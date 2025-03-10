Top 3D Modeling Software

Find the right software and services.
Turn websites into desktop apps with WebCatalog Desktop, and access a wealth of exclusive apps for Mac, Windows. Use spaces to organize apps, switch between multiple accounts with ease, and boost your productivity like never before.
3D modeling software encompasses programs designed to create basic three-dimensional models of objects or characters. These tools often include additional features such as 3D painting for adding textures, lighting, and color, enabling the creation of detailed and realistic models. Once the models are complete, they can be animated and brought to life using 3D rendering and animation tools. Industries like television and film, gaming, marketing, and virtual reality increasingly rely on these 3D tools for their projects. Graphic designers can use unrendered 3D models directly for websites and media stills. However, software specifically designed for architectural building design, civil engineering, or other CAD-related functions is not categorized under 3D modeling software.
Submit New App
Vectary
vectary.com
Vectary is a browser-based platform for creating and managing interactive 3D models and augmented reality experiences, targeting users of all skill levels.
Artflow
artflow.ai
Artflow is a digital drawing and painting app that utilizes AI, offering tools for beginners and professionals to create and share artwork.
SOLIDWORKS
solidworks.com
SOLIDWORKS is a 3D CAD software that enables users to create, simulate, and manage product designs efficiently across various industries.
SelfCAD
selfcad.com
SelfCAD is a web-based 3D modeling software that enables users to create, edit, and prepare 3D models for printing, accessible from any device.
KAEDIM
kaedim3d.com
Kaedim is an AI tool that converts 2D images into 3D models, streamlining creation for industries like gaming, AR/VR, e-commerce, and 3D printing.
Coohom
coohom.com
Coohom is a 3D visualization and interior design app that helps users create floor plans and realistic room designs with customizable furniture.
Ready Player Me
readyplayer.me
Ready Player Me is an avatar creation platform that lets users generate 3D avatars from selfies for use in over 600 compatible apps and games.
Modsy
modsy.com
Modsy offers online interior design services, using AI to create 3D visualizations of rooms and helping users explore furniture options tailored to their style.
RealityMAX
realitymax.com
RealityMAX is a free online platform for 3D design collaboration, enabling users to create and share AR and VR experiences without coding.
Shapelab
shapelabvr.com
Shapelab is a VR-based 3D sculpting app that enables users to create detailed digital designs, props, and characters using polygon mesh technology.
TilesView
tilesview.ai
TilesView is an AI software for designing spaces, allowing users to create 3D room previews with various tiles, customize layouts, and save designs for sharing.
Imagine.io
imagine.io
Imagine.io is a web-based platform for creating photorealistic 3D visuals, enabling manufacturers and retailers to produce product images quickly and affordably.
VREE Labs
vree.ai
VREE Labs app simplifies 3D model creation for e-commerce by converting images to 3D models using AI, saving time and reducing costs without requiring technical skills.
cmBuilder.io
cmbuilder.io
cmBuilder.io is a cloud-based platform for construction site logistics, offering workflow management, sequencing simulations, and real-time collaboration tools.
Avataar
avataar.ai
Avataar is an AI platform that generates high-quality videos from product links, enabling businesses to enhance digital marketing and streamline content creation.
Trendspek
trendspek.com
Trendspek is a cloud-based platform that creates 3D digital twins from asset data for visual inspections and analysis, optimizing maintenance and reducing costs.
Quixel
quixel.com
Quixel is a toolset for 3D content creation, providing access to a large library of textures and models for realistic environments, integrating with various software and game engines.
Sibe
sibe.io
Sibe is a cloud platform for viewing and sharing 3D designs, enabling feedback, comments, and version comparisons accessible on any device.
Prontto
prontto.co
Prontto makes it easy to have professional designs delivered in as little as 24h. We replace expensive in-house teams & unreliable freelancers with a pay-as-you-go format. Get all the convenience for a fraction of the price. It's totally async and you can invite unlimited team members to manage your requests dashboard! Our clients develop activities that require great experience, precision, knowledge and training; staff turnover and costs related to adaptation time pose a threat to their business. We help them reduce their overhead expenses related to hiring, equipment and office space.
© 2025 WebCatalog, Inc.