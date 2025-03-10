Personyze

Personyze is a comprehensive personalization toolkit that provides everything you need to create engaging experiences on your website and across channels, using a powerful combination of behavioral targeting, AI-based recommendations, and personalized email broadcasting. Personyze works on any website regardless of platform and can integrate with any CRM, any third-party email solution, and any analytics solution, and comes with Google Analytics integration and internal analytics out-of-the-box. The first component of Personyze is the dynamic targeting tool, which allows you to define your visitor segmentation and use the magic of Personyze to show them any content you can imagine, ranging from simple visual edits on the site to targeted emails, popups, or banners, targeted using any behavior or user variable that is technologically available, including behaviors on the site, referral source, landing page, integrated CRM data, known interests, and more. The second component is the dynamic AI-generated product/content recommendations, which are displayed anywhere on your site or in your emails, using completely customizable display widgets. With an algorithm for any situation, you can combine individual and crowd data to present recommendations like Most Popular from User Interests, View It Again, Buy It Again, Your Abandoned Cart (email or on site), Replenish Your Stock, Latest Content by Your Favorite Authors, and more. Combine this with the ability to send targeted email drips with content/product recommendations, detailed internal analytics, reporting, and KPI tracking, A/B Testing, and you have a complete solution for personalization.