Top 3D Printing Software - El Salvador

Software for 3D printing transforms digital blueprints into physical objects using 3D printers, acting as an intermediary to translate designs from 3D modeling software into printable data. This involves dissecting intricate models into manageable sections, enabling the printer to construct objects layer by layer with precision. Noteworthy features of 3D printing software include the generation of support structures for protruding elements that may challenge the printer's capabilities alone. Additionally, customizable infill patterns offer a selection of designs to fill the interior space of the object, granting control over the strength and solidity of the final print. These capabilities enhance the quality and durability of printed objects. The software seamlessly integrates with various 3D design tools, simplifying the transfer of designs. Critical for compatibility and accuracy, it provides options for material settings and printer calibration. Furthermore, preview and simulation functions enable proactive identification of potential issues before initiating the printing process, ensuring smoother operations and better outcomes.
Tinkercad
tinkercad.com
Tinkercad is a simple, online 3D design and 3d printing tool for the masses. Whether you're a designer, hobbyist, teacher, or kid, you can use Tinkercad to make toys, prototypes, home decor, Minecraft models, jewelry – the list is truly endless!
OctoPrint
octoprint.org
OctoPrint is the snappy web interface for your 3D printer.
Altair One
altairone.com
Altair One™ offers dynamic, collaborative access to simulation and data analytics technology and scalable HPC and cloud resources, all in one place.
Jiga
jiga.io
Sourcing manufactured parts is a very manual, time consuming process. With constant back-and-forth with suppliers via emails and spreadsheets, supply chains become inefficient, slow and error-prone. Jiga makes sourcing parts fast and hassle free. Using Jiga you: -Find the right vetted suppliers -Communicate with them directly -Eliminate friction on quoting and ordering -Track quotes, parts, revisions and orders Supported manufacturing services include CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal, injection molding, custom PCBs and more.
Onshape
onshape.com
Onshape is empowering the most innovative companies design better products faster. Onshape is the only cloud-native product development solution that integrates CAD, data management, and analytics in one platform. The leader in cloud-native CAD & PDM, Onshape is the only system built to fully leverage all the benefits the cloud has to offer. Onshape eliminates the version-control issues and data loss common to file-based CAD, enabling teams to accelerate time to market, and delight their customers. Today, Onshape is the fastest growing CAD/PDM product development platform in the world, growing at 7x the rate of the CAD industry overall. With over 4 million users worldwide, leading companies across the globe rely on Onshape to streamline and optimize their product development process. Founded in 2012, Onshape was acquired by PTC in November 2019 and will operate as a SaaS business unit within the company.
Shapeways
shapeways.com
Shapeways is the leading platform redefining product creation through services to design, make, and sell using 3D printing.
Fictiv
fictiv.com
Fictiv is the operating system for custom manufacturing that makes it faster, easier, and more efficient to source and supply mechanical parts. Our intelligent system, supported by best- in-class operations talent, orchestrates a network of highly vetted and managed partners around the globe for fast, high-quality manufacturing, from quote to delivery. To date, Fictiv has manufactured more than 20 million parts for early-stage companies and large enterprises alike, helping them innovate with agility and get products to market faster.
BuildBee
buildbee.com
A cloud-based slice and control software with an integrated block coding environment, basic modelling features like cookie cutter generator and lithophane generator, and a streamlined workflow. It has nifty features like an automated repair tool for broken files, a splitting tool to breakdown large models into printable pieces (with auto generated connectors), a detailed g-code viewer, live video camera feedback and job queueing. It uses machine learning to give guidance on the 'printability' of each model. The workflow is very simple and easy to learn but it still has the option for detailed settings control. It gives very good, consistent print results and works with most FFF printers and some SLA. It is perfect for home, education or enterprise use with fleet and group management tools and the option for completely remote or desktop connection. Set up you printer once, then run and monitor it remotely from the Android app or in any browser.
SelfCAD
selfcad.com
Problem: Professional level 3D software is hard to learn, while entry level software is laggy and limited. And both of them require multiple programs to get the 3D printing job done. The Solution SelfCAD offers professional level capabilities, is easy to learn, fast, and does not require any additional programs to get a 3D printing job done. SelfCAD is doing the same thing for the 3D CAD industry that Wix did for the Web design industry and Canva did for the graphic design industry. Target Markets Intermediate 3D modeling users, B2C, and B2B2C Founders Aaron Breuer- Founder & President George Weinberger CEO
