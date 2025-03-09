Top 3D Modeling Software - Vatican City

Find the right software and services.
3D modeling software encompasses programs designed to create basic three-dimensional models of objects or characters. These tools often include additional features such as 3D painting for adding textures, lighting, and color, enabling the creation of detailed and realistic models. Once the models are complete, they can be animated and brought to life using 3D rendering and animation tools. Industries like television and film, gaming, marketing, and virtual reality increasingly rely on these 3D tools for their projects. Graphic designers can use unrendered 3D models directly for websites and media stills. However, software specifically designed for architectural building design, civil engineering, or other CAD-related functions is not categorized under 3D modeling software.
SOLIDWORKS
solidworks.com
SOLIDWORKS is a 3D CAD software that enables users to create, simulate, and manage product designs efficiently across various industries.
Shapelab
shapelabvr.com
Shapelab is a VR-based 3D sculpting app that enables users to create detailed digital designs, props, and characters using polygon mesh technology.
TilesView
tilesview.ai
Tilesview is an AI-based software that will assist customers in creating the ideal design for their spaces. It displays a 3-D view of any room with selected tiles. It offers a wide range of room previews in various categories. For the finest company branding, it allows clients to use their company logo while making or creating room previews. Integrating TilesView into a website is simple and offers customers an additional tool to make decisions about the clients’ products. Its technology allows an easy upload of tile designs to broaden clients’ product portfolios for customer display. It assists the customer in making different layouts and patterns to make their favourite designs by building a preview. Simply blend two or more tiles together. In the room preview, customers can view a glossy tile as a matt surface, so that customers can have freedom of imagination. Save room previews as images or PDFs and share them on social media.
Prontto
prontto.co
Prontto makes it easy to have professional designs delivered in as little as 24h. We replace expensive in-house teams & unreliable freelancers with a pay-as-you-go format. Get all the convenience for a fraction of the price. It's totally async and you can invite unlimited team members to manage your requests dashboard! Our clients develop activities that require great experience, precision, knowledge and training; staff turnover and costs related to adaptation time pose a threat to their business. We help them reduce their overhead expenses related to hiring, equipment and office space.
RealityMAX
realitymax.com
RealityMAX is a free online platform for 3D design collaboration, enabling users to create and share AR and VR experiences without coding.
Quixel
quixel.com
Quixel Suite is the easiest to use texturing toolset to date, enable to vastly speed up pipeline and traditional workflow.
Imagine.io
imagine.io
Create stunning visuals with the power of 3D. Bring your products to life with 3D. All from your browser. imagine.io allows you to create high converting product visuals for your store, social, or anywhere. imagine.io is a B2B SaaS startup that has created an easy-to-use 3D content creation platform that empowers furniture, home furnishing accessories, textile manufacturers, and more to create stunning photorealistic 3D content without any engineering or 3D design background. Its cutting-edge real-time 3D graphics technology is built by a team of 3D experts with cloud-based rendering technology all wrapped into an easy-to-use web interface. It helps customers create 3D images in minutes instead of hours or days compared to studio photography at a fraction of the cost. Its 3D content is proven to drastically save time and money while dramatically improving sales and profits. You can think of it as Canva for 3D. Save 70% of the costs and 80% of the time creating product images Get a massive lift on Ecommerce conversion rates from 55% to over 500% Create prototypes faster and get pre-orders before manufacturing Produce the highest-quality photorealistic 3D images, videos, virtual showrooms, and augmented reality experiences Trusted by over 130 leading manufacturers and retailers.
Sibe
sibe.io
Sibe is a cloud platform for secure viewing, sharing, and receiving feedback on 3D designs. It is used by product and project managers, engineers, designers, marketers, freelancers, and clients; it's a single source of truth. With Sibe, users can interact with models, leave comments on specific details, get feedback from their team, compare different versions, and much more. It is accessible on any device, anywhere, and supports all common 3D file formats.
cmBuilder.io
cmbuilder.io
The New Industry Standard Construction Site Logistics Platform cmBuilder democratizes 4D construction site logistics with fast & easy cloud-based workflows, powerful sequencing simulation capabilities, and unparalleled real-time collaboration
SelfCAD
selfcad.com
SelfCAD is a web-based 3D modeling software that enables users to create, edit, and prepare 3D models for printing, accessible from any device.
Modsy
modsy.com
Modsy offers online interior design services, using AI to create 3D visualizations of rooms and helping users explore furniture options tailored to their style.
VREE Labs
vree.ai
At VREE Labs, we are on a mission to transform the e-commerce landscape through our Generative 3D technology - converting few images only from your product page, to 3D models seamlessly for AR/VR Commerce, through developing 3D modeling solutions powered by AI and Deep Learning methods that enable our partners and users to generate high fidelity 3D models instantly, at a much lower cost and without technical effort. Our methods reduce Cost & Time by 99% and maximize ROI. Our goal is to: 1. Save you Time & Cost, 2. Eliminate manual processes, 3. Save you the logistical headache, 4. Make an easy-to-use DIY tool instead asking for of 3rd Party expertise.
Avataar
avataar.ai
Avataar is revolutionizing the industry with the power of spatial storytelling, moving into a new era of visual discovery by enabling generative AI-powered visual experiences. Its globally first AI-led Computer Vision platform takes a deep learning approach to enabling interactive experience creation for diverse enterprises, brands and users. With over 10 patents and serving as the Chair of 3D Commerce at Khronos, Avataar is at the forefront of driving neural innovation and contributing to setting interoperable industry standards. The company’s strategic partnerships with major stakeholders such as Khronos, Nvidia, Meta, Google, AWS, along with blue chip investors (Sequoia Capital, and Tiger Global), underscore its dedication to driving a revolutionary shift on a global scale, reimagining product experiences and visual discovery like never before.
Trendspek
trendspek.com
Trendspek is a cloud-based asset modelling and analysis platform that converts data (drone imagery, sensors, thermal, GPS, BIM, LiDAR) into interactive 3D digital twins that can be accessed securely via web browser. Conduct visual inspections from your desk with a complete picture of asset condition with millimetre detail. Extract detailed insights without a site visit. Use powerful tools to analyse structural defects. View models side-by-side to observe changes. Enhance predictive maintenance by closely monitoring trends. Used by asset owners and engineers to minimise risks and optimise workflows. - Inspect assets in hours, not weeks - Reduced on-site personnel - Reduced cost by up to 90% - Cover 90%+ of an asset (rather than a 20% representative inspection)
Coohom
coohom.com
Coohom is a 3D visualization and interior design app that helps users create floor plans and realistic room designs with customizable furniture.
KAEDIM
kaedim3d.com
Kaedim is an AI tool that converts 2D images into 3D models, streamlining creation for industries like gaming, AR/VR, e-commerce, and 3D printing.
Artflow
artflow.ai
Artflow is a digital drawing and painting app that utilizes AI, offering tools for beginners and professionals to create and share artwork.
Ready Player Me
readyplayer.me
Ready Player Me is an avatar creation platform that lets users generate 3D avatars from selfies for use in over 600 compatible apps and games.
Vectary
vectary.com
Vectary is a browser-based platform for creating and managing interactive 3D models and augmented reality experiences, targeting users of all skill levels.
