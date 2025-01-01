App store for web apps Find the right software and services.

Academic advising software supports counselors in both higher education and K–12 settings by helping them design academic programs and guide students toward their future goals. School counselors utilize this software to create personalized degree plans and track student progress toward graduation requirements. College and university advisors leverage these tools to enhance student retention by identifying those who may need additional assistance. Typically, academic advising software includes features that simplify various tasks for advisors, such as scheduling meetings, developing course plans, monitoring academic performance through dashboards, and sending alerts for at-risk students. Additionally, these tools offer note-taking capabilities, allowing advisors to document meetings, track student progress, and schedule follow-ups. Beyond academic planning, counselors can also use this software to assist students in their long-term aspirations, with career-planning tools that align their strengths with potential career paths, as well as college-matching features to help high school students find the right colleges and universities.