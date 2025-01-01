Most Popular Recently Added Top Absence Management Software - New Zealand

Absence management software enables organizations to plan, manage, and track employee absences, such as vacation and sick leave. This software allows companies to define absences, manage requests, and handle approvals. It often includes features that incorporate local regulations, laws, and policies to help businesses stay compliant and reduce costs. Typically used by HR departments, some standalone absence management solutions are also suitable for companies without a traditional HR department. This software can be part of an integrated HR management suite or function as a standalone solution. It frequently integrates with third-party HR applications, with core HR systems often serving as a central repository for workforce data.