Top AI Meeting Assistants Software - Palestinian Territories

Reclaim

reclaim.ai

The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fills up -- so you always have time for focused work, while staying open to collaborate with your team. You get to tell Reclaim exactly how you want your priorities scheduled, just like you would a great assistant. And when plans change, it automatically realigns your schedule in seconds. Want to learn more? Check out just some of Reclaim’s features below: • Tasks: auto-schedule your to-dos in your calendar • Habits: block flexible time for recurring routines • Smart 1:1s: find the best time for one-on-one meetings • Scheduling Links: book smarter with flexible meeting links • Calendar Sync: block your availability across calendars • Buffer Time: auto-schedule breaks & travel time • Color Coding: automatically color-code your events by category • No-Meeting Days: prevent meetings & auto-schedule heads-down work • Team Analytics: track your team's time across meetings, tasks, wellness metrics, & more • Task Integrations: sync tasks from Asana, Todoist, Jira, ClickUp, Linear & Google Tasks to your calendar • Slack Integration: customize & sync your Slack status to your calendar in real time Over 20,000 companies rely on Reclaim to get more out of their workweeks. Sign up and get started for free so you and your team can spend time where it matters most, every week.