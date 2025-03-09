Find the right software and services.
AI meeting assistants enhance the efficiency and productivity of meetings by automating various meeting-related tasks. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, these tools handle tasks such as transcribing meetings, tracking conversations and speakers, outlining action items, and creating meeting summaries. Additionally, some AI meeting assistants perform sentiment analysis, assessing the emotional state of participants based on speech patterns to provide insights into the meeting's emotional tone. These tools can be utilized by anyone in an organization to streamline meeting tasks and effectively share knowledge and key takeaways with those unable to attend. Unlike traditional meeting management software, AI meeting assistants are designed to actively participate in meetings. They offer real-time support through transcription, conversation tracking, and automation of meeting-related tasks. In contrast, meeting management tools are primarily used to plan, organize, and manage meetings, focusing on scheduling, agenda creation, and post-meeting documentation. While some products may incorporate elements of both types of solutions, AI meeting assistants distinguish themselves by their active participation and real-time capabilities.
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and provides insights to enhance productivity for customer-facing teams.
X Image Generator
ximagegenerator.com
X Image Generator is an AI tool that creates images from text prompts using the Grok AI model, allowing for style customization and image refinement.
BuildBetter.ai
buildbetter.ai
Decrease time to revenue with the #1 product assistant behind 20,000 successful teams. Turns untapped data—like call recordings—into your most valuable deliverables.
Team O'clock
teamoclock.com
Team O'clock is a meeting facilitator for agile teams, offering efficiency, collaboration, and speed with AI-assisted retrospectives, daily standups, and planning poker estimation sessions. It works for both remote or hybrid teams via asynchronous or synchronous sessions. All provided services are seamlessly integrated with collaboration and tracking tools, such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, Asana, Linear and Basecamp.
Meetingflow
meetingflow.com
Meetingflow powers customer meeting optimization for collaborative teams Built specifically for teams with strategic, collaborative revenue motions, reps are better prepared, more engaged and follow up faster with Meetingflow.
Konch.ai
konch.ai
Konch is a tool that uses advanced AI models to convert audio or video files into text accurately. We offer AI transcription in 50 languages, time-coded editing, YouTube video transcriptions, and Generative AI, among other features. KonchMate is particularly useful for transcribing your online meetings. It can record, transcribe, and store your meeting transcripts in 50 languages. You don't need to take notes during your meeting. You can easily access and share your meeting audio/videos and the transcripts from your workspace. One of our most popular products is 'Precision.' Our certified human transcribers improve the accuracy of your transcript by up to 100%, allowing you to relax while our experienced team takes care of your transcription. Konch is the perfect solution for all your transcription needs.
Scribbl
scribbl.co
Transform your meeting experience with Scribbl – the ultimate AI-powered tool for enhancing productivity and collaboration. Say goodbye to the hassle of note-taking and embrace a new era of efficient meetings. Scribbl effortlessly captures, transcribes, and records your meetings, ensuring you never miss a beat. Our advanced AI breaks down each meeting into digestible topics and action items, streamlining the review process. With Scribbl's Chrome Extension, mark key moments in real-time, creating a seamless bridge between live discussions and post-meeting analysis. Sharing insights has never been easier. Whether it's with your team or external stakeholders, Scribbl's intuitive sharing features allow you to disseminate information swiftly and effectively.
Spinach
spinach.ai
Spinach AI, backed by Y Combinator, Zoom and Atlassian, is an AI Meeting Assistant, which helps run your meeting, summarizes the conversation and automates post-meeting tasks. Spinach integrates with your existing tools and supports 100 languages.
Equal Time
equaltime.io
Equal Time is an AI-assistant for virtual meetings. Equal Time goes beyond meeting transcription and automated Action-items, to help promote more inclusive meetings. Our technology helps you involve quieter voices, and get personalized recommendations on how to improve your leadership. Review details of the meeting later with a searchable and sharable transcript. Gain insight into the cost of your meeting with an estimate of the cost incurred. Use ice breakers, meeting timers, and Rounds to spice up your meetings. Get started for free today! www.equaltime.io Established in 2021, by two women in tech, Equal Time has rapidly grown to include a team of dedicated and talented individuals who are passionate about enhancing productivity and inclusivity in the digital workspace. At Equal Time, our mission is clear – we aim to revolutionize the way teams interact and collaborate in virtual meetings, fostering a culture of equality and efficiency. By facilitating clear communication, thorough record-keeping, and fairer participation, Equal Time is empowering teams to thrive in the modern digital workspace.
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live polling, chat, emoji reactions, and gesture recognition • Let attendees listen in their preferred language with live interpreters included in session • Dive deeper into topics or encourage connections with breakout sessions Deliver professional and custom webinars at scale • Manage the stage and content that your audience sees before, during, and after the event • Curate the attendee registration experience with custom branding options and themes • Rehearse the entire presentation with co-panelists before going live • Accommodate up to 100,000 attendees • Reach global audiences with real-time translations in 100+ languages
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow's calls. CSM's the world over are less stress using UpdateAI and find that for the first time, they are winning the war on Administrative work.
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings, syncing notes with CRM systems. It supports multiple languages and integrates with collaboration tools.
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Sessions.us is an app for managing meetings and webinars, offering scheduling, real-time collaboration, agenda management, and cloud storage.
tl;dv
tldv.io
tl;dv is an AI-powered meeting recorder and transcription tool for platforms like Zoom and Google Meet, offering multilingual support, clips, and highlights.
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is a virtual sales platform for scheduling meetings, conducting live product demos, and coaching sales teams with real-time analytics and automation.
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch puts the information your team needs right at their fingertips. Stay aligned, collaborate faster, and move work forward with Rewatch.
Sembly
sembly.ai
Sembly is an AI-powered meeting assistant that records, transcribes, and summarizes meetings, allowing teams to efficiently review and share meeting insights.
Laxis
laxis.com
Laxis is an AI Meeting Assistant that records and transcribes meetings, capturing key insights and integrating with CRM systems for efficient follow-up.
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes, and analyzes meetings, facilitating efficient review and collaboration.
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is an AI transcription tool that converts voice conversations into text and offers features like summarization, translation, and integration with video platforms.
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video conferencing tool that streamlines meetings by providing summaries, transcripts, and search functionality for improved collaboration.
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
Reclaim is an AI-powered scheduling app that optimizes calendar management by auto-scheduling tasks, meetings, and breaks for improved productivity.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a note-taking app that transcribes voice conversations, identifies speakers, and allows sharing and collaboration on notes in real-time.
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp is an AI-powered app that cancels background noise during calls and meetings, provides real-time transcriptions, and offers customizable audio settings.
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture from every customer conversation. Unlike regular meeting recordings, notes, or revenue intelligence tools, Grain is simple, accessible, and affordable for all roles. Anybody can easily share the perspective of customers, in their own voice, directly into tools like Slack, Notion, HubSpot, Salesforce, and more to create customer-aligned teams and informed decisions.
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies.ai is an AI meeting assistant that records, transcribes, summarizes meetings, and integrates with various collaboration tools for improved productivity.
Fellow
fellow.app
Fellow is an AI meeting management app that automates transcription, note-taking, and task tracking for remote and hybrid teams, integrating with popular productivity tools.
