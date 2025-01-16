App store for web apps
Top Absence Management Software - Portugal
Absence management software enables organizations to plan, manage, and track employee absences, such as vacation and sick leave. This software allows companies to define absences, manage requests, and handle approvals. It often includes features that incorporate local regulations, laws, and policies to help businesses stay compliant and reduce costs. Typically used by HR departments, some standalone absence management solutions are also suitable for companies without a traditional HR department. This software can be part of an integrated HR management suite or function as a standalone solution. It frequently integrates with third-party HR applications, with core HR systems often serving as a central repository for workforce data.
Factorial HR
factorialhr.com
Factorial is the all-in-one software that helps you manage time, talent, and documents in one centralized system saving you time, eliminating mistakes, and leading you to success. Factorial cloud-based HR Software is designed for Small and Medium businesses (SMBs), you will forget spreadsheets by solving problems with a simple and intuitive interface that allows you to optimize and digitalize all your manual processes. A complete HR solution that automates, simplifies, and streamlines administrative processes by providing information and insights to help companies improve their management and reduce costs.
Personio
personio.de
Personio is the all-in-one HR software that helps unlock the power of your people by enabling you to manage each stage of the employee lifecycle. Our software streamlines how you recruit, onboard, manage, develop and pay employees. Over 10,000 organisations across Europe trust Personio to drive efficiency with innovative features such as Compensation Management, HR Helpdesk, Performance and Development and Surveys. We have 300+ employees providing support with a 90% customer satisfaction level and 180+ integrations available. Upgrade your HR team from spreadsheets to strategy now – book your free demo today: https://www.personio.com/webdemo/
Keka
keka.com
Hiring is not just a one-step accomplishment as it involves various complex phases through the journey. And finding the right talent is the stepping stone towards building a successful business environment. Hence, Keka will equip you with awesome features such as multi-platform candidate sourcing, tech assessments, scorecards, etc. that will help you offer a future-proof hiring experience with Keka's Applicant Tracking System.
WorkAxle
workaxle.com
WorkAxle is an end-to-end Workforce Management System designed to make managing your deskless and workers easy and efficient. It is a high-level multifaceted system that can handle complex workforce management challenges, at any scale.
Mirro
mirro.io
Mirro.io enables high-growth SMEs to build transparent and thriving workplace cultures that foster employee wellbeing and improve talent retention. Our performance management platform helps organizations overcome hybrid workplace disengagement by encouraging a sense of purpose and stimulating social sharing and community belonging around the globe. Teams and individuals that use Mirro are happier, highly engaged, and more productive. As a user-friendly and highly social platform, Mirro drives more than 5k monthly interactions between team members through recognition, OKRs, continuous feedback, and meaningful performance conversations. Innovative companies like Tazz, Hochland, Free Now, E Co., and noissue. use Mirro to empower their teams and nurture healthy, solid work relationships.
Asanify
asanify.com
Asanify is a 1-stop solution to meet the end-to-end HR Management requirements for your organization. It provides a hassle-free and fully automated Payroll solution too, that is perfectly suited for startups and fast-growing businesses. You can get started for free with our hire-to-retire system. The 1-click payroll application allows you to execute your payroll and transfer money, not just for your local Employees but also for Global Contractors. Our integrations with Slack, Excel, Google Suite, and Whatsapp make accessing your HRMS delightfully convenient and chat-friendly. Our flexible and completely configurable platform, combined with 24*7 customer support will make people management super easy for your organization.
HROne
hrone.cloud
HROne is a future-ready HCM suite that automates HR processes, simplifies human interactions and delivers actionable insights to build better workplaces. In our pursuit to set everything HR on autopilot, we have successfully streamlined HR functions across the entire employee lifecycle, saving millions of hours for 1100+ enterprises. This count includes names from 20+ industries— Timex, ABP, Lux Cozi, Droom, Amar Ujala, Haier, Bikanervala, Weikfield, Burberry, Harvest Gold, Studds, Nippon Steel, Annapurna, Nissin, TravelXp, Career Launcher, and Paynearby are some to name a few. The best part? We gift our users a MOBILE APP at zero cost to help them experience the true power of HR automation anywhere, anytime. We differentiate ourselves in the HR software market with the following salient functionalities- ✅ First ever Gmail-inspired Inbox for HR to guide your day ✅ Innovative task insights to get work done in time ✅ Intuitive global search box to trace & access any information and a system that doesn’t just promise but actually SHOWS YOU ITS REAL ROI. Being the first HCM that takes real-time actions on all HR tasks, discouraging backlogs with subtle reminders, we set you up for success by automating all operational tasks. To know more, visit our website- https://hrone.cloud/
Worknice
worknice.com
Delightful HR software - 100% designed, made & supported in Australia. Harness a flexible and intuitive HR platform to streamline your HR systems & structure data to achieve great things. Worknice boasts a market leading user experience across core HR; streamlined onboarding, smart documents and compliance, employee change management, payroll integration, time-off, reviews, and surveys. Built for thriving HR teams who need to solve challenges now and as new ones arise.
Omni HR
omnihr.co
Omni is an all-in-one HR management software that redefines the way businesses approach employee management. Their mission is clear: to empower modern companies in their journey to cultivate engaged and high-performing teams.Built to holistically support your entire end-to-end employee lifecycle, Omni helps HR teams hire, onboard, manage, and pay your employees across Asia and beyond in just a few clicks. With Omni, you and your team’s valuable time is no longer lost in data entry or administrative tasks, but instead channeled towards strategic initiatives and meaningful interactions that drive business growth.
Sloneek
sloneek.com
Sloneek is a modern HR system that contains everything you need to manage the entire journey of your employees. Try it for 14 days for free!
DreamTeam
dreamteam.io
An all-in-one people hub for SMBs to simplify complex people processes with the fastest, most flexible, and limitless HR platform. DreamTeam allows you to regain full control and visibility over incrementing people processes with disjointed data. We liberate your team from overwhelming manual work while fostering HR success, satisfaction, and a thriving company culture with a comprehensive and easy-to-set-up solution to conquer the complexities of HR.
flair HR
flair.hr
flair is an all-in-one HR and recruitment solution that brings structure and simplicity to complex people-related processes – whether local, global, remote, or office-based. It has all the features HR teams need to improve their organization’s work-life experience. flair covers the entire employee journey and is fully customizable. Start out with standard features or adapt every process to your organization’s unique needs – the choice is yours. Attract talent and reduce time to hire with recruiting features, such as our drag-and-drop career page builder and customizable candidate funnels. Turn enthusiastic newbies into loyal brand advocates with personalized onboarding journeys. And simplify core HR tasks, such as absence management, payroll, performance reviews, time tracking, and more. Our solution is built on Salesforce, allowing you to benefit from the power and security of the world’s leading CRM platform. But even if you aren’t using Salesforce, we’ll provide you with access. Add some flair to your organization – and achieve HR harmony.
TeamSense
teamsense.com
TeamSense is a text-based attendance management and mass communication platform purpose built for front-line workers in manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and logistics. -Reduce No-Call No-Shows by up to 70% by removing the anxiety from the process -Reduce Absenteeism by up to 20% by showing employee their points and attendance history before they report an absence. -Translations in 29 languages and counting!
greytHR
greythr.com
The greytHR Platform is a suite of cloud HR solutions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It offers productivity tools for better people management, simpler HR processes, and professional delivery of HR services. The Employee Portal for the manager and employee self-service leads to better employee engagement and all-around time savings. The greytHR software is used by 20,000+ organizations and 2 million users in India, and 20+ countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Salient Features: ● Core HR ● Onboarding software ● Employee lifecycle management ● Leave & Attendance management ● Payroll management (for India and Middle East) ● 100% HR Compliances (for India & Middle East) ● Document management ● HR Reports and Analytics ● Employee Portal and mobile app ● Integrations & REST API. greytHR is much more than just great software. We take pride in our passionate service, a vibrant HR community, and helpful learning resources.
PurelyHR
purelyhr.com
PurelyHR is powerful modular HR software for small to medium-sized businesses. Since 2010, we've helped thousands of companies worldwide save hours a week on everyday HR tasks like leave management, employee file management and onboarding, time tracking, performance management, infraction tracking, and certification management. Choose the modules you need and the number of users for an HRIS that fits your business needs and budget. Get started today with a free 21-day trial (www.purelyhr.com/trial) or a live demo.
BrioHR
briohr.com
All-in-one HR management platform for SMEs. Our HR management platform helps companies instantly digitize all HR functions across the full employee journey, all in one place: - talent acquisition: digitize and collaborate over recruitments with our ATS (applicant tracking system), then onboard your new joiners fully digitally - HR admin: manage paid time off, employee database and documents, payroll (for Singapore and Malaysia, more to come!), expense claims, timesheets... - Performance management: track KPIs / OKRs, manage performance appraisal, gather 360° feedback...
Timeular
timeular.com
Wouldn't it be great to have accurate timesheets with little effort and without having to be constantly reminded? Timeular makes it possible by bundling the most effortless time tracking methods into one. 10,000+ teams across the globe leverage Timeular to improve estimations, track budgets, bill more hours, monitor profitability, and increase productivity. Privacy at Timeular is more than being GDPR compliant. For example automatic tracked data is only stored locally on user's computer and another example is that managers can't see employees data in real-time.
Timetastic
timetastic.co.uk
Timetastic is the super-simple staff leave planner used by over 150,000 people to organise their time off work. It’s the online, mobile and paperless way to manage staff leave which gets rid of holiday forms and spreadsheets.
Vacation Tracker
vacationtracker.io
Vacation Tracker is a streamlined leave management solution that integrates seamlessly with popular collaboration tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Google Workspace, or can be accessed directly through your work email. It simplifies the process of tracking paid time off (PTO) into just a few clicks, enhancing transparency and real-time visibility for your team. With Vacation Tracker, you can manage leave requests in hours—perfect for part-time workers or precise scheduling needs. The system supports Time Off in Lieu (TOIL), allowing employees to accrue leave based on extra hours worked. Features such as substitute approvers provide flexibility by delegating approval responsibilities during manager absences, while blackout periods help control leave requests during critical times. The accruals feature automates leave accumulation over time, ensuring accuracy and up-to-date records. Experience the full capabilities of Vacation Tracker with a 7-day free trial, offering access to all functionalities to improve your team's leave management experience efficiently and effectively.
LeavePro
leavepro.co.za
LeavePro is an online leave management system that manages all aspects of your employee's leave. The system will automatically track the leave balances, eliminating the need to use spreadsheets or paper. Managers can check the leave balances for all staff and easily approve and decline leave applications, while staff can apply for leave and check their remaining balances. It also provides a way to see exactly who will be away, helping to plan during busy periods and avoid scheduling conflicts.
Planleave
planleave.com
The most simple and easy way to manage your teams time-off through automation with your existing tools and workflow. The best user experience for PTO Tracking and Vacation Tracking with no learning involved. There is not a better user experience in a Leave Management offering.
Keeple
keeple.com
In SMEs, managing leave and absences can quickly become a tedious headache for employees, managers, and the HR department. Keeple is a modern leave and absence management software package that allows you to efficiently manage all types of leave: vacations, sick leave, special leave, parental leave, etc. Designed for all employees, its ergonomics, which are extremely popular with our customers, allow for a fluid and efficient employee experience.
Leavetrack
leavetrackapp.com
Leavetrack allows small and growing businesses to get on top of staff absence, PTO and holidays. Offering deep customisation, Leavetrack will remove the burden of manually managing staff leave and provide visibility across your organisation. Leavetrack allows customisable leave types across multiple locations; import of public holidays for 150+ locations and multiple approval levels.
PieTrack
pietrack.com
Pietrack is a web & desktop application for small and mid-size businesses. The platform includes HR(leave management, payroll, meeting, etc.), Project management(Task Management, tracker application to install and run on projects, project meetings, project documents, etc), Sales(lead tracking, contacts, documents, etc), and marketing(email templates, campaigns, etc) module which are customizable.
Cocoon
cocoon.com
Cocoon is a leave management platform that simplifies the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for a seamless, more empathetic employee leave experience. Welcome to the modern era of employee leave. Leave management software that automates the complexities of compliance, claims, and payroll for People teams and their employees.
Breathe
breathehr.com
Breathe is a multi-award-winning simple and secure people software that helps UK SMEs move their core people processes online – saving time, giving peace of mind, and enabling businesses wherever they are working. Breathe is the trusted by more than 15,000 UK-based small businesses and charities to manage more than 400,000 people. Breathe is endorsed and recommended by a network of more than 600 partners. Organisations that use Breathe include AgeUK, Huel, The Wildlife Trust, Scrub Daddy, Dryrobe, RSPCA and more. Features include: Product features include: - Holiday & Leave Management - Sickness & Absence Monitoring - Performance Management - Expense Management - Employee Scheduling - Time Tracking - Employee Database & Analytics - Unlimited Document Storage - Rota, Time & Attendance Start your 14-day trial today and see how Breathe’s intuitive products can help you and your business.
Calamari
calamari.io
Calamari helps you in leave management and tracking attendance. It automates PTO calculation. Many ways to clock in/out. Integrated with Google Apps, Slack, Jira and Office 365
Freshteam
freshworks.com
Freshteam is the smart HR software for growing businesses. With Freshteam, you can attract, hire and onboard new hires, offboard exiting employees, manage employee information, and time off - all in one place. Freshteam helps attract and source top talent through various channels - a quickly customizable career site, integration with multiple free and premium job boards, and social media channels. Once the candidates are in, the recruiters can collaborate with the hiring managers to screen and interview them, share feedback, leave notes for each other, and finally, hire and roll out offers to the best candidates. Freshteam also enables the HR team to onboard new hires even before day one - whether it’s getting forms filled, documents signed, or handing out handbooks, Freshteam can do it in a few clicks. In addition, it also allows you to create an onboarding task list and assign it to respective people. You can gather all the necessary information and create employee profiles (which flesh out into a directory), manage access permissions to employee information and documents, etc. The HR software also takes complete care of employee time off, employee and manager self-service for employees to raise requests, manager approval workflows, time off reports for teams and the whole organization that give a quick view into upcoming leaves, absenteeism trends, and more. The Android and iOS apps enable you to carry out important actions on the go. Freshteam is part of the Freshworks product family, whose products include Freshdesk Customer Support Software, Freshservice IT Service Management Software, Freshsales CRM Software, etc. – with more than 150000 businesses worldwide, including Cisco, Honda, Chargebee, The Atlantic, JCDecaaux, and PharmEasy.
Hubstaff
hubstaff.com
Hubstaff is a cutting-edge workforce analytics software solution designed to enhance productivity across remote, hybrid, and in-house teams while ensuring a positive employee experience. Hubstaff integrates with over 30 apps so your business can run more efficiently. You can see how work happens with features like time tracking, screenshots, activity tracking, URL and app tracking, workforce analytics metrics, automatic payroll and invoicing, scheduling, GPS and location monitoring, and timesheets. Available for Mac, Windows, Linux, Chrome, iOS & Android. Our mission is to help everyone have their most productive day at work. This commitment means prioritizing peak performance without compromising a fulfilling work environment for everyone. Experience the transformative impact of Hubstaff on our organization's efficiency and success. Here's how Hubstaff has become an invaluable asset to our customer's businesses: - Boosted Productivity: Achieved a remarkable 5% increase in productivity by seamlessly automating PTO processes. - Strategic Resource Allocation: Hubstaff's implementation saved a headcount equivalent to 10 personnel, enhancing operational efficiency. - Business Wins and Improved Bottom Line: Instrumental in winning new business opportunities and significantly improving the financial bottom line. - Zero Downtime: Enjoy uninterrupted operations with zero downtime, ensuring a continuous and smooth workflow. - Efficient Payroll and HR Processes: Streamlined all payroll and HR processes, reducing administrative overhead and ensuring accuracy. - Cost Savings on Projects: Realized substantial savings ranging from 10% to 25% on various projects, enhancing overall profitability. - Enhanced Customer Value: Achieved a remarkable 30% increase in the value offered to customers, elevating service standards. - Task Optimization: A 25% cost savings achieved by eliminating wasted tasks and improving overall resource utilization. - Reduction in Hiring Costs: Reduce hiring costs by 25%, mitigating risks associated with bad hires and optimizing recruitment processes. - Employee Retention: Empowers top performers with the data they need for faster promotions, resulting in improved employee retention. Hubstaff has proven to be a pivotal tool in our customer's pursuit of excellence, driving tangible results across various business operations. Embrace the future of work with Hubstaff!
PayFit
payfit.com
PayFit is a cloud-based, integrated payroll and HR management platform, offering you the best of payroll outsourcing and the use of payroll software, in one solution. It's an automated solution that saves a lot of time and eliminates payroll-related mistakes; it automatically generates your employees' payslips on your chosen dates and handles HMRC RTI and pension submissions on your behalf. PayFit’s customer success team ensures smooth onboarding on the platform and clients receive dedicated support from payroll experts. PayFit also handles the management of leaves and expenses. Employees have access to their own portal to view/download payslips and submit leaves and expenses for approval.
ZenHR
zenhr.com
At ZenHR, we are all about giving our users peace of mind. ZenHR is not just another HR software; it is a transformative HR experience created to help HR departments and employees reach a state of Zen. With our localized features and interface, including labor laws, expat regulations, social insurance, and tax laws, ZenHR’s HRMS serves everyone from SME to Enterprise customers in the MENA market.
Pocket HRMS
pockethrms.com
Pocket HRMS is the leading HR Payroll Software in India. Automate your payroll, PF, TDS calculations with our easy-to-use HR Payroll System. Avail Free Trial Now!
GreatDay HR
greatdayhr.com
GreatDay HR is your smart and modern all-in-one HR and Payroll software platform for attendance, timekeeping, payroll, and employee data management. Tell us what you need and we will take care of the rest. Access all the information you need anytime and anywhere. SunFish DataOn Philippines, Inc. and GreatDay HR have been helping companies automate their HR processes with their modern HRIS and Payroll platforms since 1999.
Skello
skello.io
Skello is a European company with one mission: to reinvent shifted work through a collaborative solution which enables the whole team to better anticipate, organize and communicate. In short, Skello is a workforce management solution for shift based workplaces that enables teams to tackle the hassle of complex scheduling. For managers, Skello optimizes work organization by helping them to make the best decisions in managing their staff costs. For employees, the tool facilitates easy and open communication and simplifies daily life. Skello’s ambition is to be the number one solution for shifted work teams in Europe. To achieve this, Skello raised a €40M Series B round of financing from expert funds in the field (Partech, Aglaé Ventures & XAnge) in order to bring ever more value to our clients through new features and to open up new markets, beyond our historic industries such as hospitality, retail and health.
Papershift
papershift.com
Papershift helps you manage & automate employee rota planning, leave management, and staff time tracking on the cloud. With over 200,000+ users, Papershift is Europe's most loved workforce planning software.
Superworks
superworks.com
We at SUPERWORKS specialize in revolutionizing enterprises, helping them create dynamic workplaces that foster enhanced productivity. Our approach is centered around prioritizing people, ensuring that every individual feels motivated, valued, and fulfilled in their professional environment. At our core, we are driven by a vision to lead the technological evolution and provide our clients with the essential tools for future success. We believe in empowering businesses to achieve exponential growth through the power of software as a service (SaaS). Our mission is to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that not only simplify business operations but also streamline processes, ensuring efficiency and effectiveness across the board.
HealthBoxHR
healthboxhr.com
Simplify your HR management with HealthBoxHR. Our platform lets you manage payroll, sick leave, timesheets, and more, all in one convenient location. Join over 1 million satisfied users and see how HealthBoxHR can help you save time, reduce costs, and improve your HR processes.
Leave Dates
leavedates.com
Leave Dates is the ultimate staff leave planner for small and medium-sized businesses, streamlining leave management processes with minimum fuss, freeing up time and improving office culture in one fell swoop.
Trackabi
trackabi.com
Trackabi is excellent software for time tracking, employee monitoring, screenshot capturing and URL tracking, employee leave scheduling, GPR route tracking, time report preparation, project planning and estimating, invoicing, and payment management. Trackabi focuses on small and medium-sized enterprises. Trackabi makes time tracking efficient and engaging thanks to its gamification approach. Users can earn achievements and karma points when they reach specific goals defined by a manager. Product Strengths: — Trackabi Desktop Timer for Windows, Linux, and macOS can automatically record time worked and prepare daily user activity statistics. It can detect idle time, capture screenshots, track browser URLs, and record applications used, differentiating between work and leisure apps. — The Trackabi mobile application can track time and record GPS routes. It also includes a leave schedule section, and a convenient Insights section to control other users' activity, view their screenshots and other data. — Gamification of time tracking: achievements and karma points for higher motivation and increased engagement. — Highly Customizable Timesheets: Timesheets can be edited like spreadsheets in Excel and offer many customization options (data to display, mandatory fields, additional custom fields, etc.). — Employee Leave Management Integrated with Timesheets: Personal day-off calendar for every employee and a common leave schedule with the request/approval process. Employee leaves can be included in timesheets to make it easier for managers to ensure the data is complete. — Customizable Time Reports: Time reports can be generated from a timesheet based on user settings and shared through external links or exported to Excel or PDF. — Invoicing and Payments: Invoices can be created from reports or independently and sent to clients by email. The system allows entering client payments and tracking totals and overdue invoices. — Project Plans and Estimates: Project plans with a breakdown by milestones, tasks, and subtasks allow bottom-up time and budget estimating. Estimated amounts can be matched against live data from employee timesheets. — User Access Roles: The system supports advanced user access roles based on editable privileges. Plus, every user may access many company accounts — join a company as an employee and create his company account using the same username. — Client Access: Clients can be invited to access saved time reports, invoices, and timesheets related to their projects. It helps a client keep an eye on the time spent by his contractor and control expenses. — Git Commits Import: Importing commits from Git and converting them into time entries is an excellent feature for software developers. The Git commits with comments can be converted into timesheet entries. — Informative Dashboards: A bird's-eye view dashboard shows time worked summaries, employee absence days, and alerts about missing time reports (less time than expected). — Company Data Insights: A detailed overview of every employee's daily activity showing time worked, time added to a timesheet, applications used, screenshots, idle time, GPS routes, etc.
FlowyTeam
flowyteam.com
flowyteam.com • Strategy Planning • OKRs • KPIs •Tasks (incl. Kanban) • Projects (incl. Gantt) • Whiteboards • Reports • Leads • Clients • Engagement • Tickets • Forms & Surveys • 360˚ Review • Rewards • Attendance • Leave • LMS • Outperform your Peers by executing your strategies and achieving your key metrics effectively via 🎯Strategies, OKRs & KPIs - Make faster & smarter decisions in this agile business world by generating via a click of a button real-time Reports & KPI Dashboards - 🙂Engage & motivate your employees & teams via the reward system, weekly check-ins, 1-on-1s, and internal rankings - Have a total overview of your projects via the easy-to-apply & effective project (incl. Gantt Chart) & task (incl. Kanban) management; generate project invoices easily - 💡Brainstorm and plan via our Whiteboards and templates - Track & convert your leads into sales & clients via our CRM module - Close skill gaps of your team members via the Learning💡Hub; upload your own file/video content to enable personal & company growth & easy onboarding - Track the Attendance of employees & measure per Timelog the efficiency of projects, key results & tasks - Drag & Drop Forms & Surveys enable easy data & information collection and analytics - FlowyTeam is the best fit for organizations with 5 - 1,000+ employees - FlowyTeam supports & serves 1,000+ organizations in over 90🌏countries - FlowyTeam software is available in the following languages: English, German, Portuguese, Italian, Spanish, French, Chinese, Arabic, Bahasa, Indonesian, Vietnamese, Thai, Persian, Greek, Turkish, Russian, Hindi, Korean, Japanese, Slovenian, Slovak, Serbian, Croatian, Polish, Hungarian, Czech, Ukrainian, Romanian, Bulgarian - Our amazing💐clients are Roche, ADDX, buddyboss, Turknet, Runcloud, pandai.org, Liebherr, and many more...flowyteam.com You need OKR Coaching: FlowyTeam recommends the OKR Institute - okrinstitute.org
Craze
crazehq.com
All-in-one HR, Payroll & Compliance for Startups. Ambitious founders use Craze to run their companies stress-free. We automagically take care of HR, payroll and compliance so you can focus on growing your business.
Onfolk
onfolk.com
UK Payroll, automated to save time. The simple, efficient and error-free way to pay your team. Payruns in minutes, simple pricing, expert support.
Time Champ
timechamp.io
Time Champ helps companies unlock productivity potential with feature rich automatic time tracking and productivity measurement software. It can help boost your productivity by 20% to 30% and improve employee morale like never before. Time Champ is more than just a time tracker and with the rich feature set it offers, can help optimize all areas of your business and be a key differentiator between you and your competitors. Wherever your employees are based, either working remotely or from the office, Time Champ helps you to identify where they are spending their time during the working day, allowing you to ensure their time is being spent productively. Time champ also helps companies to effectively measure the productivity of the teams in an instant using a comprehensive dashboard. At a glance you can see how many team members are working, how many are absent or late and who are the most, or least, productive employees in a single screen. This information can then be used to drive performance & productivity gains. Time Champ collects various metrics, KPIs and presents them in beautifully laid out analytical charts and reports. With the ability to drill down into problem areas, Time Champ makes life much easier to analyze and find solutions for the problems quickly.
Bizneo
bizneo.com
Simple HR software. for demanding companies. No matter how big or small your company, Bizneo HR will take your talent management to the next level.
Humaans
humaans.io
Humaans is an HRIS built ground up to be the foundation layer of the organisation’s HR tech stack. It helps modern HR teams at fast growing companies to onboard, manage and grow their employees through fast workflows, automation and quick access to data. Humaans was conceived to address the pain points of business leaders tired of dealing with clunky systems unable to meet the high standards of today’s employees. Designed for speed, it features a beautiful people directory, document storage, time off tracking, visual reporting, and connects existing systems through deep integrations. By supercharging Slack, GSuite and HR point solutions, Humaans not only streamlines HR processes but also brings value to everyone in the organisation. Additionally, Humaans caters for remote and distributed teams, helping increase agility of businesses no matter their set-up