flair HR

flair.hr

flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.