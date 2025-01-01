Find the right software and services.
Agriculture software encompasses a diverse range of digital tools designed to optimize farming operations, enhance productivity, and improve resource management. This category includes applications for precision farming, crop management, livestock tracking, soil analysis, and farm financial planning. Farmers and agricultural businesses can leverage these technologies to monitor crop health, manage inventory, streamline supply chains, and analyze data for informed decision-making. With features like GPS tracking, weather forecasting, and automated irrigation control, agriculture software aims to boost efficiency while promoting sustainable practices. From large-scale enterprises to small family farms, these innovative solutions help users adapt to changing agricultural landscapes, ensuring better yields and profitability in an increasingly competitive market. Whether you're looking to enhance productivity, reduce costs, or implement data-driven strategies, agriculture software provides the essential tools to thrive in the modern agricultural environment.
Farmbrite
farmbrite.com
Farmbrite is a comprehensive farm management software that helps farmers track livestock, manage crops, and generate financial reports to improve operations.
Farmers Business Network
fbn.com
The Farmers Business Network app helps farmers manage operations by providing market data, insights, and tools for optimizing productivity and making informed decisions.
Bushel Farm
bushelfarm.com
Bushel Farm organizes farm records for easier management of operations and financial performance, providing insights and enabling sharing with partners.
QuickTrials
quicktrials.com
QuickTrials is a platform for managing agricultural field trials, enhancing planning, execution, analysis, and data quality for various crop types and trial setups.
Agroptima
agroptima.com
Agroptima is a mobile app that helps farmers manage their operations efficiently by recording activities, tracking performance, and generating reports.
GeoPard Agriculture
geopard.tech
GeoPard Agriculture is an app that uses data analytics and AI to optimize farming practices, enhance crop management, and support sustainable agriculture.
ForFarming
forfarming.co
ForFarming is an app for greenhouse and indoor farmers that uses IoT and AI to monitor crops, optimize resources, and improve yield and sustainability.
Map My Crop
mapmycrop.com
Map My Crop is an app that helps farmers monitor crop health and soil conditions using satellite imagery and remote sensing for better agricultural management.
ruumi
ruumi.io
ruumi helps farmers restore soil health on pastures using technology, expert guidance, and financial incentives to promote sustainable farming practices.
Mobble
mobble.io
Mobble is a farm management app designed for livestock farmers to manage records, ensure compliance, and improve team communication.
Breedr
breedr.co
Breedr is a livestock management app that helps breeders track data, analyze metrics, and optimize breeding strategies for improved herd performance.
eAgronom
eagronom.com
eAgronom is a user-friendly farm management software for grain growers, facilitating record-keeping, task organization, and seasonal analysis.
AGERpoint
agerpoint.com
AGERpoint enables users to capture and analyze agricultural data using LiDAR and mobile devices to create detailed 3D models of plants and environments.
Aegro
aegro.com.br
Aegro is an app that integrates farm management with financial tools, centralizing information to enhance efficiency in agricultural production.
Agworld
agworld.com
Agworld is a farm management app that facilitates data sharing and collaboration among growers and advisors for improved farm operations and decision-making.
AgNote
agnote.com
AgNote is a farm management app for tracking row and permanent crops, managing irrigation, generating reports, and facilitating user management.
Hortau
hortau.com
Hortau is a web-based irrigation management app that provides real-time field and soil data to help growers optimize irrigation and fertilizer use for better crop management.
Farminsta
farminsta.com
Farminsta is a marketing platform for agri-input companies, facilitating direct connections with farmers via digital and field campaigns.
PickApp
pickapp.farm
PickApp measures worker productivity to enhance farm efficiency and quality of produce, leading to savings.
Hectre
hectre.com
Hectre is an app that helps fruit growers and packers manage orchard operations, track labor, optimize harvest data, and estimate fruit size efficiently.
Traction
tractionag.com
Traction is a cloud-based farm management app that integrates accounting with field operations for real-time financial insights and automates field activity records.
Hivekit
hivekit.io
Hivekit is a spatial automation platform that combines asset tracking, operations management, and process automation for improved efficiency and control in various industries.
Farmdok
farmdok.com
Farmdok is a farm management app that helps users track activities, manage resources, and analyze data for better decision-making in agriculture.
Oceanfarmr
oceanfarmr.com
Oceanfarmr is an aquaculture management app for oyster, mussel, and seaweed farmers, providing tools to automate operations and optimize crop yields.
Agree Market
agreemarket.com
Agree Market is a platform for buyers and sellers to conduct transactions, manage orders, and streamline e-commerce activities across multiple sales channels.
Agrinous
agrinous.com.au
Agrinous is a cloud-based app that streamlines sales processes for stock agents and saleyard operators, automating data entry and offering customizable sales materials.
KisanHub
kisanhub.com
KisanHub is a supply chain software for agricultural groups, providing a dashboard for managing crop data, weather, stock levels, and delivery schedules to enhance operations.
AgroPro
agropro.ag
AgroPro is an app that helps farmers manage crops, track resources, access expert knowledge, and generate reports for better agricultural decision-making.
Agremo
agremo.com
Agremo is a cloud-based platform that uses drone imagery and AI to monitor crop health, enabling early issue detection and informed agricultural decision-making.
Yagro
yagro.com
Yagro is an ordering tool that links farms to suppliers, enabling farmers to manage input costs and improve profitability.
Stable Secretary
stablesecretary.com
Stable Secretary is a barn management app that helps users track horse records, manage schedules, and streamline operations for equestrian businesses.
Rezatec
rezatec.com
Rezatec is a platform that analyzes geospatial and Earth Observation data to monitor assets, manage resources, and predict risks in agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental management.
BarnManager
barnmanager.com
BarnManager is a web-based tool for organizing barn operations, managing animal records, scheduling care, and facilitating team communication in equestrian facilities.
Ranchr
ranchr.ag
Ranchr is software for mobile and web that enables cattle monitoring to enhance the efficiency and profitability of cattle farming operations.
aydi
aydi.com
aydi is a B2B SaaS app that offers a Field Operating System for agriculture, allowing growers to monitor operations, improve productivity, lower costs, and automate workflows.
AgriWebb
agriwebb.com
AgriWebb is a livestock management app that enhances farm efficiency through features like data tracking, performance analysis, and compliance monitoring, accessible on mobile and desktop.
Conservis
conservis.ag
Conservis is a farm management app that helps growers optimize operations through data collection, analysis, and planning tools for better decision-making and reporting.
Croptracker
croptracker.com
Croptracker is a farm management app that helps users track crop data, monitor field conditions, and manage operations to improve efficiency and profitability.
