Top 3D Modeling Software - Papua New Guinea

TilesView

tilesview.ai

Tilesview is an AI-based software that will assist customers in creating the ideal design for their spaces. It displays a 3-D view of any room with selected tiles. It offers a wide range of room previews in various categories. For the finest company branding, it allows clients to use their company logo while making or creating room previews. Integrating TilesView into a website is simple and offers customers an additional tool to make decisions about the clients’ products. Its technology allows an easy upload of tile designs to broaden clients’ product portfolios for customer display. It assists the customer in making different layouts and patterns to make their favourite designs by building a preview. Simply blend two or more tiles together. In the room preview, customers can view a glossy tile as a matt surface, so that customers can have freedom of imagination. Save room previews as images or PDFs and share them on social media.