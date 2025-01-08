App store for web apps
Top AI Writing Assistants - French Polynesia
AI writing assistants leverage machine learning to streamline the writing process, encompassing tasks like research, grammar and tone checking, and localization. These tools harness natural language processing (NLP) to scrutinize text and offer suggestions or related material. By doing so, they expedite content creation, empowering users to write with speed and confidence. Augmented writing finds utility across various professions, catering to content marketers aiming for more engaging material or HR personnel refining job postings. The landscape of AI writing assistants is diverse, ranging from comprehensive platforms where users craft all content to simpler bots offering post-writing recommendations. While some focus on specific functions like form building or tailored writing suggestions, many others provide broad assistance. For a product to be categorized as an AI Writing Assistant, it must: * Employ artificial intelligence to aid in writing tasks * Furnish insights or recommendations to enhance written content * Supply additional, pertinent resources to enrich the writer's knowledge * Rectify grammatical errors within written works
GoCharlie.AI
gocharlie.ai
GoCharlie is an AI-driven tool designed to facilitate content creation for brands aimed at driving new traffic and increasing revenue. The proprietary AI assistant, Charlie, automates content creation for various platforms. Content offerings are broad, extending to product descriptions, blog posts, and social media materials. This tool provides the capacity for transcription services, converting both video and audio to text, and is also able to produce 4K imagery based on text input. An additional feature includes web searching capabilities. Charlie possesses the unique ability to interpret multiple inputs and produce multiple outputs from a single prompt, demonstrating its highly flexible utility. The tool is compatible with various file formats, including DOCs, PDFs, along with audio and video files, and even images. GoCharlie is constructed to tackle complex issues, offering solutions across an entire team. It also boasts secure data handling through its suite of Charlie LLM and multimodal models. One special component is the Memory Vault feature that allows Charlie to learn and adapt its content creation to the unique traits of your business. Beyond these, GoCharlie is customizable in response to specific business requirements, and it supports integration capabilities with over 6000+ apps through Zapier.
Grammarly
grammarly.com
Grammarly is the world’s leading AI writing assistance company trusted by over 30 million people and 70,000 professional teams every day. From instantly creating a first draft to perfecting every message, Grammarly helps people at 96% of the Fortune 500 get their point across—and get results—without compromising security or privacy. We believe that great writing gets work done. Grammarly’s product offerings—Grammarly Business, Grammarly Premium, Grammarly Free, and Grammarly for Education—work where you do, delivering contextually relevant writing support across over 500,000 apps and websites. Founded in 2009, Grammarly is No. 7 on the Forbes Cloud 100, one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential Companies, one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in AI, and one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces. We operate with a remote-first hybrid work model, meaning we primarily work from home and meet for in-person collaboration at our hubs in North America and Europe.
QuillBot
quillbot.com
QuillBot is an AI-powered writing platform helping more than 35 million monthly active users across 150 countries. With its innovative human-in-the-loop products, QuillBot aims to make writing painless while preserving the user's unique perspective and voice.
Mailchimp
mailchimp.com
Mailchimp is an All-in-One Marketing Platform built for small businesses. With tools like reporting and analytics, Marketing CRM, email campaigns, newsletters, and content management, you can put your customers at the center, so that you can market smarter and grow your business faster. Mailchimp's Marketing & CRM mobile app helps you market smarter and grow your business faster from day one. Access the tools you need wherever your work takes you and get up and running in minutes - no experience needed. With Mailchimp, you'll never miss an opportunity to make a sale, bring customers back, find new subscribers, or share your brand's mission. Use Mailchimp for: * Marketing CRM - Keep up with your contacts with Marketing CRM from Mailchimp. Find and add new customers with contact import tools, such as the business card scanner. Track audience growth and view insights about individual contacts on the dashboard. Do it all in one place - call, text, and email directly from the app. Record notes and add tags after every interaction to remember the important details. * Reports & Analytics - Get a deeper look into your sales and marketing performance. Track results for all of your campaigns and get actionable recommendations on how to improve. View reports and analytics for email campaigns, landing pages, Facebook and Instagram ads, social media posts, and postcards. * Emails & Automations - Create, edit and send email marketing campaigns, newsletters, and automations. With one-click Resend to Non-Openers and Product Retargeting emails, you'll be able to re-engage customers and grow sales in no time. * Facebook & Instagram Ads - Draft and publish ads, set a budget, and target a specific group. Reach new people, engage existing contacts, set up custom audiences, or bring back website visitors. * Marketing Recommendations - Get actionable recommendations to help improve your marketing. Know when it's time to set up an Abandoned Cart email or get a reminder to set your brand's logo. * Brand Management - Upload images from your device directly into Mailchimp and use them across all of your campaigns.
Wordtune
wordtune.com
Wordtune is a Generative AI platform for work productivity. By using reliable GenAI, professionals from all fields can grow their careers and stand out at work. Whether you’re writing emails, creating documents or sending instant messages to colleagues or clients, Wordtune perfects your writing while streamlining your work using AI.
Jenni AI
jenni.ai
Jenni is an AI assistant designed to help you write faster and with more accuracy. Its features include AI autocomplete, plagiarism-free results, in-text citations, and paraphrasing capabilities. It can help you write content like blogs, essays, emails, personal statements, stories, and speeches. Jenni can be used to write in any language and is loved by writers from leading institutions like Google, Harvard, Cambridge, MIT, and Aston University. Jenni can also be used to generate reports and captions with accuracy and creativity. It uses a combination of AI technologies, such as OpenAI, AI21, and custom data from each user, to generate the highest quality content. Jenni also has a built-in plagiarism checker to ensure the content is original and accurate. You can try Jenni for free and start writing with the most advanced AI writing assistant today.
AI Writer
ai-writer.com
Generate Accurate, Relevant & Quality Content in 2 Minutes. AI-Writer is the most accurate content generation platform, using state-of-the-art AI writing models to generate articles from just a headline.
Podium
podium.com
Podium is an all-in-one lead conversion and communication platform powered by AI and ready to integrate with the tools you already use. Over 100,000 businesses use Podium to stand out from their competition. * Podium is a communication tool that helps businesses with website conversions and customer interactions. * Reviewers frequently mention the convenience of accessing the app from any device, the ease of use, and the positive impact on customer communication and website conversions. * Users mentioned issues with customer service response times, difficulties with certain features, and dissatisfaction with the pricing and contract terms.
Jasper
jasper.ai
Jasper: On-Brand AI For Business creates content everywhere you do online, in your brand voice, always. Jasper is your creative AI assistant who can learn and write in your unique brand tone. Whether you speak boldly, cheekily, formally, or only in internet speak (u do u). Plus, the Jasper Everywhere browser extension keeps Jasper by your side, from your CMS to email to social media to your own company platform with Jasper API. Most importantly, Jasper keeps your data safe and private with built-in security features that stay up-to-date as security protocols evolve. Create content 5x faster with artificial intelligence. Jasper is the highest quality AI copywriting tool with over 3,000 5-star reviews. Best for writing blog posts, social media content, and marketing copy.
Copy.ai
copy.ai
Copy.ai is the perfect solution for enterprise marketing teams looking to improve their go-to-market strategy and streamline their content creation process. With Copy.ai, teams can quickly generate targeted sales copy that speaks directly to the pain points and needs of specific customer segments, helping them to more effectively engage with potential customers and close more deals. Additionally, our platform can be used to generate content that helps to establish thought leadership and build trust with potential customers, which can also help to improve the effectiveness of the team's GTM approach.
Murf AI
murf.ai
Murf AI is working on simplifying voice audio and making high-quality voice overs accessible to everyone, using artificial intelligence. Murf helps users create lifelike voice overs in a matter of minutes, without the need for any recording equipment. * Murf.ai is a tool that converts text to speech, produces videos and subtitles, and offers a variety of voices for customization. * Reviewers like the intuitive interface, the variety of voices available, the ability to customize pronunciation, and the seamless integration with other platforms like Canva. * Reviewers mentioned issues such as the voices sounding robotic at times, the need for more voices in different languages and accents, and the high cost for additional features.
NovelAI
novelai.net
NovelAI is an artificial intelligence-driven tool designed to aid in the creation of written content. Whether you're drafting a novel, generating game narratives, or just playing around with storytelling, NovelAI offers a unique blend of creativity and technology to help bring your ideas to life. Unlike traditional writing aids, this platform leverages advanced AI to not only suggest improvements but also to generate content that can mimic a human writer's style and complexity. NovelAI operates on a sophisticated AI model trained on a vast database of literature, ranging from classic novels to contemporary works. This training allows the AI to understand and replicate various writing styles, plot structures, and character developments. When a user inputs a prompt or a story idea, the AI uses this training to generate content that aligns with the user's instructions, making it a versatile tool for various creative projects.
SEMrush
semrush.com
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 87,000 paying customers. Semrush in numbers: - 808M desktop domain profiles and 32.1M mobile domain profiles - Over 43 trillion backlinks and over 25 billion URLs crawled per day on average - Over 24.3 billion keywords and 20M ideas for a single keyword - 30% of Fortune 500 companies use Semrush as their go-to marketing tool
ProWritingAid
prowritingaid.com
Your personal writing coach. A grammar checker, style editor, and writing mentor in one package. The best writing depends on much more than just correct grammar. You need an editing tool that also highlights style issues and compares your writing to the best writers in your genre.
Apollo.io
apollo.io
Apollo is a data-first engagement platform that embeds intelligence within your workflows to help you execute, analyze, and improve on your growth strategy.
Spike
spikenow.com
Spike solves teams' and individuals' communication chaos by bringing together email, team chat, collaborative docs, and meetings, into one feed. Spike for Personal Use: Get a better email experience with Spike's conversational email app that turns your emails into chat. It's like having a supercharged messaging platform that prioritizes your most important messages, so you can focus on the most important things. Use your existing email and enjoy a clutter-free email experience. Spike for Teams: Communication clarity for teams! Spike offers a comprehensive productivity suite for teams. It combines team chat, email, video meetings, AI tools, and collaborative documents into a unified feed. Communicate and collaborate effortlessly with internal teams and external stakeholders, including colleagues, partners, customers, and vendors, whether they use Spike or not. Spike is the first business email service designed for meaningful team interactions. Maintain brand consistency by using your own email domain or purchasing a custom domain from Spike. Enjoy secure, reliable, and archivable email and messaging that ensure smooth communication.
Writesonic
writesonic.com
Writesonic is revolutionizing the landscape of content creation and customer experience, serving as your reliable companion in crafting captivating content and developing powerful AI chatbots. Their platform combines the power of AI and creativity to provide a comprehensive suite of tools for Content Creation, Audio Generation, and Image Crafting. They empower everyone to write anything, publish anywhere, and optimize their content with unparalleled ease. Their robust AI chatbot builder, Botsonic, seamlessly integrates with platforms such as Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, and FB Messenger, ensuring uninterrupted omnichannel conversations. It also offers a Human Hand-off feature, facilitating smooth transitions from bot to human interactions. With their Zapier integration, they automate tasks and streamline workflows, enhancing customer engagement. Botsonic is GDPR-compliant, promising secure customer interactions. Together, their suite of tools aims to redefine content generation and customer experience, making Writesonic your one-stop solution for all your digital needs.
Paperpal
paperpal.com
Paperpal is a comprehensive AI academic writing assistant that provides generative AI support, real-time language suggestions, and plagiarism checks to help you write better, faster with a higher chance of success. Tailored to academic writing and trained on millions of language corrections by professional academic editors across 1,300+ subject areas, Paperpal delivers human precision at machine speed. With Paperpal you can beat writer’s block by brainstorming ideas, speed up your writing with clear outlines, and get academic translations for 25+ languages. You also get in-depth language and grammar checks with assistance in paraphrasing, word reduction, and correct word choice tailored to academic writing conventions and tone. From writing the first draft to ensuring manuscript submission readiness, Paperpal has you covered. Explore for free or subscribe to Paperpal Prime ($19/month) for unlimited access to premium features, including our trusted online plagiarism checker and 30+ manuscript submission checks. It’s as simple as write, check, correct, succeed – Start now!
Bitrix24
bitrix24.com
Bitrix24 is software that helps companies and entrepreneurs increase their efficiency internally and externally. Our platform offers CRM, Contact Centre, Website builder, Online shop, Marketing campaigns, and other sales tools. In addition, there are safe intranet, task and project management, real-time file sharing and storing, communications tools, and organization. HR essentials and AI are built into the Bitrix24 structure. Bitrix24 is an initiative of Bitrix, Inc. initiative launched as a cloud-based service in April 2012. Now it is available in the cloud and on-premise. In 2024 our company has more than 12 million organizations. Bitrix24 takes pride in serving customers from small organizations to Fortune 500 companies.
Craft
craft.do
Craft is collaborative workspace where your whole team can come together to take notes, create docs, manage work and ideate together. Craft's Daily Notes offers a paradigm shift in team collaboration. Power your team’s progress with structured daily updates, align on priorities, and remove blockers — all in one place. With a built-in AI assistant, you can quickly generate ideas, summarize longer content or get help with editing your documents.
Scholarcy
scholarcy.com
Scholarcy is your digital research assistant that reads papers for you and gives you the highlights! Scholarcy converts your documents into searchable, shareable libraries of summary flashcards, accessible on any device, with collaborative note-taking and annotation. Create summary cards from PDF, Word, Powerpoint, ePub or RIS files, import from Dropbox, and export to Word, Excel, EndNote, Zotero, Mendeley, and much more!
Rytr
rytr.me
Rytr is a platform providing AI-assisted writing solutions, designed for various content production needs. The tool facilitates both individual copywriters and businesses by aiding them in generating original, high-quality content more efficiently. It offers a range of use cases including creating compelelling blog posts, SEO Meta Titles, social media captions and responses to reviews and messages. It also provides features for writing tasks involving product descriptions, email communication, business pitches, Google Ads and more. The Rytr API also enables integration with other applications. Rytr claims to maintain a human-sounding tone, rather than robotic, making the generated content seem natural. Rytr also provides plagiarism checking functionality, ensuring that the content is unique. A unique feature is the 'My Voice' functionality, which presumably allows the AI to adapt to user's style of writing.In addition, the software has automatic editing abilities, grammar checking and can provide rephrasing options. Its feature, 'Text Inflator' expands content by rewriting while maintaining the original meaning. The tool also offers AI autocomplete text feature, which helps in enhancing the flow and quality of writing. Rytr also includes keyword extraction and generating feature, helping with SEO outputs. Users can generate tailored content for a range of platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Quora with the tool. For creative writing, the tool can be utilized for generating poems, song lyrics and stories. Lastly, it also assists in content generation for landing pages, newsletters, video descriptions and bullet points. It seems to balance technical writing with creative requirements and is designed to help users save time and effort.
1min.AI
1min.ai
Boosting productivity with AI is a good way to improve your work and life. However, switching or learning new tools for different use cases is not fun, and it is expensive, too! 1min.AI is an all-in-one AI app that unlock all AI features. You pay only for what you use at 1min.AI, with no hidden costs or setup required elsewhere. The unique features of 1min.AI is offering a variety of AI features powered by various AI models. You can see it clearly with the Chat with Many Assistants feature, it includes Gemini, GPT, Claude, Llama, MistralAI, ... Other multi-media features like Content, Image, Audio, Video can also be used with different models to utilize their abilities and give out the best results. Lastly, we offer credit estimation and transparent usage history, so you know exactly how does the feature cost before running and can track the usage easily. Trying 1min.AI for Free to make sure it's right for you before making any decision!
TextCortex
textcortex.com
TextCortex combines advanced NLG alghoritms with proven marketing practices to create the best AI software for copywriting. Our AI algorithms, trained with billions of lines of text, help marketers, e-commerce entrepreneurs and copywriters do more with their content every day. According to DT2 Invest and the European Commission, TextCortex is one of 200 hottest European early-stage AI startups. With our application and purpose-driven approach, we are reducing not only computation time, but also our footprint on the environment.
Smodin
smodin.io
Smodin is an AI-powered writing assistant that provides various tools to help with all aspects of writing and research. It offers plagiarism checking, citations, grammar corrections, translations, text generation, and more. Smodin utilizes advanced AI models and algorithms to power its writing features. Here's an overview of how some of the main features work: * Text Rewriter - This feature uses AI to analyze text and rewrite it while maintaining the original meaning. It rephrases sentences and changes wording to create new versions of text. * Plagiarism Checker - The plagiarism checker scans text and compares it against billions of online sources using AI. It highlights any duplicated or unoriginal content. * AI Writer - The AI writer tool generates new text on any topic by utilizing large language models. It can write full articles, essays, research papers, and more. * AI Grader - This tool analyzes essays and written text to provide feedback and suggestions for improvement. It looks at elements like grammar, structure, readability, and more. * AI Chat - The chatbot uses conversational AI to have natural conversations. It can answer questions, summarize text, generate new content, and more through an intuitive chat interface.
Simplified
simplified.com
Simplified is a design and collaboration platform for modern marketing teams. Now it's possible to make fast and on-brand content across all the channels without having to manually edit after uploading the assets; Simplified does it all for you! This way you minimalize hassle while giving marketers back hours of time they would have otherwise spent posting or editing media in various tools across their agencies.
Sudowrite
sudowrite.com
Sudowrite is an AI-powered writing assistant that can help writers master the art of storytelling and speed up their creative writing process. One of the best AI story generators, the tool does more than fix grammar and spelling mistakes. It goes beyond that by suggesting ways to improve your writing style, bringing new characters to life, and helping you make your stories more engaging. It’s like having an expert wordsmith ready to assist you with finding the right words, rephrasing sentences, and even coming up with plot twists you might not have thought of. Sudowrite uses state-of-the-art deep learning techniques to generate realistic and contextually appropriate text. Sudowrite is based on GPT-3 and GPT-4, 175+ billion parameter Transformer models, which learn general concepts from their training data. The model generates text by guessing what’s most likely to come next, one word at a time. Sudowrite is not intended to write for you but can help you vastly improve and speed up your writing. It is an excellent tool for authors, creatives, and novel writers.
HyperWrite
hyperwriteai.com
HyperWrite is an AI powered writing assistant that can help your write 10x faster and beat writer’s block. Use HyperWrite to create better blog posts, emails, copy, and more. Try our AI powered document editor and smart templates, or download the HyperWrite Chrome extension to get the benefits of AI writing on your favorite sites.
Fibery
fibery.io
Fibery is a product discovery and development platform. Most product strategies are built on random scattered data and opinions. Fibery helps you analyze user feedback or market signals and identify top insights — so that you know what to work on next. 💡 Start your free 14-day trial on fibery.io.
Writer
writer.com
Writer is the generative AI platform for enterprises. Writer empowers your people — product, operations, support, marketing, HR, and more — to maximize creativity and 10x productivity by transforming the way they work. Writer's secure platform snaps easily into your business data sources and delivers accurate answers and content that are fine-tuned on your own data and follow your own AI guardrails. Writer puts generative AI in people’s hands right where they work so they can create, analyze, and govern with ease. Writer's platform is enterprise-grade, doesn’t use or share your data, and features open and transparent LLMs that are Writer-built and deployable in a variety of ways, including self-hosted. Writer has compliant with SOC 2 Type II, GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI, and are deployed at leading enterprises, including Intuit, Spotify, L’Oreal, Uber, and Deloitte.
Paraphraser
paraphraser.io
Paraphraser is a best paraphrasing tool for sentence rephrasing and essay rewriting. Our word changer can change structure of sentences and replace synonyms
Constant Contact
constantcontact.com
Constant Contact, Inc. is an online marketing company, headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with additional offices in Loveland, Colorado; and New York, New York. Constant Contact provides email, social media and event marketing tools to help small businesses grow their customer base.
GravityWrite
gravitywrite.com
GravityWrite is an innovative content generation tool that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to assist users in creating high-quality written content. With its advanced algorithms, customizable options, and user-friendly interface, GravityWrite aims to simplify the content creation process and boost productivity. GravityWrite is a comprehensive content generation tool that uses AI technology to generate engaging and well-structured written content. It offers a user-friendly interface and a range of features that make it easy to create high-quality articles, blog posts, marketing copy, and more. GravityWrite aims to save users time and effort by automating the content creation process. GravityWrite offers several features that can enhance your content creation process: * AI-Powered Content Generation: GravityWrite utilizes advanced AI algorithms to generate high-quality content suggestions based on your input. It analyzes data from various sources to provide accurate and relevant content recommendations. * Customization Options: With GravityWrite, you have the ability to customize the generated content to align with your brand voice and target audience. You can adjust the tone, style, and length of the content to suit your specific needs. * Keyword Optimization: GravityWrite incorporates intelligent keyword optimization, helping you create SEO-friendly content that can improve your search engine rankings. By seamlessly integrating relevant keywords, you can enhance your content's visibility and attract more organic traffic. * Plagiarism Detection: GravityWrite includes a built-in plagiarism detection feature to ensure that the content you generate is original and unique. This helps you maintain your credibility and avoid any potential penalties from search engines. * Time-Saving Efficiency: GravityWrite streamlines the content creation process by providing you with well-structured content suggestions. This saves you time on research and writing, allowing you to focus on other aspects of your work.
Writecream
writecream.com
Writecream is an innovative AI-powered marketing tool that uses advanced machine learning to write copy for you - for Google ads, landing pages, product descriptions, blog posts, social media and more. In addition, you can use Writecream to generate compelling, personalized introductions for outbound marketing campaigns.
Cohesive AI
cohesive.so
Say goodbye to struggling with ChatGPT prompts! Cohesive combines AI brilliance with your creativity, enabling you to effortlessly create world-class content. Refine, edit, and publish seamlessly with a powerful editor. Say hello to magical content creation!
GetGenie Ai
getgenie.ai
Generate long-form content, short copies, and everything in between with the power of GetGenie AI — your personal content & SEO assistant. Analyze keywords, forum questions, and your competitors to start ruling the SERPs — utilizing the AI magic of Genie!
Hypotenuse AI
hypotenuse.ai
Hypotenuse is a platform that uses AI to write content, including product descriptions, blog articles and advertising captions. We're taking what takes weeks to do, and turning it into days.
Krater AI
krater.ai
Krater.ai is your all-in-one platform for Artificial Intelligence apps. Krater.ai enables you to effortlessly create content and copy in seconds by utilizing the power of AI. Take your ventures to the next level with Krater AI. Our all-in-one SuperApp unlocks the power of Artificial Intelligence technology, enabling everything from content creation to text-to-speech capabilities. With Krater, you'll gain access to limitless possibilities and true innovation. Experience unparalleled functionality and ease of use - sign up now and gain the AI advantage.
Monica
monica.im
Monica is a chrome extension powered by ChatGPT APl, designed to be your personal Al assistant for effortless chatting and copywriting. Simply hit Cmd+M or Ctrl+M and start chatting with her. Or let Monica help you compose and insert text intoany web page. Choose from over 80 templates to quickly generate marketing copy. Select a text in web pageand let Monica explain, translate, rephrase for you.
Team-GPT
team-gpt.com
Team-GPT is a collaborative platform where teams of between 2 and 2000 people can adopt AI for their work. Learn, collaborate, and master AI in one shared workspace. Imagine a world where your team's collective intelligence is amplified by AI, sparking creativity, driving productivity, and fostering innovation. Of course, you recognize the potential of LLMs like ChatGPT, but convincing your entire team isn’t as easy. You want to establish effective AI-powered workflows and share AI insights with everyone, but you’re missing a dedicated platform to achieve it. You even wonder, "Is my team leveraging AI to its full potential?" Meet Team-GPT.
Writeseed
writeseed.com
Writeseed is an AI writer and an alternative to Jasper.ai Copy.ai Rytr or Writesonic. With our AI copywriting tool you can create ad copy, blog posts or SEO content with one click. You can choose from over 70+ templates, which our AI writer offers for your writing. One of them is an AI article writer that can write a full-length 1,500+ word article for you including a free stock photo.
Friday AI
heyfriday.ai
Friday AI, a natural language writing tool helping create custom content for all your needs. Whether you are writing a blog, advertisements, essays, or short stories, Friday AI can help you design the written material you need to get your message out there. Friday AI is a next-generation AI writing assistant that can generate hundreds of words in the blink of an eye. An AI assistant is more than a tool, it’s a sidekick in your working process, a helping hand to pick the right words and phrases to optimize your content. Users pick from over 40 templates and 30 writing tones, input a few keywords, and BAM Friday AI generates original captivating content in less than a second. Whether you write long blogs, social media posts, advertisements, creative stories, or looking for tips on how to improve the SEO and meta descriptions of your website, Friday AI can help you get the job done with a wide range of capabilities that exceed other AI assistants. Developing Friday AI is a community effort; your feedback and use of Friday AI not only improve our machine learning algorithm but are evaluated directly by our development team to improve based on your needs. Now, your creative sidekick is waiting to inspire you. Create more and optimize your workflow with Friday AI!
Frase
frase.io
Frase is an AI writing and SEO tool that can help with a variety of tasks related to content creation. It is free to use and does not require any coding knowledge. The AI writing tools include an AI Content Generator, Introduction Generator, Outline Generator, Paraphrasing Tool, Paragraph Rewriter, Blog Title Generator, Description Generator, People Also Ask, Product Description Generator, Slogan Generator, Summary Generator, Value Proposition Generator, and Sentence Rewriter. Each tool is tailored to different types of content and can be used to create unique, engaging content quickly and easily. Additionally, Frase offers a range of resources, including a Live Product Walkthrough, Blog, Crash Course, and Help Center. With Frase, content creation is faster, easier, and more efficient than ever before.
Humbot
humbot.ai
Humbot is an AI humanizer that can help you bypass AI detection. Humanize AI text and write with confidence with Humbot. Humbot offers cutting-edge technology to humanize AI text and achieve a 100% human score by bypassing AI detection. It ensures that AI-generated content is authentic, original, and undetectable by most detectors. The process is fast, easy, and produces high-quality, readable text free from grammatical errors. With industry-leading technology, it guarantees the originality of the rewritten text and provides real examples of its effectiveness. Users have praised its effectiveness in evading detection and have found it useful for various content types. Humbot also ensures the safety and security of user data. With its innovative approach, it has received positive feedback from content creators, researchers, and businesses. The AI humanizer can benefit those trying to bypass AI detection without compromising on honesty or integrity. Overall, Humbot offers a reliable solution for staying ahead in content creation while bypassing AI detection effortlessly
Essaybot
essaybot.com
Essaybot is a free AI-powered essay writing tool that suggests the best content and helps writers find inspiration sources, paraphrase sentences, and generate complete sentences. It also includes a citation finder to match sources and prevent plagiarism concerns. Essaybot can assist with a variety of topics from movie scripts to psychology theories. The tool is available online and does not include pricing information on this page.
WordHero
wordhero.co
WordHero is an AI writing assistant designed for writers, marketers, and business owners. It literally takes a few seconds to generate different forms of content: blogs, emails, social media posts, product descriptions, and a lot more in just one click. Isn’t it amazing to have a tool to create a long-form blog post for your business in seconds? WordHero utilizes the power of OpenAI's GPT-3, an advanced language model with 175 billion parameters, to save you time and effort on research and writing. With WordHero, you have more than 60 writing tools at your disposal. They sort these tools into 5 broad categories:
NeuronWriter
neuronwriter.com
NeuronWriter is like a smart assistant for anyone who creates content for the web. It’s an AI-powered tool, which means it uses artificial intelligence to help you write better and rank higher on search engines like Google. Think of it as a savvy guide that knows what the internet likes and helps you create just that. At its core, NeuronWriter is designed to make your writing process easier and more effective. It does this by offering suggestions and improvements based on what’s currently popular and effective in SEO (Search Engine Optimization). SEO is all about making your content more visible and attractive to search engines, so when people search for something related to your content, they find you first. NeuronWriter isn’t just another writing tool; it’s packed with features that make it stand out. Here’s a look at some of its key features: * AI Content Generation: One of the coolest things about NeuronWriter is how it uses AI to help you write. If you're stuck for ideas or not sure how to start, NeuronWriter suggests topics and even writes snippets for you. It’s like having a brainstorming buddy who’s always full of ideas. * SEO and NLP Integration: SEO can be complex, but NeuronWriter simplifies it. It uses something called NLP (Natural Language Processing) to understand what your content is about and how it can be improved for search engines. It’s like teaching your content to speak the language of Google, making it easier for people to find. * Content Analysis Tools: NeuronWriter doesn’t just help you write; it helps you write better. It analyzes your content and gives it a score based on how SEO-friendly it is. It also looks at what's ranking on search engine results pages (SERPs) and gives you insights on how to align your content with top-performing articles. * WordPress Integration: If you’re using WordPress for your website, NeuronWriter fits right in. It easily integrates with WordPress, letting you optimize your content directly within your website. It’s like having a helpful assistant right in your blog’s dashboard. * Keyword Research and Analysis: NeuronWriter analyzes keywords related to your content topic. It's like fishing in a big pond – you need to know what kind of fish (or keywords) you're looking for, and where they are likely to be. * Competitor Analysis: The tool examines what content is already ranking high for those keywords on search engines. This is akin to understanding what recipes are popular in a restaurant, so you can create a dish that competes with them. * User Intent Analysis: It tries to understand what a user is likely looking for when they type a query into a search engine. This is like a chef understanding whether their customer wants a quick snack or a full meal. * Content SEO Score: After creating content, NeuronWriter scores it based on how well it's optimized for SEO. Think of this as a food critic rating a dish.
WriterZen
writerzen.net
WriterZen is an SEO content workflow software that simplifies the entire process from keyword research to content writing. It is designed for users of all SEO levels. The tool includes a variety of features, such as a Topic Discovery tool to find engaging content ideas and new topics, a Keyword Explorer to find the right keywords for a content strategy, a Content Creator to research, build and construct articles, an A.I. Assistant powered by OpenAI's GPT3 technology, and a Plagiarism Checker to ensure content's originality and uniqueness. Additionally, WriterZen offers resources such as an Academy to learn SEO best practices from industry experts, a blog with news, interviews and tips on how to use the tool, case studies, a knowledge base, and webinars on how to best utilize the tool. With these features and resources, WriterZen enables users to simplify their content lifecycle from creation to conversion and establish domain expertise, driving organic traffic to their website. It is also featured on a variety of websites, such as Mashable, Entrepreneur, VentureBeat, PC, PCWorld, Flipboard and Engadget.
Originality.ai
originality.ai
Originality.AI is a tool for Web Publishers to help them be sure they are producing Original Content. Original Content = Unique Human-Created Content... the kind Google and readers wants! Originality.AI ensures Original content is able to be published with... AI Detector - Originality.AI's internally built AI is created to identify content that has been created by any of the popular NLP API's including GPT-2, GPT-J, GPT-NEO and GPT-3 (world's first tool to identify GPT-3). Originality.AI can predict if the content was produced by any of the popular AI writing assistants. Plagiarism Checker - Serious web publishers / content marketers need to ensure they are publishing content free from plagiarism so their content has the best chance of ranking. Originality.AI is a plagiarism checker built for serious web publishers that have a team of writers to manage. It offers team management, dashboard, scan history, auto-credits and a full site scan by just entering your URL.
AIWRITER
aiwriter.fi
AIWriter is a SaaS (Software as a Service) platform that uses sophisticated OpenAI Artificial Intelligence technology GPT4 to generate various Text Contents, such as articles, blogs, ads, media, and so on in 33 languages. Users can also generate AI Images just by describing the image via OpenAI DALL-E AI Solution. Users can input a prompt or topic into AIWriter, and the platform will generate a complete piece of text based on that input, using GPT4 technology.
nichesss
nichesss.com
nichesss is an AI-powered content generator and idea generator that aims to help entrepreneurs, marketers, bloggers and agencies create high-converting marketing copy and content. With over 150+ AI tools, nichesss can generate blog posts, social media posts, marketing copy, and even profitable business and product ideas tailored to your target niche.
Chatbase
chatbase.co
Custom ChatGPT for your data. Just upload your documents or add a link to your website and get a ChatGPT-like chatbot for your data. Then add it as a widget to your website or chat with it through the API.
Jounce AI
jounce.ai
Jounce is an AI-powered tool designed to revolutionize the marketing field by significantly reducing the time it takes to create quality content. The platform offers services such as AI Artwork, Chat, Templates, and Documents that streamline and optimize the marketing process. Jounce provides an intuitive copywriting solution, enabling users to create professional content in just a few steps. It offers a range of customizable templates to start the copywriting process. On inputting a desired prompt or guidelines, Jounce's AI handles the content creation, generating multiple options for the user to select. Additional features include an AI-powered document editor for creating and editing marketing materials with automatic formatting, spell check, and grammar correction. The software also accommodates collaboration, allowing an unlimited number of team members to contribute ideas and write content. It offers over 70 marketing templates for various content types like social media posts, website content, email campaigns, etc. Furthermore, Jounce provides features like Dark Mode for user convenience during late-night work hours. It serves the needs of various professionals in the marketing field, from content creators to small business owners.
Luna.ai
luna.ai
The old sales playbook is broken. Today's prospects have zero patience for those one-size-fits-all spam messages. And email service providers have tightened their policies on bulk cold emailing. It's a new era, and the old ways just don't cut it anymore. And if you think simply growing your sales team is the magic bullet, think again. Despite their best efforts, many salespeople miss the mark on understanding and engaging prospects effectively. The ROI of sales reps is getting harder and harder to justify. Sounds familiar? It's time for a change. Enter Luna.ai, your rocket ship in the sales darkness. Luna.ai isn't just another AI sales tool; it's the all-in-one prospect platform you’re looking for. Signal-based selling, personalization at scale, email deliverability– Luna.ai has it covered. With Luna.ai, you're not just selling; you're selling smarter and more effectively. Imagine a system that knows your prospect inside and out, built on a mountain of data and insights to ensure every outreach is spot-on. Fluent in an impressive 152 languages. And the best part? Scalable, with unlimited email accounts, all at one-tenth the cost of traditional methods. At its heart, Luna.ai is about empowering you to excel in what you love doing most: connecting with customers and sealing those deals. It's about removing the guesswork and ensuring that every message you send feels personal and relevant. Set up your first playbook today. With Luna.ai's presets, you'll be up and running in minutes. See you on the moon!
Ludwig
ludwig.guru
Ludwig is the killer solution to improve English writing. It helps you to move your ideas from inspiration to completion by giving you an infrastructure to support your writing. Ludwig is neither a translator nor a proofreader, but a linguistic search engine that exploits the most powerful learning tool of human beings: the capacity to imitate. Differently from traditional search engines, which are specialized in retrieving generic information, our hybrid information retrieval algorithm conjugates adaptive statistic search and semantic techniques. Easy and intuitive to use, Ludwig stimulates learning, improves English writing skills and increases users’ self-confidence.
Hive
hive.com
Hive helps teams move faster. Hive's best-in-class project management platform includes all of the tools you need and want - and if not, we will build them for you. With flexible project views and endless customizations, Hive offers project management on your terms, success guaranteed. Hive is used by thousands of fast-moving teams to help with: - Project management - Integrating tools - Resourcing - Time-Tracking - Proofing and approvals - Note Taking - Task management - Reporting and analytics
Outwrite
outwrite.com
Become a better writer with Outwrite for Chrome. Our browser extension is more than just a grammar checker — it helps turn your ideas into powerful sentences. It works wherever you write online, including Gmail, Outlook, Google Docs, LinkedIn, and WordPress. You can use Outwrite to rewrite sentences, fix grammar mistakes, improve vocabulary, detect passive voice (and much more).
Upword
upword.ai
Upword AI is an advanced AI research and knowledge management platform built to supercharge the workflows of individuals, teams, and organizations. Upword seamlessly integrates a suite of powerful AI tools to help users: * Effortlessly collect, organize, and manage all their professional content and research materials in one centralized hub * Dramatically accelerate research, analysis, and writing tasks using AI-powered search, summarization, ideation, and content generation capabilities * Collaborate more effectively by enabling teams to easily share knowledge, co-create documents, and tap into an intelligent AI assistant for brainstorming and problem-solving With Upword, knowledge workers can save time, boost productivity, and unlock new levels of creativity and insights - all powered by the latest advancements in natural language processing and generative AI. Upword is an essential productivity tool for the modern knowledge economy.
ChibiAI
chibi.ai
Finally. An AI writing tool actually focused on writing. Think of Chibi as your creative writing partner. He finishes your thoughts, gives you new ideas, and nudges you when writer's block hits.