieve their marketing goals.
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Unlike traditional writing aids, this platform leverages advanced AI to not only suggest improvements but also to generate content that can mimic a human writer's style and complexity. NovelAI operates on a sophisticated AI model trained on a vast database of literature, ranging from classic novels to contemporary works. This training allows the AI to understand and replicate various writing styles, plot structures, and character developments. When a user inputs a prompt or a story idea, the AI uses this training to generate content that aligns with the user's instructions, making it a versatile tool for various creative projects.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing while streamlining your work using AI.
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outbound marketing campaigns.
Jaq n Jil
jaqnjil.ai
Jaq n Jil - AI Tool changing the lives of writers and readers worldwide. Create amazing content, blazing fast. Jaq N Jil is a powerful AI writing tool to make your content writing process faster and better with a load of features like AI Assisted Content Planning, AI Text Expanding & Rewriting, a Massive Stock Image Library, Text & Voice Activated AI Chatbot, and much more in their pro+ version. It also integrates with 5,000+ tools via Zapier. Use the tool for SEO blog articles, Social post captions, Essays and papers, Marketing materials and much more. Jaq n Jil was created with the content marketer in mind. Writers and agencies alike are experiencing efficient workflows and an increase in content production thanks to Jaq n Jil.
Eleo.ai
eleo.ai
Eleo.ai, where artificial intelligence meets human potential. With Eleo, you can unleash your productivity and creativity like never before. Imagine saving thousands of hours searching for information, crafting texts, uncovering ideas, and sourcing images. It's time to boost your brain, have more time for yourself, and increase your writing speed by 20 times. Eleo is not just another AI service. Unlike other platforms, Eleo allows you to chat and write in the appropriate style, ask good questions, translate with a copywriting function, and even generate images. It's a comprehensive tool that makes using artificial intelligence enjoyable, fast, and practical. And the best part? It's affordable, with pricing plans tailored to suit your needs. But why is Eleo super? Well, leading companies have already equipped their employees with access to artificial intelligence to gain a competitive edge. Eleo gives you the skills you need to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving job market. It boosts efficiency, speed, and creativity, making you a master in your field. Using Eleo is easy. Just sign up, choose a plan, immerse yourself in the platform, and start performing your tasks effortlessly. Eleo is available on any device, so you can access your information, documents, and images wherever you go. Don't get left behind. Embrace the power of Eleo.ai and unlock your full potential today. Join us on this extraordinary journey into the world of artificial intelligence and experience the future of productivity and creativity.
Haller AI
haller.ai
Haller AI: Turbocharge Your Business With Our All-In-One AI Dashboard Specializing in providing small businesses and solopreneurs with powerful, data-driven AI solutions, our user-friendly dashboard makes content creation and project management a breeze. Customizable, scalable, and cost-effective, Haller AI is your all-in-one solution to optimize workflows and achieve unparalleled business efficiency. Join our network to stay updated on the latest in AI-driven business solutions.