Top AI Meeting Assistants Software - Montserrat
AI meeting assistants enhance the efficiency and productivity of meetings by automating various meeting-related tasks. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) technologies, these tools handle tasks such as transcribing meetings, tracking conversations and speakers, outlining action items, and creating meeting summaries. Additionally, some AI meeting assistants perform sentiment analysis, assessing the emotional state of participants based on speech patterns to provide insights into the meeting's emotional tone. These tools can be utilized by anyone in an organization to streamline meeting tasks and effectively share knowledge and key takeaways with those unable to attend. Unlike traditional meeting management software, AI meeting assistants are designed to actively participate in meetings. They offer real-time support through transcription, conversation tracking, and automation of meeting-related tasks. In contrast, meeting management tools are primarily used to plan, organize, and manage meetings, focusing on scheduling, agenda creation, and post-meeting documentation. While some products may incorporate elements of both types of solutions, AI meeting assistants distinguish themselves by their active participation and real-time capabilities.
Otter
otter.ai
Otter is a smart note-taking app that empowers you to remember, search, and share your voice conversations. Otter creates smart voice notes that combine audio, transcription, speaker identification, inline photos, and key phrases. It helps business people, journalists, and students to be more focuse...
Reclaim
reclaim.ai
The AI-powered scheduling app for busy teams that finds the best time for your tasks, habits, meetings & breaks. Get back up to 40% of the workweek with adaptive, real-time scheduling, while keeping your calendar flexible with predictive intelligence to dynamically defend priorities as your week fil...
Fireflies.ai
fireflies.ai
Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that helps transcribe, summarize take notes, and complete actions during meetings. Our AI assistant, Fred, integrates with all the leading web-conferencing platforms in the world like Zoom, Google Meet, Webex, & Microsoft Teams along with business applications like...
Notta
notta.ai
Notta is a leading AI transcription tool & meeting notetaker that helps transcribe and summarize any voice conversations to actionable text quickly, with 58 languages supported. * Important news: Airgram has joined Notta! Apart from transcribing video/audio files, live speeches, Notta integrates wit...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Krisp is an intelligent application designed to improve the efficiency and clarity of online meetings and calls. Primarily, it utilizes AI for noise cancellation, effectively eliminating background noises, voices, and echoes during online interactions. This feature ensures clear and high-quality co...
Webex
webex.com
Webex Webinars (formerly Webex Events) is a scalable webinar platform that can create engaging and impactful experiences for everyone, from small sessions to massive global audiences. Make webinars inclusive, engaging, and interactive: • Encourage active participation with moderated Q&A, live pollin...
tl;dv
tldv.io
AI-Powered Meeting Recorder for Zoom and Google Meet - tl;dv. Discover the GPT-powered meeting software to video record, transcribe, highlight and share your online meetings. Try tldv for free!
Rewatch
rewatch.com
Say goodbye to endless meetings and note-taking. Rewatch is the only solution that combines an AI-powered notetaker, screen recorder, and collaborative video hub—so you can eliminate useless meetings, reduce costs, and stay focused on your work. From all-hands meetings to project updates, Rewatch pu...
Sembly
sembly.ai
Sembly SaaS solution that enables managers and teams to records, transcribes and generates smart meeting summaries with meeting minutes. Works with Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams. Sembly is available in English & 42+ languages across Web, iOS & Android mobile apps. The smartest AI meeting ass...
Fathom
fathom.video
Fathom AI Notetaker is an artificial intelligence-based tool designed to revolutionize note-taking during meetings. It focuses on instantly summarizing meetings, allowing users to concentrate on the conversations instead of documenting the details. The tool works by recording, transcribing, highlig...
Sessions.us
sessions.us
Wow your participants with interactive meetings and webinars. Sessions has everything on 1 platform: scheduling, transcripts, rooms, cloud storage & AI.
MeetGeek
meetgeek.ai
MeetGeek is an AI meeting assistant designed to make meeting processes more efficient and insightful. This tool provides automatic video recording of meetings, coupled with AI-powered transcription capabilities, to facilitate easy review and understanding of the meeting content later on. Beyond thi...
Grain
grain.com
Grain is an AI-powered meeting recording tool that makes it easy for people in customer-focused roles to understand and advocate the needs of their customers. Grain connects to meeting platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams to automate note-taking, record-keeping, and insight capture f...
Fellow
fellow.app
Fellow is the only all-in-one AI meeting transcription and management software for remote and hybrid teams. Have fewer, more effective meetings and 1-on-1s with AI, behavior-driving features, and seamless integrations. Fellow fits seamlessly into your team’s existing daily flow with integrations, br...
Vowel
vowel.com
Vowel is an AI-powered video-conferencing and meeting tool. With ai-powered meeting summaries, Vowel makes every meeting more inclusive and worthwhile, with a simple, secure, and reliable experience. Host, record, transcribe, clip, search, and share meetings — no add-ons required! Key features: - AI...
UpdateAI
update.ai
UpdateAI is the worlds first, and only, Digital Assistant built for Customer Success Managers. By integrating into Zoom we automatically take notes, capture and assign action items, identify risks, and surface product feedback. Even better, we help you draft follow up emails and prepare for tomorrow...
Demodesk
demodesk.com
Demodesk is the leading platform for virtual sales. Schedule meetings on auto-pilot, run professional video meetings, and coach sales teams in real-time with AI. 100% GDPR compliant, enterprise-grade security and support. The platform automates repetitive tasks and streamlines the entire sales proce...
Laxis
laxis.com
Aimed at optimizing customer conversations, Laxis is an AI Meeting Assistant tailored to help revenue teams capture key insights from their interactions and perform better in various commercial capacities. The tool uses an AI system to record, transcribe, and offer a precise distillation of salient...
Avoma
avoma.com
Avoma is an end-to-end AI meeting assistant for customer-facing teams. Its AI-powered technology helps customer-facing teams capture important customer information, before, during, and after important meetings. Avoma analyzes conversation insights, and intelligence to help reps shorten sales cycles ...
Spinach.io
spinach.io
Spinach.io is the AI Meeting Assistant for product development teams. — Builds agendas — Runs more effective meetings — Takes AI meeting notes, transcript and video — Templates designed for product meetings (standup, planning, user research, + more) — Captures action items and updates your board (Ji...
Scribbl
scribbl.co
Transform your meeting experience with Scribbl – the ultimate AI-powered tool for enhancing productivity and collaboration. Say goodbye to the hassle of note-taking and embrace a new era of efficient meetings. Scribbl effortlessly captures, transcribes, and records your meetings, ensuring you never ...
Konch.ai
konch.ai
Konch is a tool that uses advanced AI models to convert audio or video files into text accurately. We offer AI transcription in 50 languages, time-coded editing, YouTube video transcriptions, and Generative AI, among other features. KonchMate is particularly useful for transcribing your online meeti...
Team O'clock
teamoclock.com
Team O'clock is a meeting facilitator for agile teams, offering efficiency, collaboration, and speed with AI-assisted retrospectives, daily standups, and planning poker estimation sessions. It works for both remote or hybrid teams via asynchronous or synchronous sessions. All provided services are s...
Meetingflow
meetingflow.com
Meetingflow powers customer meeting optimization for collaborative teams Built specifically for teams with strategic, collaborative revenue motions, reps are better prepared, more engaged and follow up faster with Meetingflow.
BuildBetter.ai
buildbetter.ai
Decrease time to revenue with the #1 product assistant behind 20,000 successful teams. Turns untapped data—like call recordings—into your most valuable deliverables.
Equal Time
equaltime.io
Equal Time is an AI-assistant for virtual meetings. Equal Time goes beyond meeting transcription and automated Action-items, to help promote more inclusive meetings. Our technology helps you involve quieter voices, and get personalized recommendations on how to improve your leadership. Review detail...