Top Account-Based Web and Content Experiences Software

Software for account-based web and content experiences empowers businesses to generate customized, branded online and content interactions on a large scale, enhancing outcomes for account-based marketing initiatives. This software enables marketers to craft and disseminate content tailored to individual accounts, expediting the sales process. It achieves this by customizing text, branding elements, calls to action, images, and more, displaying distinctive content for each targeted account on a company's website. Additionally, this software aids marketers in tracking page views and conversions per account, providing valuable insights as they interact with their website and content.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot is a CRM platform that integrates marketing, sales, and customer service tools to help businesses manage relationships and streamline operations.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is a sales orchestration platform for SMB teams that connects with website visitors ready to convert, using data from various sales tools to identify opportunities.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is a tool for converting PDFs into interactive flipbooks, enhancing documents with multimedia and analytics, usable for marketing and communication.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
Terminus is a B2B platform that uses first-party data to optimize account marketing and enhance customer engagement throughout their lifecycle.
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is a platform that enables B2B marketing teams to create personalized content experiences, manage content, and analyze user engagement.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
Demandbase is a platform for account-based marketing that helps businesses identify, engage, and manage target accounts using AI and data insights.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip is a content management platform that enables users to create personalized digital content experiences for marketing and sales purposes.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ is a sales and marketing platform that uses AI to provide insights on buyer behavior, helping teams engage audiences and improve deal-closing rates.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
RELAYTO transforms static PDFs and presentations into interactive content hubs, enhancing viewer engagement with no coding required.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry is an ABM platform that manages marketing and sales campaigns, utilizing AI for targeting and personalization across multiple channels.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is a content management and sales enablement platform that helps teams organize, distribute, and track engagement with marketing materials.
Propensity
propensity.com
Propensity is an account-based marketing platform for small B2B teams, enabling automated lead generation using intent data, multi-channel campaigns, and integrated sales support.
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
TrenDemon is a digital marketing tool that helps businesses personalize customer journeys, optimize campaigns, and analyze marketing performance across multiple channels.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow helps businesses create interactive content like quizzes and calculators, facilitating lead engagement and qualification without needing technical skills.
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
PathFactory enhances B2B content engagement and intelligence, offering personalized experiences and analytics to improve buyer journeys and support Account-Based Marketing.
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is an AI-powered platform for B2B marketers to run targeted account-based marketing campaigns to engage decision-makers effectively.
Proof
useproof.com
Proof app enhances marketing funnels by fostering trust, creating urgency, and boosting conversions by 10-15% per page.
