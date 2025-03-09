Find the right software and services.
Absence management software enables organizations to plan, manage, and track employee absences, such as vacation and sick leave. This software allows companies to define absences, manage requests, and handle approvals. It often includes features that incorporate local regulations, laws, and policies to help businesses stay compliant and reduce costs. Typically used by HR departments, some standalone absence management solutions are also suitable for companies without a traditional HR department. This software can be part of an integrated HR management suite or function as a standalone solution. It frequently integrates with third-party HR applications, with core HR systems often serving as a central repository for workforce data.
greytHR
greythr.com
greytHR is a cloud-based HR management platform for SMEs that streamlines payroll, attendance, leave management, and employee data management.
Humaans
humaans.io
Humaans is an HRIS built ground up to be the foundation layer of the organisation’s HR tech stack. It helps modern HR teams at fast growing companies to onboard, manage and grow their employees through fast workflows, automation and quick access to data. Humaans was conceived to address the pain points of business leaders tired of dealing with clunky systems unable to meet the high standards of today’s employees. Designed for speed, it features a beautiful people directory, document storage, time off tracking, visual reporting, and connects existing systems through deep integrations. By supercharging Slack, GSuite and HR point solutions, Humaans not only streamlines HR processes but also brings value to everyone in the organisation. Additionally, Humaans caters for remote and distributed teams, helping increase agility of businesses no matter their set-up
Superworks
superworks.com
Headline: Transform Your Workplace with Superworks HRMS: Boost Productivity & Employee Happiness Superworks empowers enterprises and SMBs to create thriving, productive workplaces by streamlining HR and operational processes. Our comprehensive Super HRMS suite is designed to simplify complex tasks and boost employee engagement, driving tangible results for your business. Here's what Superworks HRMS can do for you: * Effortless Payroll Processing: Automate payroll tasks, eliminate errors, and ensure on-time payments for your employees. * Seamless Team Management: Simplify onboarding, track performance, foster collaboration, and keep your team engaged. * Enhanced Employee Experience: Superworks HRMS empowers your employees with self-service tools and streamlined communication. * Increased Efficiency: Free up valuable time and resources by automating repetitive tasks and gaining valuable insights. * Scalable Growth: Superworks HRMS grows with your business, providing the flexibility and support you need to succeed. Why Choose Superworks? 1. Comprehensive Suite: One integrated platform for all your HR and operational needs. 2. User-Friendly Interface: Easy to learn and use, minimizing training time and maximizing adoption. 3. Scalable Solution: Grows with your business, adapting to your changing needs. 4. Dedicated Support: Its expert team is here to support you every step of the way.
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social sharing and community belonging around the globe. Teams and individuals that use Mirro are happier, highly engaged, and more productive. As a user-friendly and highly social platform, Mirro drives more than 5k monthly interactions between team members through recognition, OKRs, continuous feedback, and meaningful performance conversations. Innovative companies like Tazz, Hochland, Free Now, E Co., and noissue. use Mirro to empower their teams and nurture healthy, solid work relationships.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. The 1-click payroll application allows you to execute your payroll and transfer money, not just for your local Employees but also for Global Contractors. Our integrations with Slack, Excel, Google Suite, and Whatsapp make accessing your HRMS delightfully convenient and chat-friendly. Our flexible and completely configurable platform, combined with 24*7 customer support will make people management super easy for your organization.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is an HR management app that automates HR processes, facilitates employee management, and offers performance tracking tools for organizations.
Worknice
worknice.com
Delightful HR software - 100% designed, made & supported in Australia. Harness a flexible and intuitive HR platform to streamline your HR systems & structure data to achieve great things. Worknice boasts a market leading user experience across core HR; streamlined onboarding, smart documents and compliance, employee change management, payroll integration, time-off, reviews, and surveys. Built for thriving HR teams who need to solve challenges now and as new ones arise.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Omni helps HR teams hire, onboard, manage, and pay your employees across Asia and beyond in just a few clicks. With Omni, you and your team’s valuable time is no longer lost in data entry or administrative tasks, but instead channeled towards strategic initiatives and meaningful interactions that drive business growth.
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
DreamTeam
dreamteam.io
An all-in-one people hub for SMBs to simplify complex people processes with the fastest, most flexible, and limitless HR platform. DreamTeam allows you to regain full control and visibility over incrementing people processes with disjointed data. We liberate your team from overwhelming manual work while fostering HR success, satisfaction, and a thriving company culture with a comprehensive and easy-to-set-up solution to conquer the complexities of HR.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
TeamSense
teamsense.com
Call Off With Text. 100% Compliance. 0 Employee Disputes. Managing call-outs is a risky, messy time suck that everyone hates! TeamSense is a text-based attendance management and mass communication platform purpose built for front-line workers in manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and logistics. -Reduce No-Call No-Shows by up to 70% by removing the anxiety from the process -Reduce Absenteeism by up to 20% by showing employee their points and attendance history before they report an absence. -Translations in 29 languages and counting! By leveraging the familiarity and accessibility of text messaging, TeamSense is breaking down traditional barriers to workforce management and ushering in a new era of connectivity in the manufacturing industry via SMS. Text is user-friendly, fast to roll out, and simple to manage, and hourly employees actually embrace it! We enable HR to seamlessly manage employee attendance and absences while lifting up and boosting supervisor productivity, and reducing legal risk.
BrioHR
briohr.com
All-in-one HR management platform for SMEs. Our HR management platform helps companies instantly digitize all HR functions across the full employee journey, all in one place: - talent acquisition: digitize and collaborate over recruitments with our ATS (applicant tracking system), then onboard your new joiners fully digitally - HR admin: manage paid time off, employee database and documents, payroll (for Singapore and Malaysia, more to come!), expense claims, timesheets... - Performance management: track KPIs / OKRs, manage performance appraisal, gather 360° feedback...
PurelyHR
purelyhr.com
PurelyHR is powerful modular HR software for small to medium-sized businesses. Since 2010, we've helped thousands of companies worldwide save hours a week on everyday HR tasks like leave management, employee file management and onboarding, time tracking, performance management, infraction tracking, and certification management. Choose the modules you need and the number of users for an HRIS that fits your business needs and budget. Get started today with a free 21-day trial (www.purelyhr.com/trial) or a live demo.
WorkAxle
workaxle.com
WorkAxle is an end-to-end Workforce Management System designed to make managing your deskless and workers easy and efficient. It is a high-level multifaceted system that can handle complex workforce management challenges, at any scale.
Timeular
timeular.com
Wouldn't it be great to have accurate timesheets with little effort and without having to be constantly reminded? Timeular makes it possible by bundling the most effortless time tracking methods into one. 10,000+ teams across the globe leverage Timeular to improve estimations, track budgets, bill more hours, monitor profitability, and increase productivity. Privacy at Timeular is more than being GDPR compliant. For example automatic tracked data is only stored locally on user's computer and another example is that managers can't see employees data in real-time.
Timetastic
timetastic.co.uk
Timetastic is the staff leave planner that makes working life just that little bit simpler. It’s the easiest way to book time off work. No need to mess about with spreadsheets or paperwork to organise time off work. Timetastic keeps track of everything, instantly. Your staff and managers will love it as much as you. * Time off requested and approved online - no paperwork, just notifications. * Calendars constantly updated * Annual Leave tracked and reconciled instantl * Downloadable reports Timetastic is the super-simple staff leave planner used by over 100,000 people to organise their time off work.
Vacation Tracker
vacationtracker.io
Vacation Tracker is a streamlined leave management solution that integrates seamlessly with popular collaboration tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Workspace, or can be accessed directly through your work email. It simplifies the process of tracking paid time off (PTO) into just a few clicks, enhancing transparency and real-time visibility for your team. With Vacation Tracker, you can manage leave requests in hours—perfect for part-time workers or precise scheduling needs. The system supports Time Off in Lieu (TOIL), allowing employees to accrue leave based on extra hours worked. Features such as substitute approvers provide flexibility by delegating approval responsibilities during manager absences, while blackout periods help control leave requests during critical times. The accruals feature automates leave accumulation over time, ensuring accuracy and up-to-date records. Experience the full capabilities of Vacation Tracker with a 7-day free trial, offering access to all functionalities to improve your team's leave management experience efficiently and effectively.
LeavePro
leavepro.co.za
LeavePro is an online leave management system that manages all aspects of your employee's leave. The system will automatically track the leave balances, eliminating the need to use spreadsheets or paper. Managers can check the leave balances for all staff and easily approve and decline leave applications, while staff can apply for leave and check their remaining balances. It also provides a way to see exactly who will be away, helping to plan during busy periods and avoid scheduling conflicts.
Planleave
planleave.com
The most simple and easy way to manage your teams time-off through automation with your existing tools and workflow. The best user experience for PTO Tracking and Vacation Tracking with no learning involved. There is not a better user experience in a Leave Management offering.
Keeple
keeple.com
In SMEs, managing leave and absences can quickly become a tedious headache for employees, managers, and the HR department. Keeple is a modern leave and absence management software package that allows you to efficiently manage all types of leave: vacations, sick leave, special leave, parental leave, etc. Designed for all employees, its ergonomics, which are extremely popular with our customers, allow for a fluid and efficient employee experience.
Leavetrack
leavetrackapp.com
Leavetrack allows small and growing businesses to get on top of staff absence, PTO and holidays. Offering deep customisation, Leavetrack will remove the burden of manually managing staff leave and provide visibility across your organisation. Leavetrack allows customisable leave types across multiple locations; import of public holidays for 150+ locations and multiple approval levels.
PieTrack
pietrack.com
Pietrack is a web & desktop application for small and mid-size businesses. The platform includes HR(leave management, payroll, meeting, etc.), Project management(Task Management, tracker application to install and run on projects, project meetings, project documents, etc), Sales(lead tracking, contacts, documents, etc), and marketing(email templates, campaigns, etc) module which are customizable.
GreatDay HR
greatdayhr.com
GreatDay HR is an all-in-one platform for managing HR functions like attendance, payroll, and employee data, accessible anytime on mobile.
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is HR management software for UK SMEs, helping to manage employee data, attendance, leave, and performance efficiently.
Calamari
calamari.io
Calamari is an online HR software for leave management, attendance tracking, and core HR functions, suitable for companies worldwide.
Factorial
factorialhr.com
Factorial is a cloud-based HR app for SMBs that manages attendance, leaves, tasks, expenses, and documents, automating HR processes for improved efficiency.
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is an HR software for managing hiring, onboarding, employee information, and time off, streamlining HR processes for growing businesses.
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a workforce management tool that provides time tracking, activity monitoring, payroll integration, and scheduling for businesses of all sizes.
Keka HR
keka.com
Keka HR is software for managing HR processes like hiring, payroll, attendance, and performance monitoring, aimed at enhancing workplace culture and employee engagement.
PayFit
payfit.com
PayFit is a cloud-based payroll and HR management platform that automates payroll processes, manages employee leaves, and integrates with accounting systems.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is an HR software that helps manage employee lifecycle processes like recruitment, onboarding, payroll, and performance for small to medium-sized enterprises.
Sage HR
sage.hr
Sage HR is a cloud-based HR management platform that streamlines attendance, performance, and recruitment for small and medium-sized businesses.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
ZenHR is a cloud-based HR management software designed for the MENA region, streamlining payroll, attendance, and compliance with local labor laws.
Pocket HRMS
pockethrms.com
Pocket HRMS is an HR Payroll software that automates payroll, attendance, and employee management for businesses, enhancing efficiency and compliance.
Bizneo
bizneo.com
Bizneo is an HR software that helps companies manage talent, recruitment, and employee data effectively in a single platform.
Skello
skello.io
Skello is a workforce management app that simplifies scheduling and communication for shift-based workplaces, helping managers and employees organize tasks effectively.
Papershift
papershift.com
Papershift is a cloud-based app for managing employee scheduling, leave, and time tracking, streamlining workforce management for businesses.
Cocoon
cocoon.com
Cocoon is a leave management platform that simplifies the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for a seamless, more empathetic employee leave experience. Welcome to the modern era of employee leave. Leave management software that automates the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for People teams and their employees.
HealthBoxHR
healthboxhr.com
Simplify your HR management with HealthBoxHR. Our platform lets you manage payroll, sick leave, timesheets, and more, all in one convenient location. Join over 1 million satisfied users and see how HealthBoxHR can help you save time, reduce costs, and improve your HR processes.
Leave Dates
leavedates.com
Leave Dates is the ultimate staff leave planner for small and medium-sized businesses, streamlining leave management processes with minimum fuss, freeing up time and improving office culture in one fell swoop.
Trackabi
trackabi.com
Trackabi is a time tracking and employee monitoring app that includes features like automated time recording, leave management, invoicing, and project planning.
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
FlowyTeam is a productivity management app that offers tools for strategy planning, project management, employee engagement, and performance analytics.
Craze
crazehq.com
All-in-one HR, Payroll & Compliance for Startups. Ambitious founders use Craze to run their companies stress-free. We automagically take care of HR, payroll and compliance so you can focus on growing your business.
Onfolk
onfolk.com
UK Payroll, automated to save time. The simple, efficient and error-free way to pay your team. Payruns in minutes, simple pricing, expert support.
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ is a time tracking and productivity management tool that automates time tracking, monitors employee activities, and provides productivity insights for businesses.
