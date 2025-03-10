Top Absence Management Software

Humaans

Humaans is an HRIS built ground up to be the foundation layer of the organisation’s HR tech stack. It helps modern HR teams at fast growing companies to onboard, manage and grow their employees through fast workflows, automation and quick access to data. Humaans was conceived to address the pain points of business leaders tired of dealing with clunky systems unable to meet the high standards of today’s employees. Designed for speed, it features a beautiful people directory, document storage, time off tracking, visual reporting, and connects existing systems through deep integrations. By supercharging Slack, GSuite and HR point solutions, Humaans not only streamlines HR processes but also brings value to everyone in the organisation. Additionally, Humaans caters for remote and distributed teams, helping increase agility of businesses no matter their set-up