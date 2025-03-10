Find the right software and services.
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce is a cloud-based CRM platform that helps businesses manage sales, marketing, customer service, and analytics, with customizable tools and automation features.
ClickFunnels
clickfunnels.com
ClickFunnels is an online platform for creating sales funnels, allowing users to design pages that convert visitors into leads and customers without technical skills.
EngageBay
engagebay.com
EngageBay is an all-in-one CRM software for managing marketing, sales, and customer support, offering tools for automation, email marketing, and lead management.
Unbounce
unbounce.com
Unbounce is a landing page builder that helps users create and optimize high-converting pages using a drag-and-drop interface and AI-powered features.
Zoho PageSense
zoho.com
Zoho PageSense is a web analytics tool that helps businesses analyze visitor behavior, optimize website performance, and improve conversion rates through features like heat maps and A/B testing.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
SALESmanago is a marketing automation platform that helps businesses streamline marketing tasks, personalize customer interactions, and optimize campaigns for better engagement and growth.
WebinarJam
home.webinarjam.com
WebinarJam is a webinar platform for hosting live events with features like chat, polls, and presentation tools, supporting up to 5,000 attendees and various streaming devices.
Amplitude
amplitude.com
Amplitude is a product analytics platform that tracks user behavior to optimize digital products and improve customer engagement through data-driven insights.
Algolia
algolia.com
Algolia is an AI search platform that enables fast, relevant search experiences for online and in-app users, supporting businesses with analytics, real-time indexing, and personalization.
PostHog
posthog.com
PostHog is an open-source platform for product analytics, feature flagging, A/B testing, and session recording, designed to help developers improve software products.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely is a platform for A/B testing, website personalization, and feature management, helping businesses optimize digital experiences across multiple channels.
Chartbeat
chartbeat.com
Chartbeat is a real-time analytics platform for publishers that tracks audience engagement and content performance to inform publishing strategies.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage is a customer engagement platform that enables real-time, personalized communication across multiple channels for marketers and product owners.
UserWise
userwise.io
UserWise is a live operations engine for games, offering tools for player retention through segmentation, a campaign builder, and a liveops calendar.
Leadpages
leadpages.com
Leadpages is a no-code website and landing page builder for small businesses, enabling users to create and optimize pages for lead generation and conversions.
Plerdy
plerdy.com
Plerdy is a platform that provides tools for A/B testing, heatmaps, session recording, SEO analysis, and event tracking to optimize website performance and user experience.
Omniconvert
omniconvert.com
Omniconvert is a digital experience optimization tool for A/B testing, surveys, and advanced segmentation to improve conversion rates and customer insights.
Kartra
home.kartra.com
Kartra is an all-in-one digital marketing platform that enables users to create landing pages, email campaigns, sales funnels, and manage memberships to streamline online sales.
Fluid Ads
fluidads.com
Fluid Ads allows users to create and manage digital display adverts, offering options for fully managed campaigns or self-service, with targeting and performance reporting features.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO is a web testing and conversion optimization platform that helps businesses enhance user experience through analytics and experimentation tools.
Keyspider
keyspider.io
Keyspider is a cloud-based search engine that enables customizable website searches, improving user navigation and search relevance.
Kasplo
kasplo.com
Kasplo is an email marketing platform that helps businesses enhance sales and customer retention through email automation, segmentation, and performance analytics.
AppMetrica
yandex.com
AppMetrica is a mobile app analytics tool that provides insights into user behavior, app performance, and revenue, supporting developers in optimizing their app strategies.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
Bloomreach is a digital experience platform that enhances customer journeys for e-commerce through AI-driven search, content management, and marketing automation.
WayMore
waymore.io
WayMore is an omnichannel marketing platform that helps businesses analyze data, segment audiences, automate tasks, and improve customer engagement to enhance sales and reduce costs.
Hushly
hushly.com
Hushly is a cloud-based platform that helps B2B marketers personalize content, optimize engagement, and improve conversion rates through various tools and analytics.
Crazy Egg
crazyegg.com
Crazy Egg helps analyze user behavior on websites through heatmaps, scrollmaps, session recordings, and A/B testing to improve user experience and conversion rates.
Splitbee
splitbee.io
Splitbee helps track website performance and user behavior through analytics, funnels, automations, and A/B testing, enabling informed optimizations.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku is a behavior analytics app that helps businesses track user interactions on websites using heatmaps, A/B testing, and surveys to improve engagement and conversions.
Landingi
landingi.com
Landingi is a landing page creation platform that enables marketers to design, test, and optimize landing pages using a drag-and-drop editor and various templates.
Workbooks
workbooks.com
Workbooks is a cloud-based CRM that integrates sales, marketing, and customer service for better business collaboration and customer management.
AB Tasty
abtasty.com
AB Tasty is a digital optimization platform for A/B testing and personalization, enabling businesses to run experiments and enhance user experiences.
Netcore Cloud
netcorecloud.com
Netcore Cloud is a customer engagement platform that helps marketers create personalized experiences across digital channels using data analytics and AI.
Flagsmith
flagsmith.com
Flagsmith is a service for managing feature flags and remote configurations across web, mobile, and server applications, allowing for user targeting and real-time updates.
Analytics Toolkit
analytics-toolkit.com
Analytics Toolkit automates Google Analytics tasks for auditing, analyzing, and optimizing online marketing campaigns and user behavior across digital platforms.
Eppo
geteppo.com
Eppo is a data warehouse-native A/B testing platform that offers statistical analysis, feature management, and automated reporting for efficient experimentation.
Squeezely
squeezely.tech
Squeezely helps businesses personalize customer interactions by collecting data, creating segments, and delivering tailored experiences across various platforms.
AutoOptimize
autooptimize.ai
AutoOptimize automates website optimization by offering 50 templated A/B tests designed to improve conversion rates.
DevCycle
devcycle.com
DevCycle is a feature flag management platform that helps developers control and optimize software releases through efficient feature flag tools and integrations.
Personizely
personizely.net
Personizely is a conversion marketing toolkit for e-commerce, enabling customizable popups and website personalization to enhance customer engagement and boost sales.
AdOptics
adoptics.com
AdOptics offers an automated A/B testing service for Google Ads to improve conversion rates at the ad level.
Upflowy
upflowy.com
Upflowy is a no-code tool for creating and optimizing user flows on websites, allowing A/B testing and customization for signups, onboarding, and lead capture.
Convert.com
convert.com
Convert.com is an A/B testing and CRO platform that helps agencies and eCommerce companies optimize conversion rates using various testing tools.
Testeum
testeum.com
Testeum is a testing platform that helps optimize web and mobile apps through user testing, parallel execution, and detailed analytics.
Monetate
monetate.com
Monetate is an ecommerce personalization software that helps brands create tailored online experiences to enhance customer engagement and improve conversion rates.
Optibase
optibase.io
Optibase is the ultimate A/B testing app for Webflow. It allows you to optimize conversion rates on your Webflow site through precise A/B testing. You can test different versions of your website, from copy to design to entire pages, and find the best performing versions. It offers split testing capabilities to boost business growth, allowing you to test larger design changes by splitting your traffic and analyzing the performance. Optibase provides multivariate testing to find the perfect combination of elements on your website. You can create unlimited combinations and track their performance. The app integrates seamlessly with Webflow, allowing you to set up conversion tracking for any element on your site, from clicks to form submissions. Optibase is designed to be no-code friendly and GDPR compliant. It doesn't cause any flickering or impact website performance. The website provides various resources like guides, a library of A/B testing ideas, and calculators to help you master A/B testing for your Webflow site.
Ptengine
ptengine.com
Ptengine is a complete marketing and analytics platform. We help you to truly understand your users and take actions by personalizing content and run A/B-tests. It's free to get started and ready to go in a few minutes.
OptiMonk
optimonk.com
OptiMonk is a conversion optimization toolset created for busy marketers. It offers quick, easy-to-use solutions that can help you boost sales in three ways: 1. Smart Ecommerce Popups help you build your lists faster, decrease cart abandonment and grow your ecommerce sales like never before. 2. Website Personalization features allow you to easily tailor your website and campaign landing page messaging to shopper segments for more relevant and meaningful experiences. 3. Easy-to-use A/B testing lets you quickly set up, test, and compare pop-up and personalized landing page performance. Additionally, you can compare complete shopper journeys to measure the impact on the bottom line.
Taplytics
taplytics.com
Modern development teams choose Taplytics to increase their ROI on the features they release. We provide zero bloat, cross-platform AB Testing and Feature Flag solutions that power the experiences within today's leading apps and websites. Taplytics is powering enterprise digital transformation. We work with brands like Lookout, Grubhub, and Crate&Barrel to drive more revenue through their apps and websites.
Nosto
nosto.com
Experience Intelligent Commerce Nosto is the intelligent Commerce Experience Platform (CXP) that gives brands and retailers intuitively designed tools to increase online revenue through end-to-end commerce experience management. With experience.AI, Nosto helps brands enrich and activate customer, product and content data in real-time across personalization, product discovery, and user-generated content to deliver high-performing commerce experiences at scale.
SplitMetrics
splitmetrics.com
An ecosystem of products and services for Apple Search Ads optimization, app launch, A/B testing, ASO and fully-managed app growth.
Intellimize
intellimize.com
Intellimize is an AI-driven platform specializing in website personalization and conversion rate optimization. It provides marketers with a multifunctional space to test, optimize, and personalize their website experiences. The platform possesses the ability to run unlimited variations, therefore facilitating the rapid testing of new concepts and ideas. Using its generative AI technology, it also offers solutions to writer's block by providing copy suggestions.The greatest strength of Intellimize is its ability to deliver 1:1 personalizations using AI optimization. It showcases unique website variations to each visitor based on their individual behavior and preferences, thus personalizing the user experience without the need for first or third-party data.The Intellimize platform supports a wide variety of industries, including but not limited to SaaS and ecommerce. It can be used for A/B testing, landing page optimization and specific personalization for ecommerce and SaaS operations.The platforms analytics feature provides insights into the effects of one's experiments on different segments, helping users understand the impact of their strategic decisions. Notable is its ability to seamlessly integrate with various marketing and analytics tools.In addition to its AI technology, Intellimize offers professional services, a customer success team, and guided onboarding. The professional services team is an extension of the platforms capabilities and includes Strategical and Analytical CRO experts to help users achieve their optimization goals.
Justuno
justuno.com
Justuno’s suite of conversion tools includes lead capture (SMS & email), exit offers, cart abandonment, banners, product recommendations, and more to create the ultimate conversion journey that delivers the right message to the right shopper at the right time. - Collect more zero and first-party data and push it to your existing marketing tools (we have 100+ integrations and counting) - Industry-leading email and SMS lead capture (two-step, tap to text, and more) for optimal growth - 80+ advanced targeting rules including geo-targeting (down to the zip code), exit intent, cart contents, traffic source, and more - Run A/B tests to optimize campaigns - Use product recommendations anywhere on your site including upsells, cross-sells, best sellers, recently browsed, and more - Access a pre-built template library for 200+ designs from industry-leading partners and ourselves to get started immediately. Looking For More? - Increase Average Order Value: With dynamic shipping banners, in-cart/checkout recommendations, and more - Monitor Performance in Real Time: Justuno’s analytics dashboard reveals actionable insights in real time to keep your campaigns at their best - Grow Email & SMS Lists: Justuno’s integrations with industry leading SMS & ESPs allows you to push email & SMS opt-ins simultaneously to your platforms plus create two-step lead forms, use tap-to-text opt-ins on mobile, and more - Create mobile friendly experiences: Convert more of your mobile website visitors with optimized mobile promotions that adhere to Google’s best practices - Improved Paid Media ROI: Justuno’s Audience Sync features syncs your subscriber lists hourly for up-to-date re-targeting and prospecting to maximize campaign performance - Hidden Fields: Collect additional information from visitors like UTM info, IP address, first URL landed on, coupon code used, etc.). Combine this with opt-ins for maximum personalization in automated flows. - Looking for a solution for your headless store? Justuno supports headless websites for brands who need to create the ultimate front-end experience. Contact us for details!
GrowthBook
growthbook.io
GrowthBook is the most popular open source experimentation and feature flagging platform. Created in 2021 , GrowthBook is a modern and highly customizable platform that works with your unique needs and data structures. Get all the power of a custom in-house platform without having to build it yourself. GrowthBook features high performance SDKs in most popular languages for feature flags, and is architected to not be in the critical rendering path. Our A/B testing platform uses your existing data warehouse, and can be completely customized to your data needs. We support most popular event tracking tools, as well as custom support for most data warehouses- we even support Mixpanel and Google Analytics. No black-box! Get complete transparency into your data, view queries, and even export to Jupyter notebooks.
Apptimize
apptimize.com
Apptimize is a platform for A/B testing and feature management, helping brands improve user experiences across mobile and web applications.
Statsig
statsig.com
Statsig is the leading product experimentation platform that helps businesses use data to ship fast and build better products. Companies like Microsoft, Figma, Notion, Flipkart, Eventbrite, Ancestry, Headspace, and Univision use Statsig to manage feature rollouts, automate experiments, and make decisions based on performance metrics. Founded in 2021 by former Facebook engineers, Statsig supports thousands of experiments impacting over a billion end users globally. Statsig democratizes experimentation, an essential aspect of reducing development risk, and previously only accessible to big tech companies.
SiteSpect
sitespect.com
SiteSpect is the A/B testing and optimization solution where you can A/B test your ideas, discover insights, and personalize the entire customer journey.
Maxymizely
maxymizely.com
Maxymizely is an innovative discovery-oriented platform for mobile & web applications that combines big data analytics with predictive modeling. With Maxymizely, you will be able to improve ROI for your app, increase user engagement and lifetime value, identify the most successful targeting segments for your marketing campaigns, and decrease inefficiencies of your app. Today, you are able to sign up for our analytical platform and start monitoring your user data real-time. There are over 40 amazing analytical reports that can disclose you crucial trends among your app users. With our live free Demo, you are able to peer into the system reports and features. Maxymizely 3D analytics is a brand new idea of user evaluation. Using user attributes and past user behavior as the key pieces, Maxymizely’s algorithms can “score” the user and show you the clusters of high-quality users (just like medium- and low-quality users). Such analysis is irreplaceable for discovering your target audience. Maxymizely A/B and multivariate testing is another side of our multilateral functionality. Your opportunities are limitless in terms of the number of variations and ideas to be embodied on your web site with our testing. At the end of the testing campaign our system displays the statistics on the most convertible variants. Thus, you can confirm or disprove the ideas you’ve been testing with real figures.
Personyze
personyze.com
Personyze is a comprehensive personalization toolkit that provides everything you need to create engaging experiences on your website and across channels, using a powerful combination of behavioral targeting, AI-based recommendations, and personalized email broadcasting. Personyze works on any website regardless of platform and can integrate with any CRM, any third-party email solution, and any analytics solution, and comes with Google Analytics integration and internal analytics out-of-the-box. The first component of Personyze is the dynamic targeting tool, which allows you to define your visitor segmentation and use the magic of Personyze to show them any content you can imagine, ranging from simple visual edits on the site to targeted emails, popups, or banners, targeted using any behavior or user variable that is technologically available, including behaviors on the site, referral source, landing page, integrated CRM data, known interests, and more. The second component is the dynamic AI-generated product/content recommendations, which are displayed anywhere on your site or in your emails, using completely customizable display widgets. With an algorithm for any situation, you can combine individual and crowd data to present recommendations like Most Popular from User Interests, View It Again, Buy It Again, Your Abandoned Cart (email or on site), Replenish Your Stock, Latest Content by Your Favorite Authors, and more. Combine this with the ability to send targeted email drips with content/product recommendations, detailed internal analytics, reporting, and KPI tracking, A/B Testing, and you have a complete solution for personalization.
