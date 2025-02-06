Top Account-Based Web and Content Experiences Software - Slovakia

Find the right software and services.
Software for account-based web and content experiences empowers businesses to generate customized, branded online and content interactions on a large scale, enhancing outcomes for account-based marketing initiatives. This software enables marketers to craft and disseminate content tailored to individual accounts, expediting the sales process. It achieves this by customizing text, branding elements, calls to action, images, and more, displaying distinctive content for each targeted account on a company's website. Additionally, this software aids marketers in tracking page views and conversions per account, providing valuable insights as they interact with their website and content.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. is an American cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco, California. It provides (CRM) customer relationship management service and also sells a complementary suite of enterprise applications focused on customer service, marketing automation, analytics, and application development. In 2020, Fortune magazine ranked Salesforce at number six on its 'List of Top 100 companies to work for', based on an employee survey of satisfaction.
RELAYTO
relayto.com
EXPERIENCE IS THE MESSAGE. RELAYTO engages advanced algorithms to automatically revamp static content into interactive microsites that boost viewer engagement 24/7 - no coding required. Simply import your PDFs and presentations (and add any supporting content, text, web/social content, images, video, and audio) into its intuitive builder to assign interactive elements and publish to your team for instant viewing on desktop and mobile screens. RELAYTO's secret sauce: 1. Content Enrichment - Turn “digital paper” into digital experiences enriched with interactivity, non-linear navigation and media. 2. All-in-one Cloud Hubs - Convert files into super-intelligent URL optimized for omni-channel sharing, access & control. 3. Advanced Analytics - 360-degree analytics around engagement of your content for better optimization. Think of Optimizely for web content. With RELAYTO, you can create an unlimited number of public and private interactive experiences equipped with security, permissions and user management to control who has access to your content. Metrics deliver insights on 360 digital body language, activity and intent, summarizing when & where viewers spent their time, so you can prioritize your outreach efforts... and keep improving your content. In the background, RELAYTO is also creating a new digital medium for one-one interactive storytelling, focused on removing friction for both authors and readers.
Outgrow
outgrow.co
Outgrow allows you to better acquire, qualify and engage leads by making it easy to build personalized quizzes, calculators, assessments, contests, forms/surveys, recommendations, polls & chatbots. No developers or designers required! Outgrow has a host of design templates which are fully optimized for mobile, desktop, and tablet, and are easily embeddable into your advertising, websites, mobile apps, social media, SMS and email communication. In addition, there are over 1000 pre-made content pieces and funnels that are optimized to improve conversion so you can change the questions, make a few tweaks so it's consistent with your brand and have your own interactive content ready in minutes.
Propensity
propensity.com
Propensity is the only account-based marketing (ABM) platform built for small B2B growth teams. We make it easy to use intent data to create lists of in-market accounts and contacts, warm those contacts up with omnichannel ABM campaigns, and hand off a daily list of highly qualified leads to sales. The result is an automated, always-on, ABM engine that produces a flow of MQAs and 5X sales engagement compared with traditional B2B growth tactics Why Propensity? - Build an audience in 5 minutes, launch in <2 weeks - Unlimited account list creation with intent data - Fully enriched contacts for each account list - Weekly list of warmed up accounts and contacts for sales - Programmatic display ads - Marketing email distribution - Access to our librar y of ABM playbooks - AI Content Generator - Weekly meeting with Propensity CSM - Integrations including Hubspot and Salesforce - Record time ROI — 30 -180 days depending on your playbook Propensity Core Features: Playbook Library - Pre-built playbooks ranging from 30 to 90 days in length Playbook Editor - Easily edit each play in the users' selected playbook Audience Builder - Uses licensed third-party, account-level intent data to understand buyer interest and behavior with propensity to buy models built in Buying Circles - Creation and management of target contacts based on account level intent Channel Manager - Cross-channel campaign orchestration and activation ABM Dashboard - Account measurement and analytics to quantify lift and performance Integrations with marketing technology and sales technology
TrenDemon
trendemon.com
Trendemon is a Web Personalization & Account-Based Orchestration solution – A goal-based journey orchestration platform is the main hub used to understand the customer journey and deliver personalized experiences at scale, that encourages visitors to continue engaging with your website – driving increased business performance. Accelerate your pipeline and revenue with attribution-based personalization: - Serve every website visitor the right messages and assets, helping them become your customers, faster. - Understand how your marketing efforts impact business goals and map your customer journeys from initial touch to won deals. - Convert visitors to customers, not just leads!
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is an all-in-one conversion cloud designed to improve buyer experiences and drive conversions for B2B marketers. Our system of engagement includes a variety of tools and capabilities, such as website personalization, content personalization, landing page builder and personalization, demand capture, enrichment, human-verified leads, along with account-based experiences. These tools allow marketers to create more relevant and engaging experiences for their target audience, which can ultimately help drive better business outcomes, such as increased engagement, higher conversion rates, and greater customer loyalty. Buyers benefit from dynamic, personalized content and connected digital experiences that enable them to be better educated and make informed decisions more quickly.
Recotap
recotap.com
Recotap is a next-generation AI-powered ABM Platform that helps B2B Marketers run Targeted and Personalised Account-Based engagement campaigns, at scale. Recotap is best suited for growing startups and enterprises who are seeking to better their marketing performance. With Recotap Account-based Advertising solution reaches more decision-makers and stay engaged until they convert.
Warmly
warmly.ai
Warmly is the first autonomous sales orchestration platform purpose built for SMB sized revenue teams. The platform orchestrates metadata from sales enablement tools, B2B intent, and enrichment tools to identify, track, and connect with website visitors who are ready to convert. By automatically aggregating data and integrating insights from various platforms, Warmly orchestrates the most effective next step to drive qualified conversations for the sales team. Warmly helps your revenue team spot in-market opportunities sooner. Progress them faster. And hit your pipeline goals quarter after quarter. Their AI Warm Leads Platform illuminates your pipeline by monitoring buying intent signals across your website, outbound and CRM. Then, they help you close that pipeline in warm, engaging ways. Further, their suite of free sales tools help your team connect better with prospects or customers in your Calendar and on Zoom with their award winning Essential Zoom App.
xiQ
xiqinc.com
xiQ’s Personality-driven Sales and Marketing Platform™ combines neuroscience, psychology, and AI to understand the buyers’ mindset and the factors that influence their purchasing decisions. Our award-winning, proprietary AI platform delivers personality insights, comprehensive account intelligence, and real-time, curated content right to your team’s fingertips so they can build trust and close deals faster. Our large enterprise customers have engaged their audiences 10x better as compared to traditional marketing channels, saved thousands of hours of research time, and achieved up to 24% higher close win rates. Key capabilities of xiQ’s proprietary AI-powered platform: * Personality-driven insights for one-to-one sales playbooks * SmartSourced Content™ that drives 10x engagement* First-party intent data and advanced analytics to individualize every interaction* Instasites (microsites designed for individualized experiences) * Comprehensive all-in-one company profiles compiled in seconds * Sales triggers and real-time alerts direct to your inbox * Outlook, Salesforce, MS Teams, and social media integration Experience xiQ at xiQinc.com.
Folloze
folloze.com
Folloze is on a mission to empower B2B marketing teams looking to respond to a new generation of B2B buyers by creating the industry's leading Buyer Experience Platform. Led by frontline marketers, revenue teams leverage Folloze to quickly and easily deliver engaging, data-driven experiences that meet buyers where they are with the information they need, all personalized to their own individual customer journey. Founded in 2013 by two marketing executives who observed how B2B buying and selling was changing firsthand, Folloze proudly serves some of the largest and most successful B2B brands today, including companies like Cisco, FireEye, Google, Okta, and Workday.
Foundry
foundryco.com
Foundry's Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform orchestrates marketing and sales campaigns at every stage of the purchase journey. In a single platform, Foundry ABM combines account-based advertising, web personalization, and sales activation features to orchestrate campaigns across multiple channels. These campaign tools and analytics run on a proprietary AI-powered purchase intent engine that scores account interest during the buying journey. Foundry ABM can orchestrate ABM campaigns to grow awareness, engagement, and pipeline within their target accounts. To learn more, https://foundryco.com/our-solutions/software/. Note: Many reviews are for the Triblio platform, which is now Foundry ABM.
Demandbase
demandbase.com
The Demandbase One Smarter GTM™ platform helps teams hit their revenue goals with fewer resources. It uses Account Intelligence, rich and reliable account-level insight, to help you orchestrate sales and marketing moves and inject relevance into every stage of the B2B buying journey. You'll get a single pane of glass that connects every source of intelligence and insight — and every sales and marketing play — so you spot opportunities earlier, engage with them more intelligently, and close deals faster. Create precise audiences using our Account Intelligence, your CRM and MAP data, intent signals, technographics, and more. Then leverage additional capabilities for greater precision and control: the only B2B advertising platform optimized to reach whole buying teams, increase website conversions with personalization, coordinate meaningful customer interactions across your ecosystem and channels, and measure how marketing and sales activities drive pipeline and revenue. Sellers can even leverage their CRM apps to get intelligent insights on contacts and companies and see Demandbase engagement and intent activity. With Demandbase One ABM/ABX/Sales Intelligence, you can coordinate all GTM touches for low-friction buying.
Paperflite
paperflite.com
Paperflite is an end-to-end content management and sales enablement software that allows sales and marketing teams to store, organize, distribute and track their content while also giving you the ability to create and deliver stunning content experiences (custom microsites, landing pages, resources hubs, interactive experiences). With Paperflite, track your content across its entire journey, get deeper insight into what works best when and know how your prospects engage with your content on multiple channels, so you can instantly engage with hot leads and nurture cold ones. With Paperflite's real time engagement analytics, understand how end-users interact with the content when your content is accessed, viewed or shared, so you always know exactly what to do next.
Uberflip
uberflip.com
Uberflip lets you quickly create contextual content experiences at scale. Close deals faster by serving relevant content that better connects with your prospective customers. Content is the backbone of every go-to-market motion. If you want to stand out and build meaningful relationships with your prospects and customers, you’ll need to deliver personalized experiences by serving the right content at the right time. Experience Management - Centralize & organize content from various sources to personalize destinations in minutes. Content centralization and management are key for personalization. Uberflip is a single platform to centralize and organize all of your content. Uberflip integrates with third-party content platforms so you can effortlessly import, manage, and tag your assets. From there, your marketing, sales, and customer success teams have easy access to approved content and can start building incredible destinations for every campaigns and Digital Sales Rooms with a no-code drag-and-drop experience.. The result? Less content waste, faster campaign launches, and a sales team that’s empowered with the best content for their prospects. Key features: - Content integrations (blog, Wistia, Vimeo, YouTube, Vidyard, Brightcove) - Tag manager and smart filters - Uberflip Pages - Uberflip Sales Assist (Digital Sales Rooms) - SEO optimization Journey Acceleration - Create curated content destinations for every buyer – and engage them across all channels. Uberflip empowers you to drive content consumption with content recommendations that keep your visitors on-site. With robust marketing automation platform (MAP) integrations, every interaction with content can trigger the perfect next step to accelerate the customer journey. Improve your conversion rates and speed up time to revenue by delivering personalized content that reduces friction in the buyer's journey.
Terminus
terminusplatform.com
The old way of doing things isn’t working anymore. And, you can’t afford to fall behind. B2B strategies have evolved and the rules to the game have changed. You need the platform, the experts and the tactical playbooks to get you where your business needs to be, especially with the increased pressure to be more efficient with every dollar. Terminus is a platform built for your success. It helps your team meet accounts throughout their entire lifecycle, you need a platform rooted in first-party data that surrounds buyers with engaging digital experiences from account acquisition to expansion and renewal. Our engine is built to drive ROI, minimize fraud, prioritize brand safety, and turn intent into relevant, actionable insight for GTM teams.
Proof
useproof.com
Adding Proof to your marketing funnel is proven to build visitor's trust, create urgency, and increase conversions by 10-15% per page.
PathFactory
pathfactory.com
Unlock B2B revenue with personalized, engaging, and conversion-focused experiences across the entire B2B buyer journey with PathFactory. Enhance your buyer’s journey and start enabling your buyers with content intelligence. PathFactory’s AI-powered content intelligence allows you to generate personalized content experiences for your individual buyers and target accounts for your ABM strategy. Accelerate deal velocity and grow your pipeline by recommending the next-best assets to consume based on recent visitor history, industry, and trending topics. Leading enterprise and mid-market B2B companies use PathFactory to accelerate nurture, improve win rates, and understand content performance by delivering intelligent content experiences and virtual events across to remove friction from your buyers. PathFactory was recently recognized by Deloitte as one of North America’s 2020 Technology Fast 500 companies.
Hubspot
hubspot.com
HubSpot offers a full platform of marketing, sales, customer service, and CRM software — plus the methodology, resources, and support — to help businesses grow better. Get started with free tools, and upgrade as you grow. With Marketing Hub, all your marketing tools and data are on one easy-to-use, powerful platform. You’ll save valuable time and get all the context you need to provide a personalized experience that attracts and converts the right customers at scale. Plus, marketers can keep data at the center of everything they do because Marketing Hub is built as part of the HubSpot CRM platform. When using the full CRM platform, marketers can achieve unparalleled alignment with sales to prove ROI and validate investments. Whether it’s strategies, services, or software — HubSpot allows you to scale your company, not complexity. HubSpot has everything you need to grow better.
FlippingBook
flippingbook.com
FlippingBook is software & cloud service for creating and storing professional online publications with a page flip effect. Сonvert your PDFs into interactive flipbooks and produce engaging marketing materials for your customers. Present your documents in an interactive way: add links and video for better customer engagement and share the flipbooks seamlessly by the link. It makes your PDF ebooks, e-catalogs, digital brochures, annual reports, presentations, magazines, and sales collateral interactive. More than 50,000 companies across 179 countries use FlippingBook to create easy-to-use online documents, deliver content across the web, and improve their communication processes. The service works on desktops and mobile devices and can be integrated with third-party systems such as Zapier, Google Analytics, and WordPress. FlippingBook helps small businesses and large renowned brands, such as Unilever, Marriott, Intel, Cartier, FOX, Nestle.
