AI Meeting Assistants Software
Top AI Meeting Assistants Software

AI meeting assistants enhance the efficiency and productivity of meetings by automating various meeting-related tasks. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, these tools handle tasks such as transcribing meetings, tracking conversations and speakers, outlining action items, and creating meeting summaries. Additionally, some AI meeting assistants perform sentiment analysis, assessing the emotional state of participants based on speech patterns to provide insights into the meeting's emotional tone. These tools can be utilized by anyone in an organization to streamline meeting tasks and effectively share knowledge and key takeaways with those unable to attend. Unlike traditional meeting management software, AI meeting assistants are designed to actively participate in meetings. They offer real-time support through transcription, conversation tracking, and automation of meeting-related tasks. In contrast, meeting management tools are primarily used to plan, organize, and manage meetings, focusing on scheduling, agenda creation, and post-meeting documentation. While some products may incorporate elements of both types of solutions, AI meeting assistants distinguish themselves by their active participation and real-time capabilities.

Otter

Otter

otter.ai

Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.

Reclaim

Reclaim

reclaim.ai

Reclaim is an AI-powered scheduling app that optimizes calendar management by auto-scheduling tasks, meetings, and breaks for improved productivity.

Fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai

fireflies.ai

Fireflies.ai is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and integrates with various collaboration tools for improved productivity.

Notta

Notta

notta.ai

Notta is an AI transcription tool that converts voice conversations into text and offers features like summarization, translation, and integration with video platforms.

Krisp

Krisp

krisp.ai

Krisp is an AI-powered app that cancels background noise during calls and meetings, provides real-time transcriptions, and offers customizable audio settings.

Webex

Webex

webex.com

Webex Webinars is a platform for hosting scalable webinars that support interactive features, custom branding, and real-time translations for global audiences.

Fathom

Fathom

fathom.video

Fathom AI Notetaker records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings, syncing notes with CRM systems. It supports multiple languages and integrates with collaboration tools.

tl;dv

tl;dv

tldv.io

tl;dv is an AI-powered meeting recorder and transcription tool for platforms like Zoom and Google Meet, offering multilingual support, clips, and highlights.

X Image Generator

X Image Generator

ximagegenerator.com

X Image Generator is an AI tool that creates images from text prompts using the Grok AI model, allowing for style customization and image refinement.

Rewatch

Rewatch

rewatch.com

Rewatch combines an AI notetaker, screen recorder, and video hub to streamline communication and collaboration within teams, reducing the need for meetings.

Sembly

Sembly

sembly.ai

Sembly is an AI-powered meeting assistant that records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings, allowing teams to efficiently review and share meeting insights.

Sessions.us

Sessions.us

sessions.us

Sessions.us is an app for managing meetings and webinars, offering scheduling, real-time collaboration, agenda management, and cloud storage.

MeetGeek

MeetGeek

meetgeek.ai

MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes, and analyzes meetings, facilitating efficient review and collaboration.

UpdateAI

UpdateAI

update.ai

UpdateAI is a digital assistant for Customer Success Managers that integrates with Zoom to take notes, assign tasks, identify risks, and draft follow-up emails.

Grain

Grain

grain.com

Grain is an AI tool that records meetings and automates note-taking for customer conversations, allowing easy sharing of insights across platforms.

Fellow

Fellow

fellow.app

Fellow is an AI meeting management app that automates transcription, note-taking, and task tracking for remote and hybrid teams, integrating with popular productivity tools.

Vowel

Vowel

vowel.com

Vowel is an AI-powered video conferencing tool that streamlines meetings by providing summaries, transcripts, and search functionality for improved collaboration.

Demodesk

Demodesk

demodesk.com

Demodesk is a virtual sales platform for scheduling meetings, conducting live product demos, and coaching sales teams with real-time analytics and automation.

Laxis

Laxis

laxis.com

Laxis is an AI Meeting Assistant that records and transcribes meetings, capturing key insights and integrating with CRM systems for efficient follow-up.

Avoma

Avoma

avoma.com

Avoma is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and provides insights to enhance productivity for customer-facing teams.

Scribbl

Scribbl

scribbl.co

Scribbl is an AI tool that captures, transcribes, and organizes meeting notes into topics and action items for easy sharing and review.

Konch.ai

Konch.ai

konch.ai

Konch.ai transcribes audio and video files into text in 50 languages, offering features like time-coded editing and support for online meetings.

Spinach

Spinach

spinach.ai

Spinach is an AI meeting assistant that summarizes discussions, tracks tasks, and integrates with tools like Slack and Google Meet, enhancing productivity for remote teams.

Team O'clock

Team O'clock

teamoclock.com

Team O'clock is an app for agile teams that facilitates meetings like retrospectives and standups, integrating with tools like Slack and Jira for both remote and hybrid work.

Meetingflow

Meetingflow

meetingflow.com

Meetingflow enhances meeting efficiency for teams by organizing agendas, tracking tasks, and improving follow-ups, ensuring productive and structured discussions.

Equal Time

Equal Time

equaltime.io

Equal Time is an AI-assistant for virtual meetings, promoting inclusivity, providing transcripts, tracking meeting costs, and enhancing participation.

BuildBetter.ai

BuildBetter.ai

buildbetter.ai

BuildBetter.ai is a product assistant that analyzes untapped data, such as call recordings, to help teams accelerate their time to revenue.

